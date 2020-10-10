Status of the Social Security Trust Fund, Fiscal 2020: Beware of Vicious Dog

Will Social Security Be There for You? Yes, but…
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Social Security Trust Fund – officially the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund – closed the fiscal year 2020 at the end of September with a balance of $2.81 trillion, the second highest fiscal-year close, behind 2017, up by $6.8 billion from a year ago, and up by $10 billion from two years ago, according to figures released by the Social Security Administration. The Trust Fund has vacillated in the same range since 2016, after growing substantially over the past decade.
The balance is seasonal and peaks in June. The all-time peak was in June 2017, at $2.85 trillion. In June this year, the balance was $2.84 trillion. So far so good:
The Trust Fund invests exclusively in special issue Treasury securities, of two types: $2.797 trillion in interest-bearing long-term special issue Treasury securities and $14 billion in a short-term cash management security, called “certificates of indebtedness.” These securities are not publicly traded, and so their value doesn’t change from day to day with the whims of the market. The Trust Fund purchases them at face value, and the US Treasury redeems them at face value.
By contrast, a bond mutual fund that holds marketable Treasury securities must “mark to market” its Treasuries on a daily basis (producing a gain or loss).
By investing exclusively in Treasury securities that are not exposed to market whims, the Trust Fund follows the most conservative – meaning, low-risk – strategy possible.
This setup is an efficient, low-cost way of administering the Trust Fund and doesn’t allow Wall Street to extract fees and load the fund up with risks. That’s why Wall Street hates the Trust Fund and wants to “privatize” it in order to get its hands on the $2.8 trillion, extract fees out of it, and use it as dumping ground for its risks.
According to the 2020 Trustee Report, 54 million people drew Social Security retirement benefits at the end of 2019:
- 48 million retired workers and dependents of retired workers
- 6 million survivors of deceased workers.
The Disability Insurance (DI) Trust Fund is separate from the OASI Trust Fund, and is not part of this discussion here. But just to note: In 2019, it paid benefits to 10 million disabled workers and dependents of disabled workers.
During 2019, 178 million people paid into Social Security via payroll taxes. These contributions, together with interest income from the securities, generated income of $1,062 billion. Total costs of the program were $1,059 billion. A $3 billion surplus. That was for fiscal 2019.
The Trustee Report for fiscal 2020 – the 2021 Trustee Report – is not yet available, but we know already that the Trust Fund grew by $6.8 billion this year. So far so good.
Three issues: Demographics, the Fed’s interest-rate repression, and inflation.
Demographics.
For now, the Trust Fund is benefiting from millennials having entered the workforce and gaining earnings power as they move up in their jobs. But there is also the drag on the Fund of the boomers who’re now between 55 and 75 and are transitioning into retirement in ever larger numbers. For the past few years, the equation has been in balance – with millennials and boomers being both huge generations. But it will gradually change, and when it does, it will show up as a downward slope to the line in the chart above.
The Fed’s interest rate repression.
The effective interest rate earned by the securities in the Trust Fund has been declining for years, particularly after the Financial Crisis, when the Fed used QE to force down long-term interest rates. And the Fed’s current interest rate repression will show up as lower interest income in future years.
In September, the weighted average interest rate earned on the securities was 2.53%, still higher than current Treasury yields, thanks to long-term securities that carry the higher interest rates of yore. But since 2009, it has fallen by about half. And at current interest rate policies, the declines will continue.
Despite the 27% growth of the Trust Fund from $2.22 trillion in 2009 to $2.81 trillion in September 2020, interest income has dropped by 30% over the same period:
Beware of Vicious Dog: Inflation exceeding COLAs.
The monthly Social Security payments are adjusted for inflation via annual “Cost of Living Adjustments.” These annual adjustments are based on a formula that uses the “Consumer Price Index for All Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers” (CPI-W) in July, August, and September. The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI for September on October 13. The COLA for 2021 will be set after that. So, just guessing here, based on CPI-W in July (0.96%) and August (1.40%), and the upward trajectory it has been on in recent months, this COLA adjustment for 2021 may be in the 1.3% range.
Actual costs of living for retirees – or really for anyone – are going to increase far faster, depending on where they live, how they live, and where they spend much of their money. Even if the actual cost of living increases by only 1 percentage point faster than the annual COLA every year, after 10 years, 20 years, or 30 years, you’re talking about a serious deterioration in purchasing power of the Social Security payments. Inflation will eat more than retirees’ lunch.
Efforts to make inflation even more pernicious.
There have been discussions underway for shifting the COLAs from CPI-W to a chain-type price index because they run lower than CPI-W, and therefore in small increments every year, inflation would eat even more into the purchasing power of the Social Security payments.
Someone might be barely able to squeak by on Social Security, and use their savings – if they even have any – to supplement their budget. But each year, this gets harder, and this retiree is going to have to cut back, and cut back, and cut back year after year…. Every time this shift to a chain-type index for COLAs comes up in Congress, there should be a deafening hue and cry from everybody, young and old, because it would weaken Social Security as a safety net.
So, Social Security will be there for you, but…
You can rely on the Social Security payments. But they will lose purchasing power. The purchasing power of the payments will diminish every year, year after year, because the COLAs are not enough to cover the actual increases in the cost of living.
This is just a simple fact, and it’s not an accident, it’s purposefully built into the system. And this decline in purchasing power might shave 20% or 30% off your standard of living over the first 20 years of retirement. If it was tough to live on Social Security early on, it will be brutal after 20 years. And people need to add this into their calculations.
Hypothetical depletion of the Trust Fund.
If demographics shift in the wrong direction, and if interest rate repression continues, the Trust Fund will eventually pay out more every year than it receives from contributions and interest income, and the balance will begin to decline. And if no adjustments to contributions or payouts are made, and if demographic shifts continue, at some point, the Trust Fund will be depleted. The Trustees estimate that the Trust Fund will be depleted in 2034 unless some changes are made.
Depletion of the Trust Fund doesn’t mean that Social Security will collapse or will be “broke” or whatever. It simply means either that workers will have to pay in a little more, or benefits will get cut, or both. Social Security has been fixed before. Raising the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax would be one way of doing it, and has been done before. And there are other ways. These adjustments will be made – as they have been in the past – well before the depletion date.
The story of the man who told me that Social Security would collapse before he could ever draw on it.
Over the decades, I have heard many predictions about the implosion of Social Security. But here is the one I never forgot because I was at an impressionable age. When I was a senior in high school, the dad of my sweetheart told me that Social Security was a “scam” and that it would blow up before he could ever use it. He was a CPA and had an accounting and tax firm. He passed away a few years ago, after having collected Social Security every month during his retirement. And now his wife is collecting his Social Security survivor benefits. Social security outlived him, and it’s going to outlive me too.
But Social Security was never intended to provide adequate retirement on its own. My solution is to put money aside while working, and work as long as possible – way past retirement age, especially if you have something interesting to do. Look at all these old politicians: They’re all fired up, they’re having a blast, and they’re not about to let go of that much fun, nor of the income from it, unless someone kicks them out. And I too intend to do that too – keep working being fired up and having a blast at my evil WOLF STREET media mogul empire until my brain freezes over.
Politicans have few term limits, great healthcare benefits paid for by the tax payers and a system where it is very hard to overthrow incumbents. They feel no obligation to ensure citizens can depend on income deducted from their earnings for their entire working lives.
They call your own deferred income through Social Security “entitlements”.
The sheeple parrot it like the gospel.
Entitlement…..absolutely…..I’m ENTITLED to what my employer and I gave the US Federal Government to hold and invest IN GOOD FAITH of our deductions. That’s a plain, simple, rational and logical statement
you only have to pay for 10 years – but given you live long enough – you can collect more than you’ve paid :)
@alku you are thinking of Medicare where you can get a full benefit for 10 Years of work.
With social security unless you become disabled your benefit would be prorated down based on 10 years of work instead of 35 years which is needed for a full benefit.
How many government employees get automatic and elevated bumps every year?
In IL, 3% every year for pensioners. That doubles their pension in just over twenty years. Retiring at 55, and bringing in during retirement much more than you ever made working.
They are ENTITLED to it because they paid into it! :) IT. IS. OUR. OWN. $!
If it weren’t for SS, I would have ended up in a state run orphanage after my father’s death when I was 7 years old. I hold SS near and dear to my heart.
Why let the GOP rip Grandma’s $600 check from her hands? Why?
We COULD make SS even better but that would require compassionate human beings in places of power within our government.
It’s the most successful program in US history. Embrace it and make it even better. We are all brainwashed to think the USA can’t do things other western industrialized nations do, like provide free health care and college to the citizens.
It’s time for Americans to wake up and demand the society we deserve. Keep up the good work, Wolf!
Oh that’s why we are 27 trillion in debt, not including unfunded liabilities..
Pacifica,
No. You got this mixed up. Social Security is a LENDER to the US government. That Trust Fund is the amount of money Social Security has LENT to the US government, just like me or anyone else: when we buy Treasury securities, we lend to the US government, we don’t contribute to the US debt.
You forgot to mention a big contributor to potential Social Security insolvency.
The upper income thresh hold subject to tax has not been raised for a long time by deliberate policy choice by or governing elites, so as to accomplish their objective to undermine and eventually destroy Social Security.
This – never raising the upper income thresh hold – was never intended by the founders of Social Security. The founders of Social Security intended the upper income subject to tax be raised at least at the same rate as inflation. And by inflation, not the fake inflation the Fed and government uses. But instead, the real inflation rate as shown by stocks, investments, housing, assets, etc.
Real, actual, inflation that affects the cost of living.
If the upper income was raised based as always intended, by the rate real actual inflation, you might be able to find a Social Security funding short fall maybe in the next 200 or 300 or 400 years. Good luck with that.
Remember…the ratio of Social Security beneficiaries to payees is and always has been about 1-1. Contrary to anything else anyone claims.
The upper income limit does go up by the same amount average wages go up.
Just refill the HP cartridges and print some more money. Am I missing something here?!?!
The incoherent rage in America is money in the bank for plutocrats. Say what you will about America, you can absolutely count on the fact that 95% of Americans will never catch on to the class war that they have so decisively lost.
When I read “I intend to do that too” I was hoping it meant you were going to “kick them out”.
I sincerely believe every gov’t employee (from the President on down, to include judges, Senators, etc.) should have a mandatory retirement date, and it should not exceed 70 years of age. I cannot believe the best and brightest, most capable people to lead this nation are 20+ years older than me when I’m planning on retiring in the near future.
In the 1970’s it was all about not trusting anyone over 30. Funny how that changed when they got into office.
Great analysis of a problem many people only have a vague understanding of. Its obvious the Fed has repressed interest rates for some time and plans to continue to do so into the future. This has fueled a huge inflation in stock and bond prices but not helped the Social Security recipients. I think it would only be fair if the Fed transferred at least one of the trillions of dollars of treasury bonds backed up on their balance sheet to the Social Security Administration to offset the damage they’ve done.
From Propublica in 2018:
If You’re Over 50, Chances Are the Decision to Leave a Job Won’t be Yours
“ProPublica and the Urban Institute, a Washington think tank, analyzed data from the Health and Retirement Study, or HRS, the premier source of quantitative information about aging in America. Since 1992, the study has followed a nationally representative sample of about 20,000 people from the time they turn 50 through the rest of their lives.
Through 2016, our analysis found that between the time older workers enter the study and when they leave paid employment, 56 percent are laid off at least once or leave jobs under such financially damaging circumstances that it’s likely they were pushed out rather than choosing to go voluntarily.
Only one in 10 of these workers ever again earns as much as they did before their employment setbacks, our analysis showed. Even years afterward, the household incomes of over half of those who experience such work disruptions remain substantially below those of workers who don’t.”
Social Security is history’s greatest Ponzi scheme. However, if the US Government runs it, it’s perfectly legal. I retired at 48 and don’t turn 65 until 2035 and I’m not expecting to draw a dime off of it. I made alternative plans. I am happy that I don’t pay into the fund anymore :)
Social Security IS a pyramid scheme, BUT if we ever run out of working contributors at the base of that pyramid we will have much bigger problems than how to fund retirement. Like the extinction of humanity or the end of American sovereignty.
No, the problem is that Congress plundered money from the trust fund long ago to fund war and general purpose outlays – and I fear that if this half-assed M.M.T. experiment we are currently conducting goes sideways, the United States government will selectively default on its obligation to make it whole again.
Instead of working forever, you can also choose to quit and do the things you want to do while you are still relatively young and healthy. Enjoy life while you still can. What is the point of throwing your life away just to be financially secure at age 95? (which you will probably never reach anyway).
Your healthy years are worth much more than your old age years in a carehome (if you are lucky – many will have to live on the streets the way things are heading now).
There is a point to be made to just set your life end-date at (say) 75 and make sure you enjoy the present to the full. If there is still money left after that, great, that gives you a few bonus years. After that, just exit happy on your own terms after a life lived in full.
However, if you cut all unnecessary crap (the stuff that doesn’t really make you happy) out of your life, you will save tons of money and feel more freedom. Reject consumerism, live minimalist. In that case you may even sit it out till your natural expiry date.
“My solution is to put money aside while working, and work as long as possible – way past retirement age, especially if you have something interesting to do.”
Great advice and which I echo. Retirement is a great time to try out interesting things, many of which provide a financial return. And it can be fun! My wife and I opened a jam business (which failed) and now are in a book business (which does okay). But we’re doing it together, which is best of all.