Why Longer-Dated Treasury Yields Spiked. It’s Not Magic: Yield Solves All Demand Problems

Tsunami of issuance meets Fed QT, Skittish Foreign Buyers, and US buyers demanding to be compensated for the risks of out-of-control deficits in an inflationary environment.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Yields of longer-dated Treasury securities have surged by about 150 basis points since April this year, from about 3.5% to above 5% for 20-year and 30-year yields, and to just below 5% for the 10-year yield, which has caused a historic bloodbath for holders of these securities and bond funds, such as the TLT. There is now a lot of naval gazing in some quarters as to why this jump in yields could possibly have happened. And here and there, some fancy theories are getting trotted out.
But it boils down to supply and demand. Supply is a tsunami of Treasury securities being issued as the government has to borrow unspeakable amounts to fund its scandalous deficits even in a strong economy.
And this tsunami of supply must find demand. Yields must rise until they meet demand. Yield solves all demand problems. There will always be demand if the yields are high enough, so it’s not a question of finding buyers, but at what yield those buyers can be found.
And that’s what we’re looking at: To what level will 10-year yields have to rise to entice even me to buy some of them? For me, 10-year yields are not there yet. And as each wave of issuance gets bought, new buyers need to be enticed with sufficient yields.
Obviously, something could change that would lower yield expectations by potential buyers, such as inflation miraculously vanishing or something scary happening that will make even an unappetizing 10-year yield look better than the alternatives. But we’re not there yet.
Here’s the tsunami of supply.
The total amount of Treasury securities outstanding has now reached $33.6 trillion. Of that amount, $7.1 trillion are securities held by government entities, such as government pension funds, the Social Security Trust Fund, etc. They’re not traded, and those entities buy the securities directly from the government, and so they don’t have a direct impact on supply and demand in the market.
The remainder, $26.5 trillion, are Treasury securities held by the “public.” The public includes foreign holders, the Fed, banks, bond funds, insurance companies, individuals, and me (only T-bills so far).
These securities held by the public spiked by nearly $1.8 trillion in the five months since the end of the debt-ceiling standoff, and by over $10 trillion, or by 65%, in five years, from $16 trillion in January 2019 to $26.5 trillion now!
This new issuance of $1.8 trillion in five months needed to find buyers. And yields must rise until every last one of these securities is purchased by the “public.”
And here is demand by the biggies: International holders and the Fed.
International holders are still buying but not keeping up. They increased their holdings of Treasury securities to a record $7.71 trillion in August, as of the latest TIC data by the Treasury Department (red line in the chart below):
- Japan, #1 US creditor, increased its holdings to $1.12 trillion (green).
- China and Hong Kong combined, #2 US creditor, further reduced their holdings to $1.01 trillion (purple).
- The top six financial centers (London, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Ireland) increased their holdings to a record $2.27 trillion.
So on net, foreign holders are still adding to their stash of Treasury securities, with some, such as China and Brazil, unloading; and with others, such as the biggest financial centers, India, and Canada, adding to their stash.
But they haven’t kept up with the US government debt that has been ballooning at an incredible speed in recent years, with trillions whooshing by so fast they’re hard to see.
And so the share of foreign holders of the US debt held by the public has plunged. Ten years ago, they held 45% of the public US debt; but now, despite the increase of their holdings over this period, their share has dropped to 29%.
In other words, they’re still adding, but not nearly fast enough to keep up with the growth of the US debt. And other buyers have to be enticed with higher yields to fill the gap.
The Fed, oh dear. During the huge binge of QE, when it interfered in the bond market on a daily basis by buying trillions of dollars in Treasury securities of all kinds over the years, the Fed turned into the biggest most relentless bidder in the bond market, thereby repressing yields across the yield curve. Then it ended QE, and did the opposite, QT.
Since ramping up QT to full speed last September 2022, the Fed has been shedding Treasury securities at a rate of about $60 billion a month by letting maturing securities roll off the balance sheet without replacement. Since the peak, it has unloaded $840 billion in Treasury securities, with its Treasury holdings shrinking to $4.91 trillion (we discuss the Fed’s QT in detail monthly, most recently here).
Going from QE, which in the end ran at $120 billion a month, to QT of $60 billion a month, represents a swing of $180 billion a month.
When the government refinances the securities that mature, including those that the Fed held, it must borrow new money to pay off existing creditors, including the Fed. Since the Fed is not buying securities to replace those maturing securities, other buyers must be enticed with higher yields to pick up the slack.
And the share of the Fed’s declining Treasury holdings as a percent of the ballooning pile of government debt held by the public has shrunk to 18.5% currently, from 24.4% in October 2021:
That leaves the rest of the buyers – banks, bond funds, insurance companies, pension funds, other institutional investors, and individuals – to deal with the tsunami of issuance.
Some of them are forced buyers; but others are reluctant buyers that want a decent yield to compensate them appropriately for the risks posed by out-of-control government deficits in an inflationary environment, and they’re looking at the current bloodbath of investors, including banks, that had bought two years ago, and they’re not overeager to bid, but they will bid if the yields are high enough, and that’s what we’re looking at.
Wolf, do you have any thoughts on when 10 year TIPS become attractive?
I think I had read the wolf saying that around 6 percent yield on 10 year notes is about right at these inflation rates
If that is the case, with inflation at about 3.7% then the real yield on TIPS would be attractive at 2.3% which it currently exceeds. I dunno, I would want something closer to 3% I think.
I don’t think I said that. I think someone else said that. I don’t have a strong opinion on TIPS. To me, they’re a mixed bag. I hold I-bonds for inflation protected securities, and regular stuff for the rest. TIPS come with some issues I personally don’t like.
You recommend holding I-bonds? I just sold mine and moved them into 3-12 month treasuries/brokered CD’s
I had some I bonds. Then I had issues gaining access to my account that were not my doing. The only way to fix it is over the phone. Then it happened again. When I finally restored access I took everything out, and put it on TIPs. I wish you could purchase I bonds via your broker.
DRM – I leaned the hard way not to forget my TreasuryDirect password.
It only took being on hold for about 4 hours to get that fixed…
When does it get to the point the yield isn’t high enough to entice buyers
It sounds like you’re really asking “when does the bond-buying public think the US Treasury will no longer be a trusted to repay the principal on bonds.”
To which I’d reply “still the cleanest dirty shirt”
I don’t know why, but I was surprised to see the Fed’s treasury holdings as a percent of public debt was so high in 2003. Is that close to historic normal? Could percent of public debt be something the Fed uses to decide to stop QT?
I think it’s ridiculous to buy the ten year under 5.5% considering the 4% inflation that we are experiencing and strong possibility of over %3 inflation for the foreseeable future.
As an individual I won’t buy long term under 6.5-7%, the next decade is to unpredictable to lock oneself to anything less than that.
Agreed, given the economic and political landscape, 10 year needs to be 7-8% at least.
I agree yields should be higher, but I also think a 10-year @ 5% can make sense in some cases.
I bought a 10-year CD @ 5% for my 401(k) earlier this year. I can’t touch that money for at least another 30 years anyways…
Would be nice to see double-digit yield on 10 years..probably not in my lifetime.
If it does happen, sure would be a good talking point to stick it to housing investors and their pathetic cap rate by comparison.
We’re not that far off from double digit 30-year fixed mortgages.
@Phoenix,
“Would be nice to see double-digit yield on 10 years..probably not in my lifetime.”
3 years ago who expected the 10 year to be where it is today. We may see double-digit yield in the near future.
Sure there is a clearing price. Argentina has bond buyers too. Not exactly what we want.
It’s not only how much money they’re spending, but look at what they’re spending it on.
My emergency fund is in T-Bills and otherwise I’m paying down my mortgage.
The government can find someone else to fund their idiocracy for the next 30 years. Count me out.
Wolf, what’s the magic number on the 10 year to entice you enough to dip your toes in? (*Not investment advice as everyone’s situation and timelines are different – I’m just curious).
I’ve finally convinced my 70 year old Father to move the majority of his retirement nest egg from equities into fixed income – mostly shorter term treasuries for now. That said, for his situation I don’t think it’s unreasonable to purchase a first tranche of 10 year treasuries when and if they pass 5%. If the 10 year blows out in the coming years to say 7 or 8 percent, there’s still the opportunity to cash in some of those shorter term instruments and lock in higher long term yields if they get that juicy. After just having open heart surgery, I would feel very blessed if he can enjoy another healthy 10 years and watch his grandson grow into a young man.
Yesterday I heard El-Ehrain say that the FED should provide guidance that they are finished.
Today I heard Mester say, “Regardless of the decision made at our next meeting, if the economy evolves as anticipated, in my view, we are likely near or at a holding point on the funds rate,”
So, I finished building my beaten-down, large dividend paying, highly interest rate dependent, mostly green energy sector related portfolio.
I know this is a small short term interest rate gamble but you have to buy when others are fearful and they are all solid B or A rated equities with nice histories of large dividends which will be tax free most years for me.
Did you find that story about how the carbon capture ingots or whatever they are called, how they have a massive corruption scheme behind them?
It’s like when my energy company asks me to buy green energy credits. I’m like “dude, like I’m going to give the greediest corporation on earth some free money and trust they will use it correctly. Haha!”
Very clear. Thank you!
I dunno why but I find treasuries, bonds and securities to be an extremely boring part of economics.
Do economists have preferences of what they are experts in?
Yeah, it’s not quite rocket science. I’ve been asking the rhetorical question for 3 years: who exactly wants to lend out 30 years at a fixed rate of 3% backed by a fiat currency? Only the Fed, but surprisingly the banks extended their lending through long-dated T-bonds at historically low yields. Smh…