Who Bought the $6.5 Trillion in Treasuries Piled on the Incredibly Spiking US Debt in 22 Months? Who Holds the $30 Trillion?

The question is particularly hot because Treasuries are now ugly instruments with the worst punishment yields ever.
In face of the incredibly spiking US gross national debt that just hit $30 trillion after having spiked by a mind-boggling $6.5 trillion since March 2020, the steamy-hot question is this: Who the heck is buying and holding all these Treasury securities?
The question is particularly hot because these are very unattractive instruments: Yields are still well below 1% for most short-term Treasury bills, and even the 10-year Treasury maturity yields only around 2%, while CPI inflation has blasted off and hit 7.5%, creating the worst punishment yields ever. To top it off, the most reckless Fed ever is still repressing interest rates and is still, though at a much slower pace, printing money.
The whole thing is a tragic clown-show, and yet every single one of the Treasury securities was bought and is held by some entity. Who are they? This is my quarterly update on who is holding this debt, and it’s an increasingly important question for increasingly iffy times.
Foreign Creditors of the US government.
Foreign holders of Treasuries: $7.74 trillion, a record, up by $790 billion (+11%) since March 2020, and up 9.5% year-over-year, according to the Treasury Department’s Treasury International Capital (TIC) data.
About $4.1 trillion of it is held by foreign central banks and government entities; the rest by foreign institutional investors, corporate entities, banks, and individuals.
But their holdings have increased more slowly than the incredibly spiking US gross national debt over the years, and in December accounted for 26.1% of the debt, down from the 34% range in 2012 through 2015.
Dollar amount of holdings = blue line, left scale; total foreign holdings as % of total US debt = red line, right scale:
Japan: $1.30 trillion at the end of December. The largest foreign creditor of the US has increased its holdings since March 2020 by $31 billion.
China: $1.07 trillion. The second-largest foreign creditor of the US has cut its holdings since March 2020 by $16 billion:
Given the incredibly spiking US gross national debt and the relatively stable holdings over the years of Japan and China, their importance as creditors to the US has been declining for years. In December, Japan’s share (purple) dropped to 4.4% and China’s share (red) dropped to 3.6%. So they’re not the ones that are bailing out the US government:
Other big foreign holders don’t measure up to the task. Not so ironically, most of the 10 biggest foreign holders after Japan & China are tax havens and financial centers, some of them small countries that cater to US corporations that want offshore mailbox entities where some of their Treasury holdings are registered.
The UK’s “London Laundromat”: $647 billion, about 2.2% of the total US debt outstanding, and growing rapidly, up 47% from a year ago. The Number 3 foreign holder of US Treasury securities is concentrated on London’s financial center, lovingly called, “London Laundromat,” holds $647 billion in Treasury securities. The ultimate holders of these Treasuries registered at accounts in the London Laundromat could be anything from Russian oligarchs to US corporations.
The top 10 foreign holders behind Japan and China:
- UK (London financial center): $647 billion (+47% year-over-year)
- Ireland: $334 billion (+5% year-over-year)
- Luxembourg: $323 billion (+12%)
- Switzerland: $288 billion (+13%)
- Belgium (home of Euroclear): $272 billion (+7%)
- Cayman Islands: $262 billion (+17%)
- Taiwan: $251 billion (+7%).
- Brazil: $244 billion (-5%)
- Hong Kong: $226 billion (+0.5%)
- France: $224 billion (+101%)
But big trade deficits don’t mean those countries have to hold a lot of Treasury securities: Germany and Mexico, the two countries outside China and Japan with which the US has had gigantic trade deficits for years, hold only $83 billion and $46 billion respectively in Treasury securities.
Domestic creditors of the US government.
US government “internal” holdings: $6.47 trillion, a record, up by $327 billion (+5.3%) year over year, and up by $461 billion (+7.7%) from March 2020, according to Treasury Department data (blue line, left scale).
US government pension funds for military personnel and federal civilian employees, the US Social Security Trust Fund, and other federal government funds invest their massive balances exclusively in Treasury securities. This “debt held internally” is often and ridiculously described as debt that the government “owes itself”; but that’s malarkey. It’s owed to current and future beneficiaries of those funds.
But even this increase couldn’t keep up with the incredibly spiking US national debt, and the share of the US Treasuries held by these funds, at 21.9%, remained near the multi-decade low of the prior quarter, and was down from a share of 45% in 2008 (red line, right scale):
Federal Reserve: $5.65 trillion at the end of December, up by nearly $1 trillion (+20%) year-over-year, and up by a gargantuan $2.31 trillion (+69%) from March 2020, the result of the most reckless money-printing binge ever (blue line, left scale).
The Fed’s holdings of Treasury securities reached a record 19.1% of the incredibly spiking US national debt in Q3 and held at that record in Q4 (red line, right scale):
US Banks: $1.66 Trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors’ data on bank balance sheets. This was up by $450 billion (+37%) year-over-year and by $690 billion (+71%) from March 2020, as banks, loaded up with cash, are gorging on Treasury securities. They now hold 5.6% of the incredibly spiking US national debt:
Other US institutional and individual investors: $8.09 Trillion, down by $522 billion (-6.1%) year-over-year but up a whopping $1.68 trillion (+26%) from March 2020.
These include bond mutual funds and money market funds, US pension funds, individual investors, US insurance companies, state and local governments, and other US entities. The sharp volatility of these holdings indicates that some groups dumped Treasuries in March 2020, and then, when the Fed made clear that it’s going hog-wild, they jumped back into the Treasury market and bought everything in sight. Their holdings hit a peak in Q1 2021. Since then, they backed off.
In summary: the major holders the incredibly spiking US National Debt:
And the incredibly spiking US national debt itself:
Well, I am certainly not holding or buying any of these certificates of confiscation!
Wes,
The problem though, is that many (most/all?) other assets’ value is directly impacted by the Fed’s interest rate manipulation (downward for last 20 yrs at least).
Here is why –
1) Essentially all professional investors and institutional investors are going to (at a minimum) weigh the value of an asset/investment against its projected future income stream, discounted to the present by an *interest rate*
This is the famous Discounted Cashflow Formula (DCF)
2) And a lot of professional investors are going to use the DCF to more than weigh values…they will expend a ton of analytical energy doing highly detailed DCF analyses for explicit valuation purposes
3) The problem? Every DCF valuation (by mathematical definition) is profoundly impacted by the interest rate used. Lower interest rates (by definition) spike asset valuations (because future asset income streams are less heavily discounted to present).
4) And guess what the Fed has been f*cking with for 20 years? Interest rates, (downward) by printing money.
5) This is precisely why almost every asset class is overvalued…because the Fed has artificially manipulated interest rates downward.
6) The problem? All these asset classes’ value has become more and more “anchored”/correlated to nothing other than these artificially low interest rates (as opposed to their own internal pros/cons financially).
7) As assets’ values become less and less responsive to their own internal financial prospects (and more responsive only to manipulated interest rates) these assets become more and more vulnerable/volatile to changes in gvt interest rate manipulation policies.
8) And the Fed is no god emperor with access to infinite free lunches…ultimately its interest rate manipulation (via money printing) is constrained by other macroeconomic factors (like turning its fiat into toilet paper).
9) So when the Fed is compelled to let interest rates freely float (upwards) asset values collapse (see above).
“ 6) The problem? All these asset classes’ value has become more and more “anchored”/correlated to nothing other than these artificially low interest rates (as opposed to their own internal pros/cons financially).”
cas,
Generally agree with all…
However, we can’t quantify for FOMO, panic, mania, herd mentality, casino/gambling mindset, and just sheer stupidity…
In todays world, if you can think past next month, you qualify for Mensa…
Don’t limit your estimate of future value to only interest rates. Use real expectation value to include interest or income cash flow value, inflation loss or gain, and risk loss.
Perhaps financial instruments are too limiting. Commodities, recyclables, distributed utilities. And small companies, although targeted for destruction by the government, can still return disproportionally if filling a niche for honest services abandoned by big businesses.
Of course for max profit, service the MIC, preferably intel services.
The problem is as badly priced as US treasuries appear, when you look at Hussman’s and Grantham’s long term return projections they are competing with all other US choices including stocks, cash, corporate bonds. If you believe in reversion to the mean the best places to invest is outside the US especially when dollar is strong.
It’s not just believing in reversion to the mean.
It’s also a question of believing in something for nothing which is the biggest possible lie in economics and finance.
It’s possible for one segment of the population to plunder another if the plunder is limited. That’s what governments have done since the beginning and what exists under populist democracy.
The current plunder (through income transfer payments and negative interest rates) is growing exponentially over time.
It isn’t sustainable.
Foreign holders are still net buying this evaporating asset, incredible. Hats off to the power and influence of US Govt. and military.
Cleanest dirty shirt, their own country assets are evaporating even faster
It’s indeed a matter of the cleanest dirty shirt, at least that’s my opinion. As a European I diversified my portfolio by holding US cash, some treasuries and some US equities. Do I like the dollar? Not particularly, but exposure to euros alone is neither what I like.
Speaking of dirty shirts: Bitcoin now 39, 800.
Clumsy old barbaric relic: Gold 1895.
So we’ve known for years that BC is not and can never be a currency ( max speed 7 transactions per second) so then came the fall- back marketing plan: ‘a store of value.’
Wonder how the guys who stored at 60+ K are feeling. But most ‘participants’ actually didn’t. Bitwise reviewed about 80 exchanges and found the vast majority of the action was ‘wash trading’ the same guys buying and selling, moving coins back and forth to create the illusion of a market.
“Cleanest dirty shirt”
An economic Dark Ages, descended over the entire world.
Authored by political neo-feudalists.
One rationale: the negative return on US instruments is an insurance fee. I hold depreciating dollars because, if things dip at a WTF-steepness into a Recession/Depression, dollars are still king. And I owe my liabilities in them. So do plenty of others, as it is the dominant currency in international deals.
The relative awfulness of governance in other parts of the world supports the “best house on a bad block,” “cleanest shirt” idea. Look at Russia, about to pull a mid-20th century style heist. Look at the Ruble. China meddling top-down with its system is not helping them there. Love the “London Laundromat” phrase. Back at Brexit vote time I mused the UK might become a lot more like its tax havens.
And, we are the captive holders, strapped in the seats to see if our pensions survive. Everybody, banks, etc., is captive to this system — is this what the Defi folks are raving about? There is no “outside” anymore on this tiny planet. None for our trash and emissions and none for our assets. Escape is a pipe dream.
In the aggregate, non-US entities must accumulate USD assets as long as they collectively run trade surpluses with the US. It’s math.
As to owning Treasuries versus another asset (class), it’s not like there are many compelling alternatives.
The one that makes the most sense would be hoarding commodities since it at least has practical usage as opposed to choosing another asset inflated by the mania.
But if that were to happen on any large scale, prices would explode into the stratosphere with substantial “knock-on” effects.
Not sure who’s holding it, but I sure know who’s holding the bag.
Yes, we are!
Perhaps this will all just turn out fine.
The mathematical probability isn’t zero. :)
The Fed has surely been off its lithium.
…making too much money selling the pills to Tesla….
“Fed Eyeing Potential for Faster Rate Increases to Ease Inflation” (WSJ)
LOL, give us a break! Now I know why they are called ‘minutes’.
“The question is particularly hot because these are very unattractive instruments”. I guess this is relative. If you believe the stock market is going to continue to go down and housing is in a bubble this may be the best of the unattractive instruments there is.
Bitcoin anybody?
Far worse than UST.
It’s literally nothing. At least with USD is required for US taxes and USD debt servicing. Also a lot of demand from doing business with or paying for services provided by US government entities.
A.I.
Today debt will be nothing tomorrow with the accumulated inflation.
US gov finance itself with minus 5% interest rate.
Agreed. US government is having a heyday borrowing at these ultra low rates.
If someone offered you money at negative rates, wouldn’t you take it?
Innovations will bear inflation.
Meh….
Personally, I’m about innovated out…
Very interesting overview.
It clearly shows that the often heard narrative of foreigners bailing the US out doesn’t hold. By far the biggest bag holders are savers and (future) pensioners. And that last group seems to be ignorant about this fact!
This should also put to rest the idea that you can “inflate away” the debt, because it is simply a big transfer (steal) out of savings and (future) pensions. Of course the MSM would never point that out!
This blog should be mandatory curriculum for kids.
Yes, but start with basic interest rate education, the categorical imperitive
It was me. I bought all that. And I’m laughing all the way to the bank, but then, I’m also laughing all the way to bathroom.
Who bought the bonds is not important.
What was done with the money gained from selling Treasury bills, notes and bonds is important.
Interest expense on the debt is important, since the debt will never be repaid.
The effect of rising interest rates on the debt is important too.
Richard
“Interest expense on the debt is important,”
Indeed.
The interest on NEW debt should have a cost that is discouraging to reckless spending.
Only new debt will carry the cost of higher interest rates.
The debt will be repaid indirectly through lower future living standards, mostly for Americans.
It’s already been happening somewhat for the last 20 years. The explosion in the national debt since 2000 (5X increase) and concurrent flatlining of real US median household income and net worth.
It’s not a coincidence.
Over half the US population is feeding to some extent at the public trough. Without these subsidies, much of the supposed “middle class” would be evident for what they actually are economically, the working class or working poor.
There is never something for nothing.
So the Fed forcing lowest lowball interest rates and asset inflation has sucked big money out of Social Security funds, which can only invest in pissant Treasuries.
The resulting windfall profits of asset inflation go into pockets of the richest people, along with their windfall tax reductions.
And the same political forces that enabled this huge widening of the wealth gap between rich and poor, will be raging about how bad and evil government is to “waste money” on Social Security.
“$5.65 trillion at the end of December, up by nearly $1 trillion (+20%) year-over-year, and up by a gargantuan $2.31 trillion (+69%) from March 2020, the result of the most reckless money-printing binge ever ….The Fed’s holdings of Treasury securities reached a record 19.1% of the incredibly spiking US national debt”
And Powell said “The government doesnt have any problem borrowing at these low rates.” I think they call comments like that “intellectual dishonesty”. The FED is the lender! What a scam.
Me.
It is interesting to me that (according to the graph) the percent of US Government Debt held by the Fed was lower at the end of QT in 2019 than in 2003 -2005. I hadn’t realized the Balance Sheet drawdown had been that effective.
They did a big runoff so it wouldn’t look as bad when they did the next big hockey stick move.
When you see the list of top foreign holders, one feels revolted.
The City and a string of tax havens. What a filthy, corrupt mess the USA presides over.
Humanity can do a lot better than this “leadership”.
About as WTF as it gets.
I hold about 15% of my net worth in money market and bank accounts. Am not sure why I think it is secure, in as much as inflation takes big bites out of it.
Years ago I bought long term BBB bonds at 5-6% yield on cost. They lose compared to 7.5% inflation, but they lose less quickly than cash. The Ark Innovation ETF is down more than 50% in about a year. It was one of the best performing ETF’s the year before.
In paragraph two you said “The question is particularly hot because these are very unattractive instruments”, and then explained why they’re so unattractive. So if these instruments are so unattractive, why do these people and organizations buy them? And if inflation continues to be well above the yields will they continue to buy and hold them?
“why do these people and organizations buy them? ”
Because the (USD denominated) alternatives are worse – badly overvalued due to artificial gutting of interest rates by DC for last 20 years.
(see my post near top for step wise explanation).
Being in USD, you can either get inflation eroded by 5% per yr or own something that might lose 50%+ in a week.
Most people prefer the former.
Can anyone provide some examples of possible doomsday scenario that would put this excessive debt as a risk to the US defaulting? Many have been saying this cannot go on forever (mostly since 2009) but it has been 12 years now and counting…
1) It isn’t so much outright default (since Fed happily prints money with one hand to buy other hand’s Treasury debt) as it is
2) the inevitable hidden or explicit inflation caused by said efforts to “avoid” default and
3) therefore temporarily immunize DC habitual and utter fiscal dysfunction.
With US fiat system the only default you need is with Fed monetizing the debt. It’s a soft default. It’s happening as we speak. You are getting back less real money than you loaned out.
Lacy Hunt has eloquent theory they are just getting the economy with non productive debt, therefore the ability to service the debt goes down therefore interest rates must stay low like Japan and Europe who have bigger debt servicing problems than US.
getting should be gutting.
3 times ten to the thirteen. Sweet Mother of Pearl Jam.
National debt -DOUBLED- in ten years. Incredible…
As toilets flush, things accelerate near the bottom of the bowl.
In a corrupted, destabilized system, ever more destabilizing tactics have to be used by the corrupt to “stabilize” the system.
History repeats! When America had little debt we thrived. Our entire debt sits mostly on taxpayer shoulders. The last graph is why we should be on our politicians to be fiscally responsible. Instead, they are lining their coffers with outside money crashing the entire system. All roads are starting to lead to a Rome style downfall. Thanks Wolf. New to finance and you are an excellent teacher.
Gabby…
and the great enemy to your logic is the embracing of MMT….
“debt is good” nuevo economics
Agree with you….but I fear Powell has been corrupted….and perhaps his lack of economic education allowed him to be swayed.
Debt can be a good economic engine if throttled….now unthrottled.
The great flaw in our system is that those who allegedly oversee the Fed, Congress and its committees, are the profligate debt creators seeking fame and reelection.
Just as with individuals, national debt makes the cost of living more expensive. The massive increase in the past few years guarantees that the jobs will never return to America. The cost of doing business is too high.
WOLF- fantastic graphics, as always.
As long as the Fed stops QE next month and begins tapering thereafter, the world sees again that the cleanest dirty shirt at least does what they say they will do. It is a pause of the inevitable decline.
No danger of losing “reserve currency” status, so more of the “same ol’ same ol’ ”
It’s not doomsday, more like dooms-century.
DC is so insulated from reality they are about 20 years behind where the general population is. Same is true for the Fed, they use inaccurate modeling of economy and are always late to the bubble.
I predict before this is over saying things contrary to the Fed narrative will get you kicked off major social media sights.
Reading lots of Thomas Sowell right now.
Isn’t interest rate suppression just a form of price control?