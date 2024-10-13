What If There’s No Landing at all, But Flight at Higher Speed and Altitude than Normal, with Higher and Rising Inflation?

That scenario is re-emerging as a real possibility in recent economic data.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
When the Fed cut its policy rates on September 18, it looked at labor market data showing a sudden slowdown of job creation to weak levels, and it looked at decent consumer spending data, so-so income growth, and a very thin and plunging savings rate. And the trends looked lousy.
But starting 11 days after the Fed’s decision, the revisions and new data arrived. And the whole scenario changed.
So at a summary level, economic growth in three of the past four quarters, as revised, was substantially above the 10-year average of about 2.0% GDP growth adjusted for inflation:
- Q3 2023: +4.4%
- Q4 2023: +3.2%
- Q1 2024: +1.6%
- Q2 2024: +3.0%
The third quarter looks pretty good too: The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow estimate for Q3 real GDP growth is currently 3.2%, of which consumer spending contributes 2.2 percentage points, and nonresidential fixed investment contributes 0.9 percentage points.
In terms of the hurricanes and tornados that have caused a lot of destruction and horror: Because worksites were closed temporarily, and people had trouble getting to work, there will be a temporary spike in weekly unemployment claims and an uptick in unemployment in the affected regions. But the US has been through the horrors of hurricanes and tornadoes many times. What follows quickly thereafter is the spending and investment boom from clean-up, replacement, and rebuilding, which are all contributors to employment and economic activity.
A bunch of massive up-revisions after the Fed meeting.
Consumer income, the savings rate, spending, GNI, and GDP were revised up on September 27, so 11 days after the Fed’s rate-cut meeting.
The annual revisions of consumer income and the savings rate were huge this time, going back through 2022, and consumer spending was also revised up, but not as much.
These massive up-revisions of income and the savings rate resolved a mystery: Why consumers have held up so well. And they brought growth of GDP and GNI (Gross National Income) back in line by revising GDP growth up some and GNI growth up a lot.
The magnitude of the revisions was astonishing, and we speculated here the large-scale influx of legal and illegal migrants – estimated by the Congressional Budget Office at around 6 million total in 2022 and 2023, plus more in 2024 – was finally getting picked up in some of the data. A big part of them have joined the labor force, and many of them are working and making money, and spending money, thereby increasing the income and spending data.
Between July 2022 and July 2024, over these two years, personal income without transfer receipts (so without payments from the government to individuals, such as Social Security, VA benefits, unemployment insurance compensation, welfare, etc.) adjusted for inflation:
The revisions to the savings rate are important because they showed that consumers spent substantially less than they made going back through 2022, and saved the rest, which bodes well for future consumption.
Income was revised up massively, and spending was revised up but less, and so the savings rate – the percentage of the disposable income that consumers didn’t spend – was revised up in a stunning manner: The revised savings rate for July was 4.9%. The old version of the savings rate for July was just 2.9%.
We have seen in the ballooning cash accounts, such as CDs, money market funds, and T-bills, that households are not only flush with cash but kept adding to their cash holdings, and we used this continued ballooning of cash holdings as a better signal of the health of consumers than the anemic savings rate. Now the massive revisions of the savings rate going back two years confirmed this.
The nonfarm payroll data was revised up on October 4, so 16 days after the Fed meeting.
The primary reason cited by the Fed for the 50-basis-point cut was the sudden deterioration of the nonfarm payroll data: The three-month average of payroll jobs created had slowed dramatically in July and August in part due to downward revisions of prior data, and we pointed that out at the time, it was a disconcerting sight.
But with the strong September jobs report came the up-revisions of prior data that prompted this headline here: OK, Forget it, False Alarm, Labor Market Is Fine, Bad Stuff Last Month Was Revised Away, Wages Jumped. No More Rate Cuts Needed?
“Pandemic distortions and millions of migrants suddenly entering the labor market, who are hard to track, have wreaked havoc on data accuracy,” we said in the subtitle. There is nothing like data whiplash.
It also solved another mystery: The weak payrolls data for July and August didn’t match other employment data, which had been fairly good.
The increases in hourly earnings were also revised higher, with the revised three-month average income growth rising to 4.3% annualized.
The year-over-year increase rose to 4.0% for September, the second month in a row of year-over-year increases. Those two months combined increased the most for any two-month period since March 2022, and are well above the peaks of the 2017-2019 period.
“So in terms of inflation – and what the Fed has been worrying about – this accelerating wage growth is not going in the right direction anymore,” we said at the time.
And so inflation is no longer going in the right direction.
Energy prices have plunged, and that has papered over the problems beyond energy.
Core CPI, which excludes energy products and services and also food, accelerated for the third month in a row in September to +3.8% annualized (blue line), which caused the 12-month rate to accelerate to 3.3% (red line).
Inflation in services has turned out to be sticky. And then there are motor vehicles, where prices had been falling – plunging for used vehicles – which had been a big factor in pushing down core CPI since mid-2022. But they U-turned in September and headed higher (for details, see our “Beneath the Skin of CPI Inflation”).
This is not red-hot inflation like it was two years ago, it’s a lot lower than that, and the Fed has succeeded in bringing inflation down, but it’s re-accelerating inflation that’s still too high to begin with.
Inflation at the producer level – beyond the plunge in energy prices – has been going in the wrong direction all year, driven by accelerating inflation in services, after benign readings last year.
And on Friday, the core Producer Price Index was made a lot worse by big up-revisions of prior months, which caused the six-month average (red) to accelerate to +3.4% annualized for September. Last year, it had hovered nicely around the 2% line.
The Fed’s policy rates are still well above inflation rates.
The Effective Federal Funds Rate (EFFR), which is targeted by the Fed’s policy rates, dropped to 4.83% after the rate cut, so that’s about 1.5 percentage points above the 12-month core CPI inflation rate. EFFR minus core CPI represents the “real” EFFR, adjusted to core CPI inflation.
The zero-line marks the point where the EFFR would equal core CPI. During the ZIRP era following the Financial Crisis, the real EFFR spent most of the time in negative territory. In 2021, as inflation exploded and the Fed was still at near 0% with its rates and doing $120 billion a month in QE, the real EFFR plunged historically deep into the negative. The Fed called this phenomenon “transitory,” and we called the Fed “the most reckless Fed ever” (google it, just for fun):
The assumption by the Fed is that policy rates that are substantially above inflation rates are above some theoretical “neutral” rate, and therefore are “restrictive.”
Fed governors have diverging opinions of where the neutral rate might be, since no one knows since it’s just a conceptual rate, and therefore diverging opinions on just how restrictive the current policy rates are – but they agree that they are restrictive, at least to some extent.
But what we’re seeing in the economic data is that policy rates may not be restrictive after all, that the “neutral” rate may be higher.
Yet the signals diverge.
Some sectors have gotten hit really hard by those higher rates, especially commercial real estate, which has been in a depression for two years. For CRE, which had entered into a frenzy during ZIRP, financial conditions are strangulation-restrictive now. But that may be helpful in wringing out some of the excesses and in repricing properties to where they make economic sense.
Manufacturing, after the boom in manufactured goods during the pandemic, has been about flatlining at a high level.
But other sectors are flying high and are ascending further, including consumers.
At the extreme end of the highflyers, the spectacular bubble in AI triggered a vast investment boom – from construction of powerplants and data-centers – fueled apparently insatiable demand for specialized semiconductors, stimulated hiring and even office leasing, stimulated waves of corporate spending and investment, and waves of investments by venture capital in startups with AI in their descriptions. For anything related to the AI bubble, interest rates appear to be hugely stimulative.
Given where inflation is currently – 12-month core CPI at 3.3% – and where the Fed’s policy rates were before the rate cut – at 5.25% to 5.5% – it made sense to cut rates to bring them closer to the inflation rates, but keeping them well above the inflation rates.
The media has declared victory over inflation, not the Fed.
The problem arises if inflation gets on a consistent path of acceleration. Powell and Fed governors have pointed at this risk many times. They’re fully aware of this risk. They’re leery of inflation going the wrong way again in a sustained manner. Inflation has been going the wrong way in recent months, but for a sustained acceleration, we’d need to see a lot more bad data, given how volatile the data is, to establish a solid trend. And they’re leery of that. They have not declared victory and have said so. But the media has declared victory over inflation, no matter what the Fed or the data say.
If there is an acceleration of inflation, the Fed can pause rate cuts for more wait-and-see. And if incoming data before the November meeting go in that direction, wait-and-see would be a prudent thing to do.
And if wait-and-see doesn’t work in halting the acceleration of inflation, if rates are not restrictive enough to hold inflation down – this likelihood rises with each rate cut – the Fed can hike again. Rate cuts are not permanent. Those scenarios are starting to show up on the horizon again.
The current situation also suggests that higher rates may actually be good for the overall economy, especially over the longer term, including for the reason that a considerable cost of capital fosters better and more disciplined and more productive decision making.
So this means the government will have to refinance debt at much higher rates than they enjoyed in the recent past, real estate will not enjoy 3% mortgages any time soon, and wall street will not be getting any QE to support the third stock bubble of the past 24 years. I like it!
“real estate will not enjoy 3% mortgages any time soon”
3% mortgages aren’t coming back anytime in our lifetimes.
They want inflation. Just not too much that it riles up the masses.
It’s the only way to lower debt to GDP over time.
We know they can’t cut spending or raise taxes.
I think you’ve nailed the only way to lower debt to GDP.
Exactly. Inflation is good for business and government but bad for working stiff. Younger people who just joins the workforce will get the current wages but older people who are at their later part of careers are screwed.
May we consider that reality, by it’s nature, has limits. However, absurdity goes “to infinity and beyond.”
UK and France are announcing spending cuts and or tax increases. Canada is working on tax increases. Isolated cases? Or West deciding to clean up the central governments debt and deficit spending?
World wide debt is $236T. Government debt is 40% or $91T. Current interest rates and on going deficits are challenging governments. Math of it.
Inflation. Spending cuts. Taxes.
Jobs. Adding up to more challenges for people.
Ideally, the West needs to bring the jobs back inhouse.
I hope the feds realize that inflation isn’t under control and raise rates by 1/4 point early November!
1) It’s an election year. WE wasted DUCs/DUCs on $2.5 NG. CL and grain prices might rise, bc US farmers cut too much to adjust.
2) SPX might drop to 4,800/4,600. It might dent real personal income, but not by much. Retired boomers might suffer under 2.5% COLA. SS minus [Rent + food] = zero. SS – [OER + Food] < zero.
3) The Fed will stay the course, until EFFR – CPI < zero. Negative Rates, to give the next "federalist" administration a chance to cut debt.
4) Highly skilled workers wages will rise. Tax collection will fill the gov coffer. Under the US constitution floods and natural disasters will be
covered by the states and private co not by the federal gov. GW, TR, Coolidge… It's inhumane, but a $40T/$50T debt instead of $30T/$25T debt is more inhumane.
Sure would have been nice if the Fed had the same patience with a cut as they did when raising rates. One bad preliminary labor report and BAM, 50 bps cut. On the way up, they would have waited for 2 or 3 sequential reports before making a change in the rate. Nevertheless, we’re all monday-morning quarterbacking on their behalf, and it’s a tough job they have.
However, The mainstream media is the enemy of the people in this country.
“Nevertheless, we’re all monday-morning quarterbacking on their behalf, and it’s a tough job they have.”
Perhaps so, but when somebody consistently and for a long time does their job badly, we give them a label. That label is “incompetent.”
Regardless of how tough a job is, there’s always somebody out there, somewhere, competent to do it. Whoever and wherever those people are, they’re not working at the Federal Reserve..
A big AMEN!
B
Perfect summary of the Fed.
Further to the point, many of us were actually Saturday quarterbacking. And Friday. And Thursday. We said all along that rate raises didn’t go far enough or fast enough, and that dropping right now would be too soon.
So, I think we’ve earned some Monday morning commentary.
Dr. Daniel L. Thornton, May 12, 2022:
“However, on March 26, 2020, the Board of Governors reduced the reserve requirement on checkable deposits to zero. This action ended the Fed’s ability to control M1. In February 2021 the Board redefined M1 so that M1 and M2 are very nearly identical. Consequently, it makes little sense to distinguish between them.
In any event, the checkable deposit portion of M2 cannot be controlled now because there are no longer reserve requirements on these deposits. Here is the reason the Fed cannot control these deposits.”
Seems to me we are in a “Tinkerbell” economy. Housing, stocks, crypto, and other assets will stay overvalued if enough of us just keep clapping.
What if there is slower flight, at volatile altitudes, and higher currency inflation, STAGFLATION?
Theoretically. But that’s not where we are. Check out the data in the article.
IMHO, this latest commentary by Wolf does an excellent job of coherently assembling several key puzzle pieces to explain the reality of where inflation may really be heading in the US. What I’m now waiting to see, though, is how the bond market continues to react in the coming months, considering all of these inflationary indicators along with anticipated borrowing by the Treasury. Have the bond vigilantes of yesteryear all moved on, or are they still with us and poised to act?
During the early phases of QE starting in late 2008, the already beaten-up and decimated bond vigilantes were taken out the back and summarily shot. There are none left.
It took two decades to give rise to them in the 1970s and 1980s, when big bond investors were mauled year after year by rising inflation, and ever higher interest rates that left them holding the bag year after year on their previously purchased bonds. And they were furious because inflation wasn’t brought under control. And then in the mid-1980s, after inflation had started to fall, government deficits shot through the roof, and big bond investors had had it.
They didn’t want to buy Treasury securities and had to be enticed with much higher yields, in relationship to inflation, to buy them, because they’d gotten beaten up so badly for so long by inflation and rising yields, and now there was this scary ballooning US debt – all this new supply coming on the market – and they were tired of losing money, and they didn’t trust that the deficit issues would ever be resolved, and they saw big risks in that, for which they wanted to be compensated.
And so Treasury yields remained stubbornly high in relation to inflation into the 1990s. It wasn’t until Congress and the Clinton White House succeeded in visibly bringing the deficit down that longer-term Treasury yields dropped in relationship to inflation.
The term “bond vigilantes” was coined in the early 1990s to describe big institutional bond investors who’d gotten tired of getting beaten up, and they demanded higher yields in return for their pains and for the risks posed by the through-the-roof deficits before the early 1990s.
If there’s no landing at all, well then, you run out of fuel and crash.
I knew that sooner or later someone would point out the limits of Powell’s metaphor by extending it ad absurdum. That’s easy to do with metaphors.
It’s a difficult task on the internet, but I was being facetious. Well, not totally.
I see the article as a fair description of the reality. Thanks Wolf.
Not an easy job to be FED. They are really trying to act on actual data, rather than some hidden agenda.
Some complaining that FEDs are not detailing what are their future steps (aka not transparent). It would be alarming if they have some set, pre-prepared path. They are transparent to me ie act on data.
“They are really trying to act on actual data, rather than some hidden agenda.”
In my opinion, it was easier to make that argument prior to the 50 basis point cut.
Yeah, looking back, they overshoot. 0.25 would be better, knowing what we know today.
Knowing what we know today should have been no cut.
I otherwise agree the 25 point cut should have been the data driven decision at the time.
You have it exactly backwards. The doctrine of “forward guidance” currently followed by the Fed, under which policy moves are telegraphed well ahead of time and surprises are avoided lest anybody spook the markets, has been a fantastically stupid and destructive one these past few years. They are all too willing to detail what their future steps will be, and this takes away their ability to be agile and avoid locking themselves into the wrong stance.
Locking themselves into the wrong stance is exactly what happened during the pandemic. If they had actually allowed themselves to “act on data,” they wouldn’t have felt compelled to keep shoveling hundreds of billions of printed dollars per month into a clearly white hot economy in 2021 and 2022 while holding interest rates at zero.
“Acting on data” would have meant updating their priors in real time as data came in showing as early as late 2020 that the predicted pandemic economic holocaust had not come to pass, and that consumers and businesses and investors had more money than they knew what to do with–and pivoting appropriately *at that time*, not a year and a half later.
Inflation was only transitory, dontcha know?
Yup. Everything’s transitory if you wait long enough.
The fact that the real Fed rate was negative for 17 out of the last 24 years is interesting considering how long we made it without things going to heck.
I think the Fed et al have been underestimating productivity increases for a long time, so maybe the Covid shutdowns and the shuttering of much of the productive economy killed the gains we have been living on.
I know everyone who generated paperwork during the lockdowns felt productive, but it’s not the same thing as making spoons :D
Fed Open Market Committee meeting transcript from July 2 & 3, 1996, page 46, for a little chat between Janet and the Maestro, no tin foil hats required.
MS. YELLEN. I would agree with your conclusion that we need
higher productivity growth, but I have not seen any evidence that
convinces me that we would get it. But certainly if we did get it, or
if productivity growth were higher, it would be easier by an order of
magnitude to live with price stability.
CHAIRMAN GREENSPAN. We do see significant acceleration in
productivity in the anecdotal evidence and in the manufacturing area
where our ability to measure is relatively good. We can see that
acceleration if we look at individual manufacturing industries. It is
our macro data that are giving us the 1 percent productivity growth
for the combination of gross industrial product and gross
nonindustrial product, which do not show this phenomenon.
MS. YELLEN. One could argue that we have roughly a 1 percent
bias in the CPI so that right now we have, say, 2 percent productivity
growth and 2 percent core inflation.
CHAIRMAN GREENSPAN. We have not had such productivity growth
for long.
MS. YELLEN. Such productivity growth would mean that we are
living successfully with 2 percent inflation.
CHAIRMAN GREENSPAN. That is exactly the point. That is
another way of looking at it.
MS. YELLEN. Because productivity growth is really higher
than we have measured it.
CHAIRMAN GREENSPAN. In fact there is obviously an exact,
one-to-one tradeoff. That is, we can reach price stability either by
driving down the inflation rate and getting productivity to bounce up
or by revising down the inflation figures and producing higher
productivity! [Laughter]
MS. YELLEN. I am perfectly happy with the last view.
Manufacturing has been a very small part of the global economy for quite some time now. It’s not hard to look up.
Worldwide manufacturing is one-sixth of all economic activity and in the US about one tenth, and has been since before 2000.
If you’re willing to tell the vast majority of the world’s workers they’re not doing anything productive, you’re welcome to, but that’s not likely to be too well received.
“a considerable cost of capital fosters better and more disciplined and more productive decision making.” – this is so true! ZIRP enabled moral hazard.
Wolf,
It’s difficult to tell whether high rates are good for the economy. It could be that very high deficits have been good the for economy. Those two things have been saddled together, so teasing the effect of one out from the other….guesswork.
My guess would be yes, they are, so long as debt is limited so as not to create too large of an interest rate load (recognizing that some of the interest paid is income to taxpayers, and thus recycled).
Once the stock market rolls over and home prices normalize, spending will collapse. Bernanke said he used QE to lift asset prices and produce the wealth effect. It works in both directions.
When the Nasdaq plunged by 78% from March 2000 to Oct 2002, and the S&P 500 by 50%, it created only a minor brief slowdown in spending in the overall US economy. But in regions that were heavily tied to the Nasdaq, spending got hit much harder (the big example was the SF Bay Area, but Boston and other places also saw this phenomenon).
https://danericselliottwaves.org/
Elliott Wave analysis shows top is imminent.
“The current situation also suggests that higher rates may actually be good for the overall economy, especially over the longer term, including for the reason that a considerable cost of capital fosters better and more disciplined and more productive decision making.” Wonder if this logic will how true to the stock market and it’s addiction to ZIRP? My popcorn is ready.
“But what we’re seeing in the economic data is that policy rates may not be restrictive after all, that the “neutral” rate may be higher.”
Yes, that’s exactly what we’re seeing. They Fed clearly knows the neutral rate for the foreseeable future is higher than 2%. Unfortunately, they’re very reluctant to admit it at a FMOC meeting or to put a number to it: 2.5%, 3% or possibly higher.
In doing so, this is a classic example of the Tail (markets) wagging the Dog (Fed). And all of this is an effort to get us past the election cycle. I firmly believe we’ll get a firmer answer from the Fed in January, where maybe they’ll really put Congress on notice about what higher inflation means for the nation’s national debt & interest expense.
“The Fed clearly knows the neutral rate for the foreseeable future is higher than 2%.”
Correct, NO ONE at the Fed sees neutral at 2%, that’s history. Every single one of the 19 participants see neutral above 2.0%. We know that from the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) which they release at every other meeting.
https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/fomcprojtabl20240918.htm
The 19 participants rate the longer run neutral between, at the low end 2.375% (1 participant) and at the high end 3.75% (1 participant). Everyone else is between 2.375% and 3.75%. The median is 2.9% as of Sept, This median has crept up at every SEP (four times a year) and may be 3.0% in Dec.
And obviously, we discussed this here:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/09/18/fed-cuts-by-50-basis-points-to-5-0-top-of-range-sees-additional-cut-of-50-basis-points-in-2024-qt-continues/
I feel like a pirate… got my wooden leg and eye patch… argh.
But I’m not a pirate I’m a brainwashed American sucker that thinks I know something….
I went back in time to see “the most wreck less fed ever” comment and there it was, speaking of Powell&friends of course. Looking for a words worse than “most wreckless” and not finding it.
Enjoyable reading..thank you.
I wish I could understand you every time. I feel lots of wisdom there.
Hello biker, that’s what I think of wolf articles, I don’t understand much of this finance/money thing, but his wisdom, humor in his articles and comments are apparent.
We might get a pause if data is consistently bad… but I don’t see the fed raising unless we hit like 7% cpi consistently for months. They want to cut. They’re terrified of being blamed for a recession.
“They’re terrified of being blamed for a recession.”
And they’re not terrified of losing control of the yield curve and being forced to do QE again?
Fed cuts FFR by 50bps and the 10-year goes UP by 50bps – what does that tell you?
It probably means inflation expectations are much higher than the Fed believes them to be. The Fed should increase QT dramatically if they want people to “feel” less money sloshing around. How about $150B a month?
They’re watching the un-inversion of the yield curve, and I think they like what they’re seeing, in terms of the yield curve. An inverted yield curve is an anomaly. it always eventually un-inverts with long-term yields substantially higher than short-term yields. That’s a process, and it takes a while. If the Fed’s policy rates eventually drop to 4%, you’d expect short-term yields in that range and the 10-year yield at around 5-6% in a healthy yield curve.
I agree that sounds about right:
4% FFR
4.5% 2-year
5-6% 10-year
6+% 30-year
Fed doesn’t mind an orderly rise in long bond yields, but they don’t want them going up too much…
Really great well balanced analysis of where we are right now. I think the Fed is well aware of the risks on both sides of the ledger and has so far moved appropriately, independently of how the cheerleaders or doomsayers interpret it.
Wolf,
In articles last year, you correctly pointed out that services inflation was particularly sticky and wouldn’t just go away. This really resonated with me, as I hadn’t really thought about it, but it makes complete sense: services are paying for someone else’s labor, and people would resist giving back pay increases despite falling costs elsewhere.
I love how data-driven you are and how you avoid getting attached to a narrative – however, your writing about sticky services inflation is why I was so critical of the Fed’s rate cut in recent comments on your articles about it. I still feel they should have ‘looked through’ that bad (pre-revision) unemployment data.
While there are certainly a lot of whiny comments about the Fed on here, I think the general ‘vibe’ of some of those recent comments isn’t too far off base: why cut rates when stocks, the economy, spending, etc is all chugging along just fine?
It’s also really tough to see a recession happening with energy being so cheap right now.
At least QT is continuing on track. Because it does seem the plane will keep flying, higher for longer.
Insanity stock bubble update: S&P 500 market capitalization now $48.789 Trillion. That is $48,789,000,000,000. That is also record territory for market cap/GDP. That would equate to $6,100 for every man, woman and child on the planet (based on world population of 8 billion.) That is just the S&P 500, not all US equities.
Tesla has dropped to the #11 spot in the weighting of the index. Broadcom is now #7, and Eli Lilly & Co. is now #10. Both Broadcom and Lilly have P/E ratios over 100. Just my opinion, but there is something very wrong if the Fed continues to lower interest rates with stock market valuations in Looney Land.
Anyone under 50 isn’t prepared for a late 80s-90s interest rate environment if the economy is really this hot. Short term money will be 5-6%. Ten year at 6.5, 30 at 7, mortgages for GOOD borrowers at 7.5-8. Forget about car loans. 10% easy.
Maybe with 10, 15, 20 million new immigrants all wanting their piece of the dream things are getting hot and it doesn’t matter if the Fed thinks it’s lowering rates – the bond market will laugh in their face. 6%+ ten years sound great to me.
I made a slightly less aggressive prediction of yields in a comment above, but it wouldn’t surprise me if your quoted rates came into fruition.
Powell watched Elon & SpaceX today. He’s pumped now. A soft landing is possible.
Inflation? Inflation? What, me worry? Why worry about inflation when the ‘bosses’ can just print money like toilet paper. We’ll all be millionaires! I want my check TOMORROW, before all you dolts get yours.
Remember, a lot of Zimbabweans were millionaires.