Prices of Single-Family Homes already Down 10% to 26% in these 15 Bigger Cities: Every Market is Different

San Francisco & Portland came off the list. Fort Worth & Aurora (CO) come on the list.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The major national home price indices roughly agree with each other: For the past months, national home prices barely inched up year-over-year – by less than 1% in April. But this small uptick is composed of big moves up and down in different markets. And in specific markets there have been sharp declines – even with single-family home prices.
We noted earlier that mid-tier condo prices have dropped in 31 bigger cities by 12% to 31%, led by Oakland (-31%), St. Petersburg, FL (-28%), and Austin (-26%). Oakland’s condo prices are back where they’d been 20 years ago.
Single-family homes have not quite had such drama. Prices of mid-tier single-family homes in 15 bigger cities have dropped by 10% to 26% through April from their respective peaks, seasonally adjusted. In 12 of those cities, the peaks were in mid-2022; and in 3, the peaks were in 2024 (Phoenix, AZ; St. Petersburg, FL; and Naples/Collier County, FL).
- Austin, TX: -26%
- Oakland, CA: -25%
- New Orleans, LA: -20%
- Sarasota County, FL: -17%
- Lee Country (Cape Coral, Fort Myers), FL: -16%
- Birmingham, AL: -14%
- Washington, DC: -13%
- McKinney, TX -13%
- Hayward, CA: -12%
- Denver, CO: -12%
- Collier County (Naples), FL: -11%
- Phoenix, AZ: -10%
- Petersburg, FL: -10%
- Aurora, CO: -10%
- Fort Worth, TX: -10%
The huge Dallas-Fort Worth metro has two cities on this list – McKinney (-13%) and Fort Worth (-10%). And it has a bunch of cities in the “didn’t make the 10% cutoff” category listed below, including the city of Dallas (-6.1%).
McKinney is interesting. It was one of the fastest-growing cities in the US over the past 20 years, part of the Texas Miracle, as it’s called in Texas. In the two years between mid-2020 and mid-2022, home prices exploded by 63%. Homebuilders have been flooding the market with new supply.
But now demand has backed off in relationship to this inventory and to 2022 prices. Homebuilders are cutting prices and piling on incentives to make deals, and that is putting downward pressure on prices of existing homes that we track here.
Lennar, one of the largest homebuilders and shooting to be #1, has been active in McKinney, has been very aggressive with its pricing strategy: The average price of its homes sold nationwide last quarter was down by 24% from the peak in 2022. This effectively rolled the average price back to where it had been in 2017. That’s what homeowners who want to sell are up against. But anything will sell if the price is low enough.
In April, prices of existing single-family homes in McKinney fell by 0.7% from March and by 7.1% year-over-year.
|McKinney, TX, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-13%
|-0.7%
|-7.1%
|154%
Didn’t make the 10% cutoff:
There are many other bigger cities that didn’t make the 10% cut-off, where mid-tier single-family home prices have declined from their respective peaks in prior years, but by less than 10%.
And there a few bigger cities that had previously made the 10% cutoff, but home prices increased in recent months by enough to reduce the decline from peak to less than 10%. The standout is San Francisco, the epicenter of the AI boom, where the massive amounts of money raining down on people working for local AI companies has triggered a “mansion shortage,” as it’s called, and it began to trickle down into mid-tier homes. Nevertheless, single-family home prices in San Francisco, despite the recent jump, are still down by 9% from the peak in 2022.
- Glendale, AZ: -9.5%
- San Francisco, CA: -9.3%
- San Antonio, TX: -9.3%
- Portland, OR: -9.0%
- Chandler, AZ: -8.9%
- Sacramento, CA: -8.5%
- Mesa, AZ: -8.4%
- Plano, TX: -8.1%
- Colorado Springs, CO: -7.8%
- Memphis, TN: -7.7%
- Stockton, CA: -7.7%
- Seattle, WA: -7.6%
- Arlington, TX: -6.9%
- Dallas, TX: -6.1%
- Atlanta, GA: -6.0%
- Boise, ID: -5.9%
- Orlando, FL: -4.8%
- Jacksonville, FL: -4.8%
- Houston, TX: -4.4%
- Spokane, WA: -4.4%
- San Diego, CA: -4.1%
- San Jose, CA: -4.0%
- Tucson, AZ: -4.0%
- Raleigh, NC: -3.5%
- Nashville, TN: -3.3%
- Los Angeles, CA: -3.2%
- Las Vegas, NV: -3.1%
In some other bigger cities, home prices have continued to rise or have flattened out, such as Chicago and Philadelphia. Every market is different. My discussion and charts of the price gains and price declines of combined single-family, condo, and co-op prices in 33 large and expensive cities is here.
Methodology and data: These prices are seasonally adjusted three-month averages of single-family mid-tier homes in “cities” or in two instances, “counties.” All data here are from the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), which is based on millions of data points in Zillow’s “Database of All Homes,” including from public records (tax data), MLS, brokerages, local Realtor Associations, real-estate agents, and households across the US. It includes pricing data for off-market deals and for-sale-by-owner deals. These are not median prices.
The 15 bigger cities with price declines of 10% to 26%:
The metrics in each table from left to right: price decline from the peak, month-over-month change (MoM), year-over-year change (YoY), and the remaining increase since January 2000.
|Austin, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-26%
|-0.6%
|-5.5%
|160%
|Oakland, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-24%
|0.1%
|-6.6%
|276%
Back to April 2018. In the 10 years from mid-2012 to the peak in May 2022, prices exploded by 236%, which was obviously nuts.
|New Orleans, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2007
|-20%
|0.0%
|-3.1%
|103%
|Sarasota County, FL, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-16%
|-0.2%
|-6.7%
|31%
|Lee County (Cape Coral & Fort Myers), FL, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-16%
|-0.2%
|-7.7%
|128%
|Birmingham, AL, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2002
|-14%
|-0.5%
|-1.9%
|32%
|Washington D.C., Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-13%
|-0.5%
|-3.0%
|271%
|McKinney, TX, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-13%
|-0.7%
|-7.1%
|154%
|Denver, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-12%
|-0.7%
|-4.1%
|208%
|Hayward, CA, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-12%
|-0.5%
|-6%
|268%
|Collier County (Naples), FL, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Mar 2024 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-11%
|-0.2%
|-5.3%
|8%
|Phoenix, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-10%
|-0.2%
|-2.3%
|248%
|St. Petersburg, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From May 2024 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-10%
|0.2%
|-4.9%
|353%
|Aurora, CO, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From May 2024 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-10%
|-0.6%
|-3.9%
|191%
|Fort Worth, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-10%
|-0.2%
|-2.5%
|188%
And in case you missed it: The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America: Price Drops & Gains in 33 Big Expensive Cities, April 2026
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Good article. I can confirm that Sarasota County is indeed down. In my neighborhood, the peak was summer 2022 and down about 10% since then (I get monthly updates on sales and prices). Other less desirable areas around the county are down more (e.g. further away from the beach). Still, new homes and apartments are being built wherever there is vacant land it seems.
In TX “Homebuilders have been flooding the market with new supply.”
Agreed wholeheartedly. Just this week, advised a guy moving here from Europe (to set up his new tech company) to buy a new house from a developer and negotiate a 15-20% discount.
In TX, I am surprised that Garland isn’t on the list. Wolf usually breaks out Garland separately.
Looks like retirement places in FL are getting hit the hardest. Maybe the Mamdani exits are helping the cities with employment in FL.
Thanks for this detailed report. Collier County (Naples) can’t be right, though?
Why not? These are single-family home prices in Collier County, not condo prices. In the city of Naples, which is a small-ish city in Collier County, prices are down by roughly the same amount as in the county overall.
Wolf,
Will you write an article on ‘buying vs. renting’?
I think many readers would be interested in this now that the ‘buying’ market is frozen. Perhaps you could include a longer-term chart (10 years) of renting versus owning (and by owning, I mean owning the mortgage). I even suspect that in some markets, the cost of carrying the house is now competing with renting.
Might want to add Fairfax County, VA to your list. We have a larger population than most of the jurisdictions you follow.
Nope, doesn’t meet any of the criteria for this article. Go ahead and read the article, or at least the headline.
Oakland skyrocketed because San Francisco was too expensive. Watch out for another spillover into Oakland if a “mansion shortage” really exists. However, like the previous booms, the effect, as well as the “mansion shortage”, will only be short-term. Then The City can settle down until the next boom.
People should understand that prices will never fall much in San Francisco. It is a small, beautiful, and very desirable city with zero new construction.
“with zero new construction”
🤣 there are 70,000 housing units in various stages of the pipeline in SF. Huge former industrial areas, a power plant, port areas, an entire island, former Navy areas — some of them with nuclear contamination from the Cold War — a former football stadium and its parking lots, etc are getting redeveloped into housing. Lots of new housing went up in recent years, several thousand housing units per year. What they’re not building much of is single-family. If you want to buy a new single-family home, you’ll have to move many miles east and go inland.
Friends and family who I visited in THE City were paying, on average, $50/month rent ”back in the day” after a huge bubble and bust TS.
NO reason in the world we don’t see similar dynamics again someday, perhaps a lot sooner than anyone can imagine…
RE IS, and always has been subject to those huge ups and downs, and in spite of all the propaganda otherwise, always will be…
At this point, the only real variable of the delta is the vast and continuing degradation of the USD.
What’s going on at the former Naval Base at Hunter’s Point Naval Shipyard? I heard the area was designated as contaminated at one time. I spent some time there when I was in the Navy back in 1973.
Right you are. SF is a beautiful city, unique in the US. It is even more unique in its weather (worldwide) – not hot, not cold, not gray, not rainy, not humid, and not dry. It is perfectly sunny (but not too sunny) and warm. The ocean is right there, and the bay is on the other side. You can fish without a license. You can ski not far away. Any type of women you like, they are there also.
Yep, the real question is how much deflation will our banking/corporate overlords allow? It seems to me that “mark to fantasy” is still very much in play when looking at balance sheet valuations. 2008 redo? Maybe, lots of “pipe farms” going up in my neck of the woods….
Howdy Prisoners. Does this mean your 30 Year Sentence has been extended? Not really. FREE yourself with a HELOC if you can learn something new.
Bubba, most of us don’t need any more debt, HELOC or otherwise. As a retired guy, I am debt free!
Glad to see your comment AA:
Far as I can remember, not far for damn shore these days,,, you’re the only one continuing to comment on Wolf’s Wonderful who is older than I am.
We too, in this case the family We, are debt free, and I cannot emphasize how great it feels to be able to live on my SS alone, even though my spouse continues to want to work with a great group of folx,,, and, of course, being happily married,,, I don’t argue with her…
Also retired but not debt free. Why would I use any of my 7 figure cash stash to pay off my 240k, 2 5/8% mortgage? It’s called free money. But like the other happy retiree’s, debt free besides. My philosophy in retirement is called “buckets”. Create as many as you can with cash flow, stop saving, and then start spending every dollar in those buckets monthly. God is good!
I am a debt free/ready cash buyer……,still on strike due to pricing.
Howdy James. I made a great living buying foreclosures while using HELOCs on my primary residences for purchases….Made $$$ even during the Govern ment created crash of 2008 and on…..
Naples 8 percent since 2000 is not correct.