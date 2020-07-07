US House Prices to Drop 6.6% by May 2021, First Annual Decline since Jan. 2012: CoreLogic, Owner of the Case-Shiller Index

And this, after years of being unwaveringly bullish in its housing market predictions.
CoreLogic, which owns the Case-Shiller Home Price Index, released its monthly “Home Price Index Forecast” this morning, based on the Case-Shiller data. After years of being bullish about home prices, CoreLogic suddenly turned bearish.
It forecast that prices of single-family houses, including distressed sales, would begin dropping on a month-to-month basis with the June reading – it just released its May reading, which was up 4.8% year-over-year – and that prices, as tracked by the national Home Price Index (HPI), would be down 6.6% year-over-year by May 2021.
“2021 will mark the first year home prices are expected to decline in more than nine years,” CoreLogic said. The last year-over-year decline in the HPI was booked in January 2012.
“Strong home purchase demand in the first quarter of 2020, coupled with tightening supply, has helped prop up home prices through the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. However, the anticipated impacts of the recession are beginning to appear across the housing market,” the report said.
The recent surge in pending home sales and in purchase mortgage applications to levels above June last year, supported by record-low mortgage rates, “continues to exceed expectations despite the severe recession,” CoreLogic said in the report (download). This was driven by pent-up buyer demand after the spring season was embroiled in the lockdowns, and spring demand moved into summer.
By the end of summer, under pressure from the unemployment crisis, “buying will slacken and we expect home prices will show declines in metro areas that have been especially hard hit by the recession.”
And by May 2021, the national Home Price Index is expected to be down 6.6% from May this year. All states are “expected to experience a decline.” The CoreLogic Market Risk Indicator predicts that 125 metro areas have at least a 75% probability of price decline by May 2021.
The chart below from the CoreLogic report shows two data sets: The Case-Shiller Index and its forecast through May 2021 (columns); and the CoreLogic HPI (black line) and the HPI Forecast through May 2021 (light-blue line). The Case-Shiller Index, which does not include distressed sales, sees disappearing gains in 2021, but no actual price declines. The HPI Forecast, which does include distressed sales, sees a fairly steep decline roughly in parallel with the first segment of the year-over-year price declines during the housing bust:
The impact of distressed sales becomes apparent during the Housing Bust, during which the HPI (which includes distressed sales) plunged more sharply than the Case-Shiller Index (which does not include distressed sales).
In order to analyze home price trends, the HPI incorporates the “repeat-sales” data from the Case-Shiller Index, where the prices of the same house that sold at least twice over time are tracked, going back 40 years.
CoreLogic sees some particularly bad vibes for states like Arizona and Florida that are now confronting “elevated COVID-19 cases and the subsequent collapse of the spring and summer tourism market.” This “perfect storm” will curtail home purchase demand over the coming year.
This time it’s different: Cause & Effect Are Flipped
The last housing bust occurred during an economic expansion and then became one of the triggers of the Financial Crisis and the Great Recession. This time, it’s the other way around. An economic and healthcare crisis, and the worst unemployment crisis in our lifetime, is hitting a fairly strong — and in many markets an over-inflated — housing market and triggering the downturn in the housing market.
“The forecasted decline in home prices will largely be due to elevated unemployment rates,” CoreLogic said. “This prediction is exacerbated by the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.”
I’ve been on CoreLogic’s email list for years, and what stood out were the unwaveringly bullish forecasts of its HPI that turned out to be more or less on target. So this sudden shift is quite something, though it makes sense based on the economic conditions and the unemployment crisis now prevailing in the US.
Rents in San Francisco are still crazy-overpriced, but less overpriced than they were. Read… Massive Shifts Underway, Rental Market Reacts in Near-Real Time: Rents Plunge in San Francisco & Oil Patch, Drop in Expensive Cities. But Long List of Double-Digit Gainers
Do the large price declines in urban centers skew this number?
I’m probably in for a drubbing but I’ll give it another go anyways. In the 92115 zip code there are precisely 21 sfr’s for sale (per Redfin), the majority of which are peripheral busy street junk. In what I consider my neighborhood, bounded by El Cajon Blvd, College Ave, Collwood ave and the drop-off down the hill at 54th st there is precisely 1 active listing. the other one you see is more of a town home. What’s happening nationwide and maybe in other parts of the state isn’t happening here. It just isn’t. Maybe it will and we’re late to the game but every realtor I talk to is saying the same thing, no supply, prices are out of control, no sight in end. We just lost a tenant who bought a place in a very poor part of town and paid $580k for that privilege (same house sold for $50k or so back in the late 90’s). I have my theories as to why this is happening in San Diego and I’ve stated them previously, but I’m really curious what others are thinking as to why this is happening.
A neighbor in nice, very middling hood in st pete fl pulled their house off mkt because they could not find one where they wanted to move closer to the school their child is in, about 25 miles away.
Only house left in hood now is way over priced, all others gone, with no one moving in, yet.
With owning a house as ”hedge” against the expected, likely, and majorly touted inflation, maybe most thinking best to stay put for now, versus possibility of not getting new financing due to increases of down payment and credit rate.
Lots of folks concerned with increase of virus taking out tons of income sooner and later, so not willing to venture forth until the whole shebang settles down.
With Shilling him self saying likely to see 30-40% drop in SM (stock mkt) coming in the next year or so, folks wanting to move up are not going to chance it, even if qualified at the moment…
It’s because the realtors you’re talking to are delusional. Defaults, foreclosures, etc…These take time. It’s still premature. Realtors are literally ALWAYS optimistic. I’ve never met one realtor who is realistic. They are just like car salesman. They don’t like to believe that the market will get slow because they make less money on commission. I’m sure you know all this. Correct me if I’m wrong.
With all the houses moving in a day and sold thru the internet with buyers never stepping foot on the property why do Realtors even exist.
And when you visit redfin it talks about their 1% seller agents, where is the break for the buyers?
The agent who marketed and sold my house in San Jose was extremely realistic, and spot on: I wanted to list my house in the ‘hot’ months–April/May/June–but he convinced me to list in March, to beat the expected competition flooding the market. He was dead on; I had a buyer in a couple days at almost 10% above the ‘zEstimate.’ He’s an independent, did his marketing on social media and worked both ends of the deal and charged 3% commission (total). I’d use him again in a heartbeat.
He did say he was a bit of a ‘gambler,’ and would have gone through with an open house, but I had a solid offer $100K over asking and didn’t like the idea of strangers traipsing through my house with all my possessions in place. We took the offer, and spend a weekend in Yosemite instead.
ps. FWIW, the zEstimate is currently about $60K below what I sold for.
Realtors are not always optimistic. They are just lying to you. I was one for years. When they are telling customers that it’s a great time to buy a house, back at the office it’s different. They all own homes. You hear chatter about “Did you see the price on that new listing? I can’t believe that they dropped the price $50K and no takers. Where will it all end? I’ve never seen it soooo bad!”
In NoCo, nearly the same. New neighbor bought a tear down next door after house flippers went over the place, lightly, and doubled the intrinsic value, which is the lot. Maybe worth 1/4M. There isn’t enough lipstick for all these pigs. He paid way too much. He will probably lose it, when SHTF. Who knows if the property is even worth that? I put a low ball bid at the number, and lost sleep. Now a few buckets of stucco and the place is worth double my offer. I thought about doing the trick myself but again with the sleep problems.
I am from San Diego
What you are experiencing and what realtors are all true
But at the same time housing market is like a titanic and it takes time to turn
Last time it took 4 years in San Diego to find the bottom
San Diego housing is priced to perfection and a lot of big employers are now contemplated remote work and on top of this tourism is a big business in san Diego and Airbnb as well
Unless covid19 has no impact I see san Diego housing going down in next year or two.
San Diego housing has seen many boom and bust in last few decades..and I’d never say never
RE is a lagging economic indicator. Watch what happens next.
San Diego has been an outlier so far this summer with prices and rents rising more than most of the US.
The forecast is interesting. The way I am seeing it society is batting around who is going to take the loss. Nobody wants to, so it’s currently being socialized as public debt. Right now prudent savers are eating the loss at about 2% per year so the Fed can keep assets inflated. Maybe MMT will steal it faster
Interesting Corelogic is turning bearish on their analysis, they must not have talked to all the people still lining up to buy houses as I have seen many anecdotal evidence cited on here or when they say all states, they must not have included invincible markets like Southern California..
Wonder if Corelogic is the lone wolf insider now turning around the corner based on overwhelming data supporting the decline. I guess the fat lady won’t sing until Lawrence Yun turn bearish which is about as likely as when pig flys..
You realize it’s a future looking prediction right? It clearly states in the article above we are seeing pent up demand right now and things will turn South later.
There was a comment here on on HBB where someone said their corp apartment in Raleigh NC renewal was odd. Anything less than a year, rate increase. Sign for a year and 20% rate decrease. Almost unheard of, but it seems as if they had something forecast that others aren’t seeing. Which lines up with this CoreLogic data.
I think the suburbs will experience an influx due to white flight, covid, and
low gas prices. We will see.
Low housing costs are such a BEAUTIFUL thing!
Why on earth did this take so long? Wondering when the roughly 10% of mortgage debtors will resume their payments. Only after those who cannot foreclose we’ll see what fair housing pricing will really looks like.
Yeah. Just think. Once Covid eventually blows over, if housing costs are still low we might actually be able to afford American made cars, taxis, medical bills (well- maybe not), hotels (if any are left), boat rentals- you name it. We could possibly even afford to buy American made goods. What a thought. It’s almost radical.
And…the Fed has stop the money spigot!
Banks have already tightened lending standards.
And Mel Watt “retired” last year as the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.
“An economic and healthcare crisis, and the worst unemployment crisis in our lifetime, is hitting a fairly strong — and in many markets an over-inflated — housing market and triggering the downturn in the housing market.”
I’m so skeptical. Saying home prices will fall is in some way like saying stocks prices will go down because of earnings decline, and we all know earnings have nothing to do with soaring stock prices for the last 10 ish years. More QE and we might see institutional investors flood in. Who knows?
Forecasts down to 1/10 of 1% within 9 months probably means they really know.
The drop by next year is going to be huge. Small landlords are selling with tenants in place, just to get out, tenants probably not paying. I already see some tenant occupied listings selling at ~40% off from last year. These are all small condos. The larger homes are all on the rental market for prices nobody can afford.
It will take landlords a long time to get non paying tenants out, then who will they rent to when everybody is unemployed, or has bad credit from being in forbearance on rent, student loans, credit cards, or utilities.
How many people will be in foreclosure by the end of this year, too many. They won’t have the credit or income to qualify for another house for a long time.
Then there’s the covid dead, who also won’t be in the market.
I wouldn’t want to own a REIT anywhere in the world right now.
BTW – I would like to go on record of saying I enjoy your contributions on WS – always well thought out and often backed with stats and/or logic.
On this topic, I must disagree with you. The Case-Schiller and HPI are national numbers / trends. RE is both cyclical AND local, as we know. You stated Landlords are or will be selling tenant-occ homes for cheap. Well…..maybe that is happening somewhere, but since COVID, I have investor/buyers scrambling to buy my tenant-occ homes for my asking prices. This was happening before COVID, but the interest level just seems to have increased recently. This is, IMHO, a local thing. I am in Kansas City MO and the investment return on the turn key homes I sell is 20%+ annually. It is a known commodity, tangible and fairly predictable.
Whether it is people flocking to the Midwest (KC), the fact that you can buy a remodeled home for well under $100K (mine are typically $65K to $75K), or the fact that there will just always be renters – I do maintain certain markets will NOT succumb to the pending dangers outlined in this excellent WS article….OR…..alternatively, will be affected much less.
In Cleveland – markets with strong demand but known rental markets like Lakewood Ohio have been receiving 20-30 offers when investment properties get listed.
The last duplex that got listed went for 180k 50 showings and 23 offers in a day
20%/year profit?
Are you renting ~$70k homes for $14,000/year?
The only logic I see is prices dropping in the cities with massive inventories while rising in the burbs as there would be a shortage with people leaving.
I rather wait for the end of the 4th qtr before I can discern what’s going on in the housing mkt. Feed back mechanism remains distorted due to Fed’s pouring Trillions and suppressing the price discovery of assets, all over including housing mkt!
30M have lost the jbo and more to come in the coming months! Wait and see!
Where I live in Boston area, inventory is low and I’m seeing properties list and go contingent sometimes immediately. I’m in a diverse suburban area and the properties have always moved and still are so far. Still say we won’t see a real estate fall until we see stocks fall, and the Fed has outlawed stocks going down.
Here in the North Bay (Marin and Sonoma) inventory is down and pending sales are up substantially from last year at this time.
A co worker listed two homes last Friday, one a suburban ranch and one a country property with a few acres.
The country property needed about $125K in work, both were priced in line with Comps.
Both in escrow, both with 9 offers, both sold for more than asking, all cash.
Will this last?
No, and I think Corelogic is optimistic, 10% down by next may sounds about right.
Those 9 offers, either they are the smartest people in the room in hindsight or they suffer the worst FOMO ever or just have so much money to burn that job security in the near future is not a thing for them. I guess only time will tell which camp they belong.
The people who have been doing well the last few years have been doing very well indeed.
If you are concerned about increasing social unrest moving to what you consider to be a more stable area makes good sense and if you are moving from the more Southern Bay Area Counties prices here may seem cheap.
That said I’m seeing the typical signs of a top, some people paying way the heck more than they should for some properties while some pretty nice places I consider reasonably priced based on comps sit.
The Economy here in Sonoma County already took a heavy hit and we reopened too soon, the next shutdown will hurt even more…unemployment is already at an 80 year high according to the local paper.
Reality can be obtrusive and very rude indeed when it shows up, and it always does.
It’s gonna hurt, starting this fall.
Don’t worry. More free money coming. Reality will hurt, one day. Based on what we’ve been doing, we are making sure that day will be REALLY, REALLY painful.
Bacon at 50 bucks a slice will hurt no matter how you look at it ;)
As they say, all RE is local. Like Tom Stone mentioned in Napa, my little piece of paradise in Naples, Fl has seen a surge in prices and a decrease in inventory. There were 3 homes listed on my street in the last 30 days between $1.7 million and $3.5 million. All have either closed or are pending. There are no other listings.
I think 2020-ish is peak Baby Boomer retirement. I know two who are selling high equity Charleston SFRs for Naples townhomes/condos.
Naples is disconnected from the rest of the market. I know a couple who bought a waterfront house in Naples for $1.8 million and tore it down to build an 8500 sq. ft. monstrosity for two people. Rarified air on that street.
Look people. There’s a couple of truths:
1. Rich people will always be afford things. So certain zip codes will always do well. The housing market at Atherton, CA will always be hot for example.
2. CoreLogic looks at many zip codes, not just rich people’s zipcodes. Wait till the expiry of all sorts of forbearance, and the party will get started. The government will try to extend and pretend, but forbearance is NOT forgiveness.
Florida? Don’t worry by the time the virus is done over there, there will be plenty of inventory.
I’m definitely seeing pent up demand in Solano County being met. I’m sitting on a good down payment and ready to pull the trigger if an opportunity presents itself but truth be told it’s scary as shit so I think I’ll have to wait way longer than next May.
I live in Benicia which is on the edge of Solano County North of Contra Costa. I’m 45 mins/hour away from SF. Either by Ferry or Bart. 40 mins or so from wine country. Beautiful area. Unlike our surrounding counties, our confirming loan limit is around $510K. Most other counties are $700k+. So to my surprise a hand full of homes in the $750-$910k range are on the market and sale pending and eventually sell within a month of being listed.
Not sure if these are techies fleeing the city to the suburbs but I thought jumbo loans were hard to come by nowadays. What gives?
Cause and effect are flipped? Rising housing bubble led to false sense of personal wealth, which led to increased travel and goods movements, which led to greater spread of the nasty bug, which toppled the over-hyped economies. Land is always at the core of collapses, and excessive speculation is the driver, pure and simple. As long as this problem is not dealt with, there will always be another crash coming. It’s like handing out driver’s licenses to people not even qualified to tie their own damn shoelaces.
Boise, Id breakdown.
Tons of out of state plates from WA, OR, CA, IL, TX, AZ, CO, FL, NY.
Multiple offers on almost anything priced in-line with market.
New homes are being bought 4 months before they’re finished.
Word on the street is not nearly enough inventory coupled with extreme demand.
Some of you citing the recent surge in home prices due to low supply didn’t read the analysis. They noted that. Yes, we are experiencing a temporary bubble due to low supply / people afraid to sell due to COVID and high demand / people wanting to leave their apartment.
The question is whether you think this is a long term trend. I think that’s almost impossible. This short term market shock will lead to home appreciation stagnation at best and home price values correcting at worst.
Here in SLC, we have seen many homes being raised 100k their original price. However, the homes above 550k are NOT being picked up by pretty much anyone. Prices are hitting a literal wall. Wages have not grown to account for it and unemployment certainly isn’t helping new buyers enter the fray. There is more bad news ahead than good.
At an open house in Newport Beach today, I saw a long line of buyers with their agents waiting in a line to see a property. There were about 15 buyers waiting in line while others were searching for a parking spot just so they could get in line. The home needed work and was nothing special. I have never seen that before.
Mid Vancouver Island.
Listed 30 year old rancher July 1st. Advertsing started on July 3rd, as did showings. Basically, 2 showings per day.
First offer day 2. No counter offer made by us on lowball, basically told them to pound sand.
2nd offer day 3, same prospective buyer.
Day 4 (today) they accepted our counter offer slightly less than a 1% reduction from asking.
We could have held out for full price, but we live 1 hour away and it has been a hassle in many ways. Plus, we are paying for yard maintenance and we wanted it to be gone just in case Covid hammers activity.
Sold in 4 days. The advantage we had was that the house was empty, so easier to show. Plus, we have no active Covid cases on Vancouver Island. RE agents wear masks, prospective buyers had to keep their hands in their pockets and also wear masks, and any touched surfaces wiped down with disinfectant after each showing.
I think prices will be dropping around here this fall. Our Covid infection/rate is less than Europe and on par with S Korea, but it is a World economy and the US is closing in on disaster. It can’t be good for anyone, or anywhere as knock on consequences are sure to follow.
The reality is probably at least double. In the Commercial, people are telling clients hotel values will “likely” drop 10-20% but when we model things out the reality is more like 30-40%. Gotta give people a soft landing, otherwise no one believes it. This crash will be hard. Housing values are highly correlated with unemployment and unemployment will be unbelievably high for a long while.
Making money on the way down. Selling over and over at a new discount each time nudged by drops in prices so they can bleed more suckers before the bottom. As for employment, it could go up later, but at lowered wages across the board once things get bad enough to cut in to those who thought they were secure. Such a change could force a re-design of the type of housing mix being built in the future. The big question is who the heck is going to keep paying for a stream of high tech toys if they aren’t making money from owning them in a dead economy? Maybe Ma Bell and her ugly black handsets might return along with the one car family.
One fact you can take to the bank. In a few years Blackrock will own a greater percentage of the housing stock than they do today.
Not much sales activity in my area. One house wildly overpriced on the market for a few months. Two houses came up this week reasonably priced so I should get some idea of the current market in this area soon. But as to the general housing market, to me, CoreLogics’ numbers make no sense. The Fed/Gov can no more let the housing market crash then they could let the stock market crash. We are going to see a blizzard of money printing this year and next, and no significant fall in housing or stocks in my view.
RickV,
“We are going to see a blizzard of money printing this year and next,…”
The money printing started reversing three weeks ago:
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/07/03/qe-unwinds-feds-assets-drop-for-3rd-week-another-76-billion-3-week-total-163-billion/
“Real Estate is HOT HOT HOT!! right now!! If you have any properties you have been thinking of selling… do it NOW!!”
In other news, while RE agents may always be optimistic in public, some of them are now privately training for deflation. As mentioned privately by a agent friend of mine.
I saw a whole lot of great answers to the question I asked earlier and want to also thank Wolf for having this forum for us to exchange ideas. I recently posted this on another site but it really warrants repeating here. This is why I think things are out of control with regards to sfr’s in San Diego. Maybe it holds true elsewhere but this is what I think is happening here:
In the 92115 zip code in San Diego there are very few sfr’s for sale. Every realtor I know is saying the same thing, there’s no inventory. This has a huge affect on the total sales. This isn’t to say things are rosy as they are anything but rosy. People aren’t selling and builders spent the last 10 years building COVID cubes with nice gyms for the millennial crowd. Now that they got stuck in a box for 2 months and had the spouse chirping in their ear the whole time they’re desperate for the white picket fence and swing in the tree. The tards running the cities and states could only think two things, small cubes of people stacked on top of each other and public transit. Once the little millennial misses starts popping out the rug rats she ain’t gonna want to be downtown anymore, too. Of course houses are in demand. No building of them, no existing inventory coming onto the market, inner cities being burnt, and locked up in boxes for two months, what did you think was going to happen?