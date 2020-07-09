Unemployment Claims Hit New Record: 32.9 Million State & Federal. Week 16 of U.S. Labor Market Collapse

Claims by gig workers under federal PUA program soar, now 44% of total unemployment claims. Where’s the “V-Shaped” recovery of the labor market?
The data chaos persists, and the unemployment numbers keep getting worse. The torrent of newly unemployed keeps flowing week after week. But a lot of people are also going back to work. The total number of people who continued to claim unemployment compensation in the week ended July 4 under all state and federal unemployment insurance programs, including gig workers, jumped by 1.41 million people, to 32.92 million (not seasonally adjusted), the Department of Labor reported this morning. It was the highest and most gut-wrenching level ever.
The number of people who continue to receive state unemployment insurance (blue columns) has been ticking down, as more people got their jobs back than newly unemployed flooded the state unemployment systems. But the number of people claiming federal unemployment insurance, including gig workers under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, continues to surge (red columns), which causes the total number of people claiming unemployment benefits under all programs to rise:
Unemployment insurance under state programs.
The number of people who were newly laid off and filed their initial unemployment claims with state unemployment offices in the week ended July 4 ticked down to 1.4 million (not seasonally adjusted). This is still a huge number of people filing new unemployment claims – and nearly twice the peak of the unemployment crisis in 2009 – but it’s the lowest number since this crisis erupted.
Those declines in initial claims have been painfully slow over the past four weeks. Over those four weeks combined, 5.75 million newly-laid-off people filed initial unemployment claims. The chart represents the weekly inflow of newly unemployed under state programs into the masses of the unemployed:
But millions of people who had been on state unemployment insurance got their jobs back, and this includes some workers at retail stores, restaurants, bars, hotels, but also in construction and other activities.
This outflow of people coming off the state unemployment rolls has been higher than the weekly inflow, and as a result, those continuing to receive unemployment insurance, the “insured unemployed,” under state programs fell to 16.8 million. Though still a gigantic number, it was the lowest since mid-April (blue columns in the first chart above).
Unemployment insurance under federal programs.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which covers gig workers: 1.04 million initial claims were processed by 49 states in the week ending July 4. This represents the weekly inflow into the mass of gig workers claiming benefits under this program.
One state – New Hampshire – has still not figured out how to process these federal PUA claims and continues to stiff its gig workers. But this is a big improvement over last week, when three states still hadn’t processed any PUA claims. Georgia and West Virginia finally started processing claims this week. Florida started processing PUA claims last week.
The mass of gig workers that continue to claim benefits under the PUA program jumped by 1.5 million from a week earlier, to 14.36 million. This is a huge number and shows just how hard gig workers have been hit and how important they are in the labor market. These gig workers include everyone from Uber drivers to coders working on a contract basis, who ran out of work.
Gig workers claiming continued benefits under PUA now account for 44% of all people on state and federal unemployment rolls. At this rate of progression, in a few weeks, they may be over half of all continued unemployment claims.
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), for those who have exhausted all rights to regular state and federal unemployment insurance: The number of people who continue to claim benefits rose to 850,461. But 11 states still have not yet processed any claims under the PEUC program, including Florida.
Other federal unemployment programs: Continued claims by federal employees remained roughly stable at 14,482; and continued claims by newly discharged veterans rose to 13,107.
These unemployed under all federal programs combined, and under some other programs, are shown by the red columns in the first chart above.
Data Chaos persists.
No government agency, neither at the state nor at the federal level, was ready for this type of unemployment crisis when it suddenly erupted in mid-March. The result has been chaos in processing unemployment claims and then in paying people their unemployment benefits.
There have been countless claims for months that unemployment offices around the country were having trouble even processing initial unemployment claims under state programs.
And the claims by gig workers under the federal PUA program were complex to implement at the state level, and states dragged their feet implementing them. As states are catching up with processing the claims, the numbers keep rising. We don’t know whether the surge in gig workers claiming benefits under the PUA program is from more gig workers losing work, or from states catching up with the claims, or from a mix of both.
And actually paying claims has fallen way behind too. This is happening around the country to varying degrees. For example, according to government data cited by the Mercury News yesterday, by the end of May, California had started paying benefits to 3.13 million unemployed but still hadn’t paid 1.88 million unemployed, though it had processed their claims. The state may have caught up some by now.
There has been chaos everywhere. States are still behind processing claims. Some claims that have been processed were fraudulent, according to reports. There may be duplication and other issues. And data chaos has made the separate monthly jobs report by a different agency, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a useless mess. But one thing we know: This unemployment crisis is dragging out. And there is no V-shaped recovery at the moment.
There is no good logical evidence for a V shaped recovery in jobs, just because a few waitresses and bartenders can go back to work. As the corona induced economic collapse ripples through the economy more and more jobs are pulled in to the vortex. We are now getting in to the second and third tier of job losses, with the white collar folks at the headquarters building of the B&M chains getting laid off. The staff and faculties of major universities getting furlowed, and the accountants and lawyers and IT staff who service the big hotel groups, and retailers sucking wind. There are not really any safe jobs except maybe for Amazon execs and Pulmonologists.
Seneca, here’s your recovery:
\_________/
“A goldpan shaped recovery”
Looks like a goldpan, used to separate gold from sand in a stream.
What the civic, financial, educational and business world at the other end will look like is unknowable.
Bedpan shaped recovery. The bottom is full of sh*tty times.
The only ones who believe in a V shaped recovery in jobs are those who indulge in wishful thinking.
What was broken here isn’t going to get fixed. Not when the pandemic isn’t under control, and the governments and the media are putting out daily statistics about the number of infected and its rise without any context. They may as well be saying it’s the zombie apocalypse, step outside and you die. Ironically, the institutions have become more and more broken the last decade, that even if context is given to everything, a good number of people aren’t going to listen. And consequently, we end up getting more infection which then feeds the media fear machine some more. It’s a perpetual down spiral.
If we looked at this economy like tranches of CLOs; basically, the lower levels have just been wiped out. The ones on top think they are safe, but they really aren’t, because it’s like having the foundation of your house blown apart. The rest is going to come tumbling down.
i like your analogy of the us economy made up of tranches like a CLO/CDO;
the gig workers and low wage small and mid-size retailers already got hit;
looking at the upcoming layoffs, united, wells, other corporates with actual employees – whatever that means these days – it looks like mezzanine is about to get hit next.
now do the same trick with the us economy, but this time with CDS.
if youre in the top tranches of this economy, youre sucking payments off of the rest of the plebs with rentier schemes and platform neo-feudal parasitism;
now youre seeing those payments dry up and youre worried about your wage slaves defaulting;
so how would you take out a CDS to offset or swap that risk, and with whom?
How do you buy a “bespoke tranche opportunity”(BTO) against plebs defaulting?
how do you still get paid as everyone else gets smoked, ’cause for damn sure, if youre in the top 10% you.will.not.take.any.losses.
Michels’ law of oligarchy aka, the power vertical aka, Plutarchy.
Work is so passé.
I fear this gig worker area is ripe with fraud. I wonder if they are required to provide any proof of income.
44% of unemployment benefits going to gig workers does not pass the smell test.
Given the government just doled out millions to wealthy hedge fund partners who claimed paycheck protection grants, when their businesses did not suffer as a result of COVID-19, I expect there is rampant fraud in all these programs.
This is why many people want small government.
Yes the program has fraud and so does incentivizing COVID-19 diagnoses via Medicare payments. Both corrupt and make fighting the pandemic and its consequences more difficult.
Luckily the swamp has been drained and we have a law and order type in charge.
It’s not just the gig worker. The PPP program is equally smelly.
I want small everything. Small government, small companies. Power corrupts.
wework, vaporware, FASB157, mark to model, fomo pomo, btfd, “community-adjusted” EBIDTA GAAP,
consider that the average number of NON-GAAP measures used in filings by companies in the $SPX has gone from 2.5 to 7.5 in the past 20 years, according to pwc(HA!)
In credit agreements the definition of EBITDA, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, ranges from 75 words to over 2,200!
To wit, NON-GAAP profits are on average 15% higher than GAAP profits! (just ask SoftBank).
consider arthur anderson the big accounting firm that went bust after enron. The people running that shop didnt just go away; they went and formed the group now called ‘Anderson’ and they ditched being a CPA and signing off on fiduciary verbiage and laws; now their entire portfolio is basically dedicated to tax fraud.
In essence theyre another mossack fonseca, except everything they do is apparently legal.
They figured, why put our necks on the line with this accountancy stuff when what we really want to do is help people hide and launder their money.
today anderson is as big if not bigger than arthur anderson ever was.
You need to join Grover Norquist’s organization, Americans for Tax Reform which has a long record of railing against federal government aid.
They received between $150K and $300K so I’m sure you won’t need to pay any dues.
fraud and looting IS the american ‘capitalist’ business model; has been since nixon.
try adding up all the frauds since the dotcom bubble of 2000, like pets.com, add enron, arthuranderson, pricewaterscoopers, MCI Worldcom, the ratings agencies, the money center banks, the derivatives, bernie madoff, fannie/freddie, lehman, mfglobal, panama papers, 1MDB, Fat Leonard, juicero, driverless cars, AI panacea, theranos, wirecard, AIG, countrywide, on and on….add it all up and you have TRILLIONS of dollars in fraud in just 20 years!
The top 10% of this country represented by top money center banks, fortune1000 corporations, top law firms like covington, shearson, all top accounting firms, all the business schools and elite universities, and consult shops, have largely done nothing but loot this country for the past 20 years.
in just 20 years, the amount of fraud in the US system has seen thermonuclear exponential growth VS the same time period that came before it; or for any time period in US history!
You have the family of the current head of the securities and exchange commission, Jay Clayton, his family was caught in the panama papers using companies registered in the state of Delaware to form hundreds of shell companies working with mossack fonseca for the purposes of tax evasion, tax fraud and money laundering.
That’s the head of the SEC!
Consider that right now JPM-Chase is under RICO indictments;
the FIRST and ONLY bank in US history to get hit with racketeering charges, which when you consider the history of banking in the USA is quite a feat! (BCCI? Deutsche banc? CITI?)
so yeah I guess you should be worried about fraud in the unemployment checks going out…
Late stage….looting.
IBG YBG
makes sense to me; the estimated percentage of US workers participating in the gig economy is expected to be above 43% in 2020;
and
Over one-third of US workers (36%) or 57 Million workers participate in the gig economy, either through their primary or secondary jobs;
Almost half of all millennials use online gig economy platforms to find work;
The total freelancing income is almost $1 trillion;
57% of contracting workers work more than 40 hours per week;
gig economy in all wage classes not just drivers: highest paying jobs for freelancers are in the fields of AI and Blockchain;
It is projected that by 2023, more than half (52%) of the US workforce will either be gig economy workers;
74.6% of all contingent workers are white;
More than half of gig workers don’t have access to employer-provided benefits (54%);
most US gig workers are hired in the government/public sector (14%);
There are approximately 170 gig economy companies in the United States that only hire remote workers;
73% of Gen Z freelancers have engaged in the gig economy by choice, compared to 66% of baby boomers and only 64% of millennials;
90% of America’s freelancers wish education prepared them better for gig work with 78% of respondents agreeing that soft skills are equally important for success as technical skills;
given the prevalence of people across all age demos pushed into shitty jobs in this rentier neo-feudal so called ‘gig’ eCONnomy, I dont think it is a stretch that 44% of all unemployment benefits are going to gig workers.
this is why people should want and should fight for unions representation.
The only significant fraud I can think of is when gig workers earn money, but collect unemployment on the side because the $600 bonus is just too good. Other than that the bar for qualifying for PUA is very low. I don’t know if it varies from state to state, but there is no prior income required in Nevada and the requirement to look for work has been waived by our governor. I’m not sure how rampant identity theft has become (claiming benefits for someone other than yourself).
In the case of fraud with PPP loans, are we talking about moral outrage that rich people are applying? From what I understand, it’s not even fraud because pretty much everyone was shocked by the economic uncertainty that COVID-19 caused, and therefore qualifies for the loan regardless of whether the owners of the businesses may be wealthy. I have heard of fraud involving fake businesses created just for the purpose of collecting the money. This is clear fraud.
Given that Andrew Yang’s $1000 UBI proposal wasn’t very popular, I’m surprised to see that we ended up with even more generous handouts by the government. The simplicity of giving money to every single person makes it a much better policy, and it automatically solves the wealth inequality problem. Right now, it seems like we’re getting free money only because we’re so scared that Tesla and Amazon stocks might have a down day. We need to step up and demand UBI because this is the one policy that works against the interests of the very rich more than any other.
I know a couple of people that are very happy. One a student that was working part time at retail making a around a $100 per week and got the $600 per week. The other a free Lance artist making about $200 per week and got the $600.
Honestly, given the recent trend of the market ignoring all bad news and take any slice of not so bad news and run with it, I am surprise the market is not rallying again like it did every Thursday for the last 2 months. You would think something like below would translate to how they see it as evidence of “V” shape based on the delusional interpretation of Wallstreet.
“The number of people who were newly laid off and filed their initial unemployment claims with state unemployment offices in the week ended July 4 ticked down to 1.4 million (not seasonally adjusted). This is still a huge number of people filing new unemployment claims – and nearly twice the peak of the unemployment crisis in 2009 – but it’s the lowest number since this crisis erupted.”
The good news is that the economy will come
out of this leaner and stronger. The bad news
is that we are the “fat” that is getting cut. Being
surplus labor has never been a good gig.
Yes and surplus labor working at a less than living wage
The economy got a big disruption and temporary unsustainable trends are in place. I have seen some big numbers on the cost per taxpayer. Right now a lot of people are tasting the sugar, but the medicine will come soon.
My mother who is 93 says why are all the protesters not working? I mean they are eating and wearing clothes and traveling. How many of these people are living on student loans, credit cards, deferring rent andutilities and have no expectations of paying. All government budgets Federal, state, local right now are unsustainable without the Fed printing and backstopping everyone. If the US balanced it’s budget starting tomorrow, it all would come tumbling down. That’s called being in too much debt because you printed too much money the way I see it.
This data proves what hokum the UE statistics were during the “good times”. The “recovery” was a historic shift from traditional 40-hour-week FT positions with benefits to part-time and contract gig work across a wide swath of the new digital economy.
The old UE statistics ignored anyone who worked a few hours a week temping or driving for Uber or designing websites. For the first time ever, we have visibility into this sector.
It’s not surprising to the precariat who live it. But I can see how it’s a gut shock to the professional-managerial class who were able to glibly fly over it for so many years.
Funny how all the “negative” news that doesn’t follow the CMPM narrative that everything is getting better gets ignored. (CMPM is my proprietary acronym for “Corporate Media Propaganda Machine”). Anyway, FANGMANT to the rescue! (FANGMANT is another of my proprietary acronyms, I added Tesla to the mix. That handful of companies is out to save the world, god bless them).
Thanks to Wolf for posting this info.
Wolf,
You can’t ave it both ways. You can’t pound on the table that everything needs to close down, then be shocked that people don’t have jobs. Pick one or the other.
Just Some Random Guy,
I’ve never said “everything needs to close down.” On the contrary: I have said that you cannot shut down the economy for long.
I’ve said that lots of people are dying from this thing and that many who are not dying may end up with chronic/permanent damage of some kind.
I’ve said that people are being stupid (or something similar) and reckless against others for not wearing face masks in public when they’re near enough other people, and I’ve said that people are morons if they’re not practicing physical distancing.
If everyone wears face coverings when out and about, uses hand sanitizers, washes their hands, practices physical distancing, and stays away from mass-spreader events, you don’t need to shut down the economy to get this virus more or less under control (see Hong Kong and Japan).
But these basic measures – face coverings, hand sanitizers, hand-washing, practicing physical distancing, and staying away from mass-spreader events – have become politicized instead of becoming the national priority since February. Now, they’re like non-options for many people in this country. So here we go with out out-of-control pandemic.
One question is why Americans have taken a different approach than the Japanese.
IQ….. Asian’s on average are smarter, and less political…..
Its not just Asia though. Other countries have small issues, but the U.S. and Brazil are like the only countries that really politicized masks, AFAIK.
I just went into a store and asked a clerk about masks the other day, and she screamed “I DONT WEAR MASKS” back…
Now the speaker wants trillions more in aid. Fed balance sheet set to go to 10T by years end, and the debt is 26T. Fed will have more than a third of the entire national debt. Perhaps the strategy is for FED to buy all Treasury issues and orphan their balance sheet, (taxpayer owned, uber deferred assets). Rational investors are actually buying this stuff? Or perhaps jobs return in government nationalized manufacturing industries? A boost if the product mix is far enough down the supply chain that they do not threaten value in finished goods? We put people to work, (to pay back their stimulus payments) in such a way that we subsidize corporate profits, even if it is indentured servitude.
Bring back plantations and apply same idea to all business but this time color blind. Lincoln got it wrong. And even if he didn’t his statue probably won’t be around much longer anyways.
who cares about statues? not me.
we will see slavery again based on simply giving people what they want: guaranteed job, guaranteed housing, guaranteed healthcare. that’s called prison.
brings to mind the old adage ‘be careful what you wish for.. you just might get it’
Are you describing Congress or Wall Street or both?
haha
yeah, reminds me of another old adage: “the rich get richer”
Will see slavery again? They never abolished slavery. They perfected it, and made it all inclusive. They call it the income tax act…….
I’ve said this again and will keep saying it. Gig workers can easily cheat the system to get UE benefits while also working. 1099s don’t show dates of income, just total income for the year. 1099s are only issued in January/February for the previous year. So someone can work on a 1099 basis and collect UE benefits simultaneously and it is virtually impossible for state UE agencies to know it’s happening. And given the volume of applications, every application is rubber stamped as it is leading to a ton of fraud. WA state was scammed out of $100M by some Nigerian scheme with little effort.
Which is why I question the accuracy of these numbers. As soon as fedgov announced $600 weekly bonuses, it may as well have been a big banner outside their doors saying “Come on in, we have money to give away”.
I follow the news quite a bit but through all the clickbate or whatever the fluff is, I don’t readily understand wherw all the stories are of unemployed individuals and groups. It seems very quiet in that respect. It seems that most of these people are able to get to these subsidies. Or do you disagree (with links)?
The last day for getting the extra $600 benefit is July 25 in many states, where the work week ends on a Saturday. This means only three more weeks before things get even worse than they are now. Then we will get to see if the govt really works for the people.
Well, might happen but can’t count on it. Wall Street witnessed these past 6 months it doesn’t need us, working folk, Main Street, what ever, to get richer and make the stocks go higher. They could care less about 600/wk. To them it’s better spent on QE.
I am one of the “gig workers” on PUA. I’m a self employed graphics operator that works in the live events / conferences / business meetings industry. It’s estimated that this industry employs 16 million people and generates 1 trillion in revenue. There are A LOT of freelancers in this industry. Producers, lighting directors, show callers, audio engineers, video engineers, stagehands, content producers, set design and construction – as well as all the catering, wait staff, etc.
I’m the guy behind the curtain that handles all the presentations, video and other graphics content that goes on all the LED screens. I operate 8 computers simultaneously to make this happen. I travel all over the country and internationally to pull off large events for companies like Apple, Google, AT&T, T-Mobile, the New York Times, Business Insider, Vogue Magazine and many others. I would be in Milan, Italy right now working at Gucci HQ on an event for Fast Company magazine (we did the same gig last year too). Last October I designed the presentations for the CEO and COO of Zoom and travelled to San Jose as a gfx-op for “Zoomtopia” (never heard of them at that time, but now everyone knows who they are).
This entire industry is in shambles since the “ban on humans” kicked in.
All of us had our entire schedules for 2020 wiped out in a matter of one week.
I have yet to see a comprehensive article/analysis written regarding the live events industry during this pandemic/recession but there should be. This is where a lot of the gig workers are coming from that need PUA to survive.
I’m not one of these folks making more on unemployment… I’ve been financially gutted this year (as have all by brothers and sisters in the biz). I want to work more than anything right now. I love what I do – it’s the most exciting, challenging and adventurous things a graphic artist could ever hope to achieve.
Wolf – any chance you could focus your talents on analyzing this sector of the economy that has been completely immobilized? Some say it won’t start coming back to life until mid 2021. That is a preposterously long time and I’m not sure if a lot of smaller production companies and freelancers can survive that long.
We were the first to shut down and will be the last to return.
I feel like this is a shadow industry that most people never realize exists (because if we are doing our job well, you’re not supposed to realize we’re even there.)
This industry is directly related to the hotels, airlines, convention centers, ride-share and restaurant industry.
I feel like we cannot have a full economic recovery begin until this industry is back up and running in some capacity.
Thoughts?
One other thing – the PUA isn’t just for gig workers. I know people that had to leave their jobs in order to care for elderly relatives that are at high risk. They get PUA too.
KamikazeShaman,
Yes, the events business got hit really hard. A good friend of mine had a company that made expo booths for trade shows. He went bankrupt during the financial crisis and left the business. Now it appears to be a lot worse than back then (all expos cancelled). I will look and see if I can get some reliable data on it.
In terms of your last line, I ‘m guessing they may be getting the other federal program: Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which covers certain people not covered under other programs.
There is currently no “The” people. There is “Three” people.. one lodging in the white B&B, two booked at Hotel Capitol. This is the worst wobbly dining table in town. Legs four and five, court and press, have proven to be made from dry rot and crumble under pressure. The time may be near to cut down some big oaks and fashion a new sturdy table with seating for all. Otherwise, there’s no reason to break eggs to make those omlettes as we all end up eating off the floor. “Waiter! Waiter!” “Sorry sir, we had to let him go again.”
Nice metaphors !
I’m sure at least some form of it will be extended. After all this is an election year!
I’m not so sure. Our govt is so detached from the average citizen, it’s almost funny to call it a representative democracy.
Remember when Mrs Alan Greenspan did “reporting” on the economy? You know the economy, right? It’s that thing you read abt in university Econ glass regarding the Little People and how they order their lives so they don’t kill each other or get drunk all day long. Every now and then she’d let slip how detached from the economy she was the internets would have a field day piling on. Especially when she reported on Social Security.
Amost?
I am 65, and have felt this way for so long, and am dismayed that after all these years it is NOT “almost”.
Still better than China though. Right? Right?
“I used to think I was poor. Then they told me I wasn’t poor, I was needy. Then they told me it was self-defeating to think of myself as needy, I was deprived. Then they told me deprived was a bad image, I was underprivileged. Then they told me underprivileged was over-used, I was disadvantaged. I still don’t have a dime. But I have a great vocabulary.”
(Jules Feiffer, cartoon caption, 1965)
Just because we can scream at people using Twitter does not mean positive change is possible.
It really does feel like I am living in a some sort of virtual reality at this point.
Nah, virtual reality is way more fun. Try Half life on Valve Index, I take that over this so call FED induced market economy any day of the week.
Been thinking the same – but then I look back at history and ask myself what THAT would have felt like. Many years were totally crazy. I actually think we’ve just been lulled to sleep by 20-40 years of anomalous peace and prosperity. That may have ended.
Figure it’s time to strap in, get priorities in order, and stock up on favorite relaxants. Things can change fast and stressful decisions will need to be made.
Not sure if people talking of V-shaped labour market recovery ever seen an HR department in real life. Hiring that many people in such a short time is bureaucratically impossible. Firing a professional takes 5 minutes, recruiting take 5 months.
I don’t know…looking at Wall Street suggests they hire their so called professionals in record time. Q-“Are you delusional?” A-“Definitely!” Bada-bing…”Hired!!”
Actually, Florida has begun to process PEUC claims.
The whole economy is just getting worse and slowly disappearing like water on the sand, which is obvious if you pay any attention to the news, blogs, family, or friends. The pandemic is getting worse too. It is all there for the seeing.
I really do not know that much about the economy, but unless I am completely wrong, we are going to have a depression like the Long Depression (1873-1896) only deeper than the Great Depression of the 1930s. Unless we have something like the New Deal, we are looking at great unrest and continuing collapse.
Yet, Congress is looking for any reason not to give financial aid to something like 40% of the population that needs it just to buy food.
So, is the Congress stupid, arrogant, suicidal or hopefully, just monumentally ignorant, which possibly can be corrected?
The obsession with a “v-shaped” trajectory for any setback/correction is telling of the American way of thinking. That you can bounce back from every disaster if you just work hard enough. In a sense, it’s innate human arrogance in the face of vastly greater natural and/or divine (if you’re a believer) forces. It’s closely related to American exceptionalism and all of this made possible due to the status of the USD. But times are changing…
Many gig workers, especially in places like New York City, will be the last to return to work. This is especially true of those in theater, television production and movies, because their venues will not be reopening any time soon, regardless of what the general economy may do. Their jobs are the hostages of the state and city “health” authorities and governments. Meanwhile, not only will their financial situation continue to deteriorate, but their overall health, as well.
The Gov’ment is marinating the numbers .Won’t be long the cooking will commence. Just like the slow smoking of a Boston Butt with hickory and apple wood yum yum. By the end of July when all is good and tender and is ready fer’ th’ pulling or chopin’ the un-employment will be at 9% and falling fast. They may hit 7% if they can sneak that special sauce in at the end then whomping it up and adding back the drippings of the end of the $600 weekly federal add on. The un-employment numbers will be at 5% in no time. Them there fellers’ in Washington are smart.