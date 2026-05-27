Micron, the WTF AI Mania Chart of the Year

The stock has a history of collapsing by 50% to 98% after every spike, regularly falling below its Dotcom Bubble high. But this time is different?

The stock of memory chip maker Micron Technology has a history of fantastical mania spikes that then collapse. So now there’s another fantastical mania spike, but it’s an AI mania spike, and everything else pales compared to it. Since the low of April 3, 2025, Micron’s stock [MU] exploded by 1,315%, and its market capitalization exploded from $72 billion to $1.01 trillion. Over the past 12 months, shares exploded by 854%. Yesterday, they spiked by 19%. Today, they’re up about 2% at the moment, at $916 a share.

But for Micron, spikes have invariably been followed by collapses. For example, from September 1995 to July 1996, the stock collapsed by 82%; and from Micron’s Dotcom Bubble’s peak in July 2000 ($95.13) to December 2008, so in about 8 years, it collapsed by 98% to $1.85, most of which in the first two years. There were numerous spikes followed by post-spike plunges of 50% or more. But it took the shares 18 years (till March 2018) to exceed the Dotcom Bubble high for the first time, and then shares plunged 50% again, well below the Dotcom Bubble high.

The Dotcom Bubble high wasn’t seen again until mid-2020; the stock continued to surge until mid-January 2022, but then plunged by 50%, once again below the Dotcom Bubble high. And the stock plunged by 58% again between June 2024 and April 2025, to $64.72, which was 32% below its Dotcom Bubble high 25 years earlier. At each spike along the way, it was: “This time it’s different,” and it was never different. But nothing compares to the current AI mania spike.

Trump was helping along the way. On Friday, he said at a rally, “Boy, Micron is great.”

In terms of market cap, Micron’s path to a $1 trillion stock from a $500 billion stock broke all records: only 48 trading days to reel in the second $500 billion after the stock hit $500 billion in market cap for the first time on March 17.

And we know: “This time it’s different,” and this time it is different because the amounts of dollars involved – they’re no longer tens of billions, but a trillion this time.

In terms of speed from $500 billion to $1 trillion, that 48 trading days was by far a record. Nvidia, the poster boy for this sort of stuff, took 490 trading days to get there. Nvidia is now a $5 trillion company. Now there are 12 publicly traded US companies valued at over $1 trillion, including Micron.

There is no telling how much further this AI mania will go, and what new crazy thing will happen next, and there is no telling which of these stocks will tank first by 50%-plus.

When this stuff goes up in smoke once again, some serious dollars will vanish. Even a minor drawdown of 10% of these 12 stocks combined incinerates trillions of dollars of imagined value that then becomes unimagined.

But investors are spread around the world as the entire world has piled into these few stocks to get rich quick, and they got rich quick, and when the AI stock mania deflates, as all manias eventually do, the damage will be spread around the world too. But wait, no, this time it’s different….

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