The 14 Bigger Cities & Counties with the Biggest Price Declines of Single-Family Homes (-10% to -25%) from Peak to October

Oakland, Austin, New Orleans, Manhattan, Lee County (Cape Coral, Fort Myers), Sarasota County, San Francisco, Birmingham, Washington DC, Denver, Phoenix, Contra Costa County…
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Prices of mid-tier single-family homes in 14 bigger cities and counties have dropped by 10% to 25% through October from their respective peaks in prior years, seasonally adjusted, after mindboggling price explosions of 60%, 70%, and even over 80% from mid-2020 to their peaks.
The bigger cities or counties with the biggest price drops of mid-tier single-family homes from their peaks (year of peak):
- Oakland, CA: -25% (2022)
- Austin, TX: -24% (2022)
- New Orleans, LA: -19% (2022)
- Manhattan (New York County), NY: -16% (2020)
- Lee County (Cape Coral, Fort Myers), FL: -16% (2022)
- Sarasota County, FL: -16% (2022)
- San Francisco, CA: -15% (2022)
- Birmingham, AL: -14% (2022)
- Washington, DC: -13% (2022)
- Contra Costa County (SF Bay Area), CA: -12% (2022)
- Denver, CO: -11% (2022)
- Collier County (Naples), FL: -11% (2024)
- St. Petersburg, FL: -11% (2024)
- Phoenix, AZ: -10% (2024)
Didn’t make the list: There are many other bigger cities and counties where mid-tier single-family home prices have declined from their respective peaks in prior years, but not enough to make the 10% cutoff.
In eight of them, prices have dropped by about 9%. Others are still quite a bit away from the 10% line. I added San Mateo County this time; it tracks the northern part of Silicon Valley, but its many cities are too small for the list of “bigger cities” here.
Prices in Orange County have just begun to decline earlier in 2025 and are down 2% so far, seasonally adjusted, and so it didn’t even make this list, but we’ll keep our eyes on it.
Here are some examples (year of peak):
- Mesa, AZ: -9% (2022)
- Glendale, AZ: -9% (2022)
- Aurora, CO: -9% (2024)
- Ft. Worth, TX: -9% (2022)
- Portland, OR: -9% (2022)
- Chandler, AZ: -9% (2022)
- San Antonio, TX: -9% (2024)
- Sacramento, CA: -9% (2022)
- Seattle, WA: -8% (2022)
- Gilbert, AZ: -8% (2022)
- Boise, ID: -7% (2022)
- Memphis, TN: -7% (2022)
- Colorado Springs, CO: -7% (2022)
- Arlington, TX: -7% (2022)
- San Mateo County, CA, part of Silicon Valley: -7% (2022)
- Tampa, Fl: -6% (2024)
- Dallas, TX: -6% (2024)
- Plano, TX: -6% (2024)
- Atlanta, GA: -6% (2022)
- San Diego, CA: -5% (2024)
- Jacksonville, FL: -5% (2024)
- Spokane, WA: -5% (2024)
- Orlando, FL: -5% (2024)
- San Jose, CA: -4% (2024)
- Houston, TX: -4% (2024)
- Corpus Christi, TX: -4% (2024)
- Los Angeles, CA: -3% (2024)
- Reno, NV: -3% (2024)
The year-over-year price declines were led by:
- Lee County (Cape Coral, Fort Myers): -10.2%
- Sarasota County: -10.1%
- Oakland: -9.7%
- St. Petersburg: -9.2%
- Austin: -6.7%
Methodology and data: These prices are seasonally adjusted three-month averages of single-family mid-tier homes in “cities” or “counties” (not in Metropolitan Statistical Areas, which are much larger). All data here are from the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), which is based on millions of data points in Zillow’s “Database of All Homes,” including from public records (tax data), MLS, brokerages, local Realtor Associations, real-estate agents, and households across the US. It includes pricing data for off-market deals and for-sale-by-owner deals. These are not median prices.
The 14 bigger cities & counties with the biggest price declines:
The metrics in each table from left to right: price decline from the peak, month-over-month change (MoM), year-over-year change (YoY), and the remaining increase since January 2000 (for Birmingham, since 2002, which is as far as the data goes back).
|Oakland, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-25%
|-0.3%
|-9.7%
|276%
Prices are back to 2018. In the 10 years from mid-2012 to the peak in May 2022, prices exploded by 236%.
|Austin, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-24%
|-0.1%
|-6.7%
|166%
|New Orleans, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2007
|-19%
|-0.5%
|-2.8%
|106%
Back to 2020. Prices have given up the entire 23% price spike between mid-2020 and mid-2022.
|Sarasota County, FL, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-16%
|-0.7%
|-10.1%
|214%
Over the two years from mid-2020 to mid-2022, prices had exploded by nearly 70%.
|Manhattan (New York County), NY, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Mar 2020 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-16%
|0.5%
|0.1%
|292%
|Lee County, FL, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-16%
|-0.7%
|-10.2%
|189%
The county includes the cities of Cape Coral and Fort Myers. From mid-2020 to the peak in mid-2022, prices exploded by 69%. This kind of buyers’ behavior is mindboggling.
|San Francisco, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-15%
|0.8%
|0.3%
|237%
Prices first seen in mid-2018.
|Birmingham, AL, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2002
|-14%
|0.2%
|-2.6%
|32%
From mid-2020 to mid-2022, prices exploded by 53% and have given up about one-third of that by now.
|Washington D.C., Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-13%
|0.1%
|-4.4%
|272%
Back to April 2020.
|Contra Costa County, CA, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-12%
|-0.1%
|-4.8%
|192%
This San Francisco Bay Area county (East Bay) is home to 1.16 million people, but spread over lots of smaller cities. Back to mid-2021. Prices had exploded by 38% from mid-2020 to mid-2022.
|Phoenix, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-11%
|-0.2%
|-4.5%
|247%
Back to December 2021. Since mid-2020 and mid-2022, prices had exploded by 60%.
|Collier County, FL, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Mar 2024 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-11%
|-0.5%
|-8.0%
|242%
Includes the city of Naples. From mid-2020 to the peak in mid-2024, prices had exploded by 82%, which was nuts.
|Denver, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-11%
|0.1%
|-4.3%
|212%
|St. Petersburg, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From May 2024 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-11%
|-0.5%
|-9.2%
|351%
Lowest since March 2022.
And in case you missed it:
The 24 Bigger Cities where Condo Prices Have Dropped by 12% to 29% through October
The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America: Price Drops & Gains in 33 Large Expensive Metros in October 2025
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:
Well, it’s about $500 month PITI at 3% mortgage per $100k financed, and $800 month at 6.5%.
So a $300k house now $900 more a month at $2400 from $1500, and $900k $2700 more at $7200 from $4500.
Also, that $7200 a month house can be rented for $3100/month. There is some law of nature at work here that some people know and I don’t.
Per $100,000 financed the difference in principal and interest between a 3% and 6.5% mortgage is $210 a month (a payment of $422 versus $632). Presumably, taxes and insurance will be the same because the house is the same, only the interest rate on the mortgage changes. So the $300k mortgage is about $630 more per month. A $900k mortgage would cost $1,890 more per month. The difference is still a lot, but significantly lower than $900 or $2,700.
Leaving aside (for a minute) the Fed ZIRP-induced madness behind all the idiotic/harmful home price volatility of the last 20 years…perhaps it is time for a new question…
Given these *huge* run ups in prices from, say, 2012 to 2019 (I’ll ignore the Pandemic blow-off top)…where was the supply response?
That is to say, if “market” prices (2012-2019) are rapidly rising by 10’s/100’s of thousands – where were the “new builds” (both SFH – and especially apts) in response?
I don’t think home component prices (lumber, etc.) were exploding during the 2012-2019 period – so if construction costs were relatively constant – with rocketing sales prices – there were fortunes to be made in home construction (see, also, in spades, 2002-2006).
And yet, *new* supply sort of putt-putted along, slowly climbing out of the 2008 blast crater. (I’m sure 2009 PTSD will be cited as a rationale for the slow supply response post 2009…).
The moronic/pathological leveraged-speculation games that drove *existing* home prices through the literal roof in 2002-2006 and 2012-2019 (and, especially, 2021-22) *should* have provided the impetus for much higher/faster *new builds* – because the astronomical sales prices should have been an impetus (given relatively constant construction “replacement costs”)
(I’m sure the Fed has been asking the same question for 20 years.)
So what (in practice) has strangled supply increases?
I’m fairly certain we’ve got to look at local government/politics for that.
(CA (CA!!) state seems to have come to the same conclusion – attempting, with ltd success so far, to override local slow-crawling on allowing increased number of new-builds).
But why would this local strangling in supply prevail post 2000, when it did not in earlier decades?
And why would it occur nationwide?
“where were the “new builds” (both SFH – and especially apts) in response?”
We’ve been talking about this for years here.
Multifamily construction (condos and rentals) boomed starting in 2015 at the highest levels since the 1980s, with a top-off spike in 2021 and 2022. The chart shows starts of multifamily buildings, but it can take a couple of years or more to complete big towers. The surge in supply of now completed and vacant units on the market has put downward pressure on rents and condo prices. Most of these are higher-end units, because that’s where the money is; someone wanting to rent or buy for less needs to look at older buildings.
Single family home construction also started surging a decade ago and reached very high levels in 2020-2022, and there is a now a lot of inventory for sale on the market, and builders are cutting prices and are making deals to move that inventory. And they’ve reduced their activity level some to not drown in inventory.
Did Alameda County not make the cut or was it excluded because of the overlap with Oakland?
Yes, Oakland is the biggest city in Alameda County. This list is essentially about “bigger cities,” so there’s no need to track Alameda County.
And then there is the other issue with counties: Oakland is a household name and everyone around the country knows where it is, but not many people outside of California have ever heard of Alameda County, which is part of the problem with listing counties – people don’t know them. How many people in California know where Harris County is? Buy everyone knows the city of the county seat.
In some areas, the cities are very small, too small to mention here, but are close together, and well represented by counties. The Bay Area and Florida have lots of those places: small cities in big urban areas, grouped into counties. Costa Contra County doesn’t have any big cities, so I couldn’t pick a big city. San Mateo County the same. In Sothern California, there are huge cities, and no need to name counties, except for Orange County, which doesn’t have any big cities, but is an important market.
To address the many smaller cities in Florida, I included three counties this time, consolidating some of the smaller cities I’d listed separately in my prior articles, and I’m going to add some more counties over time to track the groups of smaller cities that otherwise wouldn’t make the list.
Ha, I’m in California and had to look up Harris County. I’ve never been to Texas, but now I know the county where Houston is located.
Now we get a traditional housing slump that takes years. This is the kind of market showing the math of rental prices under the cost of buying. These houses are deep pocket wealth destruction. Just think of the renting versus owning equations staying bad for another decade, and how it will sour people on ownership.
This is a trend that now rewards activity like getting rid of vacant or underutilized property fast, instead of banking it for large spec returns. But the hold on mindset is strong. The boomers have so much of it, and they have been trained to buy and hold for the long term. But it’s all been due to demographic demand, and the next two cohorts don’t earn enough collectively to buy at these prices.
It’s not 2008 with tons of foreclosures, it’s a long slog. The only disaster segment is Florida tower condos…. because salt rots steel and concrete….
Look at any one of your charts! They still have a long ways to fall before they are anywhere near a good buy.
Add to that the cost of upkeep and updates and you have a real case not to own anything but a new home.
Considering the changes we are seeing in the upscale, white collar, labor market and you have another red flag. The very best will always be in demand, everyone else look out.
When cash rich companies are cutting costs for whatever reason they say, there is always more to the story.
Washington DC got hit with a triple whammy.
1. End of pandemic – massive gridlock traffic
2. DOGE cutbacks
3. government shutdown