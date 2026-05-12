Household Debts, Debt-to-Income Ratio, Serious Delinquencies, Foreclosures, Collections & Bankruptcies in Q1 2026

Americans and their Debts: Student loans that suddenly have to be repaid again fueled overall delinquency rates.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total household debt outstanding in Q1 – mortgages, HELOCs, student loans, auto loans, credit card balances, and other consumer loans such as personal loans and BNPL loans – was nearly unchanged compared to the prior quarter, at $18.79 trillion, according to the Household Debt and Credit Report from the New York Fed today, which obtained this data via its partnership with Equifax. Year-over-year, household debt rose by 3.2%, or by $591 billion.
Compared to the prior quarter: HELOC balances jumped, auto loan balances rose, credit card balances fell, mortgage balances edged up, and student loan balances were essentially unchanged.
But the number of households has grown over the years, and the income per household has grown on average, and total household income has grown faster than total household debt, and the burden of this debt on that income has declined over the years.
The burden of the debt.
The debt-to-income ratio is one of the standard ways of measuring the burden of a debt. With households, an appropriate income measure is “disposable income,” released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Disposable income is essentially the monthly after-tax income consumers have available to spend for their costs of living, to service their debts, and to save and invest.
It consists of after-tax wages, plus income from interest, dividends, rentals, farm income, small business income, transfer payments from the government, etc.
But it excludes capital gains, which is where the wealthy make most of their money. Excluded are thereby income from stock-based compensation plans and capital appreciation where billionaires make their billions.
The debt-to-disposable income ratio in Q1 dropped to 79.9%, as disposable income rose to a record while debt balances essentially remained unchanged.
This ratio was the lowest in the data going back to 2003, except for two quarters during the stimulus era, when disposable income was bloated out of all proportion by massive government handouts, including the stimulus checks, PPP loans, and numerous other programs.
Consumers are working and earning record amounts of disposable income, and their aggregate balance sheet is in good shape: 65% own their own homes, and about 40% of them own their homes free and clear, while another big portion has only a relatively small balance left on their mortgages. Over 60% of households have at least some equities, and their prices have exploded. And they hold precious metals and cryptos and are sitting on $5 trillion in money market funds plus a pile of CDs.
In other words, the balance sheet of the economic entity of American households is in good shape – unlike some other economic entities that are massively overleveraged, such as certain corners of finance, parts of Corporate America, and of course the federal government; that’s where the leverage and risks are, not with households this time around.
But that wasn’t always the case. Leading up to the Financial Crisis, consumers were highly leveraged and they were piling on debt, and when the debt-to-disposable-income ratio went over 115%, the whole thing began to implode.
Defaulted student loans fuel the overall delinquency rate.
Student loan balances were roughly unchanged in Q1 compared to the prior quarter, at $1.66 trillion, and up by 1.7% year-over-year.
This chart is a visual representation of two decades of bad government policy.
The 90-plus day student loan delinquency rate rose in Q1 to 10.3%, back where it had been before the pandemic, according to the NY Fed’s report today.
In 2025, federal student loans that had been covered by the government’s forbearance policies since 2020 came out of forbearance. During the government’s forbearance program, borrowers didn’t need to make payments, and their loans weren’t counted as delinquent, as if they didn’t owe this money. But that ended in 2025, and those federal student loans suddenly showed up on credit reports again, and delinquency rates exploded.
The overall 90-day delinquency rate got whacked by student loans and rose to 3.36%, the highest since before the free-money pandemic.
This is the amount of the total debt ($18.79 trillion) that was 90 days delinquent at the end of Q1, amounting to $631 billion (delinquency rate = delinquent amount divided by the amount of the debt).
While the 90-plus day delinquency rate for student loans was 10.3%, it was 0.95% for HELOCs and 1.09% for mortgages.
All of the delinquency rates are coming out of the pandemic free-money trough and are reverting to the levels of the pre-pandemic years (I will discuss those loan categories in separate articles over the next few days).
Foreclosures edged up further from the near-zero levels during the era of mortgage forbearance, when foreclosures were essentially impossible.
The number of consumers with foreclosures in Q1 of 59,160 was still below the low end of the Good Times in 2018-2019, and far below the number of foreclosures in prior years.
Third-party collections bounced off rock-bottom. The percentage of consumers with third-party collection entries on their credit reports rose to 5.0%, after having hit rock-bottom in Q4.
In 2013, as a result of the Great Recession and the unemployment crisis, over 14% of consumers had third-party collection entries on their credit reports.
A third-party collection entry is made into a consumer’s credit history when the lender reports to the credit bureaus, such as Equifax, that it sold the delinquent loan, such as credit card debt, to a collection agency for cents on the dollar. The New York Fed obtained this third-party collections data in anonymized form through its partnership with Equifax.
Bankruptcies near rock-bottom. The number of consumers with bankruptcy filings edged up to 124,020 in Q1, far below the low end of the Good Times before the free-money pandemic, which had also been historically low.
I will discuss housing debt, credit card debt, and auto debt in three separate articles over the next few days. Next one up is housing debt.
And in case you missed it: Weirdest U.S. Labor Market I’ve Ever Seen: Supply of Labor Shrinks Further while Private-Sector Jobs Grow
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Looks like the consumers are in great shape. Job growth steady. Inflation keeps creeping higher. Let’s go FED, raise the rates 50bps is a good start.
Since the average consumer is in good shape, is it possible the fed just lets the economy run hot and slowly burns down (real) debt with 3% inflation? That seems to be the plan, and gets lots of derision, but what if things aren’t catastrophic and it actually works?
Sure it’s possible. It’s the plan!
The problem is they’ll never really let it burn down the real dent, because they’ll just keep stacking on more debt since the world hasn’t ended at this level of debt/GDP. They’ll never really do anything about it until it’s obvious (to congress and the majority of constituents) and too late.
Inflation is a choice. As Bernanke admitted, the Fed could stop inflation in an instant if it wanted.
Auto loans’ seriously delinquent rate is at an all time high (balance) although the new seriously delinquent flow has stabilized in the last 2 years. Close to the same thing with credit cards, seriously delinquent rate is close to the record of the GFC, but flow into seriuously delinquent has stabilized in the last 2 years.
Does anyone have any insights on this?
“Auto loans’ seriously delinquent rate is at an all time high”
That’s completely wrong. You’re probably citing some braindead blogger that was looking at the NY Fed’s “Transition into delinquency rate” which is NOT a delinquency rate but an annual flow that some on-loan researcher over there concocted years ago and that the idiotic media and braindead bloggers mispresent as a “delinquency rate,” and that no one really knows what it represents.
1. Subprime auto loan delinquency is at all-time highs at around 6.8%, but subprime is only a small part of auto loans handled largely by subprime-specialized dealers and lenders, some of which blew up last year, which I covered here in detail (yellow line, Fitch).
Prime delinquency rate for auto loans is at 0.42%, which is historically low (blue line, Fitch).
Equifax publishes monthly data for overall auto loan delinquency rates, but only going back to 2020 (red line), but 2020 was the near-0% trough of the free-money pandemic. Delinquency rates before the pandemic were roughly where they’re now, and far higher during the Great Recession.
I discuss this extensively and in detail in my auto-loan articles. You need read them. Next one coming up in a few days.
Why Buffett sitting on record cash then if consumers are in good shape? What is your explanation of this?
Hi Sam,
In my thirty-plus years in the oil patch I worked for literally dozens of different bosses. Your post reminded me of something the best one once told me:
“Never ask a question in a public unless you already know the answer.”
Good lordy. Here is the answer: Buffett’s cash has zero to do with this. It isn’t part of it. Buffett’s cash is actually corporate cash, and it’s in T-bills not household money market funds and CDs you goofballs. Read the article, and the article about money market funds and CDs that I linked. This is NOT about corporate cash and income. This is household cash and income from wages and salaries.
My guy. It’s literally the same answer Wolf gave above. If I could count on my hand how many articles over the years claim Buffet is once again sitting on record cash I would have a few thousand fingers.
Cuz stocks cost too much. He’s a growth and value investor. Think Costco, Coca Cola
Costco is a friggin $1020 a share, buffet wants it at $500. When Joe blow the Costco fan just got crushed in the next financial meltdown and needs cash, he sells to buffet who gets a 2 for 1 deal. Then in 6 years Costco is at $3000 a share.
Buffett sells and makes $2500 a share. Bingo bango.
He waits for the tide to go out (financial meltdown) to see who’s swimming naked (financially exposed).
With the UM Consumer Sentiment Survey @ 49.8 in April 2026, this reading is lower than 2008 @ 55.3. This is without a doubt a bifurcated / K-Shaped economy. The top 40% or so are powering the economy forward. It’s just unbelievable that there aren’t more obvious signs of the economy buckling.
🤣 no, it’s split this way: Democrat-leaning consumers feeling shitty and Republican-leaning consumers feeling good, which totally flipped after the election, though Republican-leaning consumers lost a little of their euphoria resently. These consumer surveys are worthless as far as the economy is concerned. But they’re a gauge of political sentiment. Dig a little deeper into the numbers and you’ll see.
1) Most boomers and Gen X own mortgage homes, but 2025 grads cannot find a job.
2) After the 2005 bankruptcy act it’s hard to file chapters 7,11 and 13.
Before 90+ delinquency u can settle with the c/c banks for lower payments and extended terms. After 90+ days collection agencies will call u 5 times a day, threaten u with penalties, interest and prison to make a buck. After 90+ days u have to be reeducated: take a financial course with the good guys who will offer u a settlement with the banks.
3) If u wrote a $100K checks to your kid 90 days before filing BK it belongs to the estate, to be distributed between the creditors.
If u sold your $50K car to a friend or a kid for $25K 6 months before filing it’s a fraud. If u sold your house two years before filing with the intent to defraud, delay or hinder creditors, two years before bk it’s a crime under the federal law and longer under some states law. The proceeds will be distributed between the creditors and u can go to jail. 4) Europe and Asia are running out of jet fuel and oil. We supply them with oil, jet fuel and LNG. When those factories and data ctr will be ready millennials and zoomers, in a shrunken labor force, can find high paying jobs ==> pay student loans, get married and feed a family. Higher inflation deflates: cash, bonds, commercial RE, foreign stocks, mortgage free homes and gov debt.
“1) Most boomers and Gen X own mortgage homes, but 2025 grads cannot find a job”.
I think your second point is a supply-and-demand issue. I read somewhere that 2,167,569 people graduated from college in the US in 2025 with bachelor’s degrees.
I really doubt that the market needs and can absorb that many people who have both mismatched skill sets and no relevant work experience.
Everyone around me keeps telling me “the economy isn’t well”. This is all while the people I work with, my immediate family members, the extended family members I see on a weekly basis, and my neighbors are all making the most money they’ve ever made so far in their lives.
Spending hasn’t stopped. Neighbors next door, married couple with two kids in college, just upgraded two of their cars. Another neighbor, 74 year old living at home with his wife, both retired, just bought a Ford Ranger. Why? Just because he liked it. He doesn’t need it.
Neighbor across the street, 76 year old, retired, wife passed away about 3 years ago, just purchased a brand spanking new Mercedes S580. That’s his weekend car. Daily car is a Cadillac.
Went to brunch for mother’s day this past Sunday. All tables full, line to get in. Took a stroll down the shopping center after brunch. Stores are packed, sidewalks are full of people.