CRE Gets Messier: Office-CMBS Delinquency Rate Spikes the Fastest Ever. Bank-Held Office Mortgages also Hit

Unlike the defaults during the Financial Crisis, this default cycle is structural, in addition to being financial.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The delinquency rate of commercial real estate mortgages on office properties that had been securitized into Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) spiked to 5.0% by loan balance in July, up from a delinquency rate of 2.8% in April, having now spiked by 2.2 percentage points in three months, by far the biggest three-month spike in the data going back to 2000, and by 3.4 percentage points so far this year, by far the biggest seven-month spike, according to Trepp, which tracks and analyzes CMBS.
This office-mortgage default cycle is outrunning the cycle during the Financial Crisis with ease, and it just started. The cycle during the Financial Crisis, as horrible as it was, started more slowly and proceeded more slowly than this cycle; it eventually topped out four years later with a delinquency rate of over 10% in 2012 and 2013. We’re already halfway there in seven months, on mortgages that were mostly written in 2014 and later.
Unlike the massive default cycle during the Financial Crisis, this default cycle is structural, in addition to being financial: No one knows what to do with all this vacant office space in older office towers. And cutting the rents to fill the properties – if it’s even possible to fill older office towers – won’t work because those much lower rents wouldn’t pay for the mortgage payments and expenses.
The default cycle is also financial in that CRE mortgage rates have more than doubled, which is a killer when on variable-rate mortgages and/or when a maturing mortgage needs to be refinanced. And at these mortgage payments, older office towers with a high vacancy rate doesn’t make economic sense anymore.
We have watched with fascination how mortgages on big office properties became delinquent, how landlords – giant landlords such as private equity firm Blackstone and private equity firm Brookfield – walked away from properties to let lenders take the losses, and this is happening from Houston to Chicago, from San Francisco to Manhattan, and all over the middle of the country.
And we have watched with amazement how the office market has un-frozen a little, finally, and some older office towers had actually sold, at huge discounts of 50% in Manhattan, of over 70% in San Francisco, of over 80% in Houston, and in one case, the largest office tower in St. Louis, it sold for so little in a foreclosure sale that all the proceeds were eaten up by fees and expenses, and lenders got zilch.
What all these big cases that came across our desk over the past 18 months had in common was that banks were not the lenders, that banks were not on the hook for losses on these big CRE loans, but that global investors ate those losses, because banks had securitized the mortgages and sold the CMBS to investors, or had sold the loans directly to private lenders, commercial mortgage REITs, and others.
This has espoused a perfectly logical theory around here that banks had kept the less risky office mortgages on their books, and sold their riskiest stuff to investors, and that smaller banks that piled into CRE lending mostly stayed away from refinancing big older office towers since 2014 – the kind that is now causing these mega-problems. The theory is that bank-held office loans would also face delinquencies and losses, but maybe not as badly as the stuff investors ended up with.
So some initial data on bank-held office loans going bad. The delinquency rate of bank-held office loans has also been rising since late last year: In Q4 2022, the delinquency rate of bank-held office loans reached 2.2%; and in Q1 2023 it rose to 2.7%.
This is according to Trepp’s analysis of Trepp’s Anonymized Loan-Level Repository data set, which is based on a sample of $160 billion in diverse bank loans from multiple banks. So this is a limited sample of the enormous size of the loan market, but it points at the direction this is going.
The data is quarterly. The delinquency rate of 2.7% in Q1, the last data point, is roughly equal to the March delinquency rate of office CMBS. So there’s that.
If this sample is broadly representative of all bank-held office mortgages, what we still don’t know is how big the loans are – they could be smaller office properties – and what the loss ratios will be if and when the properties are sold.
As has been the case since the turn of the century into the 2000s, the single most distressed area of CRE remains shopping malls with the delinquencies and closures now at record highs.
I’m floored by the St. Louis foreclosure that sold for $4.1 million. How could no one have wanted a 1.4 million square foot building for even a little more than that? They must have been convinced that rents they could have gotten wouldn’t even cover the cost of operation (including taxes, insurance, etc.), given that the building itself was basically free.
I thought it was maybe a dump or something and went on Street View to see it.
That’s a freaking skyscraper for $4.1 in downtown.
Dang. Makes me feel justified in calling someone’s 500K house the 89K crapshack it is.
$39,000 is a more realistic price with true value for most all of these $500K crapshacks in America these days.
This happened to Dallas in the 1990s and 2000s. Entire Class A office towers built in oil-rich 80’s were selling for land value.
Anyone who bought them made an absolute killing in a couple of years. You always buy when fear is the greatest.
This is not about fundamentals it’s about financing and lemming-mentality. IMHO
Visit downtown St. Louis and you’ll know why the bid was so low. I’m from Buffalo and it’s been interesting to watch how Buffalo has slowly begun the process of rebuilding while St. Louis has fallen apart. Many businesses have been acquired and HQ moved to other cities and the downtown district has to deal with crime, infrastructure issues, a city commuter tax and compete with slightly nicer suburban CBDs such as Clayton- the political hub for the metro area.
Real estate is cyclical.
Wasn’t that many years ago NYC almost went bankrupt and everyone wrote off real estate there.
Hippies moved to San Francisco in the 1960’s because it was so inexpensive to live there.
Correct on all accounts A:
Friends in SF in late sixties were paying $50 for 2 bedroom flats, although to be sure, these were not modern rehabs, just the opposite.
I was paying same for a spacious studio in Berzerkeley, and thought I had a real deal until I visited those friends.
Now days, likely in the $3500-$5K range for those flats, eh
St louis? Didn’t a football team leave there for Phoenix decades ago?
The city of St. Louis (not the surrounding county) has lost about 2/3 of its population since 1950 and has one of the highest homicide rates in the country. I agree with Buffalo Bill.
Only matter time before Fed starts a new program like BFTP
No question this will be backstopped. The only question is how opaque they are going to have to make it this time around.
Again, world opinion of the US largess is not favorable. What they might have pulled off in 08/09, optics-wise, they’ll have to be more careful this go around.
But, no question, the problem will not be allowed to grow.
LOL, we got ourselves another drive-by line of “Fed backstop” BS. Never fails. You people are funny.
Wolf, to be fair, the Fed has a long, long, long, long way to go in clearing that balance sheet. Like it or not, that balance sheet is a backstop. At one point they had an 8.9 trillion dollar balance sheet. They are at 8.2 trillion now. Gee wiz, they clear a whole 0.7 trillion or 0.7/8.9*100= 7%. Wow, a whole 7%! Wake me when they clear it entirely.
Not to mention the Fed proxies that have been buying while they are selling. Seems to me the Fed is rather good at rewarding bad behavior. This has consequences, like it or not…
Also to be more fair…
Would you like to comment on the Fed’s Bank Term Funding Program? Is that not a “backstop” or some new type of “capitalism”? Can my business use this facility? Again, to say the Fed isn’t backstopping at all or playing favorites is being a tad disingenuous.
WB,
Good Lordy, more Fed BS.
This falls into the same category of BS I have seen here for 18 months: the Fed will never end QE and hike rates, and when it ended QE and began hiking rates, they said the Fed will cut rates and restart QE, and when the Fed started QT, they said the Fed wasn’t doing QT at all, and with each rate hike, they said the next move would be a rate cut, and now rates are up by 525 basis points, the most in 40 years, and the balance sheet has dropped by $750 billion in a year, the most ever, and I got this swarm of goofballs/trolls in the comments that say that the $750 billion is nothing, and that the Fed will restart QE anytime when an auto loan goes bad or whatever….
When you look at this BS for 18 months, day after day, by different commenters or the same commenters under different screennames, this BS gets really old.
As I have explained in my articles a gazillion times:
1. The Fed did not bail out the banks. Three regional banks collapsed and one was forced to shut down, four total. Investors got wiped out.
2. The Fed funded the FDIC to bail out the uninsured DEPOSITORS of the failed banks. It didn’t backstop the banks, but the depositors. The banks failed. Why is this so hard to get?
3. The Fed has ALWAYS lent to banks. That’s part of its job. Banks borrow to lend. And they have always been able to borrow from the Fed at the Discount Window. But that’s expensive money and the collateral requirements are strict, and as Powell said at the press conference, the system is “clunky.” So the Fed came up with the BTFP to lend to banks. It’s similar to the Discount Window, but with a slightly lower interest rates, less stringent collateral requirements, and more flexible terms. Lending to banks is what a central bank does, whether it’s called “Discount Window” or “BTFP.”
4. I comment on the BTFP every time I discuss the Fed’s assets including later today. The fact that you didn’t read these articles doesn’t mean I didn’t write them.
Nobody asked the Fed to buy MBS.
There was *zero* public pressure.
They bought MBS.
Watching Wolf lose his patience is a guilty pleasure. I feel bad for the guy, but it’s weirdly entertaining and I usually learn something.
this for Captive:
there’s a difference between being angry and ”losing one’s temper”
sometimes that difference can be fatal
other times it can COST a TON of ”money” or honey, eh
Nope.
Remote work has been increasing since I started working in IT about 25 years ago. I image that employers will need newer, flashy digs if they want to attract talent willing to commute.
Here is an excerpt from a recent McKinsey’s American Opportunity Survey:
“The most striking figure to emerge from this research is 58 percent. That’s the number of Americans who reported having the opportunity to work from home at least one day a week. Thirty-five percent of respondents report having the option to work from home five days a week. What makes these numbers particularly notable is that respondents work in all kinds of jobs, in every part of the country and sector of the economy, including traditionally labeled “blue collar” jobs that might be expected to demand on-site labor as well as “white collar” professions.”
I don’t think it’s so much “flashy” and more “a place people actually want to come to work.” Part of that is going to be about culture. When people like their coworkers, they’re going to be much more likely to want to go into an office to interact with them (obviously!).
Another is making it seem that the employer actually cares if you’re happy. I’m not saying you need five course meals the way Facebook used to provide, but having coffee, a bowl of fresh fruit, snacks, etc. does wonders for making people want to come in, and it doesn’t really cost that much.
I think for a place like downtown Seattle people are going to have to feel safe before they will go back downtown.
I don’t see that happening unless/until someone cleans it up.
Sure …. IT workers making $450K per year will be rewarded for their 2 hr daily commute with something they could not afford on their own … … coffee, a bowl of fresh fruit, snacks, etc.
$450 K per year? To write code? No wonder these jobs are moving to India!
Only a 2HR “daily” commute….? One could only wish… Maybe a 2Hr each way commute….
First, most office workers period (including IT workers) are not making anywhere near $450k a year. That’s an absurd generalization. Second, it’s not about not being able to afford it, but just having it there. If you’re working from home and you want something to eat, you go to your cupboard. If you’re at the office, it’s nice to have the same optionality without having to remember to brings things in or buy it during a break.
Affordable/safe childcare.
Until the day that pig flies, many of us will be clutching onto our home offices with a kung fu grip.
And yes, both my productivity AND attendance has dramatically improved with WFH. Kids aren’t getting hurt/sick at after school care/camp, and I’m not coming down with every plague the lil petri dishes bring home. Off the bus, do their thing/don’t interrupt, and unlike latch key kids we were growing up, they are on my sonar.
“…. including traditionally labeled “blue collar” jobs that might be expected to demand on-site labor. ”
Hmm.. I wonder what professions these are and how many of them exist. As of this writing in mine we still don’t have a way to install 12″ pipe from my home 1000km away, I still need to get on a plane and do it myself. Probably a good thing because I don’t know how to do anything else when iRobot hops in there to do it, maybe those collars are some extremely light shade of blue.
Yeah, that line set off my BS alarm as well. Blue collar work almost definitionally can’t be done from “home” (the gym, the coffee shop…) unless maybe they’re talking about supervisory work, e.g. a shop foreman watching and directing work via camera.
I will head down to my local watering hole where all the pipe fitters from Intel hang out, and ask how many of them are able to work from home.
This argument is that the problem w/ office is supply. Businesses will always need office space. And in markets where remote work has created supply you will have rent crashes and defaults. But this is cyclical and supply surpluses will eventually get absorbed.
This is not a forever problem. This is a temporary dislocation of bad investments and bad loans finding a reset.
“This is not a forever problem.”
Correct because these older office towers will either be torn down or converted into residential (where possible). And then the problem is over.
Good dev are working from home to avoid the commute, but also because they *are* good, they work on harder problems and they want to concentrate.
Most firms have moved to open-office. What could be more absurd.
> we want you to work on this complex task
> we want it to be robust, maintainable and fast
> we want you to do this within earshot of 15 people talking
Most companies don’t even care about the work anymore.
The drop in ability in my firm in 12 years has been precipitous.
We are talking going from 40 year old men who know a heck of a lot about networking as a by-product of better I/O in c++ to today, where I have to keep telling people in their early 20s the cmd to tell if a port is open.
We are at a point where most people can’t understand what is happening.
Agreed and many younger dont seem eager to learn outside of their specific interests.
Another factor I see for WFH is that if companies have a lot of very valuable IP than theyre going to want to lock that information up very securely. WFH makes that a bit harder, although some companies seem to have figured it out fairly well.
Sears / Willis Tower in Chicago can be converted to residential and, at 400 square feet per person, house 11,000. That’s just one building.
This topic of converting office towers to residential is recurring. The main argument against doing so is related to practical issues, such as retrofitting plumbing drain lines and egress windows. What if, instead of converting each floor into dozens of condos, each floor was instead converted to one condo, catering to the very top end of the market? Conversion would be much easier.
Except that in the St Louis example above the floors are each 30,000 sq.ft. even if you quartered it you would have a space 87 ft. x 87 ft. with windows on 2 walls you would have to add a huge airshaft in the center of the building to make most of that interior space usable and the engineering would be a daunting task.
I would do the math before concluding the Willis Tower can be converted. Office to residential conversions – particularly towers – generally are uneconomic. Often the conclusion is “tear it down, rebuild to suit residential…”
Why not have the federal government buy a few of these buildings and convert them into a low-tuition or no-tuition university or trade school campus that can compete with an overpriced state university? If they omit the football team and stadium, they can omit the multimillion dollar annual payment to the head coach. In time, tuition at state universities might return to some reasonable level.
Why the feds? Harvard, the other Ivies and similar have billions at their disposal. Classrooms and housing all colocated, no need to commute for many. Talk about going green!
Of course they’d never do that – too busy selling the country club lifestyle that they can charge a mint for.
I think most readers realize the majority of the debt on these substantial office buildings are not owned by FDIC insured banks. The debt is held by pension funds, insurance companies and PE firms. I don’t think the Fed has any desire to bail out these type of entities.
You are assuming the fed is independent. I hope you are correct.
I think the FED is going to stay as far away from bailouts as they can. If we get a recession they can cut interest rates and that is a questionable if. Right now we are in a bull market with strong employment and moderating inflation.
Very informative article. As always, excellent analysis. The occurrence of of severe financial doom would materialize only in a purely market driven economy – one that allows investors to fail. However, as we became an economy substantially reliant on government interference at first sign of few large failures, financial support will come in some form of stimulus, bailout, tax abatement, direct purchase (yes – a shrinking government workforce always needs increasing amounts of resources, even real estate)
Consultant for banks on commercial loans. CMBS are 10Y FX debt w/ very high leverage. None of these can get taken out based on current valuations and current IRs.
Oh, and they are non-recourse so why would investors defend an upside down investment if the banks/remics have no way to force them to? It’s a systemic response to a very predictable market shift.
Bigger than CMBS are bank balance sheet loans aka “Bridge to a Sunny Day” loans. They are floating rate ST cash out loans where investors play musical balance sheets with banks, cashing out over and over and now bailing b/c refinance is not possible w/ current valuations and avail leverage terms.
“CMBS are 10Y FX debt”
This is not correct. CMBS mortgages can be any term, and some (click on the linked articles to see which) had terms of just a few years. Most of the CMBS mortgages that defaulted that I linked here were variable rate mortgages. Some defaulted on the payments because the rates doubled; others turned into repayment defaults when they matured, after having already defaulted on the payments.
What I find interesting is that the implosion of CRE during the great financial fraud (let’s start calling it what it was already) came after the market tanked. Here we are now, admittedly there is even less true price discovery, none the less, here we are, the economy appears to be cranking, people are still spending, the market has been positive etc., so what are we supposed to make of this? Is the CRE market suddenly a leading indicator? I don’t think so. Personally, I think that this is evolution (for a change). The work model is changing my friends.
CRE is certainty a leading indicator. So were bank failures So is crime and homelessness. What we have is a slow motion train wreck, one box car at a time. I heard a good analogy from an economist recently. Think of a brick dam with so much pressure(think debt) building up that all the bricks are straining and creaking and leaks start popping. The Fed puts its finger in a leak, then another and another. All the bricks are straining, but the pressure is going to blow and no one knows what brick will blow. When the brick blows fingers dont help the Dam blows. Thats when panic sets in. This is what we have now as I see it.
good analogy S: kinda sorta describing with the bricks and debt what HAS clearly happened before
question is, where to put the nest egg so it too doesn’t get destroyed when the dam blows out???
outside USA?
in a jar in the backyard?
Treasuries?
more dirt — paid for with cash?
bank accounts paying $0.01 per thousand?
WB,
“the great financial fraud (let’s start calling it what it was already)”
We were all worth more than the big banks until they were bailed out.
I heard Jamie Diamond yesterday bitching about Basel 3 and how we have the strongest financial system in the world. I don’t know anything about Basel 3 but I got laid off when his bank failed. Muckety Mucks…
I agree with the rest of your comment too, there is change going on and we are still in a bull market. I think the fed is going to defend workers to the best of their ability.
The interest rate stocks are being sold because they are owned by the same sorts of people and funds that own long bonds. Too bad…
My poorly oil and metal dividend plays have been up the last 2 days.
It seems some balance sheet things eventually can be engineered by the Fed for banks that hold toxic waste, in theory, maybe time can be manipulated by TARP and BTFP, etc — but at some point, there’s the elephant in the room problem, of a tsunami is useless buildings and excessive worthless square feet.
Apparently, there’s a lot of vacant buildings in our future, and that has to impact the entire universe of investing, in terms of future valuations and risk.
This time is different
Allow me to summarize…
When you mis-allocate resources and capital, bad stuff happens.
There is some serious ‘bag-holding’ being done in the bond world as the fat guys fight each other through the door. Kind of tickles me because they always thought they were so smart, smarter than us equity guys.
The Federal Reserve had nothing whatsoever to do with TARP which was a Federal government program in which nearly all of the forced loans were repaid in full by the companies with interest.
There are way too many banks. Let’s convert some to apartments for the homeless. Get some value out of them.
One thing I wonder about these commercial real estate mortgages is how was the money orginated when the loans was first issued? Was the money originated against the collateral?
Then, what happens when these CMR’s default? Do the money get destroyed or do they continue to circulate? In other terms, do the defaults dent the monetary supply?
Boston Consulting Group says 1.5 Billion square feet of office space could become obsolete, not counting the rate at which AI will be making people obsolete. Office space per employee is also declining.
Landlords don’t seem to like reducing rental rates and google searches on rental rate trends seem to come up sketchy, but that could be because I’m lame at it or should be looking elsewhere.
So, who is still building office towers in depressed markets? I seem to recall mention of that in earlier articles.
Bank reporting (10K, 10Q) will break down the exposure to various real estate collateral types. If you want to get a sense of the risk a particular bank has to this sector, look for the “office” collateral exposure in the real estate loans section of your favorite bank’s annual or quarterly report.
This CRE situation could the start of an enormous prosperous boom for Caterpillar whose equipment will be in high demand to tear down all of this CRE blighting the American landscape and return it to bucolic parks all around the country in the coming years! No wonder why CAT stock is soaring to near record highs!
c.40% sales are in construction
c.35% in energy & transportation
c.20% in resources
Nice markets to be in
From the Tax Foundation:
“Property taxes are the largest source of combined state and local tax revenue in the United States, responsible for 32.2 percent of collections across all state and local tax jurisdictions in fiscal year 2020 (the most recent year for which data are available). This is driven almost entirely by the predominance of property taxes in the local revenue toolkit, where they are responsible for 72.2 percent of all tax revenues.”
The WFH trend is going to increasingly add risk to various future real estate investments, and obviously cities that will be impacted by revenue challenges.
Eventually this will become increasingly polarizing with politics and social evolution, as WFH employees and RTO-employees battle over cultural divisions.
This wasn’t on a bingo card a few years ago.
I work at a major US bank and in the past 3 months they’ve gone from:
– we’d like you to come into the office more
to
– if you don’t come in the company will implode
There is nothing to actually back up that scare tactic so I must conclude they have an ulterior motive.
All other major companies have also started saying the same thing at the exact same time. Tech workers are super scarce, if we had a real free market many companies would stay remote and grab all the better staff.
But we don’t appear to live in that world.
So I may have a notion of whats happening in your situation. I worked in a very lavish office for a Fortune 100 company and within a few months it was obvious we didnt need half the space. I kept asking, why are we paying so much for such a big footprint we’re not even using?
Turns out the big wigs that make those decisions about closing/consolidating offices didnt know the contract details – what kind of revenue that office is really generating and the source of those funds. We were doing work for programs located thousands of miles away and a knowledgeable person would have shut the office down and had the workers move to larger offices closer to the customer.
By stubbornly holding office space that wasnt really used for probably a decade when a local contract was held, the local manager had a great (but fake) story about how well the office was doing. I had already left by the time covid delivered its the death blow and everyone save for one employee left for greener pastures, not wanting to move.
So maybe its just a way for management to hold off the taking of their scalp.
“2023” SFGate and please add “saved office space rent” to the headwind list.
If you are old enough to remember the 1974 recession, you might recall that it was also a bad year for real estate, both commercial and residential. REITs that invested in mortgages were among the worst performing segments of the market. The Nifty 50 also imploded.