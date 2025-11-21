Credit Card Delinquencies, Balances, Burden, Credit Limits, and Collections in Q3 2025

Despite all moaning and groaning and sour feelings in consumer land, credit card delinquency rates improved further.

During the Free-Money era, credit card delinquency rates had dropped to very low levels, and then, as the Free-Money era ended, they rose out of the trough and then overshot, which peaked in early 2024, and since then they’ve headed lower again.

The 30-day-plus delinquency rate on credit cards issued by all commercial banks declined to 2.98% at the end of Q3, seasonally adjusted (SA), the lowest since Q2 2023, and down from 3.19% a year ago, according to the Federal Reserve today, based on data from commercial banks (red in the chart). This includes credit cards by subprime-rated cardholders.

The 60-day-plus delinquency rate for all bankcards, including subprime, not seasonally adjusted (NSA), edged down year-over-year to 3.02% (from 3.23% in Q3 2024), per Equifax (blue in the chart).

For prime-rated cardholders, the serious delinquency rate of 60-plus days dropped to 0.91%, the lowest on record outside of the Free-Money era, according to data from Fitch Ratings, which tracks the performance of Asset Backed Securities (ABS) backed by credit card balances whose holders had a prime credit rating when the accounts were opened.

The “frying pan” pattern, as we have come to call this phenomenon, shows how delinquency rates declined during the Free-Money era, and then reverted to just-below pre-pandemic levels, forming this frying pan figure that we have seen crop up in many delinquency, default, and foreclosure charts.

Credit card balances: a measure of spending, not of borrowing.

Credit card balances (red line in the chart below) rose by $67 billion year-over-year, or by 5.7%, in Q3, to $1.23 trillion, on growth in consumer spending and price increases (data from the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit report).

Credit card balances are a measure of spending, not a measure of borrowing. Credit card balances are statement balances before payments are made. They reflect the fact that credit cards have become the dominant consumer payments method in the US and largely replaced checks and cash. Debit cards are the second most popular payment method. Credit cards are used to pay for anything, from smart parking meters to business trips (hotels, airfares, meals, etc.) for which cardholders get reimbursed from their corporate or government employers. Roughly $6 trillion a year are run through credit cards. Most of these balances get paid off every month by due date and never accrue interest.

So what we’re looking at here is increased spending, including through higher prices, and not increased borrowing. These month-end credit card balances do not reveal the amounts that are accruing interest and would represent actual borrowing.

“Other” consumer loans (blue line), such as personal loans, Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) loans, and payday loans, inched up a hair year-over-year (+0.7%), far less than the rate of inflation, to $550 billion. Balances have barely risen over the past 22 years, despite the growth of the population, income, and spending over the period.

How much of a burden?

Combined, credit card balances (red in the chart above) and “other” consumer debt (blue above) rose year-over-year by $71 billion, or by 4.1%, to $1.78 trillion.

Debt-to-income ratios are classic measures of borrowers’ ability to deal with the burden of their debt. They track the amount of the debt outstanding, compared to income.

For consumers, a good income measure is disposable income, released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. It is household income from all sources except capital gains – so from wages and salaries, interest, dividends, rentals, farm income, small business income, transfer payments from the government, etc. – minus withholding and estimated taxes. Disposable income is essentially what consumers have available to spend on goods and services, and to service their debts.

Due to the government shutdown, the BEA has not yet released disposable income for September. So I used the data for July and August and estimated September based on average growth year-to-date.

The ratio of credit card and other consumer loan balances to disposable income inched down year-over-year to 7.7%, as disposable income rose slightly faster (+4.7% year-over-year) than the combined balances of credit cards and “other” consumer loans (+4.1%).

Credit Limits & Available Credit.

Swipe fees are a profit center for banks. Those are the percentage fees that banks collect each time one of their cards is used for a purchase. So banks are trying aggressively to get people to set up new credit card accounts, and they incentivize consumers to use those cards by kicking back 1% or 2% or more (cash back, loyalty points, miles, etc.) of the amounts spent on the card.

They also raised credit limits of existing accounts, and the aggregate credit limit (blue in the chart below), now at $5.3 trillion, has grown far faster than outstanding balances (red).

And thereby the total available unused credit rose to a record $4.1 trillion (gray arrow).

Third-party collections.

The percentage of consumers with third-party collections – where defaulted credit card & other credit balances can end up – remains at historic lows, having dropped from over 14% a decade ago, to 4.9% in Q3.

A third-party collection entry is made into a consumer’s credit history when the lender reports to the credit bureaus, such as Equifax, that it sold the delinquent loan, such as credit card debt, to a collection agency for cents on the dollar. The New York Fed obtained this data on third-party collections in anonymized form through its partnership with Equifax.

