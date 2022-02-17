What are Vacant Office Towers Worth? Foreclosure Sales Show How Values of 1980s Office Towers in Houston Have Collapsed, Dishing out Huge Losses for CMBS

The loans were securitized into CMBS in 2014. From hype to heck in 7 years. Other markets with office busts have something to stew over.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
We’re now seeing some of the results of the Houston office bust percolate through Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities (CMBS). Houston’s office market got hit by a triple-whammy.
First there was an office construction boom riding on high oil prices. Then there was the collapse of high oil prices – WTI plunged from over $100 a barrel in mid-2014 to about $25 a barrel in 2016 – that sent a slew of oil-and-gas companies into bankruptcy and caused an industry-wide wave of layoffs, including of office workers, cost cutting, and debt restructuring. Then came working from home, which reduced the need for office space further.
By Q4 2021, 33% of the total Class A office space was on the market for lease, the worst in the US. In the Energy Corridor, 35% of all office space was on the market for lease.
As the latest and greatest office trophy towers were completed and came on the market, and with so much fancy space available, oil companies, law firms, and other businesses began to upgrade their digs, moving from older office towers to the latest and greatest, and the older office towers started emptying out, and then started defaulting on their loans that had been securitized a few years earlier into CMBS and sold to investors.
So what are older office towers like this worth when they’re finally sold? Not much. And how much are lenders and investors losing on them? Huge amounts.
This is an example of such an office building that was just sold, and the numbers are in. Three Westlake Park, a 420,000 square-foot Class A office tower in Houston’s Energy Corridor, completed in 1983 and renovated in 2005, had gone into default and was taken over by its lenders. It has now been liquidated, and the numbers are in, and they’re horrible. This is the building:
Its sister tower on the same campus, the 450,000 square foot Two Westlake Park, had already defaulted on a $87.5 million loan in 2018.
The loan, which had been securitized in 2014 by Wells Fargo into CMBS (WFRBS 2014-C24), was liquidated in mid-2020 in a foreclosure transaction, where the collateral sold for $18 million. Trepp, which tracks CMBS, reported at the time that after $2.2 million in foreclosure fees and expenses, lenders wrote off $71.6 million of the $87.5 million loan, for a loss severity of 81.9%.
OK, so now the Three Westlake Park was liquidated, and the numbers are even more horrible.
The outstanding mortgage loan balance on Three Westlake Park amounted to $76.3 million, according to Trepp. Back in 2014, when the mortgage was securitized by Goldman Sachs into CMBS (it made up 10.4% of GSMS 2014-GC20) and sold to investors, the tower was occupied by ConocoPhillips and BP. But BP moved out in 2015, amid job cuts. And Conoco Phillips vacated in 2019 when the lease expired. Since then, the building has been vacant.
In 2014, on the verge of the collapse of the price of crude oil and the downturn of the Houston office market, the $76.3 million loan for Three Westlake Park was securitized into CMBS. For the purpose of selling the CMBS to investors, the collateral was “valued” at $121.1 million. Investors even in the lower classes of the CMBS rested assured that they would have little risk of loss, protected as they thought they were by the high “value” of the collateral.
This has been a slow-moving train wreck. In 2017, with the oil bust in full swing and older office towers starting to empty out, Kroll Bond Rating Agency estimated that lenders would take a $27 million loss on the collateral.
In October 2018, given the departure of the tenants, the loan was sent to the special servicer, which commissioned a series of appraisals. The first appraisal came in 2019, which slashed the “value” of the collateral to $41 million. The second appraisal in 2020 lowered the value to $38 million; and the third appraisal, in 2021, slashed to collateral value to $25.2 million.
The tower has now been sold for $20.6 million, after having been “valued” at $121.1 million in 2014 for the purpose of selling the CMBS to investors. After liquidation expenses of $11.7 million, lenders got just $9.2 million, forcing them to write off $67.4 million of the $76.3 million loan, for a loss ratio of 88.3%.
The Houston office market is in a particularly tough spot. And as with Two Westlake Park and Three Westlake Park, the issues take years to finally get resolved with huge losses for the lenders.
Other cities too are now facing their own office busts, with huge amounts of office space on the market for lease, and few takers, amid massively inflated office rents.
The Number 2 hardest-hit office market, behind Houston, is San Francisco, which just a few years ago was the hottest office market in the US where the “office shortage” made headlines. Then the shortage turned to glut. By Q4 2021, 26% of the total office space in San Francisco was on the market for lease. In Manhattan 19% of the office space was on the market for lease. It’s the older towers that empty out, as a flight to quality sets in when the lease expires, allowing the fancy new towers to find tenants eventually, but not at the rents they’d envisioned.
Wolf. Can the empty office towers be converted into NFT’s and sold to the Crypto-currency crowd ?
I sense a lot of pain ahead………
Real estate in the metaverse I hear is going for top dollar. Even the banks are paying to open branches there. You can’t make this shit up.
Ray Bradbury made this shit long time ago – short story “Rocket Summer” in Martian Chronicles.
“One minute it was Ohio winter, with doors closed, windows locked, the panes blind with frost, icicles fringing every roof, children skiing on slopes, housewives lumbering like great black bears in their furs along the icy streets.And then a long wave of warmth crossed the small town.”
So far so good, everything is skyrocketing, everybody feels warm just like now…
Then Martians created Metaverse i.e. exact replicas of rocket crew’s childhood towns and long-dead family members.
Then, after inviting astronauts in, wining & dining them, killed them all…
All Ray Bradbury stories have double or even triple meaning.
Can they be converted to condos? Young people love downtown office settings. Maybe somebody with vision could come up with conversion costs that make it reasonable. Better than tearing them down.
i once securitized commercial mortgage loans for a living. i feel dirty now.
Affordable housing units anyone
Damn Russian’s, beat me to the punch!
If you remote work in an apartment that was once where you worked, is this still classified as remote working?
Your pretend to work and they pretend to pay you: FedBux.
Affordable housing? How many lofts can you fit into 450,000’sq? I kid you not! This is going to get a lot worse before it gets any better, if it gets any better.
Here, on the North side of Houston (The Woodlands), Oxy still is in the old Anadarko tower and Exxon still occupies its $4 billion campus on the south side of The Woodlands. However, many retail strip centers are vacant and many were completed within the last two years.
Any publicly-traded structural implosion companies in Houston?
“The ballooning costs of health care act as a hungry tapeworm on the American economy.We share the belief that putting our collective resources behind the country’s best talent can, in time, check the rise in health costs while concurrently enhancing patient satisfaction and outcomes.”
Warren Buffet
One of the rare cases where Mr Buffett is 100% wrong,all his homespun wisdom and Berkshire Hathaway fund achievements notwithstanding…
All empty office buildings must be converted to hospitals ASAP.Next step is FREE universal health care.Because when the price is ZERO demand is INFINITE !
Feeling blue,making a wet fart,thinking that you kinda sorta having incipient chest pain ? Not in the mood to visit your doctor’s office to refill prescription ?
Call the f… ambulance immediately ! Then watch 4 ambulances and 7 fire trucks appearing within seconds setting yet another Guinness Book record.
Overpaid underworked firefighters will double their fat salaries with overtime.And AI-based medical billing software at the hospitals will do the rest to keep economy humming and assets skyrocketing.
Are you pretty sure about the “overpaid underworked firefighters”?
it’s just like with teachers and cops. it depends where. in the inner cities, they tend to be underpaid and overworked. in the wealthy suburbs, it’s the exact opposite.
90% of fire fighters are unpaid.
I seem to recall that California often uses prisoners to fight fires.
Maybe some proprietors will be looking to employ some underpaid overworked firestarters.
It already happened 50 years ago in NYC.
In the 60’s Mayor John Lindsay created FDNY-RAND to optimize and cut down to size bloated FDNY.
Then came historical moment “FORD TO CITY: DROP DEAD” and Mayor Beame closed 15 or so fire stations and sent hundreds of self-proclaimed heroes to pastures.
Hell hath no fury like FDNY faced with budget cuts …
And then Bronx started burning in the late 70’s. All by itself.
I’ve got a feeling that something similar will happen again.
I grew up in suburbia with a beautiful firehouse right up the street. Every night during the summer it seemed the firefighters were BBQing out back. They’d wash their engines regularly, and the grounds were spotless. It was a novelty when we’d actually get to hear the engines emerge from the garage. These guys were/are living life on easy street. Their monthly retirement checks are double the median household income in the area.
Since it’s so great, why didn’t YOU become a fireman ?
I guess the lure of nailing 2 x 4 s was overpowering.
OTB
Firefighters are first responders so they put their lives on the line, even in ‘nice’ neighborhoods. Drug addicts, domestic abusers, etc. Very few people could handle it and like cops and teachers, they’re easy targets.
OW
I am in total agreement with you.
Viz. San Fran, here’s a chance for the vast Wolf Street Media empire to pick up new office space cheap!
I remember reading articles about municipalities in Iceland, Ireland, Northern Europe, as well as US, that that had purchased this MBS back in the ‘90’s and ‘00’s and faced significant portfolio haircuts when the shyte landed.
I assume that this batch of junky MBS paper has been sold to institutions as well as to individuals. Anyone have a handle on the systemic risks associated with CMBS, or is this episode more self-contained and isolated?
The Fed’s put went out to half the planet, last time around. That is, to the connected half. I’m still holding the dinner check I got handed the last time. But the Fed’s credit card hasn’t been denied!
Even before the pandemic much of NYC retail/commercial real estate was empty, as was well documented on this site. The reason the storefronts remained empty was the landlords refusing to lower rents. If rents are lowered the CMBS has to be repriced, and both landlords and banks, would rather hold off on collecting payments than reprice the debt. It’s a big problem everywhere.
I doubt many individuals have bought this garbage directly. It’s in their pension and mutual funds if they own it.
Lot of these will be converted into residential complexes and low cost housing partly funded by Govt. The construction cost would be immense and will perhaps worsen the inflation in housing costs.
Much cheaper to knock those buildings down rather than convert to residential.
China
But who will live in them? I have seen a lot of commentary saying these buildings will become housing (probably expensive to convert), but with fewer productive businesses occupying offices, there will be fewer service workers, fewer restaurants, clothing boutiques, etc. Without amenities or jobs, who really wants to live in the middle of a giant metropolis? Yes, I get it, there are inveterate city dwellers, but don’t they need an income? Or will these abandoned towers just become the new, government-subsidized housing projects?
It appears that someone hit an oil slick on the highway to hell and ended up in the tranche…
The stock markets appear to be doing a swan dive at the moment.
Where is the PPT? Or are they setting up for tomorrow if the Ruskies invade?
Thanks to the two pipsqueaks in Moscow and Washington.
“And still the creature flies – until, just as you’re beginning to think the thing is completely immortal, it finally, and perhaps a little anticlimactically, keels over and dies.The sooner the better for everyone.”
This guy Jeremy Grantham has $110B under management, could possibly double or triple it by front-running Fed moves…
But even he appears to be nauseated by all this meaningless perpetual skyrocketing.
The decline in the S&P 500 was slightly over 2%. The Dow, somewhat less. The NASDAQ, closer to 3%.
Yawn
The point declines look big because the price level is so inflated. The S&P 500 isn’t down even 10%.
When it really starts to deflate, it will look like the fall of 2008 or March 2020.
Can you short commercial real estate? If so this seems like a good bet.
Put options on REITs would be one way.
Maybe I could swap some Houston GS CMBS’s for some GS Greek sovereign credit CDS’s.
These types of losses are going to be everywhere very soon……Bullard, who is JP’s mouthpiece just announced that he thinks the federal funds rate will need to go above 2% to quell inflation……That puts the 10 year above 4….and lending rates into the high single digits.
The speculators will be in deep trouble and those that lent to this pack of dreamers will be feeling the pain.
At least San Fran has good weather…..I spent a year in Dallas…..and after one summer there decided to pay an income tax happily.
How many people will be lining up to buy $100,000 trucks at 15%?
Like a big ol’ hedge fund sittin’ atop a speculative oil property with a credit cycle cyclone comin’ down the alley. I think it’s been that way for many, many decades. Hope the locals have their hedges in place!
It has lots of windows so conversion to condos or apts is more feasible than with malls. Which does not make it feasible but ponderable anyway.
…”feasible” as in “able to charge fees”…
Hat tip to Phleeb: “…credit cycle cyclone comin’ down the alley.”
Vacant office buildings has truly uncovered the gold that once laid hidden. Also, the once firmly established office workers, once snug in their corporate cubicles, are now targeted remote workers. As the worm turns.
This had nothing to do with today’s post, but the even disturbed me. Some of you may have Wisdom concerning this.
I am one of those freaks who has accumulated “cash” to pay all my bills for months. Yeah, I’m a prepper loser. Anyway, I have 3 banks for separate reasons. I usually take out $2,500 to $2,900, per month, per account, with no problems. I have been doing this type of thing for decades.
So, today I visit one of the most corrupt Banks. I won’t mention the name, since I don’t want my account seized like a Canadian Trucker. I have been doing this type of thing for over 30 years with this Bank. My check was for $2,800, cash to me.
The teller looks at me and says: “I need to get approval” (WHAT?). I say nothing since I know how obnoxious and arrogant I can appear. I wait. He comes back, says nothing and continues the transaction. I get my cash.
BUT, I act all “golly, gee whiz, I’m stupid” and mention that was the first time that ever happened. He says:, any cash withdrawal over $2,000 needs “approval” from the manager. I say nothing. No point, and all of this is being recorded and filmed with the 7 cameras.
As he gives me the cash, half of the $100 bills are the OLD ones. The ones you can print off your own 1982 Xerox machine. I say nothing, except, I comment that it is hard to find the old $20s and $10’s. He is polite, thinks I am your typical stupid American, and, while acting stupid, I inquire why they still have the old $100 (which 7-11 and Burger King don’t like)…….He says, “Headquarters is sending them to us since they don’t have enough new ones”.
Hmmmmm. Then, this very same day I hear how 50% of the population of Turkey is using US currency as money. Lebanon is going totally underground using US currency. Venezuela has gone so far as to use Silver Mercury US dimes as money……………..It seems to me the $100’s are being sent (smuggled) off shore to family relatives who want US money and not the printed paper Lire, etc.
I used to live in the Middle East (raised in Lebanon). I am extremely familiar with trading my US money for cash in all the “black markets” while visiting Egypt, Syria, etc. I can imagine it today.
So, your opinions? Am I a typical conspiracy nut-job? When will they limit my cash withdrawals to $1,000, then $100 per day?
If this post is “deleted”, I will understand. It is very provocative.
You cannot be a conspiracy nut-job and ask if you are one. A conspiracy nut-job’s head would explode if a doubt crept into his or her mind.
Actually, this was a refreshing comment, as I ‘sat back’ enjoying my cup of coffee. Keep up with the provocative insight.
The nightmare scenerio you described could happen during suddenly declared bank holidays ( Bank run!) and restriction of the amount. It has happened elsewhere in more than one country!
When a bank robot scans your eyeballs, says your account is suspended and “asks” if you would like a shrink, I will start worrying.
I am not an investment sophisticate but is this an example that cash ain’t trash, or cash just bought discounted trash ? It looks cash on the barrel head caught a bid in the Lone Star State. Maybe Delbert Mclintock wil write another good tune with the hook ” Cash ain’t Trash”.
“Liquidate labor, liquidate stocks, liquidate the farmers, liquidate real estate. It will purge the rottenness out of the system. High costs of living and high living will come down. People will work harder, live a more moral life. Values will be adjusted, and enterprising people will pick up from less competent people.”
Attributed to Andrew Mellon, supposedly said to Herbert Hoover
Opens up inexpensive space for new & innovative start-up companies. Capitalism is harsh but this is what we go through to shake things up and create new businesses.
REITs in the commercial sector must be taking a real beating… Likely followed by the residential REIT’s in a few years they way they have been buying regardless of price.
There are going to be similar losses in other asset classes when the mania finally ends. Entire asset classes, not just individual securities or segments.