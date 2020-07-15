Work-from-Home & Covid Resurgence Maul Office Occupancy

There is no recovery for office space. The number of people going to the office has declined over the past four weeks.
The explosion on the scene of work-from-home in reaction to the Pandemic, as measured by people suddenly not entering office buildings, can be tracked by collecting data from access control systems for offices, such as keycards, key fobs, and access apps. And that’s what Kastle Systems – which provides these types of access systems for 3,600 buildings and 41,000 businesses in 47 states – has done.
After the collapse in office occupancy – as people stopped going to the office in March and early April – there was only a slight recovery through mid-June. And then it all came unglued again, and in cities now grappling with a renewed outbreak, such as Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles, a renewed decline from already abysmally low levels in office occupancy has set in.
From early March through early April, the number of people going to the office collapsed on average by -85%, according to the office access data tracked by Kastle. This ranged from around -70% in Dallas and Houston, to -80% in Philadelphia, to -90% in San Francisco and Chicago, and to a near-total -95% in New York City.
The return to the office, already stunningly slow, has reversed.
Work-from-home is now proving resilient, as is the virus. Since the low point of office occupancy in the beginning of April, there has only been a small rise in people returning to the office. But in late June, progress stalled. And in July, the occupancy rates started regressing in three of the 10 metros tracked by the index: Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles.
The chart by Kastle Systems shows daily office occupancy in terms of how often access systems were used, as a percentage of the pre-Pandemic era. The percentage for Dallas of 32.2% by July 8 (green line at the top) means that office occupancy was still down by 67.8% compared to the pre-Pandemic era; and New York’s rate of 10.1% (blue line at the bottom) means that office use is still down by 89.9% from the pre-Pandemic era.
The average of the 10 metros (red line) has dropped slightly over the past four weeks, from 22.7% in the week of June 17, to 21.6% in the week through July 8. I added the black horizontal line for reference.
The metro names on the right can be hard to read – so here they are from the top down: Dallas, Los Angeles, Houston, Austin, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Chicago, San Jose, San Francisco, and New York (click on chart to enlarge):
The chart above shows data per business day. On a per-week basis, which irons out some of the day-to-day fluctuations, the top 10 metros in the data are aligned similarly for the week through July 8. The average of the 10 metros, according to Kastle, shows office occupancy running at 21.6% of the pre-Covid era, down from 22.7% four weeks ago. The current rate represents a decline of 78.4% from the pre-Pandemic era.
In its prior report a week ago, Kastle expressed its disappointment with the absence of progress in getting people back to the office:
“We originally thought late May would bring a meaningful return to the office, as occupancy started to tick up in Austin, Houston, Los Angeles and Miami, but then saw a brief decline as protests spread across the country and offices remain closed. Cities like Chicago and Philadelphia are now picking up, though Western and Southwestern cities continue to lead the nation in terms of reopening.”
This assessment — “Western and Southwestern cities continue to lead the nation in terms of reopening” — has now been obviated by events as Houston, Dallas, and Los Angeles are now grappling with renewed outbreaks. And office occupancy is dropping.
Work from home gets entrenched as an option.
Some of the factors that keep people out of their offices may be temporary, but there are an increasing number of reports that some of them are becoming permanent – that for at least part of the companies, work-from-home or work-from-anywhere is becoming a permanent feature and even a selling point for new hires, and a way to cut costs for the company.
Numerous well-known tech companies have made announcements to that effect, including Facebook, Twitter, Okta, and Box. Google, which has committed to huge office leases around the world, has switched to work-from-home during the Pandemic, but has remained ambivalent about using that strategy in the future. Apple, which completed its palace that needs to be occupied, and with its penchant for secrecy, will likely buck the trend of work-from-home for many of its jobs during the new normal times.
Many smaller companies have quietly and successfully switched at least part of their office workers to work-from-anywhere and are operating under a remote-first policy.
Credit Karma – now being acquired by Intuit – is, or rather was, headquartered in San Francisco in an office building where it occupies six floors. But in April 2019, it signed a lease for 106,000 square feet of office space in Oakland, and was going to move most of its employees over to the new site, starting in 2020, with some of the people continuing to work in its San Francisco office.
But once the Pandemic hit, Credit Karma shut its San Francisco office permanently, and consolidated everything in Oakland. The company is now trying to sublease its space in San Francisco until the lease expires. And its employees who were supposed to be able to continue going to the San Francisco office will likely be switched to work-from-home even after the Pandemic.
And the longer the Pandemic drags out, the more people and companies are forced to fine-tune their work-from-home methods, which will make work-from-home – or rather work-from-anywhere – ever more entrenched at least as an option, if not a primary choice for many. And the entire office segment of the commercial real estate sector is in for some major upheaval.
The Home Office can be anywhere, in Cool And Hip Manhattan or Bay Area, or Bangalore or a barrio in the Philippines that has a DSL line.
I can’t even begin to describe the amount of business done over lunch, dinner or drinks.
Or at 11 pm on a Sunday night, working with your customer to get a show stopper problem fixed by Monday morning.
Business, big and small, runs on relationships and trust.
You don’t build that in a zoom call.
In my experience, and in may situations, reputation for delivering is winning out over relationships developed in person.
Goodbye NYC. Never been to a place that deserved it’s demise more than you.
Im a Federal employee and Ive only been to the office twice since March. My group has been encouraging us to telework as much as possible and there are no plans to change that stance.
Same here (Belgium). I haven’t been in my office since the beginning of COVID-19. Will be working at home at least until the end of 2020, because those who do not need to be physically present to do their job are simply banned from their offices for now and required to work full time from home. I hook up my lap top to my desk top at work an I’m good to go. Saves me two hours a day in commuting time too.
I’ve been wondering what’s going on with that Fabulous Salesforce Tower in SF.
By now it must be someone’s Edifice Complex.
Is it mostly empty? Are the still tenants paying market rents? Who is the owner? How’s their balance sheet or cash flow affected by the present situation.
B.A.C.A.H.,
I’ll just take a crack at one of your questions: Boston Properties owns it.
Salesforce just put its name on it (naming rights) and leases a lot of space in it. Before, it was called the Transbay Tower.
WFH will be huge. It’s not without its problems, but the firms that can make it work will have an enormous advantage in terms of reduced overheads, and wider access to talent at a lower cost. The mega city thing was going pear shaped anyway with basically a small bunch of winners making out like bandits and everyone else stuck in a rentier farm.
It will also be hugely deflationary at a time when demand side inflation pressures have evaporated. The fed will have to print like crazy to keep asset prices up as the most lucrative rentier streams dry up.
Yes. WHAT the F#CKING HELL!!, will indeed be the cry across the Realm! I see lots of multi-story ‘hanging gardens’ opening up for ‘repurposing’ as we collectively stair-step down to a new lower accedence – with many a ‘vester swingin forth!
My point is that this global bio-pyscho kerfuffle is going to screw with our human ‘fragilities’ .. real, and/or percieved .. for quite some time. Time to recess one’s priorities for survival, no? If this virus has no containment .. and affects people variously then we, collectively, are in utter new territory – IT’S territory!
I mean … Think about it ..we humans.. could be This Eon’s waning dinosaurs.
But WE like to think of us as GODS on the highest biological pedestal!
Filling high-rise office buildings may not be possible for a while because the old way of transporting large volumes of people into and out of them are no longer practical. Watch this clip from the movie Wall Street, and try to imagine moving the same number of employees into and out of Manhattan offices with social distancing:
This will require a change in much of the expensive specialty software business. The business model for CAD , CAM, circuit design , etc is for very expensive charges per seat. In my old company our multi-function CAM software was so expensive we had to share the work stations over two shifts, to be cost effective. These software licenses must become cost effective over more users, and the company needs to find a way to bring employees home computers up to the changing standards needed to run high end software.
Yowzers! Fascinating data. With a probable second wave on the horizon (or simply a contining first wave) fundamental change in how Americans work — better WHERE they work — will resonate for a long while in local economies.
Pain ahead…
It’s a trend that has the potential of repopulating a lot of small towns that have been shrinking for decades. If you can work from anywhere why not choose a quite, pleasant and (relatively) safe small town environment to raise a family in.
I would say more the outer burbs.
You can still get to big city medical facilities or airports within an hour…but far enough away from the insanity and ever increasing taxes to feel comfortably safe.
Destination Iowa!
I’m from Iowa and moved to a bigger city as soon as I could. The cities have a ton of things to offer and the culture is radically different. I know people who moved from the Bay Area to my city of 6 million or so and they felt it’s really open, small, well priced, and offers many of the amenities of the Bay Area. Iowa (Des Moines specifically) is unbelievably small. Des Moines is literally the size of my suburb. Barcades in the DM? 2. Barcades in my city now? Like 5. Nightlife has downtown over a single block. There’s one hip hop club, and 1 dance club with a dance floor in it, a country bar with dance floor, and a handful of cocktail bars. That’s it. College life has like 3 bars and it’s all house parties and because it’s all ag focused it’s 65% men and it’s not a party school like Berkeley. Sure it’s for some people but I can see them moving from large cities to medium sized cities.
This could benefit small college towns — places with small town advantages and a culture palatable to urbanites looking to downshift — provided they have solid internet access and decent transport links.
I wonder how far this might go. Parents work from home, kids go to school from home ( likely this fall), teachers teach from home, kids interact with friends on internet, do e-sports instead of regular sports, get food delivered instead of restaurant or shopping. Pretty soon no one needs nice clothes, cars, sports gear, car insurance, cell phones (use voip instead), grocery stores, restaurants etc, air travel, etc. Pretty soon a large portion of the economy will be of little use. We will have farmers, a few manufacturers and everyone else selling each other insurance and streaming exercise videos from home. Eventually no one will leave home as they will be too weak and pasty to go outside, beyond their security system. Then the real physical world will become the domain of the digital age highwaymen who will extract tolls from the “house people.”
The Machine Stops by E. M. Foster short story 1928, almost a century ago.
The question becomes , is this a long term trend that will stay after the Covid-19 crisis.?If it is , does that not portend a sharp decline in demand for urban commercial real estate ? And the second derivative of less occupancy of urban commercial real estate is fewer workers living near this commercial urban real estate . This translates to less demand for residential real estate in these urban areas , along with lower rents and selling prices.
My boss has already informed our team that, as the quality of our work is keeping pace with that of the office environment, we will, at most, be in the office one day a week. My best guess is it’s saving me close on $500 a moth in expenses.
If this is a long-term trend, the shift will be huge, and it will change over time what cities look like, including functionalities such as communing infrastructure. I think some of this will eventually reverse, but even if 25% of it is permanent, that’s huge.
And what does this bode for the numerous “work sharing” outfits, of which WeWork is only the most infamous?
The numbers of such deals in SF was enormous even beyond the multiple WeWork setups.
Former coworking space member here. Place I was a member of went out of business a year ago.
Biggest problem with coworking spaces? The turnover. If you don’t stay on top of it, you’ll be battling a vacancy rate that will only increase.
The vacancy rate problem is probably going to be the death knell for WeWork in particular and coworking in general.
The 2nd wave will hit us this fall/winter!
When Goldman, JP Morgan and RobinHood traders are all making money over fists trading from home, who needs an office?
I wonder how many will have the option to either return to the office under draconian “new normal” conditions, or remain working at home–and choose the latter. Actually, I wonder how many people will have any kind of job at all a year from now? Perhaps the desperate will eagerly don their muzzles (oops, I mean masks), regularly slather themselves and their cubical in toxic chemical sanitizers, and stay as far away from coworkers as possible–lest the office snitches report them for non-compliance with social distancing regulations. On the other hand, once they roll out the mandatory vaccinations, none of that will probably be necessary, anyway. I’m sure everything will work out just fine…
Apple Park was full when it opened.
Even at $6 billion, the expense is a rounding error for Apple. They are feeling no financial pressure to pack people into that campus.
Great article thanks for sharing the metrics with us. Kinda neutral on WFH, on the one hand less commute, middle management can go jump, on the other hand workers have to subsidise the employer the office rent
While REIT’s might not fair so well from WFH, I can’t help but think a renewed focus on the environments surrounding the home could result in cities and bedroom communities which are more livable, walkable, and bike friendly with an increase in parks and other recreation opportunities.