Fed’s Nightmare: CPI Inflation in Services Reheats (not tariffed), while Inflation in Durable Goods, Apparel & Footwear (tariffed) Remains Cool

While pundits looked with their magnifying glasses for tariffs in consumer goods prices, it was in services, which are not tariffed, where inflation took off again. Shocker? No

The shocker was the re-acceleration of inflation in services. Services are not tariffed. They include housing costs, medical care, health insurance, auto insurance, subscriptions; telephone, internet, and wireless services; lodging, rental cars, education, movies, concerts, sports events, club memberships, public transportation, water, sewer, trash collection, motor vehicle maintenance and repair, etc. And that’s where inflation re-accelerated.

While the pundits out there were busy searching with their magnifying glasses for signs that tariffs are getting pushed into consumer goods prices, it was in services – especially non-housing core services – where inflation took off again.

Inflation in durable goods (including new vehicles), apparel, and footwear, which catch a substantial part of the tariffs, barely budged, with new vehicle prices dropping, as automakers ate all of the tariffs because they could not pass them on because demand in June was already weak, and what was needed was incentives that translate into price cuts – and we already knew that from their earnings warnings.

But the re-acceleration of inflation in services, especially non-housing services, was just one more nasty surprise that inflation tends to dish up.

Core services without housing jumped by 0.38% in June from May (+4.6% annualized), the worst increase since January. None of these services are tariffed.

The six-month average accelerated to 4.2% (red in the chart). So that’s a worrisome development.

Core services with housing also accelerated. They’re the biggest component of CPI, accounting for nearly two-thirds of overall CPI. They rose by 0.25% in June from May (+3.1% annualized). Housing costs also accelerated in June from May; more in a moment.

The six-month core services CPI rose by 3.2%, same as in May.

Durable goods prices barely budged, inching up 0.09% (+1.1% annualized) in June from May, and year-over-year were up just 0.6%.

The durable goods CPI had spiked by 25% during the free-money era. Then in mid-2022, prices declined for two years (negative CPI), but from September 2024, prices inched up again through January, and since then have been roughly flat.

This chart shows the price index, not the percentage change. It clarifies just how violently prices spiked during the free-money era, how they declined for two years, and how they’ve inched higher from the low point last fall.

Apparel and footwear are also tariffed if imported, and much of it is imported. The CPI for apparel and footwear rose by 0.4% month-to-month, undoing the equal drop in May, with no price change over the two-month period.

Year-over-year, the CPI for apparel and footwear declined by 0.5% (deflation).

The chart shows the price level (not the percentage change). So prices remain below where they’d been for the last nine months in 2024.

So far, companies have eaten the tariffs because prices are already high from the 2020-2022 burst of inflation, when consumers were willing to pay whatever, and companies made record huge profits; for now, consumers are not willing to pay whatever again. Raise prices and they will not come.

The overall CPI rose by 0.29% (+3.5% annualized) in June from May, a sharp acceleration, and the biggest month-to-month increase since January (blue in the chart), driven by services and energy (natural gas, electricity, and gasoline).

The 3-month CPI jumped by 2.4% annualized, the highest since March.

The 6-month CPI rose by 2.5% annualized, a deceleration of the prior months (red in the chart).

“Core” CPI, which excludes food and energy components to track underlying inflation, accelerated to +0.23% in June from May (+2.8% annualized).

The 6-month “core” CPI rose by 2.7% annualized, a slight acceleration from May (red).

Major components of CPI, year-over-year price changes:

Overall CPI: +2.7% (yellow), a sharp acceleration from May, the second acceleration in a row, and the biggest increase since February, despite a year-over-year drop in energy prices.

+2.7% (yellow), a sharp acceleration from May, the second acceleration in a row, and the biggest increase since February, despite a year-over-year drop in energy prices. Core CPI +2.9% (red), an acceleration from May.

+2.9% (red), an acceleration from May. Core Services CPI: +3.6% (blue), an acceleration from May.

Housing components of core services.

Owners’ Equivalent of Rent CPI accelerated to +0.30% (+3.7% annualized) in June from May.

The three-month average decelerated to +3.8% annualized, still a faster pace than late last year.

OER indirectly reflects the expenses of homeownership: homeowners’ insurance, HOA fees, property taxes, and maintenance. It’s the only measure for those expenses in the CPI. It is based on what a large group of homeowners estimates their home would rent for, with the assumption that a homeowner would want to recoup their cost increases by raising the rent.

As a stand-in for homeowners’ expenses, OER accounts for 26.2% of overall CPI and estimates inflation of shelter as a service for homeowners.

Rent of Primary Residence CPI accelerated a hair to +0.23% (+2.75% annualized) in June from May, after the sharp deceleration in May.

The 3-month rate decelerated to +3.2% annualized, the lowest since August 2021.

Rents are no longer the driver of services inflation – the drivers are now in other services summarized by the “core services CPI without housing” in the first chart above.

Rent CPI accounts for 7.5% of overall CPI. It is based on rents that tenants actually paid, not on asking rents of advertised vacant units for rent. The survey follows the same large group of rental houses and apartments over time and tracks the rents that the current tenants, who come and go, pay in rent for these units.

Year-over-year, OER rose by 4.2%, same increase as in May, and still substantially higher than before the pandemic (red in the chart below).

Rent CPI (blue in the chart below) rose by 3.8%. It is now back in the same range as before the pandemic.

The historically unusual situation of the OER running hotter than rent CPI may be due to the surging costs of homeowner’s insurance, which homeowners may be taking into consideration when estimating how much their home would rent for.

The table below shows the major categories of “core services.” Combined, they accounted for 64% of total CPI:

Major Services ex. Energy Services Weight in CPI MoM YoY Core Services 64% 0.3% 3.6% Owner’s equivalent of rent 26.2% 0.3% 4.2% Rent of primary residence 7.5% 0.2% 3.8% Medical care services & insurance 6.7% 0.6% 3.4% Food services (food away from home) 5.6% 0.4% 3.8% Motor vehicle insurance 2.8% 0.1% 6.1% Education (tuition, childcare, school fees) 2.5% 0.2% 3.4% Admission, movies, concerts, sports events, club memberships 2.0% 0.2% 4.0% Other personal services (dry-cleaning, haircuts, legal services…) 1.6% 0.6% 4.3% Public transportation (airline fares, etc.) 1.5% -1.8% -5.6% Telephone & wireless services 1.5% -0.3% -0.5% Lodging away from home, incl Hotels, motels 1.3% -2.9% -2.5% Water, sewer, trash collection services 1.1% 0.4% 5.4% Motor vehicle maintenance & repair 1.0% 0.2% 5.2% Internet services 0.9% 0.5% -2.3% Video and audio services, cable, streaming 0.8% 0.2% 3.0% Pet services, including veterinary 0.5% 0.7% 5.6% Tenants’ & Household insurance 0.4% 1.1% 4.8% Car and truck rental 0.1% 3.2% 3.8% Postage & delivery services 0.1% 0.4% 3.1%

Details on durable goods prices.

New vehicles CPI declined by 0.34% (-4.0% annualized) in June from May, the third month in a row of declines, seasonally adjusted.

Year-over-year, the index edged up by 0.2%. The price level remains below where it had been in all of 2023 and in the first part of 2024.

The spike during the free-money era, which resulted in massive historic profits for automakers and dealers, drove prices to the economic limit beyond which higher prices kill demand, and prices cannot be raised, and tariffs cannot be passed on to consumers without crushing sales, and automakers know it, and disclosed in their earnings warnings that they’re eating the tariffs, and that they’re trying to dodge them by shifting more production to the US.

GM, which makes a large portion of its US vehicles in Mexico, China, South Korea, and Canada, and moved much of its supply chains overseas, is among the hardest-hit. Tesla and Honda, whose vehicles are among those with the most US content, are among the least hit.

Used vehicle CPI fell by 0.7% in June from May (-7.8% annualized), seasonally adjusted.

Year-over-year, used vehicle prices rose by 2.8%, the sixth month in a row of year-over-year increases, and the biggest one yet. But the year-over-year comparisons are hitting the low point of the price plunge.

Major durable goods categories MoM YoY Durable goods overall 0.1% 0.6% New vehicles -0.3% 0.2% Used vehicles -0.7% 2.8% Household furnishings (furniture, appliances, floor coverings, tools) 1.0% 1.7% Sporting goods (bicycles, equipment, etc.) 1.4% -2.5% Information technology (computers, smartphones, etc.) 0.0% -4.7%

Food Inflation. The CPI for “Food at home” rose by 0.28% in June from May (+3.4% annualized). Beef has been the culprit for a long time and has become extremely expensive. But egg prices continued to plunge, as they unwind their avian-flu-driven price spike.

Year-over-year, the index rose by 2.4%. Since January 2020, food prices have surged by 29%.

MoM YoY Food at home 0.3% 2.4% Cereals, breads, bakery products -0.2% 1.1% Beef and veal 2.0% 10.6% Pork -0.3% 0.5% Poultry 0.6% 3.4% Fish and seafood 0.1% 0.9% Eggs -7.4% 27.3% Dairy and related products -0.3% 0.9% Fresh fruits 1.3% 3.4% Fresh vegetables 0.6% -1.3% Juices and nonalcoholic drinks 1.7% 3.0% Coffee, tea, etc. 0.7% 7.8% Fats and oils 0.4% -1.4% Baby food & formula 0.9% 1.8% Alcoholic beverages at home -0.2% -0.1%

Energy.

The CPI for gasoline rose 1.01% in June from May, seasonally adjusted. In May, prices had dropped to the lowest level since September 2021.

Year-over-year, the gasoline index fell by 8.3%, on lower oil prices. Gasoline makes up about half of the overall energy CPI.

The CPI for energy overall jumped by 0.95% month-to-month. On a year-over-year basis, the index still dipped by 0.8%. Despite the ups and downs, the index has essentially been flat for two years, but at much higher levels than before the pandemic.

CPI for Energy, by Category MoM YoY Overall Energy CPI 0.9% -0.8% Gasoline 1.0% -8.3% Electricity service 0.9% 7.5% Utility natural gas to home 0.5% 14.2% Heating oil, propane, kerosene, firewood 1.0% -2.0%

Companies have lots of room to eat the tariffs, after making gigantic profits as they jacked up consumer prices in 2020-2024 to very high levels. Now they’re finding out that consumers have had it, that they’re no longer willing to pay whatever, that price increases are a demand killer, and that tariffs are now hard to pass on because consumers reduce their purchases of those products in response.

Since Q1 2020, pretax profits of incorporated businesses of all sizes in nonfinancial industries had spiked by 122% to an annual rate of nearly $3 trillion, while Tariffs are currently collected at a rate of about $300 billion a year, which would roll back only a small portion of this huge spike in profits gained during the inflation era:

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how: