The Magnitude of the Numbers Is just Mindboggling: 12 U.S. Companies, $30 Trillion

But if they pop: There are only so many trillions that can vanish from portfolios before it triggers a recession.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Trillions of dollars fly by so fast they’re hard to see. By now, 11 US companies have a market value of $1 trillion or more. Combined, they have a market cap of $29 trillion.
Walmart [WMT] was already in the $1 trillion club for a few weeks, if barely, but recently fell off the wagon. If we add Walmart back into it, the 12 US companies have a market cap of $30 trillion – roughly 43% of the total market capitalization of all S&P 500 stocks.
During that little dip from January 28 to March 6 this year, the combined market value of these 12 companies dropped by $1.8 trillion. Over the 58 trading days since then, their combined value jumped by $4.9 trillion. Over the past six years, market value exploded from $6 trillion to $30 trillion. These are generational gains (data via YCharts):
Micron Technology [MU] became the latest entry into that club. Since the low of April 3, 2025, the stock exploded by 1,315%, and its market capitalization exploded from $72 billion to just over $1 trillion. And it did the second half of that trip, from $500 billion to $1 trillion in just 48 trading days, an all-time record — creating another WTF AI Mania Chart.
The 11 US companies in the Trillion Dollar Club:
- NVIDIA [NVDA]: $5.11 trillion
- Apple [AAPL]: $4.58 trillion
- Alphabet [GOOG/GOOGL]: $4.57 trillion
- Microsoft [MSFT]: $3.34 trillion
- Amazon [AMZN]: $2.91 trillion
- Broadcom [AVGO]: $2.12 trillion
- Tesla [TSLA]: $1.64 trillion
- Meta Platforms [META]: $1.61 trillion
- Micron Technology [MU]: $1.09 trillion
- Eli Lilly [LLY]: $1.04 trillion
- Berkshire Hathaway [BRK.A/B]: $1.02 trillion
- Walmart [WMT]: $922 billion
Eli Lilly is threatening to fall off the wagon. It wouldn’t take much for Micron to fall off the wagon either – just a minor day-to-day squiggle would do it. These are volatile stocks at this point.
$30 trillion used to be a huge amount. Not long ago – only four years ago exactly – the entire debt of the US government was $30 trillion. Of course, four years later, it’s $39 trillion. And not because it gained in value, or anything.
There are three other companies with market values of over $1 trillion, but they’re not US companies: chipmakers SK Hynix and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Saudi Aramco.
Every little dip in market cap of these 12 companies combined represents trillions of dollars of market value vanishing from portfolios without a trace. And every little rally represents trillions of dollars in value being created in portfolios out of nowhere.
If there is even just a 20% dip, God forbid, it would wipe out $6 trillion. $6 trillion in stock market losses used to be some serious money. Now, just another dip by 12 stocks?
A tried-and-true tech selloff in just these top stocks, of the kind we’ve seen before several times after periods of these kinds of generational gains, would… well, whatever else that would do, it would throw the US economy into the recession that people have been feverishly predicting for years.
There are only so many trillions that can vanish from portfolios before it begins to impact economic decision making by consumers and companies alike, and derail economic growth.
That was the case during the 2.5-year-long Dotcom Bust: A year into it, in March 2001, the recession started; and it lasted to November 2001. The Dotcom Bust didn’t bottom out until October 2002, by which time the Nasdaq Composite had collapsed by 78%.
It had shaken up a lot of economic decision making, particularly in areas where internet companies (names that ended with .com), telecom companies, tech hardware and software companies, and biotech companies were densely concentrated, such as Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Seattle, and Boston – they had a depression in those locations.
But the turmoil largely passed by other parts of the country, and the overall recession was pretty mild, compared to the mess that came afterwards which was triggered by the Housing Bubble falling on top of overleveraged and reckless but tightly interconnected banks.
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But but, Yes, this time it’s different! 💔
That was exactly what I was thinking as I got to the comments.
You beat me. Nice post!
P.S. I would be okay with a solid 20% drop.
Howdy Folks. US Sober/Drunken Sailors at my local Squirrels Anonymous all bought the dip. Will sell before the mid terms.. We lived our lives knowing Cash is King but just could not resist… Aint war hell?
Eli Lilly?
I thought drugs were terrible, the scourge of mankind.
Somebody better let Officer Bacon of DARE know about this.
So now trees grow to the sky…….
And how much cash does Berkshire Hathaway still have?
“This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we’ll be lucky to live through it.”
– Fred Thompson
The mag7 are down from $23.33T in May 19 2026 to $22.15T, but SPX
made a new all time high. They peaked at $25T. We are not in 1999. The high tech sector laid off highly paid software engineers (but not hardware). Boomers and gen X engineers are replaced by zoomers and gen alpha out of community colleges who practiced AI in factories. A single L7/L8 engineer can cost $500K/Y/$800K/Y (salary, bonuses and stock grants). A 22Y community college grade costs $80K/Y. To balance
their books companies aggressively trimmed their software engineers
to finance AI and power stations. They finance capex with a bank loan. The lower K finance themselves with C/C and car loans. Those loans enter the economy. They expand the money supply and its velocity. If the mag7 loses $5T and the rest gain more the US economy will be more diversified.
“At 10x revenues, to give you a ten-year payback, I have to pay you 100% of revenues for ten straight years in dividends. That assumes I can get that by my shareholders. That assumes I have zero cost of goods sold, which is very hard for a computer company. That assumes zero expenses, which is really hard with 39,000 employees. That assumes I pay no taxes, which is very hard. And that assumes you pay no taxes on your dividends, which is kind of illegal. And that assumes with zero R&D for the next ten years, I can maintain the current revenue run rate. Now, having done that, would any of you like to buy my stock at $64? Do you realise how ridiculous those basic assumptions are? You don’t need any transparency. You don’t need any footnotes. What were you thinking?”
Scott McNealy, CEO of Sun Microsystems, 31st March 2002
That was an epic rant for all times!
Treasury printing for government contracts to QQQ companies is a circle jerk for wealth effect trickle down that won’t end well.
Oligarchs are feasting, but moving their families to Patagonia.
Using Wolf’s market caps, and revenue from their last 4 quarterly earnings reports, I present to you…
Price/Revenue for the Big 12:
NVIDIA [NVDA]: 20x
Apple [AAPL]: 10x
Alphabet [GOOG/GOOGL]: 11x
Microsoft [MSFT]: 10x
Amazon [AMZN]: 4x **see below
Broadcom [AVGO]: 31x (winner!)
Tesla [TSLA]: 17x
Meta Platforms [META]: 7.5x (pikers!)
Micron Technology [MU]: 19-20x
Eli Lilly [LLY]: >10x
Berkshire Hathaway [BRK.A/B]: 2.7x
Walmart [WMT]: 1.27x (still 2x it’s 20-year norm near 0.6)
**Amazon has a gazillion dollars of low-margin retail revenue, which should be valued similarly to WMT, plus a high-tech side with lower revenues and an insane valuation.
Those swallowing too much market hype here are going to experience a bad case of McNealy’s Revenge…
I follow the markets a reasonable amount. I didn’t even really know what Broadcom was a year ago. And now it’s a 2 trillion dollar company. I’m wrong so much no one should listen to me, but when Micron has a vertical chart, SNDK has a vertical chart, a company I haven’t heard of is the 6th most valuable company in the market, and every chart you look at is parabolic and makes the Nasdaq bubble part of the chart look like a minor bump, that doesn’t seem good.
Zacks has a screen for Price/Sales Ratio > 10.
There are 254 companies P/S > 10 and Market Cap > $1B
plus another 79 with market cap <$1B.
That's a lot of overshoot…
Not only that but during the dot com bubble before it blew got even worse.
Was reading a book from a British pro in the field, he would travel around finding fund managers to grow their money. He was quite the expert. He goes into great depth at how troubling the index weighting system is during that particular bubble. He said he and his colleagues were demanding to pull back on their investments in these top companies.
One fund I like, actively managed as it is though, they limit the investment totals to 5% of any company in the weights.
The typical bogle type “just let it burn and do nothing” , if they knew how the weighting killed them, I think they would do something.