Subprime Auto-Loan Delinquencies Hit Record, Prime Loans Are Pristine, after Easy Money Ends: The High-Risk High-Profit Business of Subprime Auto Lending

What makes it work: Securitizing subprime auto loans and selling the Asset-Backed Securities to yield-hungry investors.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Subprime auto loans are making breathless headlines again. Subprime-rated borrowers tend to get in trouble with their debts, which is precisely why they’re rated subprime in the first place.
Only about 14% of total outstanding auto-loan balances are subprime – and most of them have been securitized into Asset Backed Securities (ABS) and sold to investors who’d bought them to get the higher yields. Typically, subprime-rated borrowers purchase older, such as 10-year-old or older, used vehicles with those loans because that’s the only thing they qualify for.
Subprime auto lending is not a factor in new vehicles. There is little subprime lending in new vehicles. New vehicles are largely reserved for prime-rated customers and for cash-buyers. New vehicle unit sales jumped 20% year-over-year to 4.08 million vehicles in the quarter through September, with the Average Transaction Price (ATP) rising to $47,420. These vehicles are not the hunting grounds of subprime-rated car-buyers.
Interest rates to finance new vehicles have risen, and buyers wince and gnash their teeth. But the captive auto lenders, such as Ford Credit, are buying down interest rates, and automakers are subsidizing leases, and prices are up, inventories are back, and new-vehicle unit sales are up 20% year-over-year.
Prime-rated auto loan delinquency rates are minuscule. Prime-rated auto loans account for 86% of auto-loan balances outstanding. And they’re in pristine condition. Fitch, which rates auto loan Asset Backed Securities (ABS), reported that the 60+ days delinquency rate of prime auto loans in September was 0.27%, below where it had been in the years before the pandemic (green line in the chart below).
Where the shoe pinches is in subprime. It always does. A substantial portion of subprime auto loans is always in trouble. That’s why they’re subprime. It’s a high-risk, high-profit but relatively small corner of the used-vehicle market, and it regularly makes for breathless headlines.
The 60+ days delinquency rate of the subprime-backed ABS that Fritch tracks rose to 6.1% in September, eking past the prior record of 6.0% in October 1996 and of 5.9% in August 2019, the Good Times.
This chart shows the 60-plus days delinquency rates based on the ABS tracked by Fitch Ratings of subprime-rated borrowers (red) going back to 2006, and prime-rated borrowers gong back to September 2017 (green). Remember: only 14% of all outstanding auto-loan balances are subprime, 86% are prime:
Government largess during the pandemic bailed out subprime too. People got all kinds of cash from the government, and they got mortgage forbearance and student loan forbearance and they were protected by eviction bans, and many of them used this extra cash to get caught up on their auto loans, and the subprime delinquency rate dropped to a multiyear low of 2.6% in May 2021 (just after the stimmies had gone out).
So subprime lenders got very aggressive, and some of them then blew up in 2023. This drop in the delinquency rate, backed by the general mayhem of investors chasing yield in a 0% interest-rate environment, caused specialized subprime dealers and lenders to get very aggressive, which huge loan-to-value ratios, and with loosey-goosey underwriting standards. But the fun didn’t last very long, and some specialized national chains have now blown up.
Subprime lending is a risky business – and there can be slimy aspects to it – but companies do it because it can be very profitable, with very high interest rates and huge profit margins on the vehicles, and investors pile into it because of the juicy yields. But when the subprime dealer-lenders get too greedy, and too loosey-goosey with their lending standards, they blow up.
Several of these specialized subprime dealers-lenders each with dozens of stores around the country have already blown up this year and have shut down, including two PE-firm-owned heroes we’ve covered here:
- US Auto Sales, a 39-store specialized subprime dealer chain owned by a private equity firm shut down in April and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in August.
- American Car Center, a 40-store subprime dealer chain also owned by a PE firm, shut down in late February, and in March filed for Chapter 7 liquidation.
What makes it work: Subprime auto-loan-backed ABS. Specialized subprime lenders or dealer-lenders work the same way: They make high-risk high-interest-rate loans to subprime-rated borrowers to fund the purchase of older overpriced used vehicles with huge profit margins, knowing that a substantial portion will default.
Periodically, they then securitize their pools of subprime auto loans into ABS with different tranches, from the equity and deep-junk tranches to tranches with investment-grade ratings. An equity tranche is generally retained by the dealer. The equity tranche and the lowest-rated tranches take the first losses, but they have also the highest yields. As the losses get bigger, the higher-rated tranches start to take losses.
Net losses of subprime-backed ABS normalize, after free-money bailout. Fitch also tracks net losses for the auto-loan ABS that it rates.
Its prime-rated Annualized Net Loss (ANL) Index, at 0.36%, was well below the range in the years before the pandemic (in September 2019, it was 0.53%).
Its subprime-rated Annualized Loss Index rose to 9.23%, which was a tad below the same months in the years before the pandemic (in September 2019, it was 9.27%; in September 2018, it was 9.44%).
In other words, prime-rated auto-loan credit losses remain below the pre-pandemic years and are in pristine condition.
And subprime credit losses have now normalized within the seasonality of this business, compared to the same months in the years before the pandemic. But some of the PE-owned specialized subprime dealer-lenders – as is so often the case when the free money ends – blew up (chart by Fitch).
I have zero sympathy for predatory lending, dealer markups and stupid people living beyond their means.
This was a display of extreme greed like nothing I’ve seen before.
Ideally, I’d like to see banks, loansharks and WallStreet lose massive amounts of money, rather than average workers.
But maybe this needs to happen, just to learn an important lesson.
Harry,
I think most all of us agree that predatory lending is, well…predatory. I also kinda think that when you are talking about stupid people living beyond their means you are referring to people who buy McMansions when they only need- and can afford- a more modest home. Or the juvenile new lad at the bank who splurges on a BMW while still living with Mommy and Daddy and having just begun to pay the minimum on his student loans. But, as Wolf pointed out in the article, the majority of buyers in this market are buying quite old vehicles. I happened to make the mistake of returning to the USA to teach and I see hard-working people every day who need a vehicle to get to work because we don’t have good public transit where I live. Of course, I suppose there are some rednecks who would trade in a well maintained 5-year old Toyota Corolla to buy a 15-year old beater of a Ford, but I think most of the people in this category are simply trying to keep their job after receiving a ‘promotion’ but needing to work in a location a little more than walking distance away. They aren’t stupid, they are between a rock and hard place.
Whatever the case may be, as a European it’s always hard to digest the level of financialization in the USA.
I do try to look beyond my own upbringing and conviction of not spending beyond my means, but in this case it’s just such a massive cultural difference between Europe and America. I’ve never even considered taking out a loan for a car. A good used vehicle for say, $10.000 which is reliable, isn’t that far fetched.
The main takeaway is that there’s a disconnect becoming painfully obvious that wages haven’t kept up with these enormous pricehikes, regardless of the cause (supply, greed, inflation).
While I understand the need for a car, I don’t see a need to choose for a loan with monthly payments. If you plan ahead and put aside a few hundred a month, that 10k vehicle can be bought cash in 2-3 years.
Maybe I’ll never fully understand, since I wasn’t brought up in the American culture of instant gratification, consumptionculture and taking out loans.
Even the credit-score system sounds completely alien to someone like me that was taught to save up for something you want or need.
Cultural differences or opinions aside, I do feel this is the end of the era of free/cheap money.
And for some people that’ll be painful.
Perhaps the financial system has been de-regulated too much and the power of big finance is becoming too great, the inequality is damaging society and the whole system is just leveraged up beyond sensibility.
Whatever the answer is, hopefully the decade ahead of us will usher in an improved system. But it’s going to be painful for sure.
Credit, lending, borrowing policies have no doubt evolved from corrupt businesses buying corrupt politicians in order to make more and more money. Many sheeple succumb to their uncontrolled desires. And yes creative marketing/manipulation plays a role as well.
Glad there are those that maintain hope! I don’t see any structural changes that will occur, and if anything I think it is more likely the squeeze will get tighter for those most affected. As the cost of labor rises companies will continue to find ways to squeeze more productivity out or eliminate jobs through automation. I am all for eliminating jobs that can be automated but those must be replaced by positions that can’t which seems to seldom happen. Fortunately labor seems to have some power due to tight job market but that will end.
Harry,
“as a European it’s always hard to digest the level of financialization in the USA.”
Just because you don’t know it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist, LOL.
Auto-loan backed ABS exist in Europe just fine, and have for many years, and Fitch rates these ABS too, and Fitch releases delinquency rates and loss rates on those auto-loan ABS. And the ECB might have actually bought some of them, LOL.
Fitch combines this data under EMEA (Europe, Middle-East, Africa):
Fair enough Wolf.
I don’t deny the existence of autoloans in the EU, obviously.
It just seems that the deliquencyrates compared to the US are so much lower and that the average loansizes don’t even come close to the US.
Then there’s the issue of Fitch combining data from Europe,Africa and the Middle East which makes it very hard to determine the exact delinquencyrates in Europe.
Regardless, I think it’s fair to say that the financialization in the car industry is far greater in the US. And that the average loanvalue is greater too.
Maybe we can conclude that at the moment it poses a bigger issue in the US than in Europe.
Rednecks? Your comment comes across snobbish. And if it was a mistake to come here…. to teach? Ha…. Please go home, where I’m sure the quality of life and economic opportunity are fantastic.
Harry,
Agree about differences in finacial culture between Europe and USSA (not an expert here).
Currently struggling if I should leave a tip on top of 6% realtor commission. Probably should.
Oh so you have zero sympathy for people. Got it
Challenging times in general for those trying to make ends meet. Public transit except in generally expensive cities is not built out and then sometimes not even then, and so people often have to take on these excessive loans in order to get to work, and for other reasons. The significant increase in the cost of used cars during the pandemic was also a problem but perhaps those are starting to bottom out as I know at one point during the pandemic I could sell my 4 year old car for more than I paid for it. Now of course not the case at all but 100% telework and driving 4k miles a year, hoping perhaps this is my last vehicle.
This is the Goldilocks economy, folks! All hail the Supreme Leaders who brought us bailouts, handouts, and now the mythical Soft Landing and the Immaculate Disinflation! Pay no attention to the Emperor’s clothes lest you be sent to re-education camp, peasant. There you will learn to take on more debt, own nothing, be happy and eat ze bugz! /S?
RTGDFA. Not just the first six words of the headline. At least read the entire headline before posting BS.
Scary in light of Wolf’s recent article on labor health, “My Favorite Recession Indicator: No Recession in Sight Yet”
No, not at all. Opposite
RTGDFA. Not just the first six words of the headline. At least read the entire headline before posting this obliterating BS.
Sub Prime a history of poor decisions or buying a used vehicle outside of the prime market and I’m sure a mix of all of the different types . Predatory lending I can’t stand but at same time I want the loan opportunity for the ones that need a car. I want liquidity in the system and strong banks .
I’ve always found people funny who drive a new car bought on credit or an old car but from a well-known brand, but live on rent in a small apartment and deprive themselves of many other necessities of life.
This show is ridiculous
Just a matter of priorities and preferences. Some people don’t give a hoot about owning a house, don’t ever want to own anything like that, and would hate living in one. But they love cars or trucks and they buy what pleases them. Thank god that not everyone likes the same thing. Life has to be fun too, not just drudgery and obligations.
BTW, this wasn’t about new cars, but about subprime lending to purchase USED cars.
the nicest car is the company car, haha
Howdy Folks. They tried this very same thing with Real Estate didn t they?