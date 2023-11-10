“Could it Be the Fed’s Mega-QE Created so Much Liquidity that Tightening Doesn’t Work until this Excess Gets Burned Up?”

Financial Conditions loosen further: credit markets blow off the Fed to make sure “higher for longer” gets entrenched? That would be funny.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
One of the big surprises this year is that the Fed’s 5.5% policy rates and $1.1 trillion in QT have neither meaningfully tightened financial conditions nor slowed the economy.
The Fed has been “tightening” since early 2022 in order to “tighten” the financial conditions, and these tighter financial conditions are then supposed to make it harder and more expensive to borrow which is supposed to slow economic growth and remove the fuel that drives inflation. “Financial conditions,” which are tracked by various indices, got a little less loose, and then they re-loosened all over again. It’s almost funny.
The Chicago Fed’s National Financial Conditions Index (NFCI) loosened further, dipping to -0.36 in the latest reporting week, the loosest since May 2022, when the Fed just started its tightening cycle. The index is constructed to have an average value of zero going back to 1971. Negative values show that financial conditions are looser than average, and they have been loosening since April 2023, after a brief tightening episode during the bank panic (chart via Chicago Fed):
You can see in the chart above how financial conditions tightened in March 2020, but not for long – by May 2020, as the Fed was dousing the land with trillions in QE, they were already loose again.
So, despite the rate hikes and QT by the Fed, financial conditions are as loose as they were when the Fed had just started tightening in May 2022, and they are far looser than the long-term average, though they have become somewhat less loosey-goosey than during the free-money era starting in mid-2020 through early 2022.
The long-term chart below of the NFCI shows what happens when financial conditions tighten so much that they strangle the economy, as they did during the Financial Crisis. The March-2020 spike barely registers in comparison.
The St. Louis Fed’s Financial Stress Index takes a similar approach and measures financial stress in the credit markets. The zero line denotes average financial stress. Negative values denote less than average financial stress. In the current week, it dropped to -0.56. The green line shows this current value across time and denotes that credit markets are still in la-la-land.
The BB-rated junk-bond spreads are another measure of financial conditions. Corporate bond yields should rise or fall with Treasury yields. But a wider spread between those corporate bond yields and Treasury yields indicates tighter financial conditions; a narrower spread indicates looser financial conditions.
The average spread of BB-rated bonds, the less risky end of high-yield (my cheat sheet for corporate bond rating scales) narrowed further yesterday to 2.57 percentage points. So this is going in the wrong direction, in terms of what the Fed wants to accomplish.
Sure, some sectors are stressed and financial conditions tightened in those sectors, such as the office sector of commercial real estate, but the troubles in the office sector have structural causes, including working from home and the corporate realization that they don’t need all this vacant office space that they have been hogging for years, and will never grow into.
And home sales have plunged because potential sellers don’t want to give up the 40% to 60% price spike they got over the period of pandemic QE; and buyers just laugh at those prices and go blow their down-payment on all kinds of stuff and services, including travels and cars – new vehicle sales surged 20% year-over-year in Q3 – contributing to consumer spending.
And sure, the major stock indices are down from their highs a couple of years ago. Sharply higher yields (lower bond prices) have put pressure on bank balance sheets, and a few, run by goofballs that failed to manage this properly, have collapsed.
But consumers are working in record numbers and are making record amounts of money, after receiving the biggest pay increases in 40 years that in 2023 are finally outrunning inflation, and they’re spending huge amounts of money and are still able to save some. We’ve been lovingly and facetiously calling them our Drunken Sailors here since at least March.
And companies, flush with cash from selling a tsunami of bonds at low rates during the Fed’s 0% era, are investing, including in a huge construction boom of factories. And they’ve raised their prices, because, you know, this is inflation, and they got away with it.
And the true Drunken Sailors, the folks in Congress, are throwing trillions of dollars a year in still easily borrowed money at the economy to fuel growth and inflation.
So the Fed’s policy rates that went from 0.25% to 5.5%, and its $1.1 trillion in QT so far have failed to broadly tighten financial conditions and slow down this train.
Could it be... that so much central bank liquidity was created during and before the pandemic that financial conditions cannot meaningfully tighten, despite the Fed’s tightening, until this liquidity gets burned up?
The Fed alone, not counting other central banks, created $4.8 trillion within two years of giga-money-printing, as Musk would say; it has now removed $1.1 trillion of it via QT.
Could it be, with so much liquidity still out there, that it might take a lot more and a lot longer to tighten financial conditions enough to where they have even a chance of removing the fuel from inflation?
And that’s kind of funny because if financial conditions don’t tighten enough to slow the economy and remove inflationary fuel, and if it then turns out that this dip in year-over-year inflation rates was just a “head fake,” to then resurge again, as Powell said he suspects it might, the Fed will go at it with more rate hikes. Powell made that clear. With credit markets still blowing off the Fed, are they trying to make sure that “higher for longer” gets entrenched? That would be funny.
A loose economy is like a loose girl: good to have around for a while, but not something you want to make a permanent companion.
I resisted using this comparison. Same with the ‘doorknob’ or the ‘tragedy of the commons / community pool’ examples.
More like ‘what gets bigger the more you take away from it?’
wage are increases ARE inflation; they are the cost of labor.
Unless the wage increases are matched by productivity increases.
So much liquidity – yep you are absolutely correct. First, the Federal Reserve during the QE timetable provided ($7 trillion) free money which caused artificially low interest rates to create a magnificent asset bubble. Our sailors are drunk. Then Covid Hit. To help our drunken sailors, government must provide unprecedented stimulus to help both business and individuals to the tune of roughly $9.6 trillion (6 major tax acts starting in 2019 – 2022). So, $17 trillion dollars pumped into the enconomy and the Federal Reserve has been only able to reduced it by 1.1 Trillion. So much Liquidity. And
It’s been obvious for months now that whatever the Fed has been doing hasn’t been enough. That’s why so many people are frustrated with their puny .25 increases.
I hope it is a head fake so we get more rate hikes and faster QT. Drop the cutesy “bank term funding program”. Sink or swim. No more bailouts.
Good analysis Wolf, but that chart from the Chicago Fed grossly underrepresents the financial pain/dislocation associated with the onset of the pandemic. Many astute observers of both 2008/2009 and 2020 found moments of the later substantially worse than 2008/2009.
That was before the Fed came in and made financial markets ‘comfortably numb’ 🎼💰💰🥴
All the financial conditions indices picked up the stress during March 2020. I don’t know what your problem is.
There was huge turmoil in the Treasury market! It went completely haywire. That’s what they’re referring to. Hedge funds were starting to blow up because their basis trade backfired and all kinds of stuff related to Treasuries was happening, including Treasury money market funds threatening to cause grey hairs. But that’s not really “financial conditions” in the credit markets. The Treasury market is supposed to be safe and smooth, not chaos, since there is no credit risk.
AIG and Lehman blowing up and along with the mortgage crisis attempting to take down the entire global financial system was a MUCH bigger event for financial conditions than March 2020. At the time, businesses weren’t even sure their payroll account would still be functional on payday. Those were the times!
Easy Wolf… I just meant that visually the St. Louis Fed chart shows a 5X ‘financial stress’ event whereas the Chicago Fed barely shows a historical blip.
March 16, 2020 Dow decline of -12.9% was truly historic (-37% from Feb. 12-Mar 23). And the bond market was a mess too as you just pointed out. Briefly negative oil futures yet the Chicago Fed chart makes that period look like ‘a molehill’. 😏
Powell: Biggest mistake Fed could make would be to fail to get inflation under control
Seems to me that if inflation isn’t cut back, then these rate hikes will only add to the inflationary pulse.
The good news is that the rate of inflation has diminished. That’s not to say that it can’t worsen. But economic cycles aren’t stationary; they rise and fall.
He has a tough battle when the Government is issuing $2 trillion in debt this year.
With the ill-advised monetary actions taken by the Fed in the last 50 years, and the consequential fall in purchasing power of the dollar, how can it be that we are not questioning the Fed’s mission, scope and modus operandi?
It defies all logic and common sense. Commanding the economy to create jobs via monetary manipulations is no more effective than were wage and price controls in the 1960’s.
Haven’t we learned anything over the last 110 years?
I would like to point out that, in fact, stable NGPD growth _is_ effective in maximizing employment and economic growth.
(Where wage and price controls are not)
Acknowledged that CBs have made huge errors that seemed obvious to some of us at the time, and are blindingly obvious in hindsight.
NGDPLT-
I hate to reveal my non-academic background, but what in the world is “NGPD.”
In an attempt to educate myself, I searched NGPD, and got Newman Grove Police Department, and Next Generation Prenatal Diagnosis, but neither seems appropriate (the latter was listed under the heading of “midwifery.”)
If what you are referring to is some sort of attempt at economic stabilization policy, I’d love to see evidence for your statement — evidence of a society where the policy worked over a series of cycles, with no nasty side effects, and still exists. Kindly direct me.
Thanks.
National gross domestic product?
It helps if you start with the assumption they will do exactly the wrong thing at exactly the wrong time. They will not disappoint. It is self-evident tautology. Good question though.
Speeding up QT could be the answer. 90 billion a month clearly is not enough. But the Fed doesn’t want to shock the bloated market.
You mean the ‘bloated BOND market’? Remebemr, those are their REAL customers!
Law of unintended consequences.
This is like over-stretching a rubber band, then trying to somehow force it to become taut again. Sure, there are ways to do it, but in all honesty the most important financial condition that will repair this mess — ceteris paribus — is TIME.
Until those dollars get destroyed by defaults or otherwise why shouldn’t they just keep circulating? With higher rates comes higher velocity.
Per John Hussman the only way dollars get destroyed it to go back to the Fed to be retired.
“Every dollar of liquidity created by the Fed must be held by some investor until the Fed retires it by shrinking its balance sheet. That liquidity can be held in only three forms: currency in your wallet, bank reserves that you hold indirectly as a bank deposit, or funds on “reverse repo” with the Fed that you hold indirectly as a money market fund deposit. It can’t turn into anything else.”
Pow Pow is the greatest pilot of all time. We are going in for super comfy plush ultra soft landing or maybe the plane will just keep flying…no landing and no fuel needed…
Thumbs up Pow Pow
I took all my stimulus money as twenties and put it in the safe. This week I took out the last of the twenties and will spend it over the next couple of weeks. I can’t be the only one.
Going to be interesting how this aligns with the massive interest on debt that continues to grow. Theoretically they could cap yields on bonds but that would just lead to greater inflation and likely have a lot of other negative effects. With Hollywood and auto makers back to work things actually pick up in the economy rather than slow down.
Howdy Folks. Our Govern ment would never try and paper over its problems. Everybody trusts that the Govern ment knows what it is doing.
I’m a partner is a small commercial real estate mortgage brokerage, and all of the regionals that we deal with in California have significantly tightened their lending criteria starting back in Q1 of this year. It’s getting more and more difficult to get anything done. Sooner or later this will further impact the CRE market, which eventually should have an impact on the overall economy. We subscribe to a commercial real estate service that tracks NODs and defaults, the numbers are moving up steadily month over month, but they still have a long way to go before an earthquake hits.
Yes there’s too much capital out there. The supply side is limited, whether it’s new cars or houses or to some extent chips. AI is keeping demand of chips high and these are not cheap. Yes, some cars can be had for below MSRP, but it’s not a given. Consumer chip parts are rarely discounted as they used to be.
In the good times, if you either cross shopped or waited for some shopping season: you could have the deal you wanted. People wouldn’t pay sticker for even a custom ordered car. Now from Porsche to Toyota, things are nuts across the spectrum of prices.
My anecdotal go to has been seeing the trends on slickdeals dot net. There was a time when popular electronics were regularly go on sale. That’s not the case, though things have dramatically changes from last year. It is possible that the quality of slickdeals has gone down. But real life consumer experience matches the same.
The bottom line is, people are maximally employed and the real assets they park most of their wealth in are still left untouched. Some meme stocks exploding here and there doesn’t change anything. And QT has slowed the rate of change, but we are not on course.
Wolf wrote:
“Could it be… that so much central bank liquidity was created during and before the pandemic that financial conditions cannot meaningfully tighten, despite the Fed’s tightening, until this liquidity gets burned up?”
My short answer is: I don’t think it works that way. The liquidity certainly lubricated financial conditions, but it was neither necessary nor sufficient to cause the asset bubble that we’re observing. The key to the inflation of the asset bubble (and the commensurate feeling of wealth that leads to consumption) is the underlying *belief* that investing in those assets is better than holding cash.
As the Fed tightens, people at the margin between having some surplus funds to invest and having to draw down on their investments, switch from one to the other. This effectively drops these people out of the investment cycle. When their investments run down completely they become impoverished. However, those who are able to retain some liquidity continue to buy and sell assets at ever increasing prices. I have an agent-based computer model that demonstrates exactly this. As the money supply tightens, asset prices take a dip, but then as liquidity is transferred from those who have to divest to those who are still able to invest, asset prices take off again.
The key to it all is the *belief* that holding the assets with inflating prices is better than holding cash. The vicious cycle will continue until that belief is given a reality check.
Jonathan, I agree with most of what you’re saying regarding beliefs. But the Fed has about 3 main ways to reduce money in circulation and this goes a long way towards getting people to “believe”.
The Fed has weathered two main crises in the last 15 years, either one of which could have caused financial collapse. They may have overdone both, but that’s really only known after the fact – not during it. If you remember, once rates went effectively to zero, it did not stimulate the economy. QE was started, and it didn’t work, initially. It took 4 rounds before it made much of a difference. COVID showed up and f+++ed that effort up in short order.
In the case of “belief”, I think the Fed was surprised that it took as long as it did for inflation to really kick in and it did so quickly. Once it did, they may have waited too long to try to reverse it. Volcker showed that they could ring it out quickly, but that may have been too drastic a measure this early in the inflationary cycle. They’re trying to wean the system without applying a tourniquet, which is totally reasonable.
I agree with you that if the Fed tightens enough it may compromise the belief that investing in over-priced assets is better than holding cash, if for no other reason than that the immediate effect of Fed tightening is to reduce the price of the assets as less well off people are forced to sell.
However, this is a short term effect. If the belief is not broken (and right at the moment it’s very deeply entrenched) asset prices dip for a while as a segment of the population is excluded from investing, and then continues to rise as the remaining population continues buying slightly more than it sells.
If you Google my name and Price of Goo you’ll find the model.
The unfortunate consequence is that higher rates are a blunt tool punishing some industries disproportionately, like those that rely on research and development. For instance, there was too much money going into antiviral drug development, only for early stage cancer drugs to run out of funding a few years later. The fed needs to lean on QT more with fewer rate hikes, or figure out how to restrict some parts of the economy and not others.
Umm… so-called rate hikes and QT have more-or-less the same effect. It’s just a question of timing. The federal funds rate affects the short end of the yield curve, whereas QT affects the long end.
Umm… The Fed funds rate and QT have more-or-less the same effect, its just a question of timing. The Fed funds rate affects the short end of the yield curve whereas QT affects the long end.
I can see how selling long bonds would affect rates at the long end. It is not clear that the current run off policy affects the long end.
The Fed should be executing QT at twice the pace. The faster they go, the less chance of it getting entrenched and causing much bigger problems with the financial stability of the US government.
We have few Scrooge McDucks on this blog swimming in liquidity. Comrade Gary must be livid.
As time goes on I realize that the only way a lot of Americans will ever have a chance at a successful American lifestyle, is if the wealthy lose theirs. The divide is too great between those with assets and those without. My neighbors paid 50% less for their houses, with 1/3 the rate.
You mean when proletariat unite? What is rule of thumb for too wealthy?
A
To answer your question: NO billionaires. NONE at all. Not even one.
Once that species is eradicated, we can further refine acceptable levels of wealth.
Without billionaires, who will provide the capital that workers need to be productive? Its not like the middle class saves…
So Musk as the first Trillionaire out of the question?
Not sure much has changed except this is now hitting a larger section of the population. Admittedly wealth inequality has increased but as the song Once In a Life time says ‘same as it ever was.’ There was a time when the struggles of a few groups of Americans were trying to build a larger brotherhood but didn’t stick.
The reality is that the Fed said inflation was transitory and now they’ve been dragging their feet on correcting to save face. The fact of the matter is that they created moral hazard across the system when they stopped letting inefficient/bad investments fail. They again in March stepped in to bail out failing bank’s, and providing unlimited FDIC insurance, another moral hazard. Now in a presidential election cycle Powell has put himself between a rock and a hard place. I believe government is the most efficient device in society to manage ……society, LOL, along for the ride.
“Could it Be the Fed’s Mega-QE Created so Much Liquidity that Tightening Doesn’t Work until this Excess Gets Burned Up?”
Uh, affirmative.
As long as government – the Pied Piper for the drunken sailors – keeps borrowing and spending the way it is doing (at some time again they have to go for longer duration bonds) the Fed has an assistant doing its job.