It Starts: Mortgage Delinquencies Suddenly Soar at Record Pace

And this is just for April, the very beginning of the Pandemic’s impact on housing.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
OK, it’s actually worse. Mortgages that are in forbearance and have not missed a payment before going into forbearance don’t count as delinquent. They’re reported as “current.” And 8.2% of all mortgages in the US – or 4.1 million loans – are currently in forbearance, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. But if they did not miss a payment before entering forbearance, they don’t count in the suddenly spiking delinquency data.
The onslaught of delinquencies came suddenly in April, according to CoreLogic, a property data and analytics company (owner of the Case-Shiller Home Price Index), which released its monthly Loan Performance Insights today. And it came after 27 months in a row of declining delinquency rates. These delinquency rates move in stages – and the early stages are now getting hit:
Transition from “Current” to 30-days past due: In April, the share of all mortgages that were past due, but less than 30 days, soared to 3.4% of all mortgages, the highest in the data going back to 1999. This was up from 0.7% in April last year. During the Housing Bust, this rate peaked in November 2008 at 2% (chart via CoreLogic):
From 30 to 59 days past due: The rate of these early delinquencies soared to 4.2% of all mortgages, the highest in the data going back to 1999. This was up from 1.7% in April last year.
From 60 to 89 days past due: As of April, this stage had not yet been impacted, with the rate remaining relatively low at 0.7% (up from 0.6% in April last year). This stage will jump in the report to be released a month from now when today’s 30-to-59-day delinquencies, that haven’t been cured by then, move into this stage.
Serious delinquencies, 90 days or more past due, including loans in foreclosure: As of April, this stage had not been impacted, and the rate ticked down to 1.2% (from 1.3% in April a year ago). We should see the rate rise in two months and further out.
Overall delinquency rate, 30-plus days, jumped to 6.1%, up from 3.6% in April last year. This was the highest overall delinquency rate since January 2016 (on the way down).
These delinquency rates are the first real impact seen on the housing market by the worst employment crisis in a lifetime, with over 32 million people claiming state or federal unemployment benefits. There is no way – despite rumors to the contrary – that a housing market sails unscathed through that kind of employment crisis.
Delinquency Hotspots:
The overall delinquency rate rose in every state. But there were some real hotspots, in terms of the percentage-point increase in the delinquency rate in April, compared to April a year ago:
- New York: +4.7 percentage points
- New Jersey: +4.6 percentage points
- Nevada: +4.5 percentage points
- Florida: +4.0 percentage points
- Hawaii: +3.7 percentage points.
The worst hit metros are tourism destinations and New York City where the most devastating and deadliest outbreak of the Pandemic in the US occurred. These are massive increases in the delinquency rates in April:
- Miami, FL: +6.7 percentage points
- Kahului, HI: +6.2 percentage points
- New York, NY: +5.5 percentage points
- Atlantic City, NJ: +5.4 percentage points
- Las Vegas, NV: +5.3 percentage points.
“With home prices expected to drop 6.6% by May 2021, thus depleting home equity buffers for borrowers, we can expect to see an increase in later-stage delinquency and foreclosure rates in the coming months,” CoreLogic said in the report.
With over 8% of the mortgages now being in forbearance, there is a lot of uncertainty about them as well – how many of them can exit forbearance or the extension and return to regular payments, and how many of them end up exiting forbearance and becoming delinquent.
CoreLogic expects to see “a rise in delinquencies in the next 12-18 months – especially as forbearance periods under the CARES Act come to a close,” the report said. To what extent the delinquencies deteriorate further depends largely on the labor market, and on unemployment, and that remains a horrible mess at the moment.
Is it any surprise? AirBnb now has a NEW feature where you can donate to your favorite hosts. It’s basically “help your hosts pay their mortgageS!!!”
Go to Twitter and see people skewering the idea. It’s truly hilarious.
funny – guy called me on my vacay property about turning it into airbnb
Wow. That’s amazing. “Please help your friendly neighborhood avaricious hosts pay off one of their 17 mortgages while they charge exorbitant overnight rates that are little better than traditional hotels, make you clean the property up before leaving, take out garbage, groom the house cat..”
NYC will be hit very hard, I think 400 people migrate out every day, usually those are replace by incoming immigrants. That is now on hold. In Queens NY, the immigration capital of America, I do see a decline in demand for apartments already. If we do have Gov’t layoffs this will add fuel to the fire, as these people tend to migrate south. Major problem for RE ahead.
Nobody goes to New York any more, it’s too crowded.
Funny how SoCal/NorCal is not on the list above, wonder what that market looks like in terms of delinquencies. Maybe these “invincible” markets are immune to it just like they are with everything else so far when it comes to demand, prices…etc
I don’t know about other states, but California gave everyone who qualified a 90 days forebearance, so things might get ugly soon.
Powder horn full and dry, have begun researching locations for retirement.
And looking at AirBnBs in desired areas
Too late for the pebbles to vote. This trend will continue to accelerate as the current crisis is giving our so called leaders openings like never before to screw up the economy and sew up votes.
The requirements on no evictions mandated by all these states are going to have an impact on any small owner of rental property. I don’t mean those who leveraged up on Airbnb properties, that’s a problem of their own making. Nor do I care much about massive residential property owners who own a million condos, they can survive this.
Then, there is the inevitable increases in property taxes that are coming since all of the municipalities are starting to run out of money to pay their pension obligations. Illinois is just the first, wait until California and NY starts going. And of course, the ones who are going to get hit the most are the owner of single family homes and such. The businesses can handle this.
I wonder if one of the unintended consequence is to make the rich even richer, because they can leverage their capital to acquire even more assets and renters.
Lol, like property taxes matter in this case.
If I may borrow a sentiment from General Patton and apply it to the various bubbles in our economy:
No dumb bastard ever made a fortune by going out and risking his assets. He made it by making some other dumb bastard risk his assets.
Rephrase as you see fit.
MCH
Not sure if those property tax increases will come or if the Fed will instead go Brrrrrr and fund state / county tax shortfalls ?
If it gets put on the backs of property owners, then rental property owners have no choice but to increase rents to cover. At that point, politics will start boiling and supply of rental inventory will drop if rent control policies win the day.
That may not be such a bad thing, however, if apts get converted to condos and SFHs get sold at 3% loan interest rates to anyone with a pulse. At least the politicians will be able to say home ownership in the USA (or in their rent-controlled district) has gone up.
So will all those CA retirees in my state have to return home when the pension well runs dry?
:)
All those REFIs and HELOCs for whatever reason now don’t look so great. Vacations, vehicle purchases, renos, debt pay downs, plus just buying over built and over priced housing are unfolding nightmares in this environment.
Sure, some folks were complicit, but many many were just living by what they thought were the fair and accepted rules of the game. This is a terrible time for many folks.
Interesting data point: I live in Colorado, I went to dinner with a friend last night. He got laid off a couple months back, put his mortgage in forbearance, then decided to sell the house since he has a good amount of equity. Sweet deal for him: saved a couple months of mortgage and gets to cash out. Put it on the market on a Friday, by Monday he had 5 offers, he took the one that was $30K over asking price. This isn’t a starter home – Zillow shows his estimated value over $600K, that’s a serious mortgage payment. I’ve seen so many signs going up around here and then “Under Contract” shows up shortly after. I’m at a loss – some huge part of the US is in foreclosure, 10+% unemployment, and yet houses around me are selling like crazy.
Rock Hard,
Give it some time.
BTW, the two months mortgage payments weren’t free money. Your friend had to pay off the mortgage as part of the sale, and guess what, those two payments were still part of the mortgage that he owed, and that he paid off from the proceeds of the sale. Forbearance only provides a delay — in his case of only a couple of months.
Your friend didn’t save a “couple months of mortgage.”
For the house to be sold, the mortgage has to be cleared.
Which means the mortgage will be paid in full, to include the forbearance amount with interest.
Same thing in the local market here in NoVA. Coworker said his wife has sold more houses already this year than all of last year. On reddit r/realestate there are all kinds of stories about people going to open houses and the lines being around the block (socially distanced, of course.) Crazy number of offers, many bids. Reports of this in a number of states. Where I’m at if it’s under $800-900K and isn’t grossly overpriced it moves fast. The townhouses and apartments listed at the top end of the market not so much perhaps.
Trying to figure out where the money is coming from and I hear things like people living in apartments that want to move to SFH to get away from density, or people stuck at home due to COVID that want more room. But that doesn’t figure the money supply side. I am baffled.
Been on the sidelines so long, and the homeowners always get bailed out. If I had a place I would do 1 year forbearance and dump all that into principal if you can.
In regards to Hawai’i, I’m a little surprised that other areas in the state didn’t show up on the list especially on Oahu.
Tourism in Hawai’i is basically dead with tourism ‘reopening’ pushed back to 1 September:
“Ige said Monday that the state will wait until Sept. 1 to begin a program to allow passengers with approved negative COVID-19 tests taken within 72 hours of their trip to Hawaii to bypass the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for out-of-state passengers.
Ige said an uptick in coronavirus cases in Hawaii and huge increases in some mainland states led government officials to reassess the plan. Ige said he’s also preparing to extend the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for out-of-state passengers to the end of August.Ige said Monday that the state will wait until Sept. 1 to begin a program to allow passengers with approved negative COVID-19 tests taken within 72 hours of their trip to Hawaii to bypass the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for out-of-state passengers.”
The state’s visitor industry, which supplies 17%, or the largest share, of the state’s GDP, began free-falling after Ige ordered a 14-day travel quarantine for out-of-state arrivals starting March 26.
Visitor arrivals fell nearly 99% in May amid COVID-19 fears and government lockdowns.”
Hawai’i has had 22 virus deaths to date.
Ige is the Govenor of Hawai’i.
Latest data shows mixed reults from the RE market with sales down and prices up for houses, but down for condos.
And with regards to rents in Hawai’i IIRC there are few what are termed ‘apartments’ for rent, but a huge number of condos which skews the rental price data.
Many of those vacation rental units in Hawai’i (usally termed condotels) currently have basically zero income and pay a huge amount of real estate tax compared to normal rentals.
(The rates are $13.90 / per $1K assessed value (as of 7.1.2019) for condotels, versus the residential tax rate at $3.50 / per $1K assessed.) value.
And finally while mortgage interest rates are low the acutal carrying cost of condos/condotels in Hawai’i is huge.
The Ilikai, a popular condotel, and the one that is shown in the original series with Steve McGarrett (Jack Lord) standing on the building has a HOA fee of about $700 per month, taxes of around $600 a month, and then the other associated costs of ownership for a one bedroom unit. And the Ilikai is acutally cheap in comparison to many others.
Just down the road from it is another building called ‘Discovery Bay’.
A one bedroom unit there will cost you about 1/4 the price of a unit in the Ilikai. (Ilikai units are freehold, but Discovery Bay is leasehold with respect to the land. You don’t own all of it, but lease it month to month.)
A recently listed Discovery Bay one bedroom unit will cost you $407 a month in lease rent, HOA fees of $755 a month, and property taxes of taxes of $159 a month (it is residential). So just those three items will cost you around $1300 a month before the mortgage………….
And for those that are interested a one bedroom unit in the Trump Tower Waikiki will set you back well over $1 million. One currently listed is priced at $1.48 million (twice the floor areas as the Ilikai and Discovery Bay at 1138 square feet).
The HOA fees on that unit are $1890 a month, taxes are $1835 a month. Tenure is feee simple.
So with the current state of the tourism market in Hawai’i I guess it is just a matter of time until numbers start to get worse for mortgages and prices…………..
My neighbor – as in our yards share property line – just listed for sale at a healthy 33% above what I paid 4 yrs ago. The listing boast wonderful outdoor entertaining. I agree, seeing their yard and outdoor cooking facility and 3 season detached summer room. But it send oblivious to push that with Covid, plus I don’t think that’s a thing with millennials? Am I wrong?
It will probably sell in a day with 50 offers.
Next headline: “Airliner carrying urban escapees runs out of fuel and crashes into heavily mortgaged house taking out auto next door secured by subprime loan for unemployed tenant living on borrowed time! Tesla electric ambulance rushes to the rescue.”
Great news! I’ve been looking forward to affordable housing for a few years. It’s around the corner given that the extra $600 / month UE compensation is also ending.
That will bring consumption permanently lower, hitting business owners and white-collar employees harder. Wow, pandemics are such deflationary tsunamis.
So will this lead to another 1000 points upside in the Dow? Whoops, made a decimal point error. I meant 10,000 more Dow points. All we need is the every other day goods news on vaccine progress. Right? Right?
Look at the bright side: Banks soon report earnings. The internets say they should be a disaster. That ought to send stock markets to explosive rallies. Then they can buy real estate and we all can become renters.