Pending Home Sales Still in the Deepfreeze, Drop in the West & Midwest, Tick up in the South & Northeast 

Down by 35% from 2021, by 30% from 2019, and by 31% from 2018. The housing market is in the 4th year of this relentless mess.

Pending home sales in the US overall ticked up in March from February, seasonally adjusted, but were down 1.1% year-over-year, and were down by 35% from 2021, by 30% from 2019, and by 31% from 2018. Compared to March 2011, during the Housing Bust and the first March in the data series, pending sales were down by 18%. The housing market is now in the fourth year of this situation.

Regionally, pending sales ticked up from near record lows in the South and the Northeast and fell in the West and Midwest.

In January, national pending sales had dropped to a record low in the data (which goes back to mid-2010) by the National Association of Realtors, and the upticks in February and March are from that record low (historic data via YCharts):

The metric of pending home sales tracks contracts that were signed in March but that haven’t closed yet and could still get canceled because buyers cannot afford homeowner’s insurance, or cannot sell their own home, or for other reasons. The rate of cancellations has been running high.

Pending home sales by region.

A map of the four Census Regions is posted in the comments below.

In the West, pending sales fell by 2.6% in March from February, seasonally adjusted, and were just a hair above record lows.

Compared to March in prior years:

2025: -1.7% (year-over-year)

2024: -4.8%

2023: -3.4%

2022: -36.6%

2021: -41.9%

2019: -37.5%.

In the Midwest, pending sales fell by 1.3% in March from February, seasonally adjusted, and were down 3.1% year-over-year.

December had been the record low in the data going back to mid-2010.

Compared to March in prior years:

2025: -3.1% (year-over-year)

2024: -3.5%

2023: -4.2%

2022: -21.8%

2021: -25.7%

2019: -24.4%.

In the South, pending sales rose by 3.9% in March from February, seasonally adjusted, with the increases in February and March having not quite reversed the declines in December and January.

Compared to March in prior years:

2025: +2.3% (year-over-year)

2024: -3.1%

2023: -5.9%

2022: -26.7%

2021: -34.1%

2019: -27.4%.

In the Northeast, pending sales rose by 4.4% in March from February, which had been the second-worst sales on record, behind only lockdown-March 2020. The uptick in March barely made a dent into the prior three months of steep declines. Year-over-year, sales were down 6.6%.

Compared to March in prior years:

2025: -6.6% (year-over-year)

2024: -8.7%

2023: -10.0%

2022: -34.2%

2021: -40.2%

2019: -36.4%.

So in March, the housing resale market remained in the deepfreeze. Sales volume continues to get crushed by too-high home prices that had soared during the years of ultra-low mortgage rates thanks to the Fed’s reckless monetary policies. And it is further hampered by the super-low mortgages still out there that prevent many homeowners from moving into a new home because they cannot afford to, or don’t want to, pay the too-high-price to be financed with a regular mortgage rate of around 6%, when their current home carries a 3% mortgage.

These too-high home prices and 3% mortgages still out there are depressing home sales, and this as secondary effects on economic activity that home sales generate, such as moving expenses and buying new stuff for the new home, landscaping, remodeling, etc., and these effects can include not taking a new job because it would require a move. This is the so-called “lock-in effect.”

But gradually, life happens, and the lock-in effect loosens just a little every quarter as homeowners pay off their super-low-interest rate mortgages anyway:

In case you missed it yesterday: Condo Prices Dropped by 12% to 31% in 31 Bigger Markets. Some Are where They’d Been 20 Years ago, such as Oakland

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