US Government Sold $742 billion of Treasury Securities last Week. T-bill Yields now Below Surging Inflation. Bond Market Bets on Rate Hikes

The Fed is behind the curve, the bond market is saying, and it’s going to hike belatedly starting later this year, whether it wants to or not.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The US government sold $742 billion of Treasury securities last week, spread over 10 auctions. Of these auction sales, $504 billion were Treasury bills, with maturities from 4 weeks to 26 weeks, most or all of them to replace maturing T-bills, and $238 billion were Treasury notes with maturities from 2 years to 7 years.
There had been a bit of a lull of T-bill issuance during tax season as tax receipts were flooding into the government’s coffers, swelling up its checking account, the Treasury General Account (TGA), to over $1 trillion. In response, the Treasury Department had reduced its T-bill auction sales. But that’s over. The TGA balance has dropped back to $850 billion, below the desired balance of $900 billion, and T-bill issuance has resurged to January levels.
Inflation rates accelerated further in April, with the Fed-favored PCE price index at 3.8%, nearly double the Fed’s target, and the Consumer Price Index also at 3.8%. And T-bill yields, though they have edged up, are now below the rates of inflation across the board.
|Type
|Auction date
|Billion $
|High Rate
|Investment Rate
|Bills 4-week
|May-28
|88
|3.63%
|3.69%
|Bills 6-week
|May-26
|88
|3.62%
|3.69%
|Bills 8-week
|May-28
|83
|3.62%
|3.69%
|Bills 13-week
|May-26
|92
|3.60%
|3.68%
|Bills 17-week
|May-27
|72
|3.63%
|3.73%
|Bills 26-week
|May-26
|80
|3.65%
|3.77%
|Bills
|504
The Fed’s FOMC meeting on April 29, and the press conference that followed, showed a sharply split Fed with hawkish dissents on ending the FOMC’s statement’s “easing bias”; dissenters wanted to replace it with a statement that would give an equal chance of the next move being a rate cut or a rate hike. In their public speeches since then, Fed speakers have further shifted hawkish.
The government also sold $238 billion of Treasury notes, including a regular 2-year note with a fixed coupon payment, and a 2-year Floating Rate Note (FRN).
The 2-year FRNs were sold at a “spread” of 0.103%, same as a month ago. Investors who bought them get an interest rate that resets every week, based on the yield at which the most recent 13-week T-bills were sold at auction. Plus investors get this 0.103% “spread” (discount margin).
|Notes & Bonds
|Auction date
|Billion $
|Auction yield
|Spread
|Notes FRN 2-year
|May-27
|28
|0.103%
|Notes 2-year
|May-26
|79
|4.07%
|Notes 5-year
|May-27
|80
|4.18%
|Notes 7-year
|May-28
|50
|4.29%
|Notes & bonds
|238
Bond market counts on multiple rate hikes, whether the Fed wants to or not.
For example, the fixed-rate 2-year Treasury notes sold at a yield of 4.07%, the highest auction yield since February 2025, which was three rate cuts ago, when the Fed’s target range was still 4.25-4.50%, and the 2-year auction yield (4.169% at the time) was below the target range, implying future rate cuts, which came later in the year, three of them.
Now the Fed’s target range is down to 3.50-3.75%. And the 2-year auction yield was 4.07%, with buyers expecting at least two rate hikes in the first portion of the 2-year term.
In the secondary market, the 2-year yield has been a good predictor of rate hikes and rate cuts. Late last year, it pivoted from more rate cuts to a hold. And in March it pivoted from hold to multiple rate hikes.
In the past week, the 2-year yield backtracked on the steep gains in the prior week and ended at 4.01%. The dotted blue line shows the Effective Federal Funds Rate (now at 3.63%), which the Fed targets with its policy rates.
The 26-week (6-month) Treasury yield moved above the EFFR at the beginning of March and has been at around the upper end of the Fed’s target range (3.75%) since mid-March, showing that the bond market sees a substantial chance of a rate hike within four to five months – so later this year.
Rate hikes, yes, but not in June and July. The 3-month Treasury yield, which offers a good window of rate expectations in the first two months or so of its three-month window, has been near the middle of the Fed’s target range right at the EFFR, though it has come up a little from late last year and earlier this year.
So some hawkish talk at the June and July FOMC meetings, but no rate hike, they’ll have to wait till later this year, that’s what the bond market expects.
The 10-year Treasury yield declined by 11 basis points during the week and ended Friday at 4.45%, having backtracked on some of the prior increases, in the eternal bond-market yield-yo-yo.
For long-term debt, inflation can be devastating if the yield is too low and doesn’t compensate the holder for the loss of purchasing power plus some. And given the current inflation, and the Fed’s reluctance to deal with it, this yield indicates that the bond market is still delusional about inflation in the future.
Higher yields mean lower market prices for existing holders of longer-term securities, and that part of the bond market, a huge part of it, doesn’t want yields to rise; they want yields to fall to obtain higher market prices for their securities. That’s the direction they’re pushing. It’s only buyers that want higher yields (lower prices).
The longer end of the bond market has completely blown off the Fed’s rate cuts.
The 30-year Treasury yield has been dancing around the 5% line since early April, going as high as 5.18% two weeks ago, and then backtracking some. On Friday, it closed at 4.99%.
I drew this imaginary trend line that connects some of the lows: a five-year trend of higher lows, amid a narrowing of the yield-yo-yo as the bond market has been getting a little less uncertain about where this is going.
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Yet the market marches higher. Wonder how this will all play out with the upcoming wave of refinancing of debt that was taken out during the COVID days, when rates were historically low. Private credit and equity comes to mind. And the overvalued market will be competing with treasuries and bonds with higher yields. War better finish up soon and oil drop. In the meantime SpaceX IPO is coming, so we’ll be distracted with that for a little bit. I am sure there will be a line a dupes ready to buy it up.
WSJ says Walsh is interested in the trimmed inflation mean, which what, ignores reality?, and suggests everything is fine at 2.3% climb.
1. Warsh mentioned only looking at “trimmed mean” inflation measures in general, not the Dallas Fed’s, to see underlying inflation trends. The Dallas Fed’s measure is asymmetrical. But the symmetrical trimmed mean measure runs close to core PCE right now. See the WSJ article!!! It even has a chart to show it.
2. Warsh never said that he wants to use a trimmed mean index as yardstick for the 2% inflation target, but only to see the underlying trends of inflation (accelerating or cooling) as a better predictor of future actual inflation.
3. He said that he wants better inflation measures based a “billion prices” collected with modern methods, and those would have to be produced by the BLS or the BEA, not the Fed. Our inflation indices (PCE and CPI) are flawed, especially their OER components and the health insurance/healthcare components, their flaws are frustrating, and improvements and modern methods would be welcome.
4. Trimmed mean measures reduce the impact of outliers both up and down, and the theory is that they might give a better idea of the directional trend of underlying inflation (accelerating or cooling) of actual inflation in the near future (forward looking).
5. Trimmed mean inflation measures are NOT used as a measure of actual inflation but of underlying inflation trends. Core PCE and core CPI fall into the same category. They don’t measure actual inflation but underlying inflation trends beyond the most volatile components. The all-items PCE and CPI measure actual inflation.
6. Before 2021, even the asymmetrical Dallas Fed’s trimmed mean inflation measure was mostly HIGHER than core PCE. For example:
June 2020: core PCE 1.0%, Dallas Fed’s index 1.8%
June 2019: core PCE 1.7%, Dallas Fed’s index 2.0%
June 2018: core PCE 1.9%, Dallas Fed’s index 1.9%
June 2017: core PCE 1.55%, Dallas Fed’s index 1.68%
7. But by excluding what were initially the outliers, and due to its asymmetric design, the Dallas Fed’s index was slow in catching on to the inflation spike in 2021, and it might have been in part responsible for the Fed not reacting to the surge of inflation because they have always looked at the Dallas Fed’s measure, it’s one of the Fed’s own derivative of the PCE index, and it’s not new, and they might have been misled by it, and Warsh has hammered on the Fed for not reacting to inflation sooner.
Bond market bets on rate hike.
I am not so sure Wolf. I hope I am wrong.
Just read article in WSJ that Kevin Warsh favors Dallas Feds “trimmed mean inflation rate” instead of “core inflation” data. I don’t want to go in details on how this inflation is calculated as article does a real good job but long story short, Dallas fed data is pointing towards inflation going down. Surprise Surpirise!!
Warsh is in favor of looking at this Dallas data and clearly building case that this inflation is just temporary and rate hike is not needed.
Obviously, you did NOT read the WSJ article. If you cite the WSJ article, make sure you read it, because that’s not what it said, and it’s not what Warsh said.
1. Warsh said no such thing, and the WSJ article was clear and explicitly stated that Warsh NEVER mentioned the Dallas Fed’s trimmed mean PCE inflation index, which is an asymmetrical inflation index based on the PCE price index, but mentioned only looking at “trimmed mean” inflation measures in general, not the Dallas Fed’s, to see underlying inflation trends. And the symmetrical trimmed mean measure runs close to core PCE right now. See the WSJ article!!! It even has a chart to show it.
2. Warsh never said that he wants to use a trimmed mean index as yardstick for the 2% inflation target, but only to see the underlying trends of inflation (accelerating or cooling) as a better predictor of future actual inflation.
3. He said that he wants better inflation measures based a “billion prices” collected with modern methods, and those would have to be produced by the BLS or the BEA, not the Fed. Our inflation indices (PCE and CPI) are flawed, especially their OER components and the health insurance/healthcare components, their flaws are frustrating, and improvements and modern methods would be welcome.
4. Trimmed mean measures reduce the impact of outliers both up and down, and the theory is that they might give a better idea of the directional trend of underlying inflation (accelerating or cooling) of actual inflation in the near future (forward looking).
5. Trimmed mean inflation measures are NOT used as a measure of actual inflation but of underlying inflation trends. Core PCE and core CPI fall into the same category. They don’t measure actual inflation but underlying inflation trends beyond the most volatile components. The all-items PCE and CPI measure actual inflation.
6. Before 2021, even the asymmetrical Dallas Fed’s trimmed mean inflation measure was mostly HIGHER than core PCE. For example:
June 2020: core PCE 1.0%, Dallas Fed’s index 1.8%
June 2019: core PCE 1.7%, Dallas Fed’s index 2.0%
June 2018: core PCE 1.9%, Dallas Fed’s index 1.9%
June 2017: core PCE 1.55%, Dallas Fed’s index 1.68%
7. But by excluding what were initially the outliers, and due to its asymmetric design, the Dallas Fed’s index was slow in catching on to the inflation spike in 2021, and it might have been in part responsible for the Fed not reacting to the surge of inflation because they have always looked at the Dallas Fed’s measure, it’s one of the Fed’s own derivative of the PCE index, and it’s not new, and they might have been misled by it, and Warsh has hammered on the Fed for not reacting to inflation sooner.
What inflation? The Trimmed Mean PCE inflation rate over the 12 months ending in April was 2.3 percent.
I’m looking forward to when “super” trimmed mean PCE becomes the next evolution in measuring inflation to justify keeping the federal funds rate low.
Obviously, someone is spreading a huge amount of stupid internet BS.
1. Warsh said no such thing, and the WSJ article was clear and explicitly stated that Warsh NEVER mentioned the Dallas Fed’s trimmed mean PCE inflation index, which is an asymmetrical inflation index based on the PCE price index, but mentioned only looking at “trimmed mean” inflation measures in general, not the Dallas Fed’s, to see underlying inflation trends. And the symmetrical trimmed mean measure runs close to core PCE right now. See the WSJ article!!! It even has a chart to show it.
2. Warsh never said that he wants to use a trimmed mean index as yardstick for the 2% inflation target, but only to see the underlying trends of inflation (accelerating or cooling) as a better predictor of future actual inflation.
3. He said that he wants better inflation measures based a “billion prices” collected with modern methods, and those would have to be produced by the BLS or the BEA, not the Fed. Our inflation indices (PCE and CPI) are flawed, especially their OER components and the health insurance/healthcare components, their flaws are frustrating, and improvements and modern methods would be welcome.
4. Trimmed mean measures reduce the impact of outliers both up and down, and the theory is that they might give a better idea of the directional trend of underlying inflation (accelerating or cooling) of actual inflation in the near future (forward looking).
5. Trimmed mean inflation measures are NOT used as a measure of actual inflation but of underlying inflation trends. Core PCE and core CPI fall into the same category. They don’t measure actual inflation but underlying inflation trends beyond the most volatile components. The all-items PCE and CPI measure actual inflation.
6. Before 2021, even the asymmetrical Dallas Fed’s trimmed mean inflation measure was mostly HIGHER than core PCE. For example:
June 2020: core PCE 1.0%, Dallas Fed’s index 1.8%
June 2019: core PCE 1.7%, Dallas Fed’s index 2.0%
June 2018: core PCE 1.9%, Dallas Fed’s index 1.9%
June 2017: core PCE 1.55%, Dallas Fed’s index 1.68%
7. But by excluding what were initially the outliers, and due to its asymmetric design, the Dallas Fed’s index was slow in catching on to the inflation spike in 2021, and it might have been in part responsible for the Fed not reacting to the surge of inflation because they have always looked at the Dallas Fed’s measure, it’s one of the Fed’s own derivative of the PCE index, and it’s not new, and they might have been misled by it, and Warsh has hammered on the Fed for not reacting to inflation sooner.
EFFR is below 6M, 1Y, 2Y, 5Y, 10Y and 30Y. In the next 10 years:
10Y x $40T gov debt x (-) 2% = (-)$8T. Recession risk is low. If inflation rises above 12%/15% the Fed knows how to fix it. Let the banks create credit in the private sectors. A smaller gov, tariffs, higher income and payroll tax collection and negative rates can fill the TGA. Export of cars and industrial goods from Canada and Mexico are falling. Mexico is in cyclical slow down but not in recession. Canada is the weakest link.
Bond market seems to be thinking that we’ll have another late Fed, with perhaps some over-tightening in response once inflation gets out of control. In other words, post-Covid, again.
At least that’s how I can make some sense of the 3-mo vs. the 10-year.
Personally, I think this is a bit too blase. I think we have a material risk of inflation being embedded with the ongoing unwinding of the globalization/China supply chains, which appear to be consistently deflationary in hindsight.
Adding a billion workers, without collective bargaining authority (because, rejoice, workers of China, the CCP is YOUR union to no strikes are allowed!) and a state-subsidized export scheme for industrialization without consumption probably was what let central banks do whatever they wanted with monetary policy.
Oil shock certainly didn’t help but I think the low rates 2% regime is probably a thing of the past. Eventually long-term bond holders are going to demand better real returns.