Nasdaq up by 60% since Liberation Day Selloff and by 100% in 3 Years. People Are Just Having Fun

While the Nasdaq gained 100%, the economy grew by 15% not adjusted for inflation. Who needs cryptos when stocks are so much fun.

The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.5% on Friday, wrapping up its 13th consecutive day of gains, the longest such streak since 1992, according to Dow Jones Market Data. It jumped by 17.7% in those 13 trading days and set a new high earlier this week.

But the bigger thing: Since the bottom of the Liberation Day selloff on April 8, 2025, so in a little over a year, the Nasdaq has gained 60%. This may also have been a record going back to the neolithic period. Or maybe it was just kind of normal or whatever. At any rate, a lot of fun was had by all. To the moon!

Since May 1, 2023, in less than three years, the Nasdaq Composite has doubled, it gained 100%, despite the Liberation Day trough in between. Probably just normal or whatever. The S&P 500 gained 71% during that period.

Over the same period of less than three years, when the Nasdaq soared by 100% and the S&P 500 by 71%, the US economy grew by 15% not adjusted for inflation (nominal GDP growth). Not any kind of disconnect whatsoever. Nothing to see here, folks.

The S&P 500 Index jumped 1.2% on Friday, and by 13% in those 13 trading days. Since the bottom of the Liberation Day selloff on April 8, 2025, in a little over a year, it gained 43%, possibly also a record for the S&P 500 since the neolithic period, or maybe just normal or whatever.

The WSJ ran an article this morning that was years too late, but it did nail it: “It’s Getting Harder to Tell Investing from Gambling, and it’s Not Your Fault.”

No one cares anymore about anything, as long as this stuff just keeps going up, driven by others that are buying it with the same attitude.

There have always been overlaps between gambling and investing, in some periods more than in other periods. It comes and goes in waves. And the distinction has never been clear. It doesn’t have to do with risk taking, but with the reasons behind that risk-taking, maybe.

During the Dotcom Bubble, the distinction for those stocks involved faded entirely. Then the Nasdaq Composite collapsed by 78% from March 2000 to October 2002, and thousands of companies vanished.

But that was then and this is now. Crypto trading is gambling by definition. There is nothing else there. And now people equate cryptos and stocks, and Wall Street wants to put cryptos into retirement accounts. For people who bought into crypto, gambling and investing have fused completely. And big brokerage houses piled into it to make money off that gambling.

But who needs cryptos when stocks are even more fun? Bitcoin has plunged by 38% since its high in October last year. That’s not fun. Where’s the moon?

Much more fun to pile into stocks, such as the stock of former sneaker retailer Allbirds [BIRD], that had gone public in November 2021 and the shares exploded and gave the company a value of $4 billion, and then collapsed by 99.5%. In March, the company sold its intellectual property, including the brand, for $39 million, and by April 15, the shares were down to about $2.50, and the market cap to about $21 million, when the company announced that it would pivot to AI infrastructure. And it said it lined up $50 million of potential investment that is actually a death-spiral convertible stock offering, upon which the stock spiked by 890% to $24.31. To the moon. It has since then given up over half of that. Not even cryptos can do that routinely. And the stock market is full of this stuff. People are just having fun.

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