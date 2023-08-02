Here Comes the Tsunami of Longer-Term Treasury Notes & Bonds: Monthly Auction Sizes +60% by August Next Year

Good Lordy.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The US Treasury Department today released data to what extent it will boost the issuance of Treasury notes (maturities of 2 years to 10 years) and Treasury bonds (20 years and 30 years), and it starts in August. This oncoming flood of supply at these coupon auctions is a doozie.
So far, Treasury has funded the huge gigantic deficits and the refilling of its checking account, the Treasury General Account, by selling at auction a torrent of Treasury bills (1 year or less) and Cash Management Bills (short-term bills with maturities ranging from a few days to months). But now comes the supply of longer-term notes and bonds.
It starts in August, when Treasury will sell $270 billion in notes and bonds, up by $24 billion from July ($246 billion). The Treasury Department said in its Quarterly Refunding Statement today:
“Treasury plans to increase auctions sizes by slightly larger amounts in certain tenors in order to maintain the structural balance of supply and demand across tenors. Treasury will evaluate whether similar relative adjustments are appropriate when determining auction size changes in future quarters.”
Next week, Treasury will increase the auction size of notes and bonds by $13 billion from July, to $103 billion:
- 3-year notes: $42 billion, +$2 billion from July
- 10-year notes: $38 billion, +$6 billion from July
- $30-year bonds: $23 billion, +$5 billion from July.
The $103 billion in issuance next week will replace $84 billion in notes and bonds that mature on August 15. The additional $19 billion in issuance will be needed to fund the new deficits; it’s that additional $19 billion that will increase the total debt.
Later in August, Treasury will sell $167 billion in notes and bonds, up by $11 billion from July
- 2-year notes: $45 billion, +$3 billion from July
- 5-year notes: $46 billion, +$3 billion from July
- 7-year notes: $36 billion, +$1 billion from July
- 20-year bonds: $16 billion, +$4 billion from July
- FRN (Floating Rate Notes): $24 billion, unchanged
In September, Treasury will increase its issuance of notes and bonds also by $24 billion from July, to $270 billion.
In October, Treasury will increase its issuance of notes and bonds by $35 billion to $281 billion.
The issuance of TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities) will be increased starting in October with the 5-year TIPS new issue auction. It will be boosted by $1 billion to $22 billion.
Over the next 12-month, Good Lordy.
Treasury should jack up its monthly issuance of the seven main notes and bonds (not including TIPS and FRNs) by nearly 60% over the next year, to $354 billion in August 2024, from what it issued in July 2023 ($222 billion), according to “Neutral Issuance” scenario in the presentation by the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee (TBAC).
These quarterly projections could be subject to hefty increases over the next quarters, as we have seen today. The chart shows the projected monthly combined issuance of 2-year notes, 3-year notes, 5-year notes, 7-year notes, 10-year notes, 20-year bonds, and 30-year bonds:
This is a tsunami of notes and bonds that is going to flood the market. And it is occurring while the Fed, under its QT program, is letting about $60 billion a month in maturing Treasury securities roll off the balance sheet without replacement.
With the Fed reducing its holdings, that tsunami of notes and bonds being issued will have to find buyers, and those buyers will have to be enticed by yields.
Yield solves all demand problems. If the yield is high enough, just about anything will sell. So it’s not that Treasury won’t be able to sell those notes and bonds, but at what yields it will have to sell them, and yield investors are already licking their chops.
The scenario is further clouded by inflation, which, once it breaks out to this extent, has a nasty tendency to serve up bad surprises, and bond investors hate inflation and want to be paid for it. Compared to the tsunami of issuance coming our way in this inflationary environment – partly fueled by this huge deficit spending from the government – the Fitch downgrade of the US credit rating to AA+ from AAA is just decoration.
Sounds like one might want to get ahead of all that selling. Hmmm.
All the professionals buying longer dated treasuries at 1% LOWER yields than on risk free T-Bills are gambler morons….
Long dated bonds should have a HIGHER yield
= 10 year bond should be at over 6% now….
Instead its slightly over 4%
= potential for huge losses in bonds
= losses in long duration assets, such as stocks
= Huge sell signal for stock investors
With deficits projected to be 6-8% of GDP as far as the eye can see, and real GDP growth of 2% or less, the government needs 4-6% inflation simply to maintain a stable debt-to-GDP ratio.
Anybody buying a long bond paying less than 6% is going to regret it.
Agreed… and the inevitable recession has not even started, which will crush govt revenues.
WSJ article today:
“America’s Fiscal Time Bomb Ticks Even Louder”
“Fitch’s downgrade of the U.S. debt rating only caused a flutter in markets, but fiscal strains will soon get harder to ignore”
It’s definitely a ticking time bomb that’s for sure.
it’s like the scene from Oppenheimer when the countdown hits the two-minute mark from detonation.
FRED is now reporting that the annualized interest expense as of Q2 was $970B. The next 4 or so quarterly updates are going to be spectacular!
What we need to look at is tax revenues to pay for that interest expense. Tax revenues have also shot up. We don’t yet have the metric for Q2 tax revenues that pays for interest expense (government receipts from all sources minus social insurance receipts, and a few other items). This metric will be released on Aug 30 with the 2nd estimate for Q2 GDP. I’ll post my updated chart of interest expense as percent of tax revenues then. It will look ugly, but not as ugly as interest expense in a vacuum, which is what you’re referring to.
Remember what I said about higher interest rates, and how long they will continue, and how higher rates lower asset prices? This is going to be tight interest rate policy for 10 years, and longer it takes to raise taxes, pay debt, and enforce the tax laws, the longer it will take higher rates, period.
Nothing has changed, nor will it change until gridlock is smashed, taxes go up, and reality finally hits America.
Anybody dragging the corpse of the Trumplican party out for real governance is part of the problem and not part of the solution. That self serving tax cut was insane. Kudlow comes straight to mind.
Higher taxes, lower asset prices, and some fiscal sanity.
I am amazed how far from common sense most of the really partisan people have gotten, and how crazy international leaders have gotten.
In some ways, the delusions of politics have infested economics, and until everyone finally gets some common sense it has become pointless.
TANSTAFL applies.
And those who got the pandemic low rates will be happy to pay in deflated dollars, as usual, in America.
You forgot to add that the government could cut spending.
Hahahahahaha
For 2022, per CBO, we spent $6300B but took in only $4900B
Cut spending?
Fine, we need to trim $1400B or 22% across the board.
Which sacred cow would you like led to the slaughter yard?
Mandatory spending $4100B
– Social Security $1200B
– Medicare $747B
– Medicaid $592B
– Income security $581B
– Student loan $482B
– ‘other’ $520B
Discretionary spending $1700B
– Defense $751B
– non-defense $910B
Net interest $475B
You can take SS off that list. SS has its own revenues (from contributions), and ran a huge surplus over the past 20 years ($2.7 trillion in total). It has run only small deficits over the past couple of years:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/11/08/status-of-the-social-security-trust-fund-income-and-outgo-fiscal-2022/
I certainly do not wish to see SS cut, reduced, or mucked about with. For many it is all they have, often through no fault of their own.
My point is that everyone has their own cow, it’s always the other guy’s herd that needs to be culled.
If spending cannot be realistically reigned in then increasing revenue — through restoration of taxation is the only solution.
Tailored tax cuts, loan forgiveness, additional entitlements, etc, may serve noble purposes but, unless they are properly funded in a sustainable fashion, it’s just “bread-and-circuses”.
Oh I think a defense budget of about $75 Billion would be just fine for starters.
Out of NATO
Out of Asia
Out of Africa
Out of South America
Your post was great except for the Trumplican party nonsense. Do you think the Dems are going to impose any sense of fiscal sanity? this is the party that advocated people being paid $600/week to sit at home for years. They advocated for “forgiving” student loans. Heck, they gave $7,500 for funeral expenses to the families of anyone who died from CV-19.
Sarc. Right?
And if they have to lower the price to increase the yield to get the required buyers… Then in the end, they have to sell even more of them, right? Even more debt for the same number of dollars in the TGA?
With notes and bonds, that’s not quite how it works. For example, in July, Treasury sold 10-year notes, face value $1,000. The announcement days before the auction set the coupon interest at 3-3/8% (3.375%), which was roughly the 10-year market yield on that day. So the buyer will get interest payments of 3.375% a year ($33.75 per $1,000). So at the auction, bidders know that this 10-year note pays a coupon interest of 3.375% of face value per year for 10 years. But at the day of the auction, the 10-year market yield had already moved higher, and bidders bid below face value (at a discount, 96.08% of face value), in effect $960.80 per $1,000 face value note, to get roughly that day’s market yield with a coupon interest of 3.375%. So the “high yield” at the auction was 3.857%.
If market yields had been lower than the coupon interest, bidders would have bid the price up above face value (paid a premium).
The amounts of the discounts/premiums are small. In this example, $4 per $1,000 note. And over time, they sort of balance each other out and don’t impact issuance in a measurable way.
We called this OID when I worked in the debt markets. Is that terminology used for government tbills too?
Who will be the first one to the exit?
With new issuance & Fed roll-off, will a foreign Central Bank blink? No more mark-to-par, no more hold to maturity, just pennies on the dollar cash in hand NOW.
Wolf, could this tsunami actually be an avalanche or treasury bill/note selling?
If investors want to get out and start selling, then yields will finally rise to pull in new buyers. Looking forward to it.
hello wolf as you said “it’s that additional $19 billion that will increase the total debt.”
So in your estimate how much of the new debt will be issued in the the treasury notes and bonds by next August? Also the old debt rolls over at higher rate right?
I am asking this because @ $20B a month, it will be only $100B or so out of $1.5T planned for the remaining year. That means majority will be bills?
Being that mortgage rates are closely tied to the 10year, with this flood of notes that need to be chased with attractive return rates, what does this mean for the mortgage market? Seems mortgages would need to be increased yet again nevermind the higher rates now with low inventory of properties. Would this lead to a further slowdown of housing loans?
10 year US Treasuries are indeed what mortgage interests rates are keyed off plus about 3% and the question as to how high mortgage rates will be going from their present around 7% is just how high the yields of the 10 year US Treasuries will soar this year. That has nothing to do with the Federal Reserve and what it does or doesn’t do. It depends on the US Treasury markets where yields continue to soar.
Wolf has shown that housing shortage is a myth. But the key is Airbnb and other vacation rentals–I believe that’s where the crash will happen when they can’t rent them out at a profit and need to sell fast. More and more owners are talking about it.
All it takes is a few fire sales to bring entire neighborhoods down just like in 2010.
Calculated risk.posted an article this week.. rents have started to fall YoY. So here we go, if you can’t raise rents how ya gonna pay these mortgages?
That’s not true. May be some measure of “asking rents” fell year-over-year — though not the Zillow ZORi index — but it would be falling from the “asking-rent” bubble a year ago that never made it into actual rents.
CPI tracks actual rents, what current residents are actually paying. And “asking rents” are irrelevant. Asking rents are advertised rents, what landlords hope to get for their vacant units.
Here is the Zillow asking rent index in dollars (red, right scale), and you can see how this asking rent bubble in 2021 and into 2022 never made it into actual rents (green, left scale). And even asking rents, after the dip last year, started to rise again this year. Actual rents in June were up 8% year-over-year:
Yep. The airlines talking about declining demand is probably not a good sign for AirBNBs.
Kurtismayfield, that’s also a bad sign given that many municipalities have increased property taxes in recent years. You know that they’ll never cut them if rents drop. They’ll find new ways to spend the money.
Yup. Anyone with a house to sell ought to be rushing for the exit right about … NOW.
It will lead to higher mortgage rates and fewer sales (fewer loans). Marginally qualified buyers who keep waiting for lower rates are getting priced out of the market.
On the seller side, higher mortgage rates will increase the difference between their existing low mortgage rates and higher mortgage rates movers will have to pay on their new home purchase.
As a result, sellers will hold tight and postpone any move for absolutely as long as they possibly can. This will keep inventories low and push sales volume lower… sales volume, not sales prices… not yet.
Until something forces a lot of folks to all try to sell at once and overload inventory, prices aren’t going to crash or even decline meaningfully.
It’s definitely getting to the point where buying a home requires one to roll a bunch of equity from a departing residence sale, or being in a situation where someone can get sizeable gift funds from friends and/or family to help with the purchase. Not a great set of cards to play for first-time homebuyers or those who don’t come from backgrounds where they know someone who has plenty of liquid cash to gift. I don’t see this changing given the current environment.
Prices in the most overheated markets have already declined meaningfully.
Disagree. As Wolf pointed out a few days ago, those sellers who are postponing a move also aren’t out looking to buy. So it’s a net zero effect on inventory.
Must be feeding time.
Former vice president Dick Cheney once said, Ronald Reagan proved that in politics, “deficits don’t matter.”
“The US government has a technology, called a printing press, that allows it to produce as many dollars as it wishes at essentially no cost.”
– Ben Bernanke
It is starting to matter–a lot. You can’t print your way to prosperity and export your inflation forever. Print all you want, but many nations are starting not to take those dollars for their raw materials and products.
It is all up to Powell now either to cave in and destroy what is left of the dollar, or do the right thing and let the markets fall where the may.
Cheney was MMT before MMT was cool?
THE BOND VIGILANTES ARE COMING BACK!!!
Just don’t go too big too soon…
Remember, there are a lot of very dumb fixed income investors who need to get flushed out of the market (Exhibit A– Silicon Valley Bank– still waiting for the rest of the alphabet).
The bond vigilantes are already in the market. This time they are fighting the Fed by bidding longer dated bonds higher in price and lower in yield, hence the inversion in the yield curve. Funny how the corporate media doesn’t make any noise when bond vigilantes fight the Fed to keep rates lower versus when they fight the Fed to move rates higher.
“If I leave here tomorrow, would you still remember me”. The great reset has begun to take shape could this really be the end of QE for decades. You get a home, they get a home, we all get a home saga is over. Theres no where to go but up, for sure the USA debt bill will keep running deficits, Wall St. Says the credit downgrade does not matter, but tune changes when the average Joe walks into a bank for a loan. The rabbit finally got the gun, USA will have to atone for reckless spending. How did we ever get so over leveraged?
Simply by wanting to and living far beyond our collective means.
Corruption, period.
Here comes “crowding out” (competition for available savings)
If it is like the tech bubble or the housing bubble, its going to be great until its not. Wonder how many levered companies are doing shady stuff on their balance sheet that higher rates will eventually be found out. Remember WorldCom, Enron, Bear Sterns, Washington Mutual, GE, Cisco?
Any guesses on whether a federal budget or continuing resolution will be passed by the House this fall?
There will be no single ‘omnibus’ appropriations bill but rather around 13 separate budget appropriation bills as a result of the House’s Republican decision to do it that way, so the Senate will a vastly more complex issue with 13 separate bills. As to a CR that is not at all likely this year as that would not in anyway address the 13 separate appropriations bills that are the key holdup to doing the budget by October 1, 2023.
Always and aways at the last second. The one fairly recent time that it wasn’t passed the party that appeared obstinate got roasted.
Most people pay no attention to treasuries or debt to GDP. They do know if their SS check doesn’t show up or if the favorite federal campground is closed. Then people look for somebody to blame.
Debt bill will be passed after great shouting and screaming.
The political moral is ‘dont get in the way of the circus’.
There are whispers that a shutdown is a very real possibility this fiscal new year, although not up for discussion publicly, so who knows. Although with the current political situation and coming circus, it would be likely, IMHO.
Am I correct in thinking that this is essentially how the Quantitative Easing of yesterday becomes the Monetary Inflation of today?
No. This is unrelated to QE and monetary inflation. The Fed is in charge of QE and monetary inflation.
This article was about the government, not the Fed, about the government’s issuance of notes and bonds to fund its deficit spending.
Mr. Wolf, can’t the Federal Reserve buy up all the treasuries with interest crushing demand? Then people are looking at the balance sheet; however, the Federal Reserve has an IOU account at the Treasury with only chump change of a few tens of billions of dollars of Federal Reserve IOUs. Seems that the Federal Reserve could pump up that account into the positive for a trillion or two dollars without anyone noticing.
Sure, the Fed could buy every single Treasury security that isn’t nailed down. That would be like the biggest QE ever. It would totally blow up the dollar through massive inflation in weeks. Inflation is the problem we already have. So the Fed is doing the opposite of what you suggest in order to get inflation back down.
The Empire gotta sell its debt. Congress gotta keep getting its grift and Buyers like me with dripping long term yield starved chops are packed up and on top of the hill howling at the moon waiting for the feast. The return to the 0% dream of the pivot bobble heads on cable and click bait video might want to set this cycle out. They can watch all of the re-runs of I Love Lucy and Wagon Train and all of the rest of the prime time 30 minute time killers of the past. They gonna have a lot of time on hand.
US and Canadian bond yields have increased quite a bit this week.
Meanwhile, across several grocery stores in the Greater Toronto Area, prices continue to rise like there’s no tomorrow.
Simpletons are cheering on when corrupt regimes indicate that they want to “balance the markets” with US$100-$200 oil, and that the current US$80 is not enough for the OPEC alliance to profit.
Core Inflation is not going to go back down to 2% in the short term. High food prices and gas prices appear here to stay.
About 50 percent of the Federal debt is under 2 years.
Combine this factor with the constant roll-over of debt and it becomes obvious that the burden of higher interest rates will be compounded.
The burden becomes a function of the major portion of the debt, not just the current deficits. The burden, in fact, becomes exponential. In other words, if the trend is not stopped, the debt inevitably has to be repudiated.
Interest expense as a percent of tax revenues is the metric to look at since tax revenues pay for interest. Tax revenues have shot up too. This is through Q1. I will update this chart when Q2 tax revenues minus SS receipts are available:
Here’s something I was wondering Wolf. Feel free to ignore, but I figure you might be one of the few people around who is able to answer this question.
I saw a chart showing that the proportion of Americans with variable rate mortgages is at an all time low and it made me think. Is is possible that, due to flooding the economy with cash post-Covid, due to everyone refinancing into low rate 30 mortgages not too long ago, due to demographics and all of the boomers sitting on a pile of investments to get them through retirement, due to much of the lending now coming from non-bank lenders, is it possible that the increased money to consumers from higher rates on their savings is more than offsetting the higher rates those people with variable rate debt need to pay. And that any reduction in new private lending due to the higher rates is offset by the massive federal deficit/borrowing spree?
I wouldn’t even know where to start to assess the balance on the scales between higher interest receipts vs outlays from consumers as rates go up.
I still feel like we haven’t seen the necessary lag time yet to assess if rate increases will slow the economy as they have done in the past, but as the months go by, and I question my own assumptions, I wonder if something *is* different this time, and what is different is the impact of rate increases on consumers due to all the factors I listed above.
I know some people have said that rate increases cause inflation, but I always considered that a quack theory (eg see Erdogan in Turkey and the mess they have made of the economy), but it could be that they are just a very weak lever this time around, especially in the US due to lack of variable rate lending, and long terms for mortgages – if that is true, and the gov. is not smart enough to pivot from monetary to fiscal measures to slow the economy, then rates might end up going very high for a very long time. Long rates going up, as the post above seems to suggest, will just bring more revenue into consumers hands and may not slow down government spending, at least not for a while.
I guess time will tell.
If your hypothesis is correct I suspect the Fed will stop hiking, maybe at a per cent or two above where we are…realizing it’s not bringing inflation down, although curbing it some. Not sure how this could be done, but a combination of asset price softening and tax increases to balance the budget may be needed to get our financial house in order.
According to Biden it’s all Trump’s fault….the downgrade and all that.
This continuing issuance and huge increase in interest payments will make Japan look like a piker in a few years time.
Place your bets on who is in the worst economic situation and it sure isn’t Japan.
Okay, so longer term interest rates are headed up, maybe by a lot. Assets (stocks, bonds, real estate) are going to lose value and maybe even get crushed. So… do I ride the yield wave up and continue to buy Treasury bills and bonds? That’s pretty much what I have been doing since June 2022, and I have enjoyed the result. I am now enjoying a “risk-free” 5.3% yield that is free of state income tax. Riding the yield wave up to even higher rates sounds great and long overdue. BUT, BUT, BUT… I’ve got a little voice whispering in my ear, “Beware: how can buying the debt securities of the U.S. government be your best investment option?”
Lots of smart, battle hardened contributors on this chain. I would love to hear your thoughts. Disagree or agree with me, but keep it positive. I’m trying to invest, not argue about politics. Thanks.
Howdy DT. Its your money and you earned it? Do what you think is best, trust someone else, give it to me…..