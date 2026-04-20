Condo Prices Dropped by 12% to 31% in 31 Bigger Markets. Some Are where They’d Been 20 Years ago, such as Oakland

Condos face some special challenges. Oakland (-31%), St. Petersburg, FL (-28%), Austin (-26%) … the names pile up.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In 31 bigger markets, prices of mid-tier condos through March have dropped between -12% and -31% from their respective peaks. In five of them, prices dropped by over 20%. The 27 most salient of those markets are shown in charts below, plus the City of Chicago, though it doesn’t belong on this list, but like other cities, it has a condo market where prices are back where they’d been 20 years ago.
Expanding the range of drops to -10%, the list grows to 38 bigger markets.
Expanding the range of drops to -7%, the list grows to 51 markets, which are shown in the table below.
Not included are smaller markets, such as Killeen, TX, a city with about 160,000 people, where condo prices have collapsed by 51% over the past three years through March, including by another 1.9% in March from February and by 20% year-over-year. Condo markets, which are very speculative and attract a lot of investors during boom times, can get rough quickly.
Most of the markets here a “cities.” But it also includes five counties. And it includes one metropolitan statistical area, the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler metro (cities of Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe, and others), because the cities are roughly moving in lockstep with each other.
In some densely populated markets, such as Manhattan or San Francisco, condos and co-ops make up a big part or the majority of home sales. In most other markets, condos are a much smaller portion of home sales.
The 51 bigger markets where condo prices fell by 7% to 31% from their peaks:
|Market
|Since peak
|Year of peak
|1
|Oakland, CA
|-31%
|2022
|2
|St. Petersburg, FL
|-28%
|2022
|3
|Austin, TX
|-26%
|2022
|4
|Sarasota County, FL
|-24%
|2022
|5
|Lee County, FL (Cape Coral, Fort Myers)
|-23%
|2022
|6
|Jacksonville, FL
|-19%
|2022
|7
|Tampa, FL
|-19%
|2021
|8
|Detroit, MI
|-19%
|2021
|9
|Garland, TX
|-19%
|2022
|10
|Collier County (Naples), FL
|-17%
|2022
|11
|Manhattan, NY
|-17%
|2022
|12
|Arlington, TX
|-17%
|2024
|13
|Port Saint Lucie, FL
|-16%
|2024
|14
|Denver, CO
|-16%
|2022
|15
|Aurora, CO
|-16%
|2022
|16
|Orlando, FL
|-16%
|2024
|17
|San Mateo County (northern Silicon Valley), CA
|-15%
|2022
|18
|Reno, NV
|-15%
|2022
|19
|Raleigh, NC
|-15%
|2022
|20
|Queens, NY
|-14%
|2022
|21
|Seattle, WA
|-14%
|2022
|22
|Plano, TX
|-14%
|2022
|23
|Houston, TX
|-13%
|2024
|24
|San Antonio, TX
|-13%
|2024
|25
|Boise, ID
|-13%
|2022
|26
|Portland, OR
|-13%
|2022
|27
|Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler metro, AZ
|-13%
|2024
|28
|San Francisco, CA
|-12%
|2022
|29
|Sacramento, CA
|-12%
|2022
|30
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|-12%
|2022
|31
|Huntsville, AL
|-12%
|2022
|32
|Dallas, TX
|-11%
|2023
|33
|Colorado Springs, CO
|-11%
|2022
|34
|New Orleans
|-11%
|2022
|35
|Stockton, CA
|-11%
|2022
|36
|Henderson, NV
|-11%
|2022
|37
|Corpus Christi, TX
|-11%
|2023
|38
|Las Vegas, NV
|-10%
|2022
|39
|Salt Lake City, UT
|-9%
|2022
|40
|Nashville, TN
|-9%
|2022
|41
|Spokane, WA
|-9%
|2022
|42
|Washington, DC
|-9%
|2022
|43
|Atlanta, GA
|-9%
|2023
|44
|Fort Worth, TX
|-8%
|2024
|45
|Miami, FL
|-8%
|2023
|46
|Memphis, TN
|-8%
|2024
|47
|St. Louis, MO
|-8%
|2023
|48
|San Diego, CA
|-7%
|2023
|49
|Oklahoma City, OK
|-7%
|2023
|50
|San Jose, CA
|-7%
|2022
|51
|Los Angeles, CA
|-7%
|2022
Some people buy condos to live in an urban center, close to work, or along the shore, with big views, nice amenities, without having to worry about maintenance, repairs, and yardwork. They are like other homeowners and provide some stability.
But other people buy condos as rental properties – a popular way for mom-and-pop investors to get into multifamily rentals. Others operate condos as short-term vacation rentals. Others, especially nonresident foreign investors, buy condos to park some cash in the US and watch the price appreciate while the condo sits empty. Condos are popular second homes and vacation homes, including for Canadians in Florida. And there are reports about Canadians having soured recently on their condos in the US, and on buying condos in the US.
These investors can make condos very speculative, with big mind-bending manias followed by big crashes, as the charts below show.
Condo prices in many of these cities had exploded by 50%, 60%, 70% or more in the two years from mid-2020 through mid-2022, driven by mindboggling absurd buying behavior, investor-mania, and Free Money, such as in Cape Coral (+76%), Fort Myers (+71%), Phoenix (+70%), Huntsville (+67%), Sarasota (+66%), Tampa (+61%), Austin (+56%), Las Vegas (+52%), Raleigh (+52%), Jacksonville (+50%), etc., etc.
In the 10 years to the peak, prices had soared by 180% (Oakland), 200% (Jacksonville, Tampa), 260% (Arlington, TX), 300% (Detroit, Aurora, Chandler), 350% (Phoenix, Mesa), and by 500% in San Bernardino, CA, where prices just started to decline, and it hasn’t made it on this list yet.
The biggest year-over-year price declines.
These are the markets, among our 51 markets, with the biggest year-over-year price declines in March.
- Lee County (Cape Coral, Fort Myers), FL: -14.3%
- St. Petersburg, FL: -13.2%
- Oakland, CA: -13.1%
- Garland, TX: -13.0%
- Sarasota County, FL: -12.0%
- Tampa, FL: -10.4%
- Orlando, FL: -9.5%
- Jacksonville, FL: -9.4%
- Collier County (Naples): -9.4%
- Port Saint Lucie, FL: -9.1%
- Plano, TX: -8.5%
- Raleigh, NC: -7.9%
- Aurora, CO: -7.6%
- Huntsville, AL: -7.5%
- Houston, TX: -6.6%
- Detroit, MI: -6.6%
- San Mateo County (northern Silicon Valley), CA: -6.6%
- Denver, CO: -6.4%
- Arlington, TX: -6.4%
- Stockton, CA: -6.4%
- Dallas, TX: -6.2%
- San Jose (part of southern Silicon Valley), CA: -6.0%
- Las Vegas, NV: -6.0%
- San Diego, CA: -5.6%
- Austin, TX: -5.5%
- Seattle, WA: -5.1%
Methodology and data: These prices here are seasonally adjusted three-month averages of “mid-tier” condos and co-ops from the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), which is based on millions of data points in Zillow’s “Database of All Homes,” including from public records (tax data), MLS, brokerages, local Realtor Associations, real-estate agents, and households across the US. It includes pricing data for off-market deals and for-sale-by-owner deals.
The Condo Bust by market in 27 charts, plus Chicago.
The tables for each market below show from left to right: price decline from the peak, change from prior month (MoM), change year-over-year (YoY), and remaining increase since January 2000.
|Oakland, CA, City, Condo Home Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-31%
|-0.7%
|-13.1%
|142%
Lowest since August 2015, over a decade ago, and below the peak of Housing Bubble 1 in mid-2006, 20 years ago!
|St. Petersburg, Fl, City, Condo Prices
|From Oct 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-28%
|-0.1%
|-13.2%
|183%
|Austin, TX, City, Condo Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-26%
|-0.5%
|-5.5%
|108%
|Sarasota County, FL, Condo & Co-ops Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-24%
|-0.8%
|-12.0%
|134%
Prices are below where they’d been at the peak of Housing Bubble 1.
|Lee County (Cape Coral, Fort Myers), FL, Condo & Co-ops Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-23%
|-1.0%
|-14.3%
|113.7%
Condo prices in the City of Cape Coral itself have plunged by 32% and are below where they’d first been 20 years ago in October 2005, below the peak of Housing Bubble 1. Cape Coral is the epicenter of the Florida condo bust.
In the City of Fort Myers, condo prices plunged by 27%.
|Detroit, MI, City, Condo Prices
|From Sep 2021 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-19%
|-0.7%
|-6.6%
|247%
Lowest since June 2018.
|Garland, TX, City, Condo Prices
|From July 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-19%
|-1.1%
|-13%
|212%
In the decade between 2012 and 2022, prices had shot up by 320%.
|Manhattan, NY, Condo & Co-Op Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-17%
|0.4%
|1.4%
|211%
Prices in the Borough of Manhattan (New York County) are where they’d first been in August 2014.
|Arlington, TX, City, Condo Prices
|From Jun 2024 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-17%
|-0.3%
|-6.4%
|229%
In the four years between mid-2020 and mid-2024, prices exploded by 63%, after having already shot up in the prior decade.
|Collier County (Naples), FL, Condo & Co-ops Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-17%
|-0.4%
|-9.4%
|158%
|Denver, CO, City, Condo Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-16%
|-0.8%
|-6.4%
|133%
|Aurora, CO, City, Condo Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-16%
|-0.6%
|-7.6%
|198%
|Orlando, FL, City, Condo Prices
|From Jan 2024 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-16%
|-0.4%
|-9.5%
|152.2%
|Port Saint Lucie, FL, City, Condo Prices
|From July 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-16%
|-0.2%
|-9.1%
|229.2%
|Reno, NV, City, Condo Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-15%
|-0.2%
|-4.2%
|241%
|San Mateo County, CA, Condo & Co-op Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-15%
|-0.2%
|-6.6%
|197%
San Mateo County, just south of San Francisco, encompasses the northern part of Silicon Valley. There are no big cities in the county, but lots of smaller ones, packed together, such as Redwood City, Menlo Park, San Mateo, Daly City, San Carlos, and others.
|Raleigh, NC, City, Condo Prices
|From July 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-15%
|-0.5%
|-7.9%
|135.3%
|Seattle, WA, City, Condo Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-14%
|-0.4%
|-5.1%
|135%
|Queens, NY, Condo & Co-Op Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-14%
|0.0%
|1.9%
|191%
Prices in the NYC Borough of Queens (Queens County) are back where they’d first been in March 2018.
|Houston, TX, City, Condo Prices
|From Aug 2023 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-13%
|-0.4%
|-6.6%
|67%
|Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler MSA, AZ, Condo Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-13%
|-0.4%
|-3.5%
|207%
The Phoenix metropolitan statistical area includes the cities of Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe, and many others. Condo prices have moved very similarly, all down between 13% to 14%. So it makes sense to show prices at the metro level.
If these cities were tracked separately, it would raise the number of cities that dopped by -12% or more to over 37.
|San Antonio, TX, City, Condo Prices
|From Aug 2023 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-13%
|-0.2%
|-4.5%
|125%
|Portland, OR, City, Condo Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-13%
|-0.2%
|-3.8%
|109%
Lowest since May 2016, a decade ago.
|Boise, ID, City, Condo Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2001
|-13%
|-0.2%
|0%
|221%
|San Francisco, CA, City, Condo Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-12%
|0.9%
|2.8%
|152%
|Sacramento, CA, City, Condo Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-12%
|-0.6%
|-4.8%
|275%
The City of Chicago doesn’t fit on this list because in March, condo prices were just a hair below the record of mid-2022. But it’s like some other markets in the US that are now about where they’d been 20 years ago.
|Chicago, IL, City, Condo & Co-op, ZHVI
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|0.5%
|1.2%
|73.3%
And a reminder of the special issues that condos confront:
- Over the long term, land appreciates, most buildings depreciate to zero and are eventually torn down. The land that big condo buildings sit on can be very valuable, but each condo owner only owns a tiny slice of it. The rest of their investment is in the building. A single-family house may sit on less valuable land, but the homeowner gets 100% of any appreciation of the land.
- Prices that exploded over the past few years ended up being way too high, once the mania settled down.
- Hefty special assessments – or the fear of them – for long-neglected major repairs dog some older condo buildings.
- Big increases in HOA fees at many properties, partly driven by spiking insurance costs in natural disaster zones, add substantially to the monthly costs of condos.
- If a condo building is on Fannie Mae’s Blacklist, financing a unit in that building gets very difficult, and sales may be limited to cash buyers who’ll exact their pound of flesh.
- The Free Money has ended, and mortgage rates are roughly back to a normal range. Buyers of single-family homes face the same issue.
- Foreign-based owners who’ve had it with the US and want to sell. And there are fewer foreign-based buyers.
- Investors in condos as rental properties are facing stiff competition from a wave of newly completed higher-end apartment buildings that developers are trying to find tenants for.
And in case you missed it: The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America: Price Drops & Gains in 33 Big Expensive Cities, March 2026
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2008 is repeating itself.
So as a 30-ish year old guy currently renting in Tampa, but hoping to someday start a family, a condo purchase right now doesn’t seem to be in my best interest at current prices. I’d be happy to be proven wrong, because living near downtown would be nice, but I anticipate that would be somewhat short term for me. Goal is to plant roots in a block construction single-family home within 20-minute drive of downtown outside of flood zones.
I’m very happy with prices dropping. It’d be nice if they dropped faster!
I met someone this week from Tampa that moved here to Texas because he said he gets higher pay here and cost of living is lower and can actually afford to feed is kids. That must be part of what is going on is Tampa just doesn’t have the jobs, even if prices come down. It’s still a retirement state.
Historically when have condo prices have reached near the bottom and begin to stabilize? I imagine they could stabilize however if we have a recession I think prices will drop substantially more. Thoughts?
..Denver, FL: -6.4%.. ??
Otherwise, very interesting as always.
Thanks,
🤣 Thanks At least I got the other three Denvers in the right state.
Speaking of, what’s the goal of splitting out Aurora given it’s part of the Denver sprawl at this point?
Aurora is a pretty big city, which is why I put in there in the first place. I have done it that way for a while. But it’s really not necessary because they’re so similar. I’ll probably drop Aurora next time. If they keep moving in lockstep, I might instead switch to the Denver MSA, which includes Aurora plus the rest of the sprawl.
Thanks Wolf for presenting the most comprehensive reporting of the approaching financial hurricane
Where prices fall precipitously
Thanks wr
Condos are usually the first dominos to fall.
It would be in teresting to see graphs comparing current prices for each area in 2006 dollars to 2026 dollars :)
Thank you as ever. Always interesting.
Dang! That HB2 slope in Naples looks almost vertical. Yikes!
Oakland, for example, is now back HB1 levels. Nice!
Maybe someday Wolf will publish existing homes graphs that look like these.
I’m not holding my breath.