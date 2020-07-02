Never Before Have I Seen So Much Fake Unemployment & Jobs Data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Labor Department Nails It

Labor Department today: People on state & federal unemployment insurance jumped to 31.5 million, worst ever.
Bureau of Labor Statistics today: 4.8 million jobs created, unemployment dropped by 3.2 million.
BLS under-reported unemployment by 13.7 million, based on data from the Labor Department. What’s happening is infuriating. Read and cringe.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Normally, the jobs report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics is released on the first Friday of the month. And the unemployment claims report is released Thursday every week. But this month, the monthly jobs report was also released today because of the 4th of July weekend. And now we have this delicious situation of both reports on the same day, with the Labor Department’s unemployment insurance data – people who are actually receiving unemployment benefits under state and federal programs – calling the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ survey-based report a liar. And we’ll go through them.
What the Labor Department reported today:
The total number of people who continued to receive unemployment compensation in the week ended June 27 under all state and federal unemployment insurance programs, including gig workers, surged by 937,810 people in the week, to 31.49 million (not seasonally adjusted), the highest and worst and most gut-wrenching ever:
The number of people receiving state unemployment insurance (blue columns in the chart above) has essentially been flat for three weeks (it ticked up this week), as many people got their jobs back while many other people were newly laid off. But the number of people on federal unemployment programs, including gig workers (red columns), has been soaring.
What the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today:
Incredibly, given the record number of unemployment insurance recipients, the Bureau of Labor Statistics dared to claim that the number of unemployed fell by 3.2 million in June, to 17.8 million, after having already, incredibly, fallen by 2.1 million in May, making it a 5.3 million decline over two months. The BLS claims to have obtained these numbers through its surveys of households.
Given that a record 31.5 million people were actually receiving state and federal unemployment insurance benefits in the latest week and that this record number of people were actually unemployed, as per the Labor Department, the BLS is now under-reporting unemployment by at least 13.7 million people (31.5 million minus 17.8 million). What a sad joke:
In the same vein of nonsense, the BLS, based on surveys of employers, reported this morning that the number of jobs jumped by 4.8 million in June, despite continued announcements of mass layoffs, after having already jumped by 2.7 million in May, for a total of 7.5 million jobs added on net since the April low. Meaning that even as millions of people get laid off every month, many more millions of people are getting their jobs back or are getting new jobs, according to the BLS.
This flies in the face of the record 31.5 million people now receiving unemployment insurance under state and federal programs.
The Labor Department’s details:
Meanwhile, the number of newly laid-off people who filed their initial unemployment claims with state unemployment offices in the week ended June 27 was 1.427 million initial claims (not seasonally adjusted), down a tad from last week but up a tad from two weeks ago. This is the weekly influx of the newly unemployed that filed for state unemployment insurance.
This influx of newly unemployed under state programs has now been in the same range for the third week in a row without further improvement. Thus, the layoffs have continued with the same ferocity – over twice the maximum magnitude during the unemployment crises in 1982 and 2009 – for the last three weeks:
The number of people who continue to claim unemployment insurance after having filed their initial claim under state programs at least a week ago – the “insured unemployed” – rose by 266,351 people to 17.92 million in the current week.
This surge of 266,351 additional “continued claims” under state programs indicates that more people are getting laid off and are being added to the “insured unemployed” than were called back to work. These people are represented by the blue columns in the first chart above.
Plus, people who receive federal unemployment insurance.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which covers gig workers: 839,563 initial claims were processed by 47 states in the week ending June 27.
Three states still have not figured out how to process these federal PUA claims, thus still stiffing their gig workers. But this is down from four states last week: Georgia, New Hampshire, and West Virginia are the remaining holdouts. Florida has finally figured out how to do this and has processed its first batch of PUA claims this week (28,380).
In total, 12.85 million gig workers continued to receive unemployment compensation under the PUA program, up by 1.79 million from a week earlier. Gig workers now account for 41% of all the people on state and federal unemployment rolls.
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), covering those who have exhausted all rights to regular state and federal unemployment insurance: Total continued claims fell to 749,703. But 13 states have not yet processed any claims under the PEUC program, including, Florida.
Other federal unemployment programs include claims by federal employees (ticked down to 14,645 continued claims) and Newly Discharged Veterans (ticked up to 12,637 continued claims).
These unemployed under all federal programs combined, and under some other programs, are depicted by the red columns in the first chart above.
Official Data Chaos: BLS outdoes itself with its BS
So now, the Department of Labor reported this morning that the total number of people on unemployment insurance under all state and federal unemployment programs, including gig workers, surged by 937,810 people to a record 31.5 million.
At the same time, the Bureau of Labor Statistics wanted to make us believe by hook or crook that the number of unemployed people fell by 3.2 million in June, to 17.8 million.
The difference between those actually receiving unemployment insurance (31.5 million people) and those that the BLS claims are unemployed has today exploded to 13.7 million. In other words, the BLS has under-reported the number of unemployed by at least 13.7 million people.
No one knows how many jobs were created on net, but it wasn’t 4.8 million as the BLS tried to make us believe, or even a smaller positive number, but a negative number, with more jobs being shed on net, because the number of people still receiving unemployment insurance since the end of May has surged by 1.3 million people, according to the Labor Department.
The BLS has thereby outdone itself in generating BS. I don’t know whether it is under political pressure to produce this BS or whether it is just incompetent with much of its staff not working properly due to the pandemic. Whatever the cause, the BLS has lost all remaining credibility with this report and has totally fallen off the deep end.
Of course, the dire unemployment data released today by the Department of Labor got practically no air time. And the BLS’s fake BS trumped, so to speak, all news coverage.
My question is why? What is to be gained by deceiving the public through data?
Trump is in dire straights right now, with Biden leading by double digits in most polls. If they can give people a false sense that the economy is doing better than it is, then not only will people feel better about the current situation, but the stock market will go up too.
Considering Trump’s administration lies about literally everything, it is really such a stretch to think he could get the BLS to fudge the numbers?
Did you not see how the market reacted today? And you know the orange glowstick in charge care nothing more than the stock market and optics to the public. If his supporters are not buying the narrative that the labor market is on a sharp rebound, his not so hardcore base will turn before Novemeber.
There’s also a possibility that BLS is incompetent in carrying out the survey but any way you slice it, this is highly suspicious
“Incredibly, given the record number of unemployment insurance recipients, the Bureau of Labor Statistics dared to claim that the number of unemployed fell by 3.2 million in June, to 17.8 million, after having already, incredibly, fallen by 2.1 million in May, making it a 5.3 million decline over two months. The BLS claims to have obtained these numbers through its surveys of households.”
Are you serious? It’s an election year, pump the market to get trump re-elected. Several other things, including pump the market for pensions and the rich (including everyone on the Fed board, like jpow — the richest head of the fed ever). Don’t cause people to panic to keep society running and people in line. There has to be more to it as well.
Why? – Marketwatch headline “Dow rises 300 points, Nasdaq trades at record ahead of 4th of July holiday, after strong employment data”
I love this guy and his work (in a totally asexual and manly way). I hope he wins big time on his short.
Agree. All this Fed data seems to be one big hustle.
There is currently lots of ‘hustle’ going on in this world and especially America. I will not waste the key strokes to enumerate, but the ‘aware’ here on this forum know what I am talking about. So far, the theme of the 21st Century? How about the ‘Big Scam.’
Maybe it’s to trick the headline chasing algos.
Trump’s re-election chances?
rankinfile I recommend you read the book “The Sociopath Next Door” This will help you answer your question.
Another ammo to keep this ever so hyped market up to infinity. Maybe as a society we are so conditioned to hopes and optimism, this is what we get now and majority won’t even question the stats provided by BLS because it’s just the positive narrative that we are so used to. Positive inducing headlines weeks after weeks on the labor market, carving out that tiny little sliver of not so bad news to juice the market, this tiresome pattern has been on repeat mode for the last 2 months, just wonder how much longer this can last?
One has to wonder what kind of pressure BLS is facing to continue to come up with these rosier numbers, I mean 13.6M is a lot to under report..can’t even use the rounding error excuse on numbers like this.
As China becomes more us replicating our Patriot Act, we become more like China with replicating their fake economic data?
Thank you for posting this, I’ve been waiting all day for your take on the BLS report. I thought last week’s 16% unemployment (if you read the fine print) was bad enough, but this is completely ridiculous.
How can there be “only” 17.8 million people unemployed if nearly 20 million people are collecting state unemployment benefits alone, let alone the 12 million collecting Federal unemployment through the PUA part of the CARES act?
I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but this really feels like the BLS is cooking the books to instill consumer confidence and make the stock market go up.
I was waiting all day for this article as well. It goes above and beyond explaining the circumstances of this deception. Something stinks… rotten.
Our government has propped up the economy with 2 trillion over the past 2-3 months (which is insanity) and I feel like they “need” these numbers to trend positive in order to justify that astronomical amount of spending.
Also, these numbers will play into the debate that will occur at the end of this month regarding the extension of the CARES ACT. There is another Trillion or two to be handed out soon (more insanity) and very different opinions about who should get their hands on it.
It’s cliche to mention this, but “it’s an election year”!
All interested parties are pulling all the stops. All the way to November.
“How can there be “only” 17.8 million people unemployed if nearly 20 million people are collecting state unemployment benefits alone, let alone the 12 million collecting Federal unemployment through the PUA part of the CARES act?”
Wait a minute…can’t some of the 20 million state *unemployed* simply be getting the 12 million *supplements*?
If double counting is going on, that would explain the 12/13 million differential.
Perhaps 13.6M people have suddenly decided to commit wholesale unemployment insurance fraud.
What if…….hear me out here….gig workers are collecting UE and are also doing gig work? Hmmmm. It’s not that hard to cheat, very easy actually. You collect UE and also work on a contract basis. But you don’t submit your invoice for a month and then using net 30 you don’t get paid for another month. During that 2 months stretch you are still “unemployed” and collecting the bennies.
In fact you can do this for several months since there’s no way for anyone to know. Taxes on the gig income is paid yearly based on 1099s. The 1099s only give a total income for the year, it’s not broken down by dates. I suppose there is a small risk, the IRS could audit and put 2 and 2 together, but the risk is near zero.
“What if…….hear me out here….gig workers are collecting UE and are also doing gig work?”
Nonsense. You’re grabbing at straws. Unemployment claims go by SS#. Gig workers get 1099s for their income, which are reported to the IRS and employment offices. So unless you work in the underground economy, you can’t do that. And if you work in the underground economy, you cannot document income, and therefore you’re not eligible for the federal PUA programs.
Sure, some stupid dude is going to try to commit fraud – and then get caught by a bot looking at SS numbers.
Geez, are you ever tired of your own mental gymnastic in interpreting pretty straight to the point data and turn it into something that fit your ever so bullish narrative?
Forget the what ifs.
No shortage of job openings in my area of flyover country.
Not sure about the work from home sector. But the sh*t sector, excavating, and construction are hiring. No Phd required.
Wolf,
You’re assuming that every one of those 4.8M new jobs went to someone who was on UE. That’s obviously not true. A significant % of that 4.8 was people switching jobs. Or new entrants into the job market. Or people who didn’t bother applying for UE benefits when they were laid off. It’s very possible that say 2.8M of those new jobs went to those previously on UE and 2M went to people not on UE, for whatever reason. There’s your delta.
Just Some Random Guy,
“You’re assuming that every one of those 4.8M new jobs went to someone who was on UE.”
Nope, I didn’t assume any such thing. Read the article. The ENTIRE article and don’t assume that I said something that I didn’t say.
You need to understand that the “4.8 million jobs” is a net figure from the establishment (employer) survey: the total of all new jobs filled, minus the total number of jobs lost. The figure is jobs, not people. So if I switch jobs, it doesn’t matter in the count. What matters is if my company now as 12 employees on the payroll during the survey period, but it had 10 people on the payroll the prior month. This should show up as a net gain of 2 jobs, no matter who switched.
So if some employers reduced their payroll by a combined 2 million people in June, while other employers increased their payroll by 6.8 million in June, it would have produced the net of 4.8 million new jobs. And the Labor Department data completely pooh-poohs that. There was a net job-loss of 1.3 million in June, according to Labor Department data.
Wolf,
I’m confused by the state vs. federal distinction made on the first chart…I thought states *administered* *all* unemployment claims while the Feds might (and now definitely *do*) provide *supplemental payments* as part of that state administration.
Since backing out the Federal component on the first chart brings it’s unemployed numbers much, much closer to what the BLS is reporting (admittedly you would think an actual count would be much more accurate than a survey…) perhaps there is some definitional or methodological confusion going on.
Have the DoL or BLS made any announcement at all on the huge differential?
It is too huge to be missed/ignored, so that is why I am wondering about definitional or methodological issues.
Wolf, what portion of the discrepancy do you feel can be attributed to part-time workers? It would be ideal for folks to collect $ from multiple spigots and employers likely wouldn’t mind enabling this.
Practically none. Unemployment claims are tracked by SS number. Gig workers get 1099s and part-timers get either 1099s or W-2s, all with SS numbers. Everything is reported to the employment office and the IRS, either quarterly or annually. Plus, the unemployment office checks with the employer to document the unemployment claim.
You’re going to get caught if you’re trying to commit fraud because everything is documented and reported. The Nigerian fraudsters in Washington State got detected too within just a few weeks and kicked off the unemployment rolls.
So if you work in the underground economy, then that’s not reported, but you cannot claim unemployment insurance because you cannot document your income and your employer. And so you get now money, and you don’t show up in the unemployment claims data.
I could be wrong but last time I worked in the employment office, 1099’s never got reported to us. Its a federal form that gets filed annually to the IRS. State’s Unemployment offices rely on monthly reports filed by Employers showing W-2 employee data only as part of their UI remittance.
That has changed since you worked there last. I’ve had to report them.
William Casey,past CIA Director, said that he knew that the CIA was doing its job when the whole country believed a lie. Mike Pompeo,Secretary of State, was yuking it up about that is what the CIA does lie,cheat,and steal. Every Regulatory Agency in the government has been captured by corporations or special interests money thrown at Congress and the Executive.What dumb ass American thinks Casey or Pompeo wasn’t talking about government in general. I don’t believe jack shit on,what comes out of governments pie holes. If you believe government and its corporate /state run media stay the hell away from me.
Hi Wolf – thanks for posting this! I was pulling my hair out this morning at the shear ridiculousness of the NFP number.
Clearly in the BLS’ own report they state: “the household survey response rate, at 65 percent, was about 18 percentage points lower than in months prior to the pandemic.” They are admitting that the data is less than ideal but I guess no one reads past the headline. I would guess there is political pressure to report good numbers.
Absolute mockery.
Yes, we all get very angry but you know the drill. Government lies 99% of the time. Government agencies are soical control mechanisms – NIH, FDA, FBI, BLS, etc. Their job is to protect the current government in power. Period.
They are different data sources. The BLS unemployment is based on a survey, and there have been issues in collecting the data, but they are not supposed to alter the data. It is worth noting that the data from the employer (establishment) survey implies net job losses since February that initially imply substantially higher unemployment (17.3% versus 14.7% for April), but narrow through June, so the implied unemployment rate is only a little higher for June (11.7%). The implied job gains in May and June are actually larger than implied by the CPS (household survey). One possible explanation that I have seen is that the claims data has duplicates. I agree that the data looks out of line with expectations, but I have worked with BLS data for many years and trust them. That leaves open the possibility that the survey data has problems associated with altered procedures during the crisis.
This is probably a case of “garbage in, garbage out” and not intentional altering of the data.
Wolf,
Any chance that the Labor Department double counted some?
Does the BLS count gig workers?
Not trying to dispute your findings, just trying to further validate my SH short.
I doubt that the Labor Department double counts because states have names and SS numbers to track the data. Sure there are always some screw-ups. Also and more importantly, states are STILL behind in processing claims, and the actual numbers we will eventually get will be higher still.
The BLS, in its household surveys, should count gig workers that have lost their work. But it’s clearly not counting very hard.
Wolf,
Thanks for tracking all these numbers and generating so much great material. Maybe the best writer on the internets.
Cant remember if it was Orwell or some other contemporary of his, but he tracked the number of oxymorons in the language, as a gauge of the level of corruption in the culture.
We can now add Bureau of Labor and Statistics to that oxymoronic tally.
Isn’t it possible to be be in both categories: having an open valid unemployment insurance claim, AND be working. Someone I know got one Payment for EDD but nothing else until months later. In the meantime was recalled to work…yet still had an open claim for back payments due; including all the weeks of $600/week. This of course was a disaster T the time; but the point is, she may have been counted in both categories: Unemployed (having a claim) and working (having been recalled).
The EDD gets the data from the employer when they hire a new body. It’s done online, and very quick. I have to deal with this too. This would flag that person as having returned to work, and she gets pulled off the unemployment roll.
It is fairly well known that BLS stands for “Bureau of Lies and Shenanigans” and they have outdone themselves once again. Good work Wolf dissecting the latest fraud. Have a great 4th of July weekend.
Could this be because of the reverse opening of the economy?
Wolf,
The BLS also calculates the CPI, which we all know is cooked to a deep fried crispy dark with hedonics and substitution – and this has been going on for decades, starting in 1983.
The BEA calculates the GDP, whatever that is in our service economy, and “real GDP” gets cooked further by adjusting with the cooked CPI.
So there, the US is not that different from China cooking its economic numbers.
Gandalf,
At least here, we’re still allowed to poke holes into it without getting thrown into jail for life or be disappeared, knock on wood :-]
The Washington Post has an article about service industry workers especially the ones in hospitality. They got called in by their place of work but then they were furloughed again because of the latest pause in reopening. Supposedly the workplace survey was taken BEFORE the furlough, so next month, the BLS will have to really work hard to produce a positive number.
But yeah, welcome to the People’s Republic of America. The only thing left is to negotiate the terms of surrender.
I am currently reading the book Slouching Toward Betlehem by Joan Didion. This is about California in the 1960s/70s. It’s scary how prescient she was. She could see the whole darn thing coming decades ago.
The PPP loan is creating some really weird employment stats. This has happened to several of my friends in the restaurant biz who received PPP loans.
1. They furloughed almost workers, hourly and salary, in March when the state shut down F+B.
2. The CARES Act created two separate unemployment tracks. Some workers made more with PUA; some workers made more under the PPP, especially considering insurance and retirement benefits.
3. The problem is that many employers took PPP loans using Feb payroll figures, assuming many of the lower wage workers would come back. LMAO.
4. Government responded by dropping the payroll requirement for forgiveness from 75% to 60%. Because of the collapse in demand, some biz are struggling to even meet the 60% number.
I usually skim around websites in the morning to get a quick read on things. I went to Kitco.com to get the precious metals news when I first saw the unemployment numbers:
“Gold prices are hovering around $1,780 an ounce, Thursday, after the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 4.8 million jobs were created in June. The data significantly beat expectations; according to consensus forecasts, economists were expecting to see job gains of around 3 million.”
They quoted the BLS numbers, then said Economists were expecting 3 million new jobs.
Really? Were economists (whoever the heck that is) expecting 3 million new jobs?
Talk about grains of salt. You can’t believe anything until you see it for yourself.
Wolf, could partial unemployment count for some portion of the discrepancy? People receiving some benefits while still working less hours due to cuts in staffing.
No. That same question came up a couple of times here, and I replied to those.
Is it possible that there is overlap in the total number of beneficiaries? For example some people may be receiving Federal unemployment benefits and State benefits at the same time and the total number of people who receive some benefit is a bit lower than the 31 M number? I understand it does not explain all the discrepancy, but jus curious.
Terrific article and mucho thanks for all the distillation. (Data not spirits).
Hmmm survey based?
I don’t know about other folks here, but when my phone rings and I don’t recognise the #, or there is that survey ‘pause’, I usually hang up. If caught and asked to respond to a survey, I usually decline and feel irritated (especially during election windows). There must be a better way to gather this information about jobs and new hires.
My favourite question about work and well being goes like this: Is your family better off financially and/or in wellness than it was last….. Or, do you feel more or less positive about the future now, than you did this time last year? If survey people are going for subjectivity instead of numbers, they might as well be up front about it.
