Housing Market’s Crucial “Spring Selling Season” Winds Down with a Whimper. So Maybe Next Year?

But mortgage rates are not high historically, and “real” mortgage rates, amid resurging inflation, are relatively low.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
This spring selling season, which is now wrapping up, has been one heck of a disappointment for real-estate brokers, mortgage lenders, and mortgage brokers, after all the hype it received late last year and early this year. This was going to be the spring that pulls the housing market out of the freezer with below-5% mortgage rates and a flood of buyers unleashing pent-up demand or whatever.
But the opposite happened. Mortgage rates have remained in the historically normal-ish 6.5%-range, give or take a little, as the 10-year Treasury yield has risen amid resurging inflation now approaching 4%, and lots of talk about Fed rate hikes, instead of rate cuts. And home prices in many markets are still too high, after the price explosion from mid-2020 to mid-2022 and don’t make economic sense. And so here we go again…
Mortgage applications to purchase a home – a forward-looking indicator of home sales – fell further in the current survey week, the third week in a row of declines. It has been wobbling along near rock-bottom levels, down by 35% from the same week in 2019, according to data by the Mortgage Bankers Association today. The market is now in the fourth year of collapsed mortgage applications.
The average weekly mortgage rate for conforming 30-year fixed mortgages eased a little to 6.57% in the current reporting week, from the prior week (6.65%), which had been the highest in nearly a year, according to the MBA today.
This measure of the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has been in the 6-7% range, except for some breakouts to the upside, since September 2022. This is not high.
With inflation currently at 3.8%, the “real” 30-year fixed mortgage rate (mortgage rate minus inflation rate) is only at about 2.8%, which is relatively low compared to the periods before 2009, before the Fed’s QE began forcing down long-term interest rates.
Between 2009 and 2022, the Fed bought trillions of dollars of securities, including mortgage-backed securities (MBS), with newly created money, which repressed mortgage rates below 3% during the pandemic era mega-QE.
But this massive amount of reckless money printing contributed to the worst inflation in 40 years. By 2021 and early 2022, with mortgage rates below 3% and inflation heading toward 9%, “real” mortgage rates (mortgage rate minus inflation rate) fell deeply into the negative. At the end of 2021 and in January 2022, “real” mortgage rates were -4%, better than free money, and when money is free, price doesn’t matter, and home prices exploded – and are now too high. We can thank the Fed for that.
And that inflation, which has refused to go back into the bottle, is now resurging again.
Also take a look at “real” mortgage rates in 2004 and 2025 (chart below). The Greenspan Fed pushed its policy rates down too far, for too long, as a result of the 2001 recession, dragging mortgage rates below 6% by early 2003, at the time the lowest in Freddie Mac’s data going back to 1971, and inflation resurged.
These below 6% mortgage rates, along with resurging inflation caused “real” mortgage rates to fall below 3%, and as low as 1%, which triggered what would become Housing Bubble 1, which then imploded spectacularly.
Low mortgage rates lead to high home prices, and affordability collapses as insurance, property taxes, HOA fees, and other expenses surge with home prices. Too-low mortgage rates have turned out to be very costly.
Mortgage applications to refinance a home react to changes in mortgage rates: When mortgage rates dip, homeowners – eager to refinance and doing online refi breakeven analyses on a daily basis – pounce. And when mortgage rates rise after that dip, demand dries up again.
Refis have no impact on the housing market per se (though the substantial fees, which are added to the new mortgage balance, have a substantial impact on the income of mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers).
But refis may have a positive impact on consumer spending when they lower the mortgage payments or provide cash that borrowers can spend on other stuff.
Some of the cash-out refi demand has shifted to Home Equity Lines of Credit. Amid higher interest rates, HELOCs may be the less expensive route to go for many homeowners that want to get some cash out of their home, and HELOC balances have surged.
This longer view of mortgage rates (blue) and applications to refinance a mortgage (red) demonstrates the inverse relationship between them:
In case you missed them:
Oh Dear, Condo Prices already Dropped by 15% to 33% in 24 Bigger Markets, Some Back to Where They’d Been 20 Years Ago
Prices of Single-Family Homes already Down 10% to 26% in these 15 Bigger Cities: Every Market is Different
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Unless mortage rates drop below 4% or prices substantially drop, expect more of the same paralyzed sales volume.
It is kinda amazing that sales volume didn’t fall *considerably more* once decades of of ZIRP were unZIRP’ed.
ZIRP allowed home prices to double (or more) from 2002 to 2022, during decades when the US/US worker got the crap kicked out of them by China in international competitiveness terms.
Call it artificial reality leading to real foolishness (to go along with artifical intelligence…and real stupidity)
Lower priced homes will be more unaffordable to ordinary Americans when the oil shock hits, interest rates rise due to inflation, and higher food and other prices make consumers have less disposable income. Correction incoming.
Higher priced, luxury homes will also face some issues if AI job losses, lower demand from consumers due to oil shock hurts employers, higher interest rates, and limited populations,in some generations lower demand for them The Strait will NOT reopen unless there is some US retreat, which will not be acceptable to our dear leader. Iran fought an 8 year war and only ended it very reluctanly.
“when the oil shock hits”
it already hit. Did you miss it?
Wolf, please correct me on this, but my gut tells me that we’re overall ~30% overvalued on home prices.
Clearly, those sellers that don’t need to sell….aren’t. There will always be death, relocation, divorce, etc., but the rush of sellers willing to lower prices isn’t as great as we’d think (or like).
That said – here in NE Ohio we’re seeing prices accelerate. Scuttlebutt is that a lot of investors are looking at property here because it’s reasonably priced.
The holdout (non)sellers are gradually losing equity. The party’s over, but they don’t realize it.
“please correct me on this, but my gut tells me that we’re overall ~30% overvalued on home prices.”
I’m going to correct you on this: some markets are not “overvalued” in terms of price in relationship to local incomes, or not by a lot. But there are other markets that are massively overvalued, maybe by 100% or more overvalued. A property that is 100% overvalued (double the price of what makes economic sense) would have to drop by 50% to get back to an economically feasible price (for example +100% from $500k to $1M, and -50% back to $500k. In a market where a property is 200% overvalued, the price-drop back to reasonable would have to be -67%. There were some of those markets during Housing Bust 1. We already have some markets with price drops of 25% or more.
We talk about national home prices all the time, even here, and that’s fine in terms of the overall nationwide economy. But at some point, it just doesn’t make a lot of sense. Which is why in my housing coverage, it’s all about local prices, and if I discuss a national price, it’s with lots of references to local markets.
The problem is that people who complain about the $1.5 million shack in one of the most expensive cities in the US don’t want to move to Ohio, Missouri, or Oklahoma, where they could buy something decent for 80% off. That’s one of the reasons why expensive markets remain so expensive. If they just emptied out because people left, and no one moved in, like in the Rust Belt or Tulsa at the time, the prices would collapse and stay at collapsed levels for decades – see single-family prices in Detroit. But I totally get that: people want to live where they want to live, not where it’s cheap to live.
So true on the people not wanting to move away but complain about high prices.
Funny story I purchased a junk home in Detroit way back when on a whim from a friend that saw a photo in the home ad that had an old mustang sitting in the garage.
I’m getting ready to sell my house and buy a new house since I relocated. I understand I won’t get what I would have in 2021. And that’s ok. I just want a place to raise my kids.
Homes with reasonable sellers seem to move. Homes where buyers think they are owed a bidding war end up sitting. It’s always the price and for some reason people can’t figure out that it isn’t 2021 anymore.
I think what a lot of home owners miss is housing is often a 1:1 transaction. If you sell when the markets not hot, you’re also buying when the markets not hot – so it’s a wash, otherwise you’d be paying more for that new house
What actually matters is non 1:1 transactions or differences in interest rates.
I certainly hope something with prices breaks a bit in the next year or two… would love to buy when my fiancée’s student loans are paid off, but at current prices it is downright depressing to think about. In our area there are not many SFHs within a 30-45 min commute in the $500k-$600k range, let alone under. You would think that with a household gross income of $260k in Pennsylvania (fully acknowledge we are very fortunate) we would have our relative pick of the crop, but when near future daycare costs are factored in the picture changes significantly.
My mom sold the house I grew up in in 2021 for $~410k after buying it for $225k in 2001, with the house needing $80k in renovations. Houses in the development (50’s split levels) are going in the $600k-750k range. In 2026, as an engineering manager with a partner in medicine, it would take both of our incomes to afford the house my single, public school teacher mother was able to afford.
It his BLEAK for first time buyers that do not have 20% to put down. It’s no wonder why less people are having kids. Sorry for whining, I am tired.
Check out some of those markets:
Oh Dear, Condo Prices already Dropped by 15% to 33% in 24 Bigger Markets, Some Back to Where They’d Been 20 Years Ago
Prices of Single-Family Homes already Down 10% to 26% in these 15 Bigger Cities: Every Market is Different
Wolf,
I am an avid reader. Here in the Philly metro things seem to be softening a bit with price cuts becoming more common, but as your articles have shown the market here is being fairly resilient price wise in comparison to other markets.
Moving across the country is not really in the cards for us :,)
Of course the homes in your area are unaffordable, it’s due to the run up from people willing to buy homes in your area at any cost. That’s what causes these issues and stupid prices.
Time fixes these issues….
I met a ton of these folks when we were unloading our portfolio of real estate during the 2021 – 2023 craze of fomo buyers. I still laugh at the people who bought our SF home, my old neighbor down the street asks me if I know someone like that who’ll buy their home as they listed and are looking to unload and retire.
Look for opportunities elsewhere if your profession can demand it which it seems it can Engineer + Medicine = anywhere work.
With a partner in medicine, you may well find you can avail of a doc loan, i.e., with no mortgage insurance required for as low as 0% down.
If not, shop around and not just for the house. With application rates this low, mortgage sellers are begging for customers and may well work with you on less than 20% down, especially if your credit report is solid with that income level.
It sucks having mortgage+daycare go out the door on day #1 each month, but it is doable.
^^^This housing was at one point affordable for the middle class on one salary.
Statistically looking at median income, I’d be considered upper middle class (also acknowledge I’m fortunate) and housing is still unappealing at these prices.
The federal reserve suppressing rates resulted in exploding housing valuation because cheap mortgage money chased limited (for the most part) supply. Inflation has forced government debt sale rates up, which kicked mortagage rates up. Homes sales languish, housing prices down to flat across the country. So why should we complain, the market works.
“The federal reserve suppressing rates resulted in exploding housing valuation because cheap mortgage money chased limited (for the most part) supply”
For more or less 20 years.
When does Beenanke give back his Nobel Prize ? He sure has faded into
the woodwork.
We will know we are in recession if the Fed starts buying MBS again. As a Realtor I tell my Buyers they may want to hold off buying until prices come down a lot. Another possibility is we just limp along till inflation moves up wages enough to make todays prices affordable. one way or another the current monthly payment just doesn’t make sense.
Fannie & Freddie have blown up the housing market. They have put in regulations that have made it impossible to close a Real Estate transaction. About 50% of the Appraisers have quit, including Ms Swamp. No one will be able to get a loan. Trump fired the heads of both agencies but left in the Obama regulations in place which now go into effect. The replacement, Pulte, has left Fannie Mae, to go work at the head of the DNI. He’s left a mess there and left to get away from the disaster which is about to unfold and which he helped create. You are going to see a repeat of 2007 or worse including massive foreclosures.
Specific details constraining new appraisals would be valuable.
My guess, though, is that basically all that is really happening is a marginal reintroduction of reality into a home valuing/buying marketplace that 20 years of ZIRP turned into an artificial reality doomed to unwind with the reintroduction of macroeconomic reality.
Macro imbalance is when home prices double (or more) at the same time US employment distorts/stagnates/erodes – for 20 years.
A good old fashion depression would finally make the consumer live within there means. I still carry the value of a dollar handed down to me from my Dad and Grand Dad.
Pulte hasn’t left. He is still in his old job, but now he also has a second job (he now is one of those infamous “multiple jobholders” that are constantly cited is reason why the labor market is collapsing 🤣), and that second job is “acting” DNI. That’s a temporary gig.
Wolf should do a complete rundown of all the unreported shenanegans at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. This includes their volume of purchases of Mortgage back securities (MBS) and offloading of these to investors. Who is buying these? What are the risks? Who gets to eat the losses if they occur? What is the taxpayers liability if any?
Id read about that, what specifically changed?
*hadn’t read about that.
MM
The new regulations introduced by Fannie Mae created an Appraisal form (URAR ver 3.6) that makes it completely unaffordable to work in this profession. It creates 70 pages of needless paperwork plus added legal liability. Trump and Besson promised to remove burdonsome regulations, yet they presided over the implementation of the worst regulations in the history of the housing finance process. Most of these were born in the previous administration but have been carried over and will be implemented in November of 2026. The real estate market will be deader than a door-nail as a result. No one will be able to buy or sell a house using the traditional financing methods. RE Agents will quit, Loan Officers will be out of work. Foreclosures will rise to 2007 levels.
Swamp creature, Can you talk about what Fannie and Freddie are doing to gum up the loan process?
With inflation increasing again are the mortgages with < 4% rates basically back in the negative "real" mortgage rate territory again?
A member of my extended family has recently taken out a mortgage in an EU country. For the first 4 years the interest rate is fixed at 2%; thereafter it will be a floating rate but with no penalty for early overpayments of capital.
I’ve suggested that they pretend they’re paying 6% and put aside the buckshee 4% to use to reduce the debt in four years time if it seems worthwhile.
Bubble #2 isn’t a bubble. Houses will stay high, but inflation will take care of the real value.
Here’s just one example, and there are plenty of others:
The housing price collapse around the GFC was a result of low interest rates and ninja loans sliding into a down turning job and stock market. Lots of selling pressure from job loss, relocation and foreclosures brought prices down.
Todays sellers are not pressured to sell and the job and stock market look not to apply any such pressure anytime soon. So existing homeowners can wait. The question becomes if sellers hold out long enough in this environment does everyone get used to and accept higher prices?
Maybe apples to oranges here but here goes. Government decided to help with child care and those costs subsequently increased. People adapted and deal with the higher childcare cost. Government decided to help with college cost via loans and college costs subsequently increased. People adopted and deal with a higher tuition.
Government helped with mortgage loans and housing prices increased. The question is will people get used to and accept the higher prices of housing?
There was also a “not-insignificant” number of strategic defaults. Once people saw their home go underwater, and saw a better home than the one they were paying for, go for cheap.. they went and bought a newer cheaper home and just gave their old overpriced home back to the bank.
Those folks didn’t face the life events (job, relo, div, etc) they just made a rational business decision.
If the govt had just let housing prices collapse in 2022 we’d be out of this mess but this gradual trickle up of wages as prices stay flat plan ultimately is financially more dangerous for the following reasons:
1. More and more buyers at these prices
2. Legislatures dependent on these high property taxes
3. False sense of (illiquid) wealth impacting spending and financial decision making
A rapid rise and fall people would have adapted to. Yes some people would have suffered, but non flippers should be buying a property to live in and at 3% mortgages buying at the top was still cheaper than buying at current rates after a pull back.
Now people are used to these prices which is more dangerous
I hear stories of California shacks going for a million dollars. How did they get to and hold those price levels? Why did buyers not strike and wait for prices to come back down to shack level? Will other built out areas with good business bases follow suit and reach higher prices for shacks yet buyers buy them at elevated prices?
If there’s a buyer strike but also a seller strike doesn’t it become a Mexican standoff and the seller wins what time on their side?
That’s how a currency collapses. That people become accustomed to higher and higher prices.
The other problem I see is that stocks’ valuation is based on profits, which ran up tremendously during COVID. But that also means that during a recession, the profits will drop more dramatically as customers cut back in spending.
I imagine a lot of people are waiting for some important IPOs before they start buying.