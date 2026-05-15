US Government Sold $691 Billion of Treasury Securities this Week, 10-Year Yield Spikes to 4.6%, 30-Year Yield to 5.12% as 2nd Wave of Inflation Takes Off

The Fed is “behind the curve,” and the bond market is getting very nervous. Treasury yield curve flips from a sag to a hump in the middle as 2-5 year yields spiked.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Longer-term Treasury yields spiked late this week as the second wave of inflation took on more substance with back-to-back inflation reports: CPI inflation soared by 3.8% year-over-year, driven by core services, gasoline, electricity, and food; and the measure that tracks inflation in prices companies pay each other, the Producer Price Index soared by 6.0% year-over-year as the services PPI blew out. Inflation in services is the biggie. Services account for over 60% of the economy, and inflation took off in services.
The 30-year Treasury bond sold at the auction on Wednesday at a yield of 5.046%. In the secondary market, the 30-year bond has traded over 5% from time to time in recent years, but this was the first time since 2007 that the 30-year bond actually sold at auction with a yield above 5%. And in the secondary market, the yield rose following the auction and ended on Friday at 5.12%, the highest since June 2007, having edged past the October 2023 high.
The long end of the Treasury market completely blew off the Fed’s rate cuts, as indicated by the widening gap, now 149 basis points, between the 30-year yield (5.12%) and the Effective Federal Funds Rate (EFFR, blue line) of 3.63%, which the Fed targets with its policy rates.
Higher bond yields in the market mean lower bond prices for existing holders.
The bond market is now fretting about a lax Fed that would “look through” the surge of this second wave of inflation for too long and, instead of getting serious about it, would proffer more excuses why no rate hikes were needed at this point. And the bond market is cutting the market price of those securities, which causes yields to rise.
The 10-year Treasury note sold at the auction on Tuesday at a yield of 4.468%. The yield then continued to rise in the secondary market, including by 11 basis points on Friday, to 4.60%, the highest since January 2025.
Longer-term yields reflect the bond market’s views of the future – especially the path of inflation as the second wave takes shape, amid the tsunami of supply of Treasuries to fund the ballooning deficits.
The amount of 10-year Treasury notes outstanding rose by $24 billion this week: The $52 billion of 10-year notes sold at the auction on Tuesday at 4.468% replaced $28 billion in 10-year notes sold at auction in May 2016 at 1.710%, that matured today. So with this week’s auction, the total amount of 10-year notes outstanding rose by $24 billion.
New issues being so much larger than the issues they replace is one of the dynamics by which the total pile of Treasury notes (2 year to 10 year) and Treasury bonds (20 year and 30 year) increases constantly even as the Treasury Department says that it is not further increasing the auction sizes.
The 40-year bond bull market died in mid-2020, when the 10-year yield bottomed out at 0.5% amid the Fed’s massive interest-rate repression. Since then, as inflation forced the Fed’s hands, it has been a rough ride back to normalcy.
A 10-year yield of 4.6% in a historical context is still relatively low. At this yield, with this potential path of inflation, and with this Fed that wants to sit on its hands to let it happen, 10-year paper looks very unappetizing to this observer, and 30-year paper looks even worse.
The 3-year Treasury note sold at auction on Monday at a yield of 3.965%. Then the yield spiked, amid the CPI and PPI inflation reports that followed the auction, including by 11 basis points on Friday, and ended at 4.15%.
In the four trading days since the auction, the 3-year yield has shot up by about 20 basis points from the auction yield. This is not fun for the buyers at the auction, and is a sign that the Treasury market is adding to the expectations of multiple rate hikes by the Fed, if not later this year, then next year.
The 3-year yield shows the U-turn in expectations in the market, having spiked by 76 basis points since February 27. The 3-year yield had anticipated the top of the rate hikes and then the rate cuts, and now by having blown through the EFFR is anticipating rate hikes.
Combined, the government sold $155 billion in notes and bonds this week, and all of them dropped in price since their auctions, as yields rose sharply:
|Notes & Bonds
|Auction date
|Billion $
|Auction yield
|Notes 3-year
|May-11
|72
|3.965%
|Notes 10-year
|May-12
|52
|4.468%
|Bonds 30-year
|May-13
|31
|5.046%
|Notes & bonds
|155
The US government also sold $536 billion of Treasury bills this week, in six auctions, with maturities from 4 weeks to 26 weeks, most of them to replace maturing T-bills.
T-bills and Treasury notes and bonds combined, the government sold in total $691 billion of securities this weak.
|Type
|Auction date
|Billion $
|High Rate
|Investment Rate
|Bills 4-week
|May-14
|104
|3.605%
|3.665%
|Bills 6-week
|May-12
|85
|3.615%
|3.681%
|Bills 8-week
|May-14
|99
|3.610%
|3.681%
|Bills 13-week
|May-11
|95
|3.610%
|3.694%
|Bills 17-week
|May-13
|72
|3.615%
|3.710%
|Bills 26-week
|May-11
|82
|3.615%
|3.733%
|Bills
|536
“High rate” v. “Investment Rate”: The Treasury Department provides two different calculations of the yield at which T-bills were sold at auction: the “high rate” and the “investment rate.”
T-bills are sold at a discount to face value, and at maturity, the holder gets paid face value; the difference is the interest, and there are no coupon interest payments. The “high rate” reflects the yield calculation of that process. To make this discount yield comparable to the yields of coupon securities (2 years to 30 years), the Treasury department re-calculates it as “investment rate.”
The investment rate is higher than the “high rate.” And around the time of the auction, the “investment rate” is close to the “constant maturity yield” published by market index providers to reflect trades in the secondary market.
Inflation has surpassed T-bill yields. Yields of 1 year and less are bracketed by the Fed’s policy rates and expectations of those policy rates over the next few months. The yields of the T-bills sold at auction this week were all below the rate of inflation.
With negative “real” yields, T-bills have become unattractive.
But the 10-year Treasury note with a yield of only 80 basis points above current inflation rates may be even more unattractive because 10 years is a lot of time for a lax Fed to allow inflation to wipe out much of the purchasing power of the principal, while the yield is insufficient to compensate holders for that loss of purchasing power and for other risks. Not with a ten-foot pole at those yields, I’d say.
Treasury yield curve: sag in the middle turns into hump.
The chart below shows the yield curve of Treasury yields across the maturity spectrum, from 1 month to 30 years, on three key dates in 2025 and 2026:
- Red: Friday, May 15, 2026.
- Gold: March 6, 2026.
- Blue: September 16, 2025, before the Fed’s last three rate cuts in 2025.
The yield of every maturity has been above the EFFR since mid-March, with the gap dramatically widening for yields of 2 years and longer.
The former sag in the middle – with 1-year through 5-year yields lower than short-term yields – has turned into a hump in the middle, after the yields from 2 years through 5 years spiked.
Letting inflation and the economy “run hot” may be the only way of dealing with the ballooning federal debt – that is on an “unsustainable path,” as Powell likes to say – as the hopelessly Drunken Sailors in Washington refuse to do anything other than piling even more debt upon it.
Higher inflation, such as in the 3% to 5% range, and higher nominal economic growth result in higher tax receipts, which make the interest payments easier to deal with, and we already see some of those effects, such as in the portion of tax receipts that get eaten up by interest payments:
Years of higher inflation and higher nominal economic growth also reduce the burden of the existing securities when they mature because they get paid off with devalued dollars.
But for existing bond holders, this inflation would add to their nightmares. And potential bond buyers, facing these treacherous times, would then recalculate their inflation projections and adjust at what yields they would be interested in buying, and those yields would be higher still.
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A little “Volcker Shock” and a “Saturday Night Massacre” coming?
When does Warsh start? His confirmation is done, right?
Warsh is no Volcker. No need for massacres.
Our Reluctant Fed prefers to let the market do its dirty work. Expect a rerun of the 2022 playbook: Fed only raises rates after the market prices them in.
For the Fed, the advantages of going slow are:
(a) Warsh gets time to take the reins gently,
(b) the Fed avoids accusations of skewing the fall elections,
(c) a bit of run-hot inflation helps with the national debt crisis,
(d) rising “market” rates still put pressure on Congress to reduce deficit.
A “path of least political resistance” for the Fed: at next meeting (6/17( signal that next move could be upward, then at 7/29 meeting do something hawkish but short of raising rates, and only raise rates on 9/16 – too late to meaningfully impact the economy before the election, but not an “October surprise”. Then wait until after the election to see how markets react. After that, the moves could be larger.
FED is way behind the curve and is injecting liquidity from Dec 2025. We CAN NOT call it QE but this whole Reserve management is BS. If Banks want money borrow it from Discount window or use the SRF. That’s how needs to be. Thats how it was.
Latest Balance sheet shows FED balance sheet has now grown to 6.73T. FED has undone all its QT between April 2025-Dec 2025. So we are back to April 2025 level. Why wont we have ATH in All Stock indices?
Trump’s bogus charges and criticism distracted us from actual issues; Powell led FED’s poor performance in it mandate. Powell got lot of sympathy because Trump’s attacks.
I really hope Warsh takes the charge and starts balance sheet reduction quickly. Stop rollover of MBS into Treasury securities immediately. Sell those MBS.
Lets see if he really can Talk the Talk and Walk The Walk.
The Fed has already reduced the amount of the RMPs starting in mid-April. And as of the announcement yesterday, it further reduces them for the next four weeks. The RMPs were a way to deal with the liquidity drain that the TGA (government checking account at the Fed) poses for the markets around Tax Day. The Treasury Dept is now discussing investing the TGA’s excess cash in the repo market, instead of keeping it at the Fed, which would solve that liquidity drain around Tax Days.
Thanks Wolf. Always appreciate your articles and comments.
Treasury investing the TGA’s excess cash in the repo market wold be smart/strategic move. On peak tax days, TGA hit 1.05T. So Treasury can invest that and make money. FED can stay away from managing liquidity drain. It would be more of market driven solution.
I understand FED’s reasoning for RMPs. But FED is always taking easy route. It could have forced banks to use SRF. If FED doesn’t use those mechanisms, then whats point of having them.
In longer time horizon, balance sheet uptick with RMPs look small. But FED also slowed down QT to minuscule amounts after May 2025. So Balance sheet did go back to April 2025 level. Is that correct or am I missing it?
I am sure if FED wraps up RMPs in next 4 weeks, Balance sheet would go back to Dec 2025 levels quickly.
Also its been 2 years after Logan talked about possibility of selling MBS. Any concrete news on that?
Right now, the Fed is in a complicated transition period and nothing will change until Warsh settles in. Logan and a few others that wanted a smaller balance sheet, or would have gone along with a smaller balance sheet, were bulldozed away last year by Powell, Barr, et al. who were worried about the looks of running up the SRF during Tax Day, and they were worried about the looks of the EFFR fluctuating a little for a few days, and they wanted RMPs to prevent that. She hasn’t said anything about the balance sheet since then. If Warsh wants a smaller balance sheet, he’s going to have some support. Whether he can build a voting majority for it, and how lang that would take, remains to be seen.
It sounds to me like Warsh and Bessent are on the same page about excess cash in the TGA needing to go into the repo market instead of sitting at the Fed. That’s a solution to lots of problems, and I’m surprised no one mentioned it before. And it would shrink the balance sheet by quite a bit.
“The Treasury Dept is now discussing investing the TGA’s excess cash in the repo market, instead of keeping it at the Fed….”
Won’t that create small counterparty risks in a place where there was essentially zero before? And in a place where we really don’t want any?
I hadn’t stumbled into reports of these discussions yet. I’m trying to wrap my head around this: So Treasury manufactures things (T-bills, -bonds, and -notes), sells them at auction for “cash”, puts the “cash” into the TGA, and then loans out that “cash” collateralize-d by the very things it manufactured?
I get that the market for Treasuries is deep and wide but in the private sphere wouldn’t we call that “vendor financing” with raised eyebrow? Like, a company builds a widget then sells the widget to a customer but doesn’t get cash, just a promise to pay cash in the future. And if the cash doesn’t show up for whatever reason then the company repossesses the widget and is stuck with the widget. Sure, they can try to sell the widget again but now they’re competing against themselves at the same time they’re trying to manufacture and sell new widgets. The machine works fine during low stress periods but breaks down during high stress periods when there are a lot of customers just sending back their widgets instead of cash at the same time, leaving the company with an empty checking account until they can sell all the old widgets they got back AND the new widgets still rolling off the assembly line. Widget prices drop a lot as the market sniffs out the overabundance of widgets.
Do we we really want Treasury to carry the risk of an unexpectedly empty checking account for even a short period of time? Seems like we get a preview of what that would look like every time there’s a thumb war over increasing the debt ceiling.
RHA – I totally agree with your cautionary observation. In a low pressure environment the solution is simple and tidy. Elegant, really. In a high pressure or crisis environment you have the possibility of the UST holding the RPA when it needs the cash. Or heaven forbids, sells the RPA into a collapsing market because it really needs the cash. I know they are looking for cooperative opportunities between Treasury and Fed, but this ain’t it.
This is an excellent rate update and not to be fluffy about it. Thnx for the long term chart. Some here seen ignorant of that 40 year bull in bonds. Once that down channel broke then the writing was on the wall because the fundamentals are broken(bond holders not being compensated correctly), as you have explained in detail.
As Daniel told Belshazzar : “You are weighed in the balance and found wanting.”
This is what bond holders are saying to the Fed.
Agree. Need to bring back QT badly to deflate the huge stock market bubble, which is completely out of control, seen in the 500%-1000% stock gain in semiconductor and memory stocks in just one month.
Here we go, as we have read with caution for years. It will be interesting to see how long the equity euphoria continues.
Well, since AI is going to be a deflationary “sure thing” (after the initial inflationary thingy), I guess everyone should load up on 30 year 5% Treasury securities and sit back and watch prices fall as your dollar gains purchasing power.
So where to invest at this point when everything overvalued and t-bills paying less than inflation rate?
Index funds, yes I’m serious
Howdy LA Renter. CASH is King. YOU will control your future then.
Go ask Warren Buffett.
Google this article
“We May Soon Find Out Why Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway Have Almost $400 Billion in Cash”
Google this article
“We May Soon Find Out Why Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway Have Almost $400 Billion in Cash”
Folks ,a bit off topic but financial so going with it.
Many here work on their own vehicles for fun and to save some monies like me.
I have noticed at big box stores where I get me oil(synth)the shelves getting a bit empty,same with grease/brake fluid etc. so I stocked for a bunch of oil changes for me beasts along with other supplies,many companies saying there will be less deliveries soon of stuff of this nature.
I hope things work out and supply remains steady but this is the first time in decades of working on me beasts have seen such s drop in shelf stock.
Nothing to see here, it’s transitory.
Inflation trade ftw?
Or bond buyers, fool me once, fool on you, fool me twice, fool on you, fool me thrice, fool on you, fool me four times… this time fool on me? It only took 15 years haha.
At this point I’ve resigned myself to not knowing what’ll happen, I’ve no idea which is harder, the rock or the hard place, so investing in both.
Howdy Folks. Higher Inflation for some of US is just fine…Some Sober Sailors will find greater discounts as we spend more and more..Bring on the inflation FED and Govern ment. I do not care what you do…
“New issues being so much larger than the issues they replace is one of the dynamics by which the total pile of Treasury notes (2 year to 10 year) and Treasury bonds (20 year and 30 year) increases constantly even as the Treasury Department says that it is not further increasing the auction sizes.”
Why is Treasury saying it is not while they do?
While I agree with Wolf on a lot of his analysis, my perspectivie is that the bond market is in knee jerk mode right now to the daily news on the price of oil and the war in Iran in general. There is enough big and small money that speculates on the bond market, day trading included, that I think the impact of “bond investors” concerned about the interest they are getting today and how it will impact their portfolio in 10 or 5 years or even next year is a lesser impact at this present time.
Wolf, I think you have mentioned in the past you like TIPS for retirement accounts. If you have a take related to recent Treasury yield increases, what are your thoughts for the 10 year TIPS auction this coming Thursday in the current inflation climate?