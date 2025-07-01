Office CMBS Delinquency Rate Spikes to Record 11.1% in June, Worse than Financial Crisis Meltdown Peak, after 3-Month Relapse

A Los Angeles tower, FEMA headquarters in Washington, 100-year-old tower in Manhattan join list; some delinquent loans were “cured,” including by transfer to a custodial receiver and extend and pretend, and came off the list.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The delinquency rate of office mortgages that have been securitized into commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) spiked to 11.1% in June, a new all-time high, re-blowing past even the Financial Crisis meltdown high, and squeaking past the December 2024 high, according to data by Trepp , which tracks and analyzes CMBS.
Since the beginning of 2023, the delinquency rate for office CMBS has exploded by 9.5 percentage points. And so the depression in the office sector of commercial real estate drags on, despite well over a year of pronouncements that “the worst is behind us.”
The last three months were a majestic relapse from February and March when the delinquency rate seemed to be on the mend.
A total of $156 billion of office loans have been securitized, Trepp said. The CMBS were sold to institutional investors, such as bond funds, insurers, etc. Banks are off the hook here.
In June, $1.8 billion of these CMBS office loans became newly delinquent, including the three discussed below, while $1 billion of delinquent office loans were “cured” and came off the list, including the three discussed below, one of which was “cured” when a court transferred the property into receiver, and another was “cured” by extend and pretend. It’s ugly out there.
The delinquent balance rose by $800 million – the difference between the newly delinquent loans ($1.8 billion) and the “cured” loans ($1 billion).
The top three June additions to the “delinquent” balance:
1 Cal Plaza, Los Angeles: $300 million, foreclosure. The 42-story 1-million square-foot 1980s office tower, formerly known as One California Plaza, was purchased in 2017 by a partnership between Rising Realty Partners and Colony Northstar.
The tower was financed with a 3.8% fixed-rate interest-only mortgage of $300 million that was then sliced into three pieces and securitized: An A-note of $86 million and a B-note of $164 million comprise the single-asset CMBS, CSMC 2017-CALI. The third piece, an A-note of $50 million, makes up 6.97% of the CMBS, CSAIL 2017-CX10, which is part of CMBX 11, according to an earlier note by Trepp.
At the time of securitization in 2017, the collateral was valued at $459 million. By March this year, the collateral value had been slashed by 74%, to $121 million according to Special Servicer notes. The loan, which matured in November, has not been paid off and is now in foreclosure, according to Trepp.
75 Broad Street, New York City: $176 million, 30 days delinquent. The 34-story nearly 100-year-old tower in Lower Manhattan was acquired by JEMB Realty in 1999 and renovated in 2017, according to JEMB. In 2017, it borrowed $176 million against the tower, at 4.077%. At the time, the tower was appraised at $403 million.
“This is the rebirth of a true original, a shining example of JEMB Realty’s expertise in value-enhancing properties so as to attain their full potential while remaining on top of ever-evolving trends and needs in office-using industries,” JEMB says.
The loan was sliced into three pieces and securitized: The AA1 piece of $59 million and the AB piece of $84 million are sole assets in the CMBS, NCMS 2017-75B. The AA2 piece of $33 million makes up 4.95% of UBSCM 2017-C1, according to Trepp.
JEMB failed to make interest payments, the 30-day grace period came and went, and in June, the loan was deemed 30 days delinquent.
Federal Center Plaza, Washington, DC: $130 million, maturity default. The property consists of two adjoining eight-story class-B office buildings of about 725,000 square feet combined.
About 71% of the space is leased by the US government: FEMA leases 64.7% of the space which serves as its headquarters; that lease expires in 2027; and USAID leases 6.5%, and that lease expires in six months.
The property was appraised at $309 million when the loan was issued. In February 2023, before the DOGE chaos snowed upon government-leased buildings, the appraised value was cut to $237 million. Earlier this year, KBRE estimated that the collateral had a liquidation value of $122 million.
The loan came due in February and has not been paid off. After the forbearance period, it became delinquent. The loan makes up 56.5% of the remaining collateral behind COMM 2013-CR6.
The top three delinquent loans that were “cured” and came off the list:
Selig portfolio, Seattle, $220 million, cured by transfer to a “custodial receiver.” The office empire of Seattle’s “office king” Martin Selig, once counting 30 buildings in downtown Seattle, has been unraveling in recent months in large chunks. The latest hit came in June, when the court transferred a 9-office building portfolio to a custodial receiver, after Selig had defaulted on the debt.
That transfer to a custodial receiver took the loan off the delinquency list and “cured” that delinquency.
1000 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, $128 million, cured by “performing maturity balloon.” The loan went into maturity default in March 2025, when the borrower, an entity of Cerberus Capital Management, failed to pay off the loan. Apparently, some a deal has been reached. Trepp said that the loan is now listed as “performing maturity balloon” and is no longer considered delinquent.
393-401 Fifth Avenue, New York City, $94.8 million, cured by extend and pretend. The landlord (the Chetrit Organization) had failed to pay off the loan when it matured in January 2025. A deal has now been reached between them and the special servicer to extend the loan from the original maturity date for 18 months to July 2026, according to Trepp. Extend and pretend in all its glory.
Just wait till AI and UBI (Universal Basic Income) get going.
Will office buildings be worth the demolition costs? Unlikely in most cases, unless someone is paid a large subsidy to demolish or convert as most are totally uneconomic conversion to residential propositions, the majority will just be vandalised and decay.
Why was all of this vast amount of excessive and unwanted commercial office space ever built in the first place? If it was just moronic stupid speculation in an attempt to pump up asset values from the get go, is there any real issue in just letting the speculators now take 100% of the losses as it sits increasingly vacant?
Who’s to say it was excess / speculative? This very much looks like a direct result of remote work.
Virtually all societies drive in the rear view mirror. Add America’s penchant for unbridled capitalism (aka, greed), and you have your answer.
Give this another 2 decades and the issue will no longer be investor losses. These babies will end up abandoned to the public to handle takedown expenses. Or more likely, left standing, windowless hulks. A beautiful sight.
You just can’t help wondering how bad it will get.
Wait until people start realizing real estate funds advertised as safe havens with stable returns are not so safe after all. There’s a lot to be lost here, especially for the people that have their pension funds continue investing after retirement date (pension funds often advise to pivot to ‘safer’ investments running up-to and after your retirement date).
Hey Wolf,
What about the Columbia Center. That was built by Selig in 1983. It’s been sold a few times. The latest owner is Gaw Capital (Chinese company). I wonder if they are in difficulty. The building has many vacancies.
Is this really any different than the residential home debacle that started in 2007? Why do you lenders and investors believe that things will continue the way they are at the time loan is given?
The real question now is whether or not we are going to allow deflation and overleveraged idiots to actually go bankrupt or will every day Americans be forced to bail out these entities again.
I think that was a rhetorical question, right?
Oh the great joys of other people’s money and the ability of Wall Street to create excesses and then to slice and dice mortgages and then sell the pieces on to yield needy institutions who forgot the lessons of the sub prime mortgage and junk mortgage disaster of the 2009 onward.
Which entity is responsible for payments for the Federal Center Plaza loan?
The SPV (single purpose vehicle) borrower. When commercial mortgage deals like this are set up, the sponsor, being the “owner” of the building, sells the property into an SPV LLC, which the sponsor owns. The mortgage loans are now for 100% of the value, but for say 80%. So let’s say the building was appraised at $200 million at the time of origination. The SPV borrows $160 million from the mortgage lender and buys the building from the sponsor. The sponsor is thus contributing $40 million in equity capital into the SPV. Note that this loan is non-recourse, so if the SPV borrower defaults, the lender’s only recourse is to the building itself, and not to the sponsor.
Shortly after the loan was originated, it was sold into a securitization trust. That trust then, with the help of underwriters, sold bonds to investors, backed by that loan, and others it was pooled with.
The sponsor still acts as the “manager” of the building, and signs leases, collects rents, and so on. It takes those rent payments and pays its mortgage with it. Now that the mortgage is owned by the securitization trust, the sponsor takes those rents and pays them to the servicer of the securitization. The trustee then takes those payments and divvies them up, making the payments to the bondholders.
The problem here is that nearly 2/3rds of the space is leased to FEMA, and the lease expires in 2027. While FEMA of course isn’t going to default, unless it signs a new lease, no lender will take the risk to refinance the loan at maturity. If they had, and refinanced the old loan under a new 7 or 10 year term, the lease would end in the middle of the loan, and if the space stays vacant, there would be no tenant paying rent that would be used to pay back the new mortgage. That’s why it’s in maturity default.
Even if FEMA does renew, let’s say they do so at half the rate they were paying before. That means that the new loan will be smaller, and likely not big enough to pay off the balloon payment on the old loan that just matured.
Since the sponsor only has $40 million into the project (the original $200 million – $160 million), if the building is only worth $122 million now. So it’s not going to pay more to keep the building. It’s better off writing off the $40 million and letting the owner of the mortgage (the securitization trust) foreclose and take the building. Which is likely what’s going to happen. The problem is the bondholders will take losses, as there won’t be enough in liquidation value to pay off the remaining loan.
The collateral is in the process of being transferred to the lenders (special servicer representing the CMBS holders). They’ll own the collateral and the loan. It’s their baby now.
So sad, so sad.
Has the % of office loans securitized into CMBS increased over time?
Wondering if office bankruptcies are higher in this cycle than previous, or if instead they’re more visible because a greater % end up in the CMBS data.
For example, was a significantly lesser % of office loans securitized during the 2004 recession, making that CMBS delinquency rate look much smaller than it was?
Wolf – What % of GDP do the delinquent loans account for compared to the housing crisis in ’07? I believe the current level of risk is significantly lower than the last time around.
The big problem loans that threatened to take down the banks during the Financial Crisis where the residential mortgages. That amount far exceeded CRE mortgages. Within CRE mortgages, Office mortgages are less than 20% of total CRE. The biggest part of CRE mortgages are multifamily mortgages (now over half are guaranteed by the government). Even in total, CRE mortgages were never big enough to take down the financial system, and CMBS were always held by investors, not banks.
Isn’t part of the bust driven from the trend to work from home?
The oil bust was because monetary flows, the volume and velocity of money fell by 80 percent causing the price of oil to trough in Jan 2016 by 70 percent during the same period (as predicted)
Zero to do with money flow. The oil bust was due to the rapid surge of oil production in the US that triggered oversupply, as demand for gasoline stagnated. Natural gas went through that a few years earlier. The immensely prolific production from fracking crushed prices. In recent years, the booming exports of US crude oil and petroleum products, and increased use by the US petrochemical industry have provided an outlet for this production:
These articles have charts that go back to the 1980s:
https://wolfstreet.com/2025/03/04/u-s-production-exports-of-crude-oil-petroleum-products-hit-new-record-in-2024-imports-dipped-further-spr-refilling-halted-in-february/
https://wolfstreet.com/2025/03/02/drill-baby-drill-for-20-years-us-natural-gas-production-and-exports-via-lng-pipeline-rose-to-new-records-in-2024/
Maybe, just maybe, we’re arriving at the point where CMBS will start to be a drag on the economy or at least a real omen of what lies ahead.
Doubtful. These are over levered idiots who bought office space when even before COVID the trend was wfh and less office space need per person anyways
After so many years of “rewards” the market has a nasty way of reminding all of the “risk” side of the risk/reward equation….. But in the long term lower rents will help new businesses and spur innovation. Just sucks to be holding the ball when the market inevitably turns….
1000 Wilshire is old, in DTLA and has lost a major tenant. Good luck with that Cerberus!
Womp womp. Make better business decisions
‘before the DOGE chaos snowed upon government-leased buildings’
This may be the one of the smaller impacts of the DOGE chaos, as the sector was already in its largest downturn. Kind of a cherry on top of the CMBS.
Every one will have a fave of the DOGE debacle. Mine is firing a bunch of nuke safety guys, then being unable to quickly find all of them when they were wanted back pronto.
LoL, securitizing spread the risk, so that more entities take the (L)osses. So we trudge on. As predicted with the spread of work from home. The real irony is so much work is wasted, so allowing more efficient workers to spend less time should be a net positive, yet we think it is a negative. In short, this return to office stuff is bs, because deliverables are all that ultimately matters. The fact that some people can maintain two full time remote jobs really means that the two jobs are not really full time.
AI is the illusion of reality that the workplace is very inefficient for office work, and still needs to be rationalized. I would note that in most cases the bureaucracy is half the problem. So much inefficiency exists due to friction built into large organizations.
And now with full service payroll and benefits available from outsourcing, work from home, and no need for the office infrastructure, a lot of intellectual property places are going to go offshore to the lowest cost places. Further erosion of tax bases is the future.
How do I tax an entity that hires me from Ireland, with my domicile in a low tax country that gets my work and integrates it in 14 countries, then actually produces a final product in Vietnam that is sold worldwide? In short, taxes are going to very difficult for intellectual work, and the modern world is going to rely on W2 workers. Another great example is the 1099 scam of cutouts in contracting, with temporary entities that never file any taxes, with no real responsible parties after the funds pass through to “workers”. How do you tax a software gaming company based overseas that takes payments through a third party also overseas? The money flows out of your country, but how do you get it taxed? In short, governments are going to have to rethink how the entire system is going to work.
So many leaks, so property and goods are going to be primary sources of taxes in the future.
“…new research appears to indicate a rise in gored-oxen mortality. In other news, the Empire has decided to end support for the Wall of Hadrian and the occupation of Brittania…”.
may we all find a better day.
@Citizen AllenM Secritizing loans does not just “spread the risk” it gives the risk to people who know what they are doing. The guys buying the “first loss” “B-Pieces’ know they will take losses just like the VC guys know many or even “most” investments will be worth $0 down the road.
@SoCalBeachDude Office is built where there is demand for new office space. In the 1960’s most people worked in offices in downtown LA, SD & SF. In the 80’s they built lots of new offices in Century City (like the one in the TV show LA Law), UTC (that Sam Zell bought for haff price in the 90’s) and the Peninsula (like the Oracle Campus on the site of the Marine World theme park) since there was a change in where people wanted to work it was not “just moronic stupid speculation in an attempt to pump up asset values from the get go”…