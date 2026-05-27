Micron, the WTF AI Mania Chart of the Year

The stock has a history of collapsing by 50% to 98% after every spike, regularly falling below its Dotcom Bubble high. But this time is different?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The stock of memory chip maker Micron Technology has a history of fantastical mania spikes that then collapse. So now there’s another fantastical mania spike, but it’s an AI mania spike, and everything else pales compared to it. Since the low of April 3, 2025, Micron’s stock [MU] exploded by 1,315%, and its market capitalization exploded from $72 billion to $1.01 trillion. Over the past 12 months, shares exploded by 854%. Yesterday, they spiked by 19%. Today, they’re up about 2% at the moment, at $916 a share.
But for Micron, spikes have invariably been followed by collapses. For example, from September 1995 to July 1996, the stock collapsed by 82%; and from Micron’s Dotcom Bubble’s peak in July 2000 ($95.13) to December 2008, so in about 8 years, it collapsed by 98% to $1.85, most of which in the first two years. There were numerous spikes followed by post-spike plunges of 50% or more. But it took the shares 18 years (till March 2018) to exceed the Dotcom Bubble high for the first time, and then shares plunged 50% again, well below the Dotcom Bubble high.
The Dotcom Bubble high wasn’t seen again until mid-2020; the stock continued to surge until mid-January 2022, but then plunged by 50%, once again below the Dotcom Bubble high. And the stock plunged by 58% again between June 2024 and April 2025, to $64.72, which was 32% below its Dotcom Bubble high 25 years earlier. At each spike along the way, it was: “This time it’s different,” and it was never different. But nothing compares to the current AI mania spike.
Trump was helping along the way. On Friday, he said at a rally, “Boy, Micron is great.”
In terms of market cap, Micron’s path to a $1 trillion stock from a $500 billion stock broke all records: only 48 trading days to reel in the second $500 billion after the stock hit $500 billion in market cap for the first time on March 17.
And we know: “This time it’s different,” and this time it is different because the amounts of dollars involved – they’re no longer tens of billions, but a trillion this time.
In terms of speed from $500 billion to $1 trillion, that 48 trading days was by far a record. Nvidia, the poster boy for this sort of stuff, took 490 trading days to get there. Nvidia is now a $5 trillion company. Now there are 12 publicly traded US companies valued at over $1 trillion, including Micron.
There is no telling how much further this AI mania will go, and what new crazy thing will happen next, and there is no telling which of these stocks will tank first by 50%-plus.
When this stuff goes up in smoke once again, some serious dollars will vanish. Even a minor drawdown of 10% of these 12 stocks combined incinerates trillions of dollars of imagined value that then becomes unimagined.
But investors are spread around the world as the entire world has piled into these few stocks to get rich quick, and they got rich quick, and when the AI stock mania deflates, as all manias eventually do, the damage will be spread around the world too. But wait, no, this time it’s different….
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Thank you for your article. One observation, however, is that the new artificial intelligence revolution has an enormous demand for Micron’s product. As long as the hyperscalers keep forking over all their cash in order to build out AI infrastructure, Micron stands to benefit. The company seems to be in a very rare situation of having suddenly become one of the most important corporations on this planet. It was always important, but this time, it is making the thing the big technology players need most. Besides of course, water and electricity itself… moreover, relative to future earnings, the stock seems to be still heavily undervalued. And, if the company keeps delivering and executing like it has, there is no reason to believe that their forecasts and projections are inaccurate.
So, until demand begin softening, they lose pricing power, their margins suffer, or they become too richly valued, Micron seems to have earned its rightful place in this market.
Yes, this time it’s different!
💔
It is. “Trust me.”
I’m serious, actually. There’s a reason MU has hopped so much so fast. It’s a healthy freaking company with unfathomable demand. Yeah, it’s cyclical, but after going up a bazillion percent, we can afford a nasty 50% drop after 5 years or so.
Same with the “housing bubble” that turned out to not actually be a bubble.
Your audience craves pessimism and you deliver the product very well, I think. No offense intended. Just observing from my standpoint.
Look at MU’s history, which is what this article is about. I lived through the Dotcom Bust when MU lost 98% of its value.
Memory chips are commodities, whose prices surge and collapse, which is why MU is so cyclical. And then Micron has billions of dollars in net losses. It lost $6 billion in 2023, which is what happens when memory chip prices drop again, as they always do eventually.
“but after going up a bazillion percent, we can afford a nasty 50% drop after 5 years or so.”
if it only drops 50%, it means that you still lose half of the entire Bazillion. But 50% is a small drop for MU. It did that routinely. It dropped 98% after the Dotcom bubble, which also came with unlimited demand for memory chips and endless replacement cycles lol
“Your audience craves pessimism and you deliver the product very well, I think.”
People have been accusing me here for years of wearing “rose-colored glasses” and being eternally optimistic and blind to reality or whatever. Including this very minute in another thread…
https://wolfstreet.com/2026/05/20/credit-card-delinquencies-balances-debt-to-income-credit-limits-and-collections-in-q1-2026-americans-and-their-revolving-credit/#comment-681811
So everyone gets to cherry-pick. I just look at the data.
Good thing past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Permanent datacenter infrastructure. Not a bunch of ridiculously overvalued e-commerce companies that could easily go poof overnight. The Magnificent 7 are not going anywhere.
The AI shift is fundamental and all-encompassing. I own two companies and AI makes the work faster, which means we can outdo competitors who think AI is a farce. We use it for more than software but also in developing physical products which is really, really awesome. Which reminds me, physical AI is just getting started. Efficiencies everywhere.
I do worry about lost jobs. Some companies are not satisfied with working faster. They want to throw people off the cliff and capture their salary. Frankly, though, as far as the stock market goes, that’s a “good” thing. Cloudflare is a good example. When they announced a 20% cut I felt bad things in my heart but good things in my brain, since I’m big, long and early on NET.
The AI fan boys are entertaining, you have to give them that.
Unfathomable demand? As I understand it a lot of these orders are coming from hyper scalers who are putting the servers in warehouses because the data centers aren’t fully built yet. They’re assuming it’s going to take a couple months to get the power hooked up. But it’s sounding like it could take a couple of years. That unfathomable demand could evaporate in a heartbeat if hyper scalers can’t get the power they need.
Also, everyone is trying to make LLM’s more efficient. One way is by having much smaller, much more focused models that use far less compute resources. If there’s a breakthrough or even progress in that area, the unfathomable demand could shrink rapidly.
I don’t doubt AI is here to stay, but I’ll be shocked if we haven’t found more efficient ways to run these models in the next 12 months. And that could be very bad news in the short term for companies like micron and Nvidia.
… soon to join Wolf’s list of imploded stocks. There are quite a few charts like this in the AI related space and everyone thinks it’s early days like a 1998 dot-com period. This is not what the broader market needs now irrational exuberance always ends in massive corrections.
Outside of MU thesis is greater adoption of AI will lead to massive earnings expansions … hence even the Canadian banks are breaking vertical now too. Boy this is crazy.
FYI Goldman just boldly issues at 8000 easy target for the SP500
Boy o boy …
I have lot of MU stocks and am cashing out slowly but I think MU would fall big time.
Semis are very cyclical and AI bubble would burst. It does not mean AI is useless.
Burry just wrote an interesting article on this.
But some things to consider:
1. The market is forward looking so it will drop before actual demand drops. It will be on the perceived future demand dropping
2. The hyper scalers are in a training phase
3. Infrastructure is currently being built out, at a certain point we’ll fall into a more regular chip cycle since chips don’t need to be replaced every year.
Thing is hard to say when though the market could double again before it collapses or maybe this time is different. Haha.
AI will go down as the worst investment tool ever. Open AI walked back everything they claimed would never happen. Chat gpt for dummies all at the expense of the common folk. Now, open AI has monthly payment plans with ads. Privacy is nothing today given how open AI showed its consumer. It won’t be too long companies scale back (if they haven’t already) their AI ambitions.
Ed Zitron and other skeptics are predicting that all of these companies will eventually have to drop the subscription model and go to token-based billing. That will mean much higher bills for people who are actually using AI. That might be enough to pop the bubble, but it probably won’t happen until they run out of investor cash to feed into the furnace.
To the AI boosters in this comments section, let’s see what happens when:
1) Users of AI are forced to pay the real cost of the service.
2) The internet is fully contaminated with AI slop and there is no more “low-background” training data to use.
3) Companies using vibe-coded software and customer service chatbots are competing with companies using hand-written code and live CSRs.
4) When people like Musk actually try and follow through with their IPO promises of data centers in space to meet the promised endless, exponential demand growth.
5) When AI labs must actually post a profit, and can no longer rely on their ability to vacuum up VC money just by publishing press releases of giant “deals” they’ve made which really just reflect circular financing.
I’ve been wondering about that for a while now. Let’s say that the data center infrastructure costs $20 per search. How many people would actually be willing to pay that?
It’s easy to think that “AI is making my job so much easier” when you’re not paying the full cost of it, or even close to it.
Additionally, while I do think there are some benefits to AI tools, I think there’s a lot of groupthink going on as well. That is, people are saying how great it is because they think everyone else is expecting them to think that.
Love Ed Zitron. He’s wordy (much wordier than Wolf), but similar level of attention to detail. Another voice of reason in an insane world
Microsoft says Bing search is powered by AI (in partnership with OpenAI). I did a search for AT&T and it was giving me search results for Anthony Bourdain. On the first page. If this is what AI can do today, I’m not impressed.
Tulipmania! I know but I cannot forego trading on this stuff daily. Been a very good few month$. Keeping a good dose of powder and some diversification just in case.
You all around here said BTC was tulip crap for like 10 years and look how it has been doing. I was on board but the stuff has gone institutional. Yeah, it is in my opinion a failed currency disguised as a strangely volatile “stored of value”, but there is no tulipmania and the same goes for AI.
It’s as if Micron found the cure for cancer. The bubble popping can’t happen soon enough so that we get the cure for all the collective hopium poisoning.
This won’t be Micron’s last cycle. The sheer volume of AI buildout demands upgraded parts every few years for many years to come, much like PCs did back in the good ole days. The infrastructure costs of AI dwarfs the PC and internet buildouts.
I agree. It’s permanent infrastructure. AI will pervade virtually every area of our lives in 10 years. We’ll say “How did we ever live without AI?” like we do now about the Internet. Electricity. The wheel.
MU, SNDK, Samsung… will moderate production to keep memory prices up whenever necessary. Why wouldn’t they? Yeah, it’ll be a jerk thing to do but who will stop them? Today’s stock market (and housing market) is different than 25 years ago.
It’s for the rich to get richer and somehow us normal folks get a little invitation.
My wheels do cost more now!
Why I’d call that parabolic.
I’d even go as far as calling it exponential. This is stuff that K-shaped economies are made of.
But who’s going to be the first $10T company? and how fast and far do they drop after that spike?
Why, NVDA, of course. Replacing their suppliers with themselves and all that. I hope they never raise an army.
Yes, totally stupid. Now go ahead and try to short it. I triple dog dare you.
None of what lead to the great financial fraud of 2008 has been addressed/fixed. There is no spoon(“market”).
Hedge accordingly.
That guy fell off the wall 6 of 6 times?
😆
You slept though the prior five episodes and just woke up? 🤣
I guess I’m going to hafta rerun the whole series so you get a chance to see all 6. They’re really hilarious.
lol! I miss too much really.
Too much life stuff going on, I glance at the market, scroll Reddit and here. Look for a stock forecast and then it seems like the day is over.
Yes Reddit will do that to you.
1,300% up. Ok so it drops 50%, there will still be winners who were there holding for years. What’s the difference.
PS- I wrote this to get comments/reply. I await you all. ;-)
So this company’s market value is = 1/32 of U.S. GDP? I know that’s an apples vs. bananas comparison of two differnent sorts of measures. But it’s still bananas.
MU PE Ratio (TTM)
43.54x
Historical EPS Growth (5-Year Avg):
25.9% per year, outpacing its
annualized 5-year revenue growth of 19.9% due to expanding operating margins
Net Income Growth (5-Year CAGR):
49.96%, reflecting high operating leverage during industry upcycles
The market is forward looking”
MU investors obviously expect much faster earnings growth in the future
During the 2022 market correction, MU experienced a 49.8% decline
During the 2024 market correction, MU experienced a 24.3% decline
Your last number is wrong:
18/Jun/2024: $153.45
04/Apr/2025: $64.72
Declined: -57.8%
there was a stock market correction in 2024, but it only reached “official” correction territory for the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (MU i there)
The largest overall decline (or peak-to-trough drawdown) of the Nasdaq Composite Index during 2024 was a 13.15% correction that occurred between mid-July and early August
During the mid-July to early-August tech market correction of 2024, Micron Technology (MU) stock declined by 30.57% … I previously wrote 24.3% which appears to be wrong
i wanted to show MU volatility during market corrections
18/Jun/2024 to 04/Apr/2025 is not a market correction
But it is a large decline for MU stock
I enjoy some posters with optimism about the AI revolution. I think its refreshing to think that the housing market, bitcoin, and now AI have broken historical economic models and now the sky is the limit. The problem with a lot if these magical things is that its all economic rent seeking. The FAANGs know nothing else, Uber and Lyft used it to make sure their books are balanced, and AI will do the same in order to survive. First they have to capture the market.
I can’t wait for the AI edition of Parthenon of Exploded Stocks. Will it come out later this year or next year or the year after? Taking bets now..
Stock market continues to rise because the Fed turned treasury bonds into a risky investment via its strategy to inflate problems away.
25% inflation in five years.
Many people now think growth stocks are safer than bonds over the long term, evidenced by a shrinking equity risk premium.
Indeed. The Fed’s mission evolved into “robbing bond investors in order to pay for our politicians’ follies”.
They say the fair market value of something is what another person is willing to pay for it in an open market.
We have one person with no finance background who got their stock advice from social media or reddit buying from another who did the same. I’m actually surprised this scenario didn’t make the movie Idiocracy since so many other things did.
It’s very 2001, every retail investor thinks they’re an expert. I get offered stock tips by my hairstylist. Lol.
Thing is I thought the whole pump dump thing that happened back in chatrooms pre dotcom bubble was illegal? I thought you had to disclose positions when talking about stocks.
Regardless institutions will ride the wave and then cash out before retail knows anything has turned and retail will be the bag holder like always.
Margin is again at all time highs. Trump will try to pump things until the election after that who knows though…
Taiwan’s stock market became the fifth largest in the world in value overtaking India. At least 40% of the value is Taiwan Semiconductor. That’s some concentration!
It’s interesting that Taiwan’s housing market is frozen and prices are dropping due to loan restrictions because the government artificially keeps Interest rates low and can only cap the number of loans per person or business. Now that money isn’t chasing the property bubble, it’s going into the stock market. Seems eerily similar to the US.
The reason HBM stocks such as Micron are rocketing up is that AI data centers face a critical ‘memory wall’ bottleneck where GPU processing power vastly outpaces memory bandwidth and capacity. As a result, the latest Nividia GPUs cannot be fully employed until the memory bottleneck is overcome. Think about the dollars invested in the latest Nividia GPU and it cannot be fully utilized.
You had me at the bottleneck. That champagne cork is going to the moon!
And Micron isn’t even the craziest stock in the AI bubble!
Micron (MU) is _only_ up +865% in the past calendar year.
American Crystal Tech (AXTI) is up +7872%. That Is Not A Typo.
SanDisk (SNDK) is up over +4000% as I type. … Not a Typo.
Lumentum (LITE) up +1051%… not a typo.
Western Digital (WDC), a major shareholder of SNDK, is itself +928% in past year.
These are not micro-cap pump-n-dumps… these are all multi-billion dollar market caps!
And this is not copy-pasted bogus internet crap. I charted each one myself to verify.
P.S. One way to tell that the bubble is nearing exhaustion is to note that Micron now has a $1 trillion market cap. Not far from NVDA, GOOG and Apple. At this rate, if the bubble went on for another year, the AI sector stocks put together would be worth more than the combined value of all other assets worldwide!
This reminds me of the Japanese real estate boom in the 1980s, when land in Tokyo cost up to $20,000/sf. And the land under the Imperial Palace in Tokyo (1.15 sq km – less than 300 acres) was briefly “worth” more than all of California.
All great stocks. Is it too late to invest? I mean long term.
Is it me, or is irrational ai optimism showing up here in the comments the true harbinger of the bubble popping?
It’s pretty clear to me now this is just another flavor of the dot com bust.
Most companies are not only spelling their own doom by piling money into ai products they don’t need, but also hamstringing their own employees and systems with what will be the tech detritus of tomorrow. It’s just like dot com. Most companies will later settle on some rational, small, but very real efficiency gain. In the meantime a lot of companies will be wiped out by this. And yes micron and nvidia and amd and all the data center construction and all the dark financing is going to crater into oblivion and wipe trillions off the books
The many comments here saying it truly is different this time, and defenders of MU price as anything approaching realistic valuation, mean we must be close to a correction. Perhaps all it will take is SpaceX to suck the last marginal buyers out of equities markets. I’m decidedly in Wolf’s corner on this argument. The sell-off is going to be historical, just as the rise has been. I wouldn’t be surprised by a 90+% drop peak to trough in some of these AI names. Anyone who thinks we have not entered the landscape of the irrational is suffering from delusions. Must be close now, given the hyperbole … but as the cliche goes, markets can remain irrational far longer than I can remain solvent. I am not shorting yet, but I am close and started accumulating names of the more marginal businesses that have been pulled along in the slipstream, doing my diligence for when the bell tolls.
Don’t bother arguing or trying to convince the “This time is different” crowd. They will have the same arguments akin to past bubbles, parrot talking points and will have to learn the hard way, once they get a margin call.
Wealth is relative. Many people (perhaps most on this site) don’t realize what Chuck Prince articulated so well: “As long as the music is playing you’ve got to get up and dance.”