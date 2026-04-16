The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America: Price Drops & Gains in 33 Big Expensive Cities, March 2026

From the “Mansion Shortage” in AI-bubble-epicenter San Francisco infecting mid-tier home prices, to Austin and Oakland where prices plunged over 25% since 2022.

In 27 of the 33 big and expensive cities we track here, mid-tier home prices in March were down from their respective peaks in prior years, led by Austin (-26%), Oakland (-25%), and New Orleans (-19%).

Now also filtering into these mid-tier home prices is the “mansion shortage” in San Francisco, the epicenter of the AI investment bubble. Total employment in the city dropped and the unemployment rate ticked up. But a relatively small number of super-highly paid people get hired by AI companies, and they’re chasing down expensive homes, and there aren’t enough expensive homes for sale, and so they throw easy-come-easy-go money around in the realm of mid-tier homes and drive up their prices. Despite the recent spike in mid-tier home prices, they’re still 11% below the all-time high of 2022. By contrast, prices dipped in San Jose, where mid-tier homes are even more expensive than in San Francisco.

For one of the 33 cities, Boston, the jury was still out for March. April 2025 was the all-time high, and in March 2026, prices were down year-over-year by just a hair, and down by 1% from the high in April, but this is too close to call.

And in five of the 33 cities, prices rose to new highs in March, seasonally adjusted: New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, and Omaha. But price increases have been much slower than in the crazed free-money days of 2021 and 2022.

In the two years between mid-2020 and mid-2022, all of these cities had seen huge price spikes, some of which qualify for “price explosions”: Austin +62%, Phoenix +60%, Fort Worth +50%, Raleigh +49%, and Sacramento +39%.

Those price explosions were fueled by the Fed’s reckless free-money policies, which included trillions of dollars of purchases of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities, which led to the below-3% mortgage rates, even as inflation was raging at the time toward 9%, which led to crazed FOMO buying behavior at the time. Those price gains came on top of the already outsized price gains in the prior years.

The price measurement here is the seasonally adjusted three-month-average mid-tier Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) for single-family homes, condos, and co-ops, released today. Mid-tier means the middle-third by price in each market. The ZHVI is based on millions of data points in Zillow’s “Database of All Homes,” including from public records (tax data), MLS, brokerages, local Realtor Associations, real-estate agents, and households across the US. It includes pricing data for off-market deals and for-sale-by-owner deals.

To qualify for the list of the 33 most splendid housing bubbles, the city must be one of the largest by population and be among the expensive cities where the ZHVI for all mid-tier homes must have been at least $300,000 at some point.

Some cities that are large enough don’t qualify for this list because the ZHVI for all homes never reached $300,000, despite the surge in recent years, such as the cities of New Orleans, Houston, Philadelphia, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, etc.

But Houston, Philadelphia, New Orleans, and Omaha are included anyway: Houston and Philadelphia because they’re the fourth-largest and sixth-largest cities in the US; New Orleans because it got within a hair of $300,000 in 2022; and Omaha, because it’s within a hair of $300,000 now, and is thereby the most expensive big city in the center of the US.

The 33 Most Splendid Housing Bubbles.

In the little tables, MoM = month over month; YoY = year-over-year. The column furthest to the right shows the percentage increase “since 2000.” All seasonally adjusted.

Austin, TX, City, All Homes, Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -26% -0.5% -5.7% 155%

Lowest since March 2021.

Oakland, City, CA, All Homes, Prices From May 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -25% -0.2% -8.5% 246%

Lowest since October 2017.

New Orleans, LA, City, All Homes, Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2007 -19.1% -0.1% -3.2% 106%

Lowest since February 2020.

Washington D.C., All Homes, Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -12% -0.3% -2.9% 258%

San Francisco, CA, City, All Homes, Prices From May 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -11% 0.8% 5.0% 226%

The “Mansion Shortage” infects mid-tier home prices.

Denver, CO, City, All Homes, Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -11% -0.6% -4.3% 200%

Phoenix, AZ, City, All Homes, Prices From Jul 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -10% -0.1% -2.7% 250%

Fort Worth, TX, City, All Homes, Prices From Aug 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -9% -0.1% -2.8% 189%

Portland, OR, City, All Homes, Prices From May 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -9% -0.2% -1.1% 217%

Atlanta, GA, City, All Homes, Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -8% -0.1% -3.8% 140%

Sacramento, CA, City, All Homes, Prices From July 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -8% -0.1% -2.5% 286%

Jacksonville, FL, City, All Homes, Prices From Nov 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -7% 0.2% -3.1% 204%

Seattle, WA, City, All Homes, Prices From May 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -7% -0.3% -2.3% 230%

Dallas, TX, City, All Homes, Prices From May 2024 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -6% -0.2% -3.6% 215%

Tampa, FL, City, All Homes, Prices From May 2024 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -6% 0.1% -3.5% 312%

Orlando, FL, City, All Homes, Prices From Jun 2024 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -5% -0.1% -3.5% 241%

Nashville, TN, City, All Homes, Prices From July 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -5% -0.4% -3.0% 214%

San Diego, CA, City, All Homes, Prices From July 2024 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -4% 0.0% -3.2% 348%

San Jose, CA, City, All Homes, Prices From Jan 2025 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -4% -0.6% -2.5% 341%

Honolulu, HI, City, All Homes, Prices From Jun 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -4% 0.1% 0.3% 207%

Raleigh, NC, City, All Homes, Prices From July 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -4% 0.0% -2.3% 149%

Houston, TX, City, All Homes, Prices From Jul 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -4% -0.2% -2.9% 154%





Los Angeles, CA, City, All Homes, Prices From Dec 2024 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -3% -0.4% -1.4% 327%

Prices in the city of Los Angeles, despite three years of wobbling up and down, are back where they’d been in March 2022.



Las Vegas, NV, City, All Homes, Prices From June 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -3% -0.2% -2.7% 177%

Miami, FL City, All Homes, Prices MoM YoY Since 2000 -3% 0.1% -2.0% 342%

Salt Lake City, UT, All Homes, Prices From July 2022 peak MoM YoY Since 2000 -3% -0.2% 1.6% 241%

Charlotte, NC, City, All Homes, Prices MoM YoY Since 2000 -2% 0.0% -1.3% 168%

Boston, MA, City, All Homes, Prices MoM YoY Since 2000 0.2% -0.4% 266%

Omaha, NE, City, All Homes, Prices MoM YoY Since 2000 0.0% 1.2% 151%

Minneapolis, MN, City, All Homes, Prices MoM YoY Since 2000 0.1% 1.4% 197%

Philadelphia MSA, All Homes, Prices MoM YoY Since 2000 0.0% 2.0% 273%

Chicago, IL, City, All Homes, Prices MoM YoY Since 2000 0.4% 2.8% 115.9%

New York City, NY, All Homes, Prices MoM YoY Since 2000 0.6% 4.5% 239%

In case you missed it: Single-Family Home Sales Drop Further into Deepfreeze, Supply Hits 10-Year High, Condo Sales Plunge to Record Low

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