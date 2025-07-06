The Housing Markets of Europe: From Most Splendid Housing Bubbles to Go-Nowhere Markets

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Ireland, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Czech Republic, Finland, Portugal

This is our second annual wild ride across sales prices of existing homes of all types (“dwellings”) in the 16 largest economies that are either in the European Union (EU) or in the European Economic Area (EEA), based on data from Eurostat through Q1, released on Friday. The data goes back to 2005 for some countries, and less far for other countries.

Some countries have or had indeed the most splendid housing bubbles, and a few of those have deflated some. Other countries had the most splendid housing bubbles 15 or more years ago. A few didn’t have any housing bubbles at all. And one essentially went nowhere over the past 15 years. So a wild ride across the spectrum.

Biggest decliners from the peak and year of that peak:

Finland: -14.6% from Q2 2022 Italy: -14.3% from Q2 2011 Germany: -11.3% from Q2 2022 Sweden: -7.3% from Q2 2022 Austria: -7.3% from Q3 2022 France: -6.5% from Q3 2022

Triple-digit gainers from 2010 to their respective peak:

Czech Republic: +146% Portugal: +139% Austria: +136% Norway: +111% Poland: 108% Germany: +106% Sweden: +103%

The home price indices for the biggest European markets:

The little tables show either three or four columns:

(1) % change from 2010 to the peak, whether the peak was in 2022 or in the current quarter. But in some countries, the peak was before 2010, such as in Italy and Spain, and those markets don’t have that column. (2) Quarter-over-quarter % change. (3) Year-over-year % change. And (4) % change in the current quarter from the peak.

Of the 16 markets, 7 are down from their peaks:

Finland, Prices of Existing Homes 2010 to Peak QoQ YoY From peak 16.5% -1.6% -2.3% -14.6%

The index fell back to where it had first been in 2010. This is an example of a housing market that really hasn’t gone anywhere in 15 years.

Italy, Prices of Existing Homes QoQ YoY From peak 1.63% 4.9% -14.3%

The recovery started during the pandemic.

Germany, Prices of Existing Homes 2010 to Peak QoQ YoY From peak 105.7% 1.3% 3.6% -11.3%

The index is where it had been in 2021.

Sweden, Prices of Existing Homes 2010 to Peak QoQ YoY From peak 103.2% 0.3% 3.3% -7.3%

Also back to 2021.

Austria, Prices of Existing Homes 2010 to Peak QoQ YoY From peak 136.2% 1.1% 3.3% -7.3%

The index is also back where it had been in 2021.

France, Prices of Existing Homes 2010 to Peak QoQ YoY From peak 39.0% 0.3% 0.4% -6.5%

Spain, Prices of Existing Homes QoQ YoY From peak 3.2% 12.3% -1.2%

Home prices are almost back to the peak 18 years ago.





Of the 16 markets, the other 9 have made new highs:

Poland, Prices of Existing Homes 2010 to Peak QoQ YoY 107.8% 0.5% 6.2% New high

The Eurostat data for Poland begins in 2010:

Belgium, Prices of Existing Homes 2010 to Peak QoQ YoY 58.2% 1.4% 3.6% New high

Denmark, Prices of Existing Homes 2010 to Peak QoQ YoY 65.5% 2.1% 8.8% New High

Norway, Prices of Existing Homes 2010 to Peak QoQ YoY 111.5% 5.7% 7.3% New High

Ireland, Prices of Existing Homes 2010 to Peak QoQ YoY 77.2% 1.1% 9.1% New High

The Eurostat data only goes back to 2010, and Ireland’s troubles started earlier. But within the data, from 2010 to 2012, the index plunged by 33%.

Romania, Prices of Existing Homes 2010 to Peak QoQ YoY 24.8% 2.1% 6.2% New high

Czech Republic, Prices of Existing Homes 2010 to Peak QoQ YoY 145.9% 2.2% 9.3% New high

Portugal, Prices of Existing Homes 2010 to Peak QoQ YoY 139.1% 5.3% 17.0% New high

From 2010 to 2013, the index fell by nearly 20%. From that low point in 2013, the index has nearly tripled.



Netherlands, Prices of Existing Homes 2010 to Peak QoQ YoY 85.9% 1.8% 10.9% New high

