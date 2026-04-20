Condo Prices Dropped by 12% to 31% in 31 Bigger Markets. Some Are where They’d Been 20 Years ago, such as Oakland

by Wolf Richter •  • 13 Comments

Condos face some special challenges. Oakland (-31%), St. Petersburg, FL (-28%), Austin (-26%) … the names pile up.

By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.

In 31 bigger markets, prices of mid-tier condos through March have dropped between -12% and -31% from their respective peaks. In five of them, prices dropped by over 20%. The 27 most salient of those markets are shown in charts below, plus the City of Chicago, though it doesn’t belong on this list, but like other cities, it has a condo market where prices are back where they’d been 20 years ago.

Expanding the range of drops to -10%, the list grows to 38 bigger markets.

Expanding the range of drops to -7%, the list grows to 51 markets, which are shown in the table below.

Not included are smaller markets, such as Killeen, TX, a city with about 160,000 people, where condo prices have collapsed by 51% over the past three years through March, including by another 1.9% in March from February and by 20% year-over-year. Condo markets, which are very speculative and attract a lot of investors during boom times, can get rough quickly.

Most of the markets here a “cities.” But it also includes five counties. And it includes one metropolitan statistical area, the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler metro (cities of Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe, and others), because the cities are roughly moving in lockstep with each other.

In some densely populated markets, such as Manhattan or San Francisco, condos and co-ops make up a big part or the majority of home sales. In most other markets, condos are a much smaller portion of home sales.

The 51 bigger markets where condo prices fell by 7% to 31% from their peaks:

Market Since peak Year of peak
1 Oakland, CA -31% 2022
2 St. Petersburg, FL -28% 2022
3 Austin, TX -26% 2022
4 Sarasota County, FL -24% 2022
5 Lee County, FL (Cape Coral, Fort Myers) -23% 2022
6 Jacksonville, FL -19% 2022
7 Tampa, FL -19% 2021
8 Detroit, MI -19% 2021
9 Garland, TX -19% 2022
10 Collier County (Naples), FL -17% 2022
11 Manhattan, NY -17% 2022
12 Arlington, TX -17% 2024
13 Port Saint Lucie, FL -16% 2024
14 Denver, CO -16% 2022
15 Aurora, CO -16% 2022
16 Orlando, FL -16% 2024
17 San Mateo County (northern Silicon Valley), CA -15% 2022
18 Reno, NV -15% 2022
19 Raleigh, NC -15% 2022
20 Queens, NY -14% 2022
21 Seattle, WA -14% 2022
22 Plano, TX -14% 2022
23 Houston, TX -13% 2024
24 San Antonio, TX -13% 2024
25 Boise, ID -13% 2022
26 Portland, OR -13% 2022
27 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler metro, AZ -13% 2024
28 San Francisco, CA -12% 2022
29 Sacramento, CA -12% 2022
30 Fort Lauderdale, FL -12% 2022
31 Huntsville, AL -12% 2022
32 Dallas, TX -11% 2023
33 Colorado Springs, CO -11% 2022
34 New Orleans -11% 2022
35 Stockton, CA -11% 2022
36 Henderson, NV -11% 2022
37 Corpus Christi, TX -11% 2023
38 Las Vegas, NV -10% 2022
39 Salt Lake City, UT -9% 2022
40 Nashville, TN -9% 2022
41 Spokane, WA -9% 2022
42 Washington, DC -9% 2022
43 Atlanta, GA -9% 2023
44 Fort Worth, TX -8% 2024
45 Miami, FL -8% 2023
46 Memphis, TN -8% 2024
47 St. Louis, MO -8% 2023
48 San Diego, CA -7% 2023
49 Oklahoma City, OK -7% 2023
50 San Jose, CA -7% 2022
51 Los Angeles, CA -7% 2022

Some people buy condos to live in an urban center, close to work, or along the shore, with big views, nice amenities, without having to worry about maintenance, repairs, and yardwork. They are like other homeowners and provide some stability.

But other people buy condos as rental properties – a popular way for mom-and-pop investors to get into multifamily rentals. Others operate condos as short-term vacation rentals. Others, especially nonresident foreign investors, buy condos to park some cash in the US and watch the price appreciate while the condo sits empty. Condos are popular second homes and vacation homes, including for Canadians in Florida. And there are reports about Canadians having soured recently on their condos in the US, and on buying condos in the US.

These investors can make condos very speculative, with big mind-bending manias followed by big crashes, as the charts below show.

Condo prices in many of these cities had exploded by 50%, 60%, 70% or more in the two years from mid-2020 through mid-2022, driven by mindboggling absurd buying behavior, investor-mania, and Free Money, such as in Cape Coral (+76%), Fort Myers (+71%), Phoenix (+70%), Huntsville (+67%), Sarasota (+66%), Tampa (+61%), Austin (+56%), Las Vegas (+52%), Raleigh (+52%), Jacksonville (+50%), etc., etc.

In the 10 years to the peak, prices had soared by 180% (Oakland), 200% (Jacksonville, Tampa), 260% (Arlington, TX), 300% (Detroit, Aurora, Chandler), 350% (Phoenix, Mesa), and by 500% in San Bernardino, CA, where prices just started to decline, and it hasn’t made it on this list yet.

The biggest year-over-year price declines.

These are the markets, among our 51 markets, with the biggest year-over-year price declines in March.

  • Lee County (Cape Coral, Fort Myers), FL: -14.3%
  • St. Petersburg, FL: -13.2%
  • Oakland, CA: -13.1%
  • Garland, TX: -13.0%
  • Sarasota County, FL: -12.0%
  • Tampa, FL: -10.4%
  • Orlando, FL: -9.5%
  • Jacksonville, FL: -9.4%
  • Collier County (Naples): -9.4%
  • Port Saint Lucie, FL: -9.1%
  • Plano, TX: -8.5%
  • Raleigh, NC: -7.9%
  • Aurora, CO: -7.6%
  • Huntsville, AL: -7.5%
  • Houston, TX: -6.6%
  • Detroit, MI: -6.6%
  • San Mateo County (northern Silicon Valley), CA: -6.6%
  • Denver, CO: -6.4%
  • Arlington, TX: -6.4%
  • Stockton, CA: -6.4%
  • Dallas, TX: -6.2%
  • San Jose (part of southern Silicon Valley), CA: -6.0%
  • Las Vegas, NV: -6.0%
  • San Diego, CA: -5.6%
  • Austin, TX: -5.5%
  • Seattle, WA: -5.1%

Methodology and data: These prices here are seasonally adjusted three-month averages of “mid-tier” condos and co-ops from the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), which is based on millions of data points in Zillow’s “Database of All Homes,” including from public records (tax data), MLS, brokerages, local Realtor Associations, real-estate agents, and households across the US. It includes pricing data for off-market deals and for-sale-by-owner deals.

The Condo Bust by market in 27 charts, plus Chicago.

The tables for each market below show from left to right: price decline from the peak, change from prior month (MoM), change year-over-year (YoY), and remaining increase since January 2000.

Oakland, CA, City, Condo Home Prices
From May 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-31% -0.7% -13.1% 142%

Lowest since August 2015, over a decade ago, and below the peak of Housing Bubble 1 in mid-2006, 20 years ago!

St. Petersburg, Fl, City, Condo Prices
From Oct 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-28% -0.1% -13.2% 183%

Austin, TX, City, Condo Prices
From Jul 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-26% -0.5% -5.5% 108%

Sarasota County, FL, Condo & Co-ops Prices
From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-24% -0.8% -12.0% 134%

Prices are below where they’d been at the peak of Housing Bubble 1.

Lee County (Cape Coral, Fort Myers), FL, Condo & Co-ops Prices
From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-23% -1.0% -14.3% 113.7%

Condo prices in the City of Cape Coral itself have plunged by 32% and are below where they’d first been 20 years ago in October 2005, below the peak of Housing Bubble 1. Cape Coral is the epicenter of the Florida condo bust.

In the City of Fort Myers, condo prices plunged by 27%.

Detroit, MI, City, Condo Prices
From Sep 2021 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-19% -0.7% -6.6% 247%

Lowest since June 2018.

Garland, TX, City, Condo Prices
From July 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-19% -1.1% -13% 212%

In the decade between 2012 and 2022, prices had shot up by 320%.

Manhattan, NY, Condo & Co-Op Prices
From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-17% 0.4% 1.4% 211%

Prices in the Borough of Manhattan (New York County) are where they’d first been in August 2014.

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Arlington, TX, City, Condo Prices
From Jun 2024 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-17% -0.3% -6.4% 229%

In the four years between mid-2020 and mid-2024, prices exploded by 63%, after having already shot up in the prior decade.

Collier County (Naples), FL, Condo & Co-ops Prices
From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-17% -0.4% -9.4% 158%

Denver, CO, City, Condo Prices
From Jul 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-16% -0.8% -6.4% 133%

Aurora, CO, City, Condo Prices
From Jul 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-16% -0.6% -7.6% 198%

Orlando, FL, City, Condo Prices
From Jan 2024 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-16% -0.4% -9.5% 152.2%

Port Saint Lucie, FL, City, Condo Prices
From July 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-16% -0.2% -9.1% 229.2%

Reno, NV, City, Condo Prices
From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-15% -0.2% -4.2% 241%

San Mateo County, CA, Condo & Co-op Prices
From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-15% -0.2% -6.6% 197%

San Mateo County, just south of San Francisco, encompasses the northern part of Silicon Valley. There are no big cities in the county, but lots of smaller ones, packed together, such as Redwood City, Menlo Park, San Mateo, Daly City, San Carlos, and others.

Raleigh, NC, City, Condo Prices
From July 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-15% -0.5% -7.9% 135.3%

Seattle, WA, City, Condo Prices
From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-14% -0.4% -5.1% 135%

Queens, NY, Condo & Co-Op Prices
From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-14% 0.0% 1.9% 191%

Prices in the NYC Borough of Queens (Queens County) are back where they’d first been in March 2018.

Houston, TX, City, Condo Prices
From Aug 2023 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-13% -0.4% -6.6% 67%

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler MSA, AZ, Condo Prices
From Aug 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-13% -0.4% -3.5% 207%

The Phoenix metropolitan statistical area includes the cities of Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe, and many others. Condo prices have moved very similarly, all down between 13% to 14%. So it makes sense to show prices at the metro level.

If these cities were tracked separately, it would raise the number of cities that dopped by -12% or more to over 37.

San Antonio, TX, City, Condo Prices
From Aug 2023 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-13% -0.2% -4.5% 125%

Portland, OR, City, Condo Prices
From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-13% -0.2% -3.8% 109%

Lowest since May 2016, a decade ago.

Boise, ID, City, Condo Prices
From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2001
-13% -0.2% 0% 221%

San Francisco, CA, City, Condo Prices
From May 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-12% 0.9% 2.8% 152%

Sacramento, CA, City, Condo Prices
From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000
-12% -0.6% -4.8% 275%

The City of Chicago doesn’t fit on this list because in March, condo prices were just a hair below the record of mid-2022. But it’s like some other markets in the US that are now about where they’d been 20 years ago.

Chicago, IL, City, Condo & Co-op, ZHVI
MoM YoY Since 2000
0.5% 1.2% 73.3%

And a reminder of the special issues that condos confront:

  • Over the long term, land appreciates, most buildings depreciate to zero and are eventually torn down. The land that big condo buildings sit on can be very valuable, but each condo owner only owns a tiny slice of it. The rest of their investment is in the building. A single-family house may sit on less valuable land, but the homeowner gets 100% of any appreciation of the land.
  • Prices that exploded over the past few years ended up being way too high, once the mania settled down.
  • Hefty special assessments – or the fear of them – for long-neglected major repairs dog some older condo buildings.
  • Big increases in HOA fees at many properties, partly driven by spiking insurance costs in natural disaster zones, add substantially to the monthly costs of condos.
  • If a condo building is on Fannie Mae’s Blacklist, financing a unit in that building gets very difficult, and sales may be limited to cash buyers who’ll exact their pound of flesh.
  • The Free Money has ended, and mortgage rates are roughly back to a normal range. Buyers of single-family homes face the same issue.
  • Foreign-based owners who’ve had it with the US and want to sell. And there are fewer foreign-based buyers.
  • Investors in condos as rental properties are facing stiff competition from a wave of newly completed higher-end apartment buildings that developers are trying to find tenants for.

And in case you missed it:   The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America: Price Drops & Gains in 33 Big Expensive Cities, March 2026

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  13 comments for “Condo Prices Dropped by 12% to 31% in 31 Bigger Markets. Some Are where They’d Been 20 Years ago, such as Oakland

  1. dave franecki says:
    Apr 20, 2026 at 7:04 pm

    2008 is repeating itself.

    Reply
  2. MC Bear says:
    Apr 20, 2026 at 8:10 pm

    So as a 30-ish year old guy currently renting in Tampa, but hoping to someday start a family, a condo purchase right now doesn’t seem to be in my best interest at current prices. I’d be happy to be proven wrong, because living near downtown would be nice, but I anticipate that would be somewhat short term for me. Goal is to plant roots in a block construction single-family home within 20-minute drive of downtown outside of flood zones.

    I’m very happy with prices dropping. It’d be nice if they dropped faster!

    Reply
    • JP Wood says:
      Apr 20, 2026 at 8:38 pm

      I met someone this week from Tampa that moved here to Texas because he said he gets higher pay here and cost of living is lower and can actually afford to feed is kids. That must be part of what is going on is Tampa just doesn’t have the jobs, even if prices come down. It’s still a retirement state.

      Reply
    • 1Rainman says:
      Apr 20, 2026 at 10:49 pm

      Historically when have condo prices have reached near the bottom and begin to stabilize? I imagine they could stabilize however if we have a recession I think prices will drop substantially more. Thoughts?

      Reply
  3. VintageVNvet says:
    Apr 20, 2026 at 8:11 pm

    ..Denver, FL: -6.4%.. ??

    Otherwise, very interesting as always.
    Thanks,

    Reply
    • Wolf Richter says:
      Apr 20, 2026 at 8:31 pm

      🤣 Thanks At least I got the other three Denvers in the right state.

      Reply
      • George says:
        Apr 20, 2026 at 9:00 pm

        Speaking of, what’s the goal of splitting out Aurora given it’s part of the Denver sprawl at this point?

        Reply
        • Wolf Richter says:
          Apr 20, 2026 at 9:44 pm

          Aurora is a pretty big city, which is why I put in there in the first place. I have done it that way for a while. But it’s really not necessary because they’re so similar. I’ll probably drop Aurora next time. If they keep moving in lockstep, I might instead switch to the Denver MSA, which includes Aurora plus the rest of the sprawl.

  4. dang says:
    Apr 20, 2026 at 10:29 pm

    Thanks Wolf for presenting the most comprehensive reporting of the approaching financial hurricane

    Where prices fall precipitously

    Reply
  5. Jon says:
    Apr 20, 2026 at 11:20 pm

    Thanks wr

    Condos are usually the first dominos to fall.

    Reply
  6. TimTim says:
    Apr 21, 2026 at 1:38 am

    It would be in teresting to see graphs comparing current prices for each area in 2006 dollars to 2026 dollars :)

    Reply
  7. TimTim says:
    Apr 21, 2026 at 1:39 am

    Thank you as ever. Always interesting.

    Reply
  8. BenW says:
    Apr 21, 2026 at 5:17 am

    Dang! That HB2 slope in Naples looks almost vertical. Yikes!

    Oakland, for example, is now back HB1 levels. Nice!

    Maybe someday Wolf will publish existing homes graphs that look like these.

    I’m not holding my breath.

    Reply

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