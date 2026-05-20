Bond Bloodbath Worsens on Inflation, Lax Fed, and Flood of New Debt. Mortgage Rates hit 6.75%

Ugly trifecta that spooks the bond market. To soothe bond yields and mortgage rates, the Fed needs to hike, not “look through” inflation.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The 30-year Treasury yield rose by 5 basis points on Tuesday, and by 23 basis points over the past seven trading days, to 5.19%, the highest since June 2007. When yields rise, prices of those bonds fall, and existing bondholders take losses. It’s been a bloodbath – an orderly methodical bloodbath – in bond land.
The long-term bond market has completely blown off the Fed’s rate cuts. The more the Fed cut, the higher the 30-year yield rose: There is now a spread of 156 basis points between the 30-year Treasury yield and the Effective Federal Funds Rate (EFFR, 3.63%, blue line), which the Fed targets with its policy rates. Before the Fed started cutting rates in 2024, the 30-year yield was below the EFFR.
At the auction on Wednesday last week, the Treasury Department sold $31 billion of 30-year bonds at a yield of 5.046%, and those hapless buyers are now already substantially underwater.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose by 6 basis points to 4.67% on Tuesday and by 29 basis points over the past seven trading days. At the end of February, it had dipped to 3.97%, and since then has risen by 70 basis points.
At the auction last week, the Treasury Department sold $52 billion of 10-year notes at a yield of 4.468%, and those buyers are now also substantially underwater.
The long-term bond market has been spooked by a trifecta of very ugly problems:
Surging inflation, with consumer-facing inflation spreading beyond gasoline into services, electricity (AI), and food, and with business-facing inflation that is now raging at 6.0%, driven by services inflation.
A lax Fed that has threatened to “look through” the surge of inflation and that is still recklessly talking about delaying rate cuts, instead of pounding home the message of multiple rate hikes. So, that raises the question: How many more mentions of rate cuts amid surging inflation can the bond market handle before the 30-year yield hits 6%?
The tsunami of new debt that the bond market has to absorb by enticing new buyers to step in with higher yields as there are no efforts underway in Congress and the White House to deal with the ballooning deficits that need to be funded with new debt. The recklessness in Washington is beyond the graspable. But the thinking is that it won’t blow up before the next election, and so no problem.
Mortgage rates, oh dear.
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate tracks the 10-year Treasury yield but is higher, and that spread varies.
The government has been trying to reduce that spread, and therefore hopefully reduce mortgage rates, by having Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac buying back their own MBS that they issued and guarantee. The idea is that the additional demand for MBS – the second-largest bond market behind the Treasury market – would reduce the yields of MBS, and therefore reduce mortgage rates.
But, but, but… To fund those purchases of MBS, Fannie and Freddie invest their cash flow from operations into MBS, instead of Treasuries, and they sell down their substantial Treasury holdings to raise the cash to buy MBS.
While the buybacks have reduced the spread between mortgage rates and the 10-year Treasury yield, the 10-year Treasury yield has shot up due to the reasons above, and… the fact that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, big holders of Treasuries, have now become net-sellers of Treasuries, two big institutional investors that are dumping Treasuries and are exiting the Treasury market! So the purchases may have narrowed the spread a little but pushed up the 10-year Treasury yield in the process?
And the net effect is that the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate on Tuesday rose to 6.75%, according to the daily measure of Mortgage News Daily, demolishing dreams in the real-estate industry of below-5% mortgages.
To soothe the bond market, the Fed needs to get hawkish on inflation. It needs to talk about multiple rate hikes for a couple of months, and then it needs to start hiking, and it needs to hike at every meeting, and it needs to fear inflation, not “look through” inflation. Warsh, Trump’s trusted man at the Fed, needs to get Trump on board. Voters hate, hate, hate inflation, and they have a history of throwing Presidents out over inflation. That shouldn’t be so hard to explain.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:
At what point does this become the new normal
Wolf, does the old adage that the stock market falls as bond yields rise still hold true? There seems to be a view that stock market is a hedge against inflation. What is historical true and how have things changed?
One thing we know: A lot of the dynamics that held up in the past have fallen apart in this new era of craziness.
Maybe this is a possible scenario. When the yield curve re-inverts as it is now, that is an indication of a looming recession. During the 2008’s, oil prices skyrocket up, then dropped substantial. If we are going into a recession, the logical direction the Fed should go is to reduce the long end of the yield curve by buying long end bonds (yield curve control). It will reduce the interest the Fed has to pay as well as stimulate the economy. The Fed will have to reduce rates anyway during the recession. The Treasury will probably have to increase fiscal stimulus as well to counter the slowing economy.
“When the yield curve re-inverts as it is now…”
No, it un-inverted about two years ago, and there’s still no recession, and it is steeping now (the opposite of “re-inverting”)
The Fed has essentially almost continued the stimulus from COVID – which is the reason for the continued huge deficits and the reason why so much debt is being issued. Increasing stimulus would only make the problem worse.
Yes, haven’t the Japanese been doing the same thing for several years with yield curve control? Maybe the United Stated is “Turning Japanese” as the the old 80’s song goes.
The BOJ ended YCC in 2023 and started QT in 2024 and has been doing QT ever since, because it now has an inflation problem on its hands, the yen has plunged, and it has to put a floor under the yen. You cannot do YCC when inflation takes off and the currency collapses.
https://wolfstreet.com/2026/04/07/bank-of-japan-accelerated-qt-further-started-selling-equity-etfs-j-reits-shed-12-6-of-its-assets-since-the-peak/
The Federal Reserve will just do an “operation twist” again.
No, it will do a reserve operation twist to get rid of its long-term securities. It is already doing a reverse operation twist with its MBS, replacing long-term MBS with T-bills at a rate of about $14 billion a month.
So the fed is replacing MBS with T-Bills, and Fanny and Freddy Mac are replacing T-Bills with MBS.
Great article. I am so tired of hearing about the K-shaped economy and how the “average” consumer is hurting. Nonsense. All actual data I’ve seen indicates the consumer base is resilient and healthy.
Meanwhile, every possible factor that can break the bond market seems to be happening. The Fed is already losing control of the narrative, as you so aptly point out with the gulf between the Fed Funds Rate and long-dated debt yields.
There does not seem to be any governmental interest in bringing any of the reckless (irresponsible is not a strong enough word) fiscal policy under control. It feels like we are on a plane in a nosedive with a drunk at the controls.
Looks like housing might have to take a bigger drop, but with higher mortgage interest rates, that won’t help affordability.
Most people pay more for interest than principal for their mortgage loans.
This is shaping up to become the worst of all worlds.
People are tired of being pawns for the Fed.
I believe an apt quote from Patrick Harker, former President FRB -Philly to you last point-
“The Fed can do many things, but it cannot manufacture a chip, unload a ship, or build a factory. When the supply side breaks, monetary policy gets handed a problem it was not designed to solve and is judged on the result anyway………..”
“……and the Fed will be asked what it plans to do about it. The answer is: not much that addresses the actual problem. Monetary policy can lean against second-round effects and keep expectations anchored but it cannot reopen a strait or replace eight million barrels a day.”
Inflation is in services.
“higher mortgage interest rates, that won’t help affordability”
Bullshit. We have double-digit interest rates in the 80’s and homes were MORE affordable. It will depend on how precipitous the price drop is and whether or not your banking/finance overlords will actually allow that kind of deflation.
THIS is the problem with a centrally-planned “managed economy”. Moral hazard can be a real bitch.
WB
“We have double-digit interest rates in the 80’s and homes were MORE affordable.”
With a $1,000,000 purchase @ 3% 30 yr fixed rate the payment is
$4,216.04(Total Interest paid is $517,774.69)
With a $635,000 purchase @ 7% 30 yr fixed rate the payment is
$4,224.67(Total interest paid is $885,882.10)
Which would you choose?
I’d pick the second option. There is greater potential for rates to fall (refinance) and greater chance of future home price appreciation.
I think a rate hike would finally kill the hold out for a rate cut crowd and we’ll sellers finally accept their new reality.
Inflation is in services, commodities and energy. People will survive just fine without many of their service costs (i.e. years ago I self insured on several properties). However, energy and commodities are a different animal.
No, they will not survive just fine. Services means housing, utilities such as water and sewer, healthcare, insurance…
it is becoming increasingly clear , by the evidence of policy and outcomes that economics is theory ,not gravity
inherent in the acceptance of any system is support of it and the weakness of legacy is that change is an affront to its veracity
economic theory has a great deal in common with the justice system in that legality and economic theory is a creation subject to review , modification and the behaviour of convenience
The 10 year bonds have been at this level 3 times in the past 3 years. Seems to be trading in a ranged. Why do we think this time is special?
The 30-year tells us it’s special. It broke out.
Remarkable that there are STILL talking heads on the Financial shows calling for ….just one more cut this year. Huh?
Fed Funds at or under the inflation rates….and certainly well below the YOY PPI.
Does the SRF look like real cheap money at the moment?
Oh for a hard railed monetary policy where short rates are tied to perhaps a rolling average of inflation readings.
Slow to raise, quick to cut Fed that is “data dependent” but “sees through the data” when it is uncomfortable to do the right thing.
Maybe we are looking at it wrong. Maybe inflation is the goal and they intend to cut rates. The benefits are that you pay less interest on debt and you do so in cheaper dollars. Secondly, it will increase the wealth of existing asset owners relative to non asset holders. Everything this administration has done from tariffs , to tax cuts, to the war in Iran has been inflationary. It is not a coincidence. Expect more of the same.
Inflation is the goal to a certain extent. Inflation just under 3%, while pretending the target is 2%, is manageable. When inflation is above 3%, the credibility of the 2% target goes out the window and rates will explode.
Wolf, you are only going to get your blood pressure up trying to apply logic to this crazy world we now live in.
By Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac tilting its portfolio towards more MBS and fewer treasuries, am I correct to assume that they’re taking on more risk? I.e., by concentrating more MBS instead of “risk-free” treasuries, they’re taking on more risk. So, what are they at risk of most such that F. Mae and F. Mac implode? Is it MBS yields spiking and causing prices to collapse?
My spidey senses are tingling. Saddle these two with riskier assets, let them implode, then allow the market to pick at the scraps? Personally, I’m ok with the latter outcome. Wolf, I’m ready for you to tear me a new one. This is, admittedly, speculative.
They did this before on a massive scale, and when MBS got into trouble in 2008, Fannie and Freddie collapsed and were taken over by the government. The issue is that they guarantee these MBS to third parties, but the MBS they hold on their own balance sheets are guaranteed by them, in other words, not guaranteed at all.
So if the value of the MBS held on their balance sheet drop precipitously, then does that mean taxpayers are on the hook? That’s my understanding from following your work very closely.
I mean what does that look like if the values drop as far as the mechanism for triggering something? If that happens does that mean the FED needs to print $ proportional to the drop in MBS value? Pardon my cluelessness.
Fox business this morning said mortgages were averaging 6.35%. Who’s right? Wolf or these shills?
That’s was the weekly average through Wednesday a week ago, released on Thursday last week. It’s ancient history. I gave you the daily figure as of Tuesday afternoon (yesterday).
Long-term moving averages pointed to higher yields this year. But what concerns me is the huge injections of liquidity that have prevented any recession have now ended. I.e., the FED is going to have to monetize more debt.
No, the Fed has to do the opposite. The bond market is the only discipline there is for Washington.
Howdy Lone Wolf Almost 40 trillion reasons Govern ment does not care what the Bond Market thinks.
Howdy Folks. To Invert or not Invert is the question??? When ” CASH is King “, you will not care… Those of US at Squirrels anonymous are loving this…Sailors bragging about all their purchases and future purchases…
20% percent off new cars with manufactures low interest rates loans.
FUN Times for some of US….
This is good, it will kill the housing market this summer. Sellers need to recognize they’re not getting a better price and are likely getting a worse one in the future….a rate hike would do that.
It would also kill all the NAR marketing BS. The posts and articles I still see from realtors are ridiculous.
Howdy MM1. Govern ment killed the housing market long ago… Its what Govern ment does. Picks winners and losers all the time.
Many of the issues driving up the bond market are beyond Fed control;
1- The price of gasoline due to the Iran war
2- Food prices (services) as people are not buying more food and eating out more because interest rates are where they are at the moment.
3- Rent and housing as those are part of a dynamic mostly unrelated to the Fed interest rate as Wolf has so well documented here.
4- And the biggie which is unrestrained deficit spending by the Federal Government which is mostly blind to any effort by Fed rate policy.
So how is raising rates going to positively affect prices in these areas to bring down inflation?
IF and that’s a big if, Iran and the US were to come to some sort of terms that corrected the oil market, I would bet bond prices would be down at least 50 to 75 basis points in days. Most of the inflation related to that would be gone in 6 months.
Extract liquidity
Resume QT
We are in an economy that resembles the Jimmy Carter era of the late 70s’. I lived through that era. Today is very similar.
1. New Fed Chief Walsh replacing incompetent Powell.
(remember golf card manager Fed chief Miller, replaced by Volcker)
2. Easy money
3. Rising interest rates (especially on the long end)
4. Gas prices exploding, (gas $6/gallon)
( “Gas station from hell” had 3 hour wait in lines, I was in one of them)
5. Exploding energy prices
6. Endless War in IRAN
( Carter Hostage crisis)
7. Services inflation exploding
8. Cost of home ownership exploding, unaffordable
9 . commodity prices going through the roof
If you liked Jimmy Carter’s economy, you’ll love this one.
Crazy world indeed.
Oil and natural gas are down today.
Tomorrow???
Did Bernanke deserve a Nobel Prize or a dunce cap?
Results are in.