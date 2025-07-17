My Thoughts about those June Retail Sales

Tariff-frontrunning ruffled the numbers earlier. That dust has settled.

Retail sales rose by 0.64% in June from May, to $720 billion, seasonally adjusted, after having fallen month-to-month in May and April, and after having spiked in March by 1.5% (+20% annualized). The March spike was driven largely at auto dealers due to tariff-frontrunning and a strong tax-refund season. Auto dealers are the largest category of retailers (19% of total retail sales), and they move the needle.

It’s this massive spike at auto dealers in March that caused the month-to-month spike in overall retail sales in March; and it’s the fall-off at auto dealers in April and May from that frontrunning that caused month-to-month retail sales to sag in those two months.

The four-month average – four-month is the extra-special measure today to capture the frontrunning and the drop-off from frontrunning – irons out these month-to-month squiggles. It rose by 0.3% in June from May, and by 4.3% year-over-year, solid growth, steady as she goes. Monthly in blue, four-month average in red:

Sales at auto dealers in dollar-terms jumped 1.4% month-to-month in June and were up 6.9% year-over-year, and so overall retail sales perked up again.

But the 1.4% jump in June, as big as it was, pales compared to the massive month-to-month surges in November, December, and March (blue line in the chart).

The four-month average (red) irons that out. It shows the surge in sales late last year and the slower growth so far this year:

Ecommerce (#2 retailer category, 17% of total retail) has been growing at a solid pace, and did so in June, up by 0.4% month-to-month to $125 billion, and was up by 4.5% year-over-year.

The three-month average – sticking to the classic three-month measure from now on – also rose by 0.4% month-to-month and by 6.8% year-over-year.

There is no sign of consumer weakness here, just growing at a solid pace.

In restaurants and bars (#3 category, 13% of total retail), sales jumped by 0.57% month-to-month to $99 billion, and were up 6.6% year-over-year.

The three-month average rose by 0.44% month-to-month and by 6.6% year-over-year.

It largely reflects discretionary spending – what people want to spend, and our Drunken Sailors, it turns out, have been splurging at those establishments.

Consumers have not backed off from doing stuff they want to do. The pace of growth picked up in recent months, after flat-lining in late 2024 and early 2025 (maybe due to particularly bad winter weather and the fires in Los Angeles).

At food and beverage stores (#4 category, 12% of total retail), sales rose by 0.5% in June month-to-month to $84 billion, and by 2.5% year-over-year.

The three-month average was unchanged in June from May, but year-over-year was up by 2.5%

Over the long term, more and more grocery sales have wandered off from grocery stores tracked in this category to other outlets, such as Walmart (which puts those grocery sales into “general merchandise stores” below) and to ecommerce (which puts those grocery sales into the “nonstore retailers” above).

In addition, food purchases have been moseying from supermarkets over to restaurants, a trend that has been playing out for decades among our Drunken Sailors.

At general merchandise stores (#5 category, 11% of total retail), sales rose by 0.5% month-to-month to $77 billion, and by 3.2% year-over-year.

Three-month average sales rose by 0.2% month-to-month, and were up by 2.7% year-over-year.

This category includes stores such as Walmart, which is also the largest grocer in the US, but not including their huge ecommerce sales, which are part of “nonstore sales” above:

At gas stations (#6 category, 7% of total retail), sales move in near-lockstep with the price of gasoline. The price of gasoline started heading lower in mid-2022 and has continued to move lower. And so have gasoline sales in dollar terms.

Sales in June were roughly unchanged from May, at $50 billion seasonally adjusted, and year-over-year were down by 4.4%.

Three-month average sales fell by 0.6% month-to-month and by 5.6% year-over-year (red).

The three-month CPI for gasoline fell by 0.6% month-to-month and by 10.7% year-over-year (dotted purple):

At building materials, garden supply and equipment stores (#7 category, 6% of total retail), sales jumped by 0.9% month-to-month to $40 billion, but year-over-year were down by 1.1%.

Three-month average sales fell by 0.4% month-to-month and were essentially flat year-over-year.

The pandemic-era remodeling boom was a beauty to behold. RIP.

At health and personal care stores (#8 category, 5% of total retail), sales rose by 0.5% month-to-month to $39 billion, and by 8.3% year-over-year.

Three-month average sales were unchanged month-to-month but were up by 8.2% year-over-year:

At clothing and accessory stores (#9 category, 4% of total retail), sales jumped by 0.9% month-to-month to $26 billion, and were up by 3.9% year-over-year.

Three-month average sales rose by 0.5% month-to-month and by 3.9% year-over-year.

So our Drunken Sailors are out there spending even as we speak, no matter how sour their mood may be. But the tariff-frontrunning in March had ruffled up the numbers in March through May. The dust is settling by about now, and so is the trend of consumers doing just fine – and why should they not, with unemployment at historic lows and wages rising well above the rate of inflation.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how: