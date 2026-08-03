AI Data Center Construction Spending Goes Exponential (But in Business, Exponential Curves Can’t Last)

Corporate guidance for capital expenditures keeps getting ratcheted higher and involves massive sums, largely focused on AI infrastructure.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The amount spent on the construction of data centers spiked by 7.0% month-over-month and by 46% year-over-year to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $68 billion in June, according to construction data from the Census Bureau today. Since the beginning of 2022, monthly construction spending on data centers has spiked by over 500%.
But these amounts only reflect the construction costs of the building, the improvements around the building, and the equipment integrated into the building, such as HVAC systems. And this spending is growing on a near-exponential curve.
Once a data-center building is finished, the real spending commences in order to turn a concrete box into a functioning data center. The amounts here do not include the most expensive parts of a functioning data center: the immensely costly servers, the racks, the equipment to connect the servers to the internet, the electrical equipment to supply power to the servers, the power generators, the transmission lines, etc.
It is not often that corporate spending shoots up at this rate. Those kinds of the-sky-is-the-limit curves don’t last. They do hit a limit, and it’s a lot lower than the sky. But that moment hasn’t come yet.
The corporate announcements of capital expenditures keep getting ratcheted higher. In terms of the hyperscalers, the capital expenditures involve massive sums, largely focused on AI infrastructure.
For example, Alphabet increased its guidance for full-year 2026 capital expenditures to a range of $195-205 billion, up from $91 billion in 2025. Meta increased its guidance for full-year 2026 capital expenditures to a range of $130-145 billion. Microsoft increased its guidance for 2026 to a range of $175-190 billion.
Hundreds of billions of dollars of cash flow that would have gone into share buybacks or Treasury securities is now going into AI infrastructure. In addition, companies have issued new shares at near record high prices, they have borrowed massive amounts, they have “committed” even more massive amounts, a big part of it off-balance sheet, all in order to push the AI infrastructure buildout forward at a blistering speed, come hell or high water.
This massive boom in data center construction is causing shortages of all kinds, including shortages of specialized labor, such as electricians. The electronic equipment needed for those data centers is causing shortages of semiconductors, including memory chips, and prices have spiked. The electricity needed to power the new data centers is straining the grid and pushing up electricity prices. There are shortages of power generation equipment. The list is long and reaches across the economy.
Since money doesn’t seem to matter in AI-related spending, with the priority being to just get it done, the boom is drawing resources away from other activities – and costs are ratcheting higher, and some of those higher costs have started to filter into consumer prices.
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I hope this does not happen but is a lobbied Congress stupid enough to legislate and regulate AI to the extent that all the players get a regulated oligopoly and contracts with Dept of Defense, and militarily we must bail out these companies and too big to fail…..such that we do not let the market separate winners and losers and the losers sunk costs are eaten by shareholders, investors and bond holders; but instead taxpayers and consumers?
It’s mostly irrational. There is no evidence the demand exists for this amount of compute and highly unlikely the tech will be optimized to ever generate ROI. And by the time, of and when, the compute comes on line, all the server racks and chips will need to be replaced by newer generations. That said, it still is creating jobs, but guessing a significant amount of the “commitments” never get built out. You just can’t be the first company to do it but when OpenAI debt and lack of financing finally come to a head others will follow suit.
In Minneapolis, a data center proposal was announced last week. This is from Hoodline.com:
“Minneapolis’ former newspaper factory is poised for a second life as an artificial-intelligence hub, with housing or retail potentially tagging along for the ride. The deal would turn one of the North Loop’s last major industrial properties into a test case for how downtown real estate gets reinvented.
“A Virginia-based developer has signed an agreement to buy the shuttered Minnesota Star Tribune printing plant, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune. Legacy Investing is pursuing a data center at the 13-acre Heritage Center site, while also envisioning a mixed-use project that could include homes or shops.
“…The company’s pitch for the North Loop is that revenue from computing infrastructure could help finance more conventional neighborhood uses that might otherwise be difficult to build on the property.
“…the site could support roughly 20 megawatts of data-center capacity over the next two to three years.
“The timing is notable because Minneapolis recently approved a temporary pause on most new data-center development while officials study energy use, environmental effects, public safety and other regulations. CBS Minnesota reported that downtown projects smaller than 350,000 square feet are exempt, although the exact size and permitting path for the Heritage redevelopment have not been announced.
“Data centers are attractive to developers because former printing facilities often have large electrical systems, expansive floor plates and loading infrastructure already in place…
How this plays out will be interesting.
“come hell or high water”….so….no happy ending
Never have I seen the true potential of AI discussed; broadband was driven by leading edge porn industry technology and look at today’s resultant robust internet, half of which is proudly porn. AI promises an exponential advance in porn technology; especially when the promise of quantum computers in rendering 3d holographic projection is considered. AI and quantum computers will realize a porn cornucopia only dreamed about in far future science fiction writing. Data center electricity isn’t that expensive, and going from incandescent to led gives us the power to live forever in an AI powered porn universe.
You need to sell this idea to Altman as he is running short on ideas for selling his slop.
And most states, in particular Texas, whose governor has chased this virus,now have awaken to realize they do not have the water resources or electric power to support the centers.
ERCOT is currently tracking more than 1,800 projects in the queue, representing over 474 gigawatts of electricity, or more than five times the grid’s record for peak demand, according to ERCOT. Approximately 90% of the new power requests are data centers, Abbott said.
And guess who will foot the bill?
Good luck on air conditioning your house.
Another Republican grift.
The curve is not “near-exponential”. There are two linear segments, with a slope change around Jan-2023. The adjusted R^2 of the second linear segment is quite decent, at 0.97244
1. “at 0.97244” 🤣❤️
2. There is a nice exponential curve with a constantly steepening slope from about mid-2021 through about mid-2024. That part is not linear at all. Then there are some hiccups. But then in mid-2025, after the hiccups settle down, there is another segment of an exponential curve. So that’s close enough to “near-.”
So a while back Wolf said AI spending was largely being covered by massive cash reserves tech companies had if I remember correctly.
Is this still the case or are companies starting to open themselves up to new liabilities to finance the build outs?
I discussed this back in February, so the numbers have gotten bigger since then, but the principle of where the money will come from is still the same. Cash flow is only one part:
https://wolfstreet.com/2026/02/07/amzn-goog-msft-meta-orcl-plan-700-billion-in-largely-ai-related-capex-in-2026-heres-where-the-cash-comes-from/
Here’s the list of where this cash will come from. The article gives you the details:
– Share buybacks get cut (already happening)
– Share issuance (already started)
– Debt issuance (oh-la-la)
– Their massive hoard of cash and short-term investments
– Their huge operating cash flows.
Cherry on top: There are the massive and accelerated tax cash-benefits for investments in 2026 that will provide some additional funding.