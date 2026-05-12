CPI Inflation Blows Past Fed Rates as Core Services, Gasoline, Electricity, and Food Spike. Fed’s “Real” Rates Are now Negative

The Bureau of Labor Statistics finally corrected part of the CPI distortions in September, October, and November.

The gasoline price spike hit CPI inflation for the second month, but electricity prices also spiked, core services inflation spiked – it’s the biggie, accounting for over 60% of CPI – and food prices jumped. So it’s a mess – and even if the Fed wants to “look through” the impact of the gasoline price spike, it’s going to smack into surging core services inflation, accelerating food inflation, and surging electricity inflation driven by the AI bubble.

The all-items CPI spiked seasonally adjusted by 0.64% in April from March or by 8.0% annualized, on top of the majestic spike in the prior month (blue line in the chart). Not seasonally adjusted, it was even worse: +0.85% (+10.7% annualized).

Year-over-year, the all-items CPI jumped by 3.81%, the worst inflation reading since April 2023, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics today (red in the chart).

Negative “real” rates: The year-over-year CPI, rising by 3.8%, has now blown by the Federal Reserve’s policy interest rates of 3.5% to 3.75%, thereby turning the Fed’s policy rates negative in “real” terms (adjusted for CPI). This situation of short-term borrowing costs below the rate of inflation is stimulative of inflation and of the economy. The bond market should freak out if the Fed sits on its hands and watches it play out.

The CPI for core services, which excludes energy utilities such as electricity, jumped by 0.50% (+6.2% annualized) in April from March, the worst spike since March 2024 (blue in the chart below).

It was driven by hot inflation in housing (Rent and Owners Equivalent of Rent, see below), lodging away from home including hotels and motels, and airline fares. It weighs over 60% in the all-items CPI.

Year-over-year, it accelerated to +3.3% (red line).

The “core CPI,” which excludes the spike in energy prices and food prices, jumped by 0.38% in April from March (+4.6% annualized), the worst increase since January 2025.

Year-over-year, it accelerated to +2.8%, the second month in a row of acceleration and the worst reading since September (red line).

The core CPI is dominated by the core services CPI, but also includes all goods except food and energy goods.

The CPI for rent of primary residence spiked by 0.54% in April from March (+6.7% annualized). The spike corrected for part of the distortions in September, October, and November last year that I lambasted month after month.

So this month-to-month spike in April does not reflect a spike in actual rents but a methodical correction of the distortions in September, October, and November. Actual rent inflation has calmed down quite a bit, with a widening gap between multifamily rentals and single-family rentals (my analysis on the widening gap between them in 14 of the biggest markets).

Year-over-year, the CPI for rent rose by 3.3%, the biggest increase since December.

The CPI for rent of primary residence weighs 7.7% in the all-items CPI.

The CPI for Owners’ equivalent of rent (OER) spike by 0.53% (+6.6% annualized) in April after the same type of catch-up correction as the BLS had done to the rent CPI.

Year-over-year, it accelerated to 3.3% (red line).

The CPI for OER weighs 25.9% in the all-items CPI. Combined, rent and OER weigh 33.6% of the all-items CPI.

OER tracks what a large panel of homeowners think their home would rent for; it’s a lazy stand-in for costs that homeowners actually face, such as homeowner’s insurance, property taxes, HOA fees, repairs and maintenance, which are not included in CPI, and which are much harder to track accurately (but other countries, such as Canada, do it). It is a fundamentally flawed metric in the CPI and should be replaced by the actual costs homeowners face.

The CPI for airline fares spiked by 2.8% in April from March (not annualized), the second spike like this in a row.

Year-over-year, it spiked by 20.7%. Fuel prices are one driver; another driver is the collapse of Spirit Airlines, whose low fares had kept a lid on price increases of competing routes.

This chart shows the price level of airline fares, not the percentage changes. The price surge began in December. But prices haven’t yet reached the peaks of mid-2022.

Energy inflation boils down to gasoline and electricity.

Gasoline prices, after a huge spike, tend to fall back at least partially. But electricity, provided by utilities to consumers, is a regulated service, and it just marches higher and higher, though more steadily than gasoline.







The CPI for gasoline spiked by 5.4% in April from March, seasonally adjusted, and by 11% not seasonally adjusted.

Year-over-year, it spiked by 28%.

In terms of the price level, which the chart shows, prices are now approaching the peak of the prior bout of inflation in mid-2022.

The Fed is going to “look through” this spike, expecting that it will subside eventually, but it cannot look through the non-gasoline parts of inflation.

The CPI for gasoline of all types weighs 3.6% of the all-items CPI.

The CPI for electricity spiked by 2.1% in April from March, after the 0.82% jump in March from February.

Year-over-year, it jumped by 6.1%. Since January 2020, the index has soared by 44%.

The price that households pay for electricity on their monthly bills – the fixed fees and charges and the price per kWh used – is largely set by utilities that are monopolies. Some of the utilities are owned by public entities, such as a municipality; some are owned by their ratepayers, such as co-ops; others are investor-owned regulated monopolies, and investors come first. The only competition these electric utilities face is rooftop and plug-in solar.

Data centers are rapidly increasing the demand for electricity (see chart and data), but it takes a long time to build power plants. And regulator-approved price surges are the consequence. Electricity prices generally don’t fall back, and price increases are permanent, to be followed by more price increases.

The Fed cannot look through that type of AI-caused energy inflation. The CPI for electricity weighs 2.5% in the all-items CPI.

The CPI for food at home jumped by 0.68% in April from March (+8.5% annualized), the biggest month-to-month increase since August 2023, after a small dip in the prior month.

Year-over-year, food inflation rose by 2.9%, also the worst increase since August 2023. Note the acceleration over the past two years (red line).

The CPI for durable goods dipped in March and was unchanged year-over-year. The chart shows the price level of durable goods CPI. Durable goods prices have come down from the peak in mid-2022, but not by much.

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