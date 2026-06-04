Who Needs Bitcoin & Cryptos (-50%) amid the Semiconductor & Miracle IPO Mania?

Rotating from mania to mania?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Bitcoin, currently trading at around $63,000, has plunged by over 50% from its all-time high last October and is down 37% year-over-year. In terms of market cap, expressed in despised inflation-wracked US fiat, about $1.2 trillion of bitcoin value has gone up into thin air.
Ethereum, the second-largest crypto by market cap, has plunged by 64% from its all-time high last August, is down 26% year-over-year, and $364 billion in market cap has vanished since the peak.
XRP, another top crypto by market cap, has plunged by 68% from its high in July last year. About $138 billion vanished.
The crypto market cap index by CoinMarketCap, which tracks all major cryptos, has plunged by $2.08 trillion since October. Over $2 trillion in value, expressed in despised worthless fiat, gone up in smoke. And yet, outside of the crypto world, there haven’t been any significant ripples.
On the other side of the equation are the massive gains these cryptos produced until their highs last year. Betting early on these cryptos was among the winningest bets of all time. Bitcoin went from zero to a market value of $2.5 trillion over the span of about 16 years, without ever having to produce any kind of product or service, revenues or profits, or even financial statements, or walk befuddled analysts through an earnings call or whatever.
Other cryptos, by now many thousands of them, came along to duplicate that feat. Cryptos were the best-ever get-rich-quick scheme of all times. But anyone can create their own cryptos, and there are many thousands of other cryptos now, many of them have been left behind for dead.
But who needs cryptos to get rich quick if the stock market’s tech sector is now providing that service for free and with less hassles?
And there are the mega-IPOs coming up, including by SpaceX, which is literally going to the moon, not just figuratively, and its valuation at the IPO price has already gone to the moon, at $1.77 trillion. At this price, it is valued at 93 times its trailing 12-month revenues of $18.7 billion, and now it’s time to sell some cryptos to shake loose some cash to buy SpaceX to hitch the next mania to the moon? With SpaceX, folks will at least get a slice of an actual company with amazing products and innovations, and not just digital units on a blockchain.
Or sell some cryptos and buy the semiconductors that have produced WTF charts on a daily basis? The other day, we talked about Micron whose market cap had spiked to $1 trillion, from $500 billion, in 48 trading days. The share price had exploded by over 850% in 12 months and by over 1,300% in 14 months. The shares rose further over the past few days, but today are down a little.
If you look closely, you can see the Dotcom Bust, during which the shares collapsed by 98%, and then remained below the 2000 high for 24 years (data via YCharts).
For a good look at the mania in the broader semiconductor space: The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares [SOXL] has spiked by 550% over the past two months, since the end of March. Over the past 12 months through yesterday, it spiked by over 1,400%, meaning it multiplied by 14. Today, it gave up some of those gains.
In turn, it’s not unusual for this triple-leveraged semiconductor ETF to collapse by over 90%, which it most recently did in 2022. In terms of the math, SOXL would have to drop by 93% this time to wipe out the 1,500% gain of the past 12 months.
Is this still a good time to chase this mania? This chart shows the percentage gains of SOXL and MU over the past 12 months (data via YCharts).
Why bet on cryptos if you can have so much fun, and so conveniently, and instantly, with semiconductor stocks that became a mania and went parabolic, and triple the fun with triple-leveraged ETFs?
But the dollar amounts are bigger with the semiconductor industry and the AI-related stocks. Therefore, the dollar amounts of the gains in portfolios are bigger, and they show up in mundane ETFs that are widely held, such as S&P 500 index funds, dominated by a dozen stocks that combined have a value of $30 trillion. And when they turn south eventually, they’ll make a much bigger dent in dollar terms.
Crypto’s 50% drop took out $2 trillion, and it didn’t produce any ripples outside of the crypto space. A 20% decline of the top 12 stocks by market cap, not including SpaceX yet, would take out $6 trillion. The total market value of the stocks in the S&P 500 is currently close to $70 trillion. A 20% drop would take out close to $14 trillion.
But as with cryptos, these stock holdings are spread around the world, not just in the US, and a portion is held by institutional investors, not just retail investors.
So any damage gets spread around the world, not just in the US, and it gets spread around investor classes, not just retail investors.
And in the past, drops of around 20% didn’t produce significant economic ripples in the US. But the much bigger drops during the Dotcom Bust did eventually produce economic ripples, though most of the economic damage occurred in the cities where these companies were located, while the ripples further afield were minor.
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Should have included MUU (also Direxion) just for fun.
You think monthly/quarterly rebalancing takes place in June to lock in gains as part of portfolio management or just…well…HODL?
I’ve been investing in equities since I was a teen. For the last five years I have not put a toe into the water. I “coulda, shoulda, woulda”…I am a fool. I lost out. But I have never been so darn afraid and frozen in place as right now. I guess I will just continue to “miss out”. I’ll have to live on 5%/yr return for now. The screw will turn at some point.
You did not actually miss out, per se. These are imaginary dollars. A $1.8 trillion valuation for SpaceX does not exist in real cash. Sure, they will pull $75 billion, or maybe another $75 billion. However, very few investors will exit even at a $1 trillion valuation—likely much, much less. It is the same with the rest of the market—a few lucky ones will exit, but the majority of these imaginary dollars will vanish just as quickly as they appeared. To miss out is to assume you entered at the right time and exited at the right time. Mark Twain has a story about that—’The $30,000 Bequest.’
About six months ago I made a comment that I didn’t understand what Bitcoin was actually FOR and someone told me to “Have fun staying poor” since I didn’t own any crypto gambling tokens like they did.
karma
Great article, Wolf. It will prove to be very timely.
Re: karma
Here is what someone with loads of good karma could do: wait until SOXX is down a good 12% from its top. By then, NVDA, MU, ASML, AVGO, and AMAT will all have rolled over. Then, sell a call in SOXL and buy 12-month calls in SOXS with the proceeds. This is what they call a YOLO trade.
Better yet, skip selling a SOXL call and just buy a good bunch of SOXS calls with cash—don’t do a YOLO. SOXS is like an option already—only five bucks. Then you wait six to nine months, and then sell. Then buy a Maybach with your good karma. Not financial advice—only for Gamblers Anonymous.
BTC and Crypto something Wallstreet jumped on and the SEC and even Trump. Why not create something out of thin air and sell for trillions
I’m utilizing the Bored Ape Yacht Club Crypto Bit Coin Market. Takes two really exciting investments and combines them into a brand new investment with solid potential. I’m able to create AI pictures, upload as NFTs and then have the image printed on physical bit coins. Already got friends and family holiday presents locked in.
“Can’t cry in the casino.”
Love that quote.
Investors in the IPOs of SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic will learn much like Icarus what it means to fall from great heights.
It’s just madness at this point. My wife has some stock in CTBC bank in Taiwan that she’s had for over twenty years. It’s gone up 200% in five years, 65% in one year and 27% in the past month. The only reason is because it’s lending to TSMC and other AI players in Asia. It’s has been a great dividend stock, but I’m almost ready to fly to Taiwan and cash out before it’s too late.
Everyone’s retirement feeds the beast via 401k. Where else do people go for returns? Buying houses to rent. The safe bets don’t keep up with inflation/money printing.
I don’t have all the answers, but I understand a balance sheet and profitability. Good investments exist if you’re patient. There’s a whole economy outside of AI, space, and tech. Slow and steady wins the race. Also, being frugal helps gorw a nest egg.
In case anyone missed the news, Hegseth was bragging how they stole over $1 billion in Iranian Bitcoin(some may spell it “sh”*tcoin).
And here I thought the value of it was that it was safe from government or other theft.
“Speaking at the Reagan National Economic Forum, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that the U.S. has seized roughly $1 billion in Iran-linked cryptocurrency as part of a broader campaign to choke off Tehran’s financial networks.”
No irony on it being called Reagan National Economic Forum, issuing in massive deregulation and Alan Greenspan and company belief on the power of capital and markets to regulate itself, while burying a few voices that spoke to the risks of black box derivatives market. At least Greenspan admitted he got it all wrong but hindsight is hardly useful to those impacted.
When the tech bubble peaked in March of 2000, do you know what one of the first stocks to collapse was? Microstrategy! Closing price March 10, 2000: $313. Closing price April 17, 2000: $30.63. Down 90 percent in 26 trading days.
Yeah it’s been good to be NVIDIA.
From one mania to the next.
What’s the next application for GPU’s? Ill invest in that I promise.
Should have never sold. I’ll have fun staying poor (before someone tells me that). My favorite anonymous insult received was after I questioned bitcoin as well. Something along the lines of “sounds like you’re about to lose a lot of money”. Yeah okay sure.
I remember when the Voodoo graphics cards came out in the mall. That was a giant leap at the time.
I was trying to figure out if my computer could take it.
I can’t even remember the games it played but it was some pretty awesome 3d tech.
It’s been a straight shot from those early pentium 2-3 days. Those were exciting days.
WW2 vets were running the world with their savings. They had actual sense and I’m not sure they thought a whole lot of their kids. Which I totally get now.
Hahaha
MW: Micron suffers record market-cap wipeout as Broadcom casts a shadow on chip stocks
It broke its own record, it didn’t break Broadcom’s record.
MW: A war-weary Treasury market faces a fresh test with Friday’s jobs report
XRP, that invisible specter otherwise knows as Ripple, is down 47% in the last 6 months. OUCH!
Maybe they should change the name to Fantom.
I have been trying to wrap my mind around and study the crypto thing for a couple years now…
I still don’t get it…don’t know.
So I will wrap my mind around the fox tail or what not that my beagle dog has in her paw..
Easier problem to solve…
Haha
I was musing today that the crypto wind down is because those ‘investors’ are now chasing semis, MU, SanDisk and so on.
I’ve been an SP500 and dividend index investor for decades after losing my shirt in the dot com meltdown in 2002 (good ol PMCS, LU couple others I can’t remember) and feel things are frothy, but where would I put my money? Timing the market is a fool’s errand, so it’ll just ride.
The swings are crazy. Broadcom lost 12% of is value today…$290 BILLION in one day. That equals to 5 Ford Motor Companies or 4 GMs…in one single day. Why? Because their 3rd Quarter forecast is only $16 Billion instead of what analysts wanted which was $17.2 Billion.
Buy the dip? lol. Going to be bumpy ride soon?ish? At least we’ll have a front row seat to the fireworks courtesy of Wolf.
Wait till Nvidia loses 12% in one day.
“With SpaceX, folks will at least get a slice of an actual company with amazing products and innovations, and not just digital units on a blockchain.”
Almost spit out my coffee!
If people buy this stuff on margin and they get margin called. Do they just go broke if it goes bust?