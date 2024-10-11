After Large Up-Revisions, “Core” & “Core Services” PPI Inflation Not Benign at All. Whole Scenario Changed for the Worse

Six-month core PPI: +3.4%. Six-month services PPI: +3.7%. Year-over-year, both also accelerated further. But energy prices plunged.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The plunge in energy prices caused the Producer Price Index to inch up by just 0.05% in September from August – rounded to “unchanged” – and this was the material today for the (AI-generated?) headlines. But outside of energy, inflation at the producer level wasn’t benign at all, as several of the prior month-to-month changes were revised up substantially today. The six-month averages, which include the revisions, and the year-over-year increases, show that the whole scenario changed for the worse.
“Core” PPI rose 1.9% annualized in September from August (0.16% not annualized), seasonally adjusted, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. But some of the prior months were revised up substantially. These month-to-month squiggles are indicated in blue.
So the 6-month Core PPI – which includes the revisions and irons out the month-to-month squiggles – accelerated to +3.4% in September. In terms of the up-revisions: August, as revised today, rose by 3.2%, up from the August reading a month ago of 2.8%. Note how the 6-month average shifted higher in 2024, after being well-behaved in much of 2023 near 2% (red).
Year-over-year, core PPI rose by 2.8%, the second month in a row of accelerations, showing a significant up-trend in all of 2024. In terms of the up-revisions: August, as revised today, rose by 2.6%, up from the reading a month ago of 2.4%.
The PPI tracks inflation in goods and services that companies buy and whose cost increases they ultimately try to pass on to their customers.
Services PPI rose by 2.0% annualized in September from August, and some of the prior months were revised up substantially (blue in the chart below).
So the 6-month average rose by 3.7% (annualized) in September. In terms of the up-revisions: August, as revised today, rose by 3.6%, up from the August reading a month ago of 3.0%!
It’s the big revisions in the services PPI that drove the revisions in the core PPI. And there is nothing benign about the trend in the services PPI.
Year-over-year, the services PPI accelerated to 3.1% in September. In terms of the revisions: August was revised up to an increase of 2.9%, from an increase of 2.6% reported a month ago.
“Finished core goods” PPI rose by 2.6% annualized in September from August. The 6-month average accelerated to 2.3%, but has been in that range for three months. And the revisions were insignificant.
At the core goods level, producer price inflation seems to be in the upper portion of the pre-pandemic range at this point.
As we have seen in the Consumer Price Index as well, there have been no major inflation pressures in core goods in over a year. Inflation has gotten very sticky in services. And core goods have been a big factor in holding overall inflation down.
The PPI for “finished core goods” includes finished goods that companies buy but excludes food and energy products.
Year-over-year, the finished core goods PPI accelerated to 2.4% in September, the highest since December 2023. Here too, we can see that core goods inflation is in the upper portion of the pre-pandemic range.
The overall PPI for final demand, driven down by the plunge in energy prices, inched up 0.6% annualized in September from August (+0.05% not annualized).
But the big up-revisions of the prior months caused the 6-month average to accelerate to an increase of 2.3%, despite the plunge in energy prices.
In terms of the revisions: August was revised up to an increase of 2.2%, from the increase reported a month ago of 1.9%.
Here too, and despite the plunge in energy prices, we can see that overall PPI started trending higher in 2023.
Year-over-year, overall PPI rose by 1.8%. The August increase was revised up to 1.9%, from the 1.8% increase reported a month ago.
Obviously, the massive plunge in energy prices, which started in mid-2022, will end when energy prices hit bottom somewhere. Energy prices cannot plunge forever. But this plunge in energy prices has papered over the very sticky and still vibrant inflation pressures in services, which is why we look at prices beyond energy.
Very helpful perspective, as always. Thank you Wolf!
Wolf,
Without the specific item breakouts available in the CPI posts, I find it a lot harder to interpret/weigh the PPI numbers.
Do the PPI reports provide more granular level detail that might be useful?
The PPI report is a huge pile of very volatile detailed data, going up the pipeline all the way, way too complex and volatile for an article, and really not very useful. This here is just “final demand.” Then there is “intermediate demand,” which is further up the pipeline and comes in four “stages,” each going up further in the pipeline.
I track the PPI for nonresidential construction costs for my construction articles — so you have seen this chart before in my construction articles. This is the level of detail the PPI data provides:
The Fed does not care about higher inflation. This is just a talking point to fool the masses. They have to finance the almost 8 trillion of debt that has to be refinanced in the next 14 months.
So obviously rates have to come down fast so all the government debt can be rolled over. And they ain’t gonna roll it over at 5% duh…
Headline on CNBC right now 2:47 PM CDT. The Fed may have just hit its 2 percent inflation target. LOL
Two years ago, high energy prices were pulling up CPI and PPI. Now, low energy prices are pulling these figures down.
Inflation whack-a-mole.
All eyes on you Pow Pow…your next move will speak to your legacy in this inflation war…
Looks like MSM wants a cut, data suggest otherwise…definitely will be an interesting Nov..any bets on where this is heading in Oct?
I hope Powell is reading this, energy is skewing the target.
I gave AI a random sample of Wolfstreet articles and asked it to generate headlines for them. For every one of them AI came back with a headline “Some Economic Data Explained, RTGDFA“
It would be a tragedy if Wolfstreet.com ever become dominated by AI output. The flair and sizzle would be gone. The unique viewpoint would be bowdlerized into a potpourri of literary soundbites … And where would we be without his comments?
“bowdlerized”
Wow!!! On Wolf Street! I think the last time I heard this word was in one of my graduate courses in literature in the early 1980s. You just made my day!
SP 500 PE ratio – over 30.
Historical average = 15.
50% index decline would normalize.
Whoop de doo. I just checked my 401k (invested in Target 2060 retirement), and it’s at $87,000 and change. Everything I need to buy is up by 20-80% in the last 5 years since I graduated university, and the rich with $10 million 10 years ago have $30 million and will still “pay whatever” for everything, driving costs us, but life’s just grand!
Steve B,
You have no idea how tone-deaf your whole series here is. You said you’re about 27, you graduated from college not long ago, you already have $87K in a 401k at this young age, rather than struggling for survival, as we had to do at that age, and you complain how unfair life is. You have no freaking idea. I’m glad that you’re doing great at your young age, but you get 5 Academy Awards for whining in your prior comments.
MW: Homeowners haven’t drained cash out of their houses this fast since 2008
MW: US mortgage rates register biggest weekly jump in six months
Sounds like another scare doomer headline like most American don’t have $400 in savings type….I am sure this is nothing burger…
Yes, the best solution would be for everyone to STOP RTGDFHeadlines.
Ikki, song fan,
So, read nothing at all…..or just skip the headlines……or stick to talk radio and some TV?
MW: SoCalBeachDude drags garbage onto Wolf Street and gets labeled as an idiot.
Those two stories today on MarketWatch are both correct and have highly salient information and I would suggest you read them and attempt to comprehend that key information.
With the inflation and employment data that’s come out recently, another rate cut in November doesn’t make sense to me. At the very least you’d expect a “wait and see” approach for caution’s sake.
Not sure why “wait and see” should only apply as rates increase. But maybe I’m naive.
Bostic came out yesterday saying that he is open to a “pause” in November.
I am sure it will be pending Oct numbers. If it even flatline in Oct, likely it will be greenlight for cutting….
The rate cut in September was unnecessary. A rate cut in November would be worse than unnecessary.
You best believe it’s a function of who gets elected. Yellen and JPow will burn it down if they know their time is up.
Very interesting headline vs fact though I did not see much move in the 10 year. Not sure what the fed flat rate cuts did (don’t really know how to pull that easily)
Rich folks love this e-CON-omy.
Poor workers not so much.
What rich folks don’t seem to get is that quality of their goods and services fall as inequality in wages rises. Yes, they can buy a gigantic fancy yacht with the geater inequality, but they might not be able to enjoy it. The likelihood of the yacht falling apart due to shoddy interior quality, or being in the shop for maintenance all the time due to crappy structural integrity or engine parts, or the crew not doing their job correctly or showing up for work goes way up. Look, some level of wealth inequality is ok, but when it gets out of hand, no one benefits. Those billionaires lives can’t be enjoyable when everything around them is low quality due to their economic actions.
I think the QE and the deficit spending is going right to profits and wages and not to meaningful expansion of productive capacity. The money didn’t flow to China to expand production, did it? When you never have a slow down in consumption what incentive do corporations have to lower prices? People will pay what it costs to get what they want, and rack up the debt to do it.
Hello Wolf. Sorry this is off topic but curious to know how much MBS is owned by US treasury and part of the national debt. I understand Fed owns significant MBS(2.5 trillion), but since now fed is not buying who finances new mortgages.
I think you’re using the wrong language here.
1. The Fed holds (“owns” as you said) MBS
2. The US Treasury Department holds zero MBS
3. The US government insures and guarantees mortgages, packages them into MBS, and SELLS these MBS to big investors. The US government does this through various agencies (VA, Ginnie Mae, Farmers Mac, etc.) and through the GSEs (Fannie Mae, etc.).
4. The US government is on the hook if these mortgages default. Investors that hold the MBS don’t bear the credit risk.
5. As the Fed steps away, investors end up buying all the MBS that are issued.
If the government is going to guarantee MBS, why even bother having them? Why not just buy treasury bills of the same duration?
MBS yield quite a bit more than Treasury securities because they’re such a hassle to deal with. You constantly get these pass-through principal payments that reduce your balance, so you have to buy new MBS all the time to keep your balance steady. MBS are really only for pros with huge portfolios of them. But if you have this system set up on auto pilot, they’re a pretty good deal.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/WSHOMCB
Can you expand on this series?
The chart you linked shows MBS held by the Fed, which it bought during QE and is now shedding during QT.
You people have to start reading my articles here.
My Fed QT articles, which I publish once a month every month, are a flagship product here and get lots of attention. By posting this kind of comment here, you show the entire world that you have never ever read any of my Fed QT articles.
So the link below is the latest Fed QT article. The MBS section is the third chart down. Make sure you read and understand the explanation.SO READ THIS:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/10/03/fed-balance-sheet-qt-66-billion-in-sept-1-92-trillion-from-peak-to-7-05-trillion-back-to-may-2020-below-7-trillion-in-1-2-months/
If there is no credit risk why are mortgage rates so much higher than treasury yields?
There are two parties to this deal.
There is no credit risk for investors of MBS because the government insures or guarantees the mortgages. So investors are buying government guaranteed securities.
But the government faces the credit risk from homeowners defaulting on their mortgages, and lenders face this credit risk in non-government-guaranteed mortgages, and they all need to be compensated for taking this risk.
It seems like it will only accelerate more from here. The Fed would have to raise rates again, and then we will finally have the crash I anticipated much earlier. It seems like this inflation will be crushed only by a recession.
Thanks WR for these reports and showing us the other side, much different from MSM and FED as well.
If the inflation is really this high, and sticky, then FED would not have hiked by 50bps.
When the Fed hiked, it didn’t yet have this data. But it did have two weak labor market reports in a row, and that scared them. But then, after the cut, the entire weakness was revised away. I’m glad I’m not in their shoes.
Nearly 68 million Social Security beneficiaries will see a 2.5% COLA beginning in January 2025.
Input 2.5% to my big spread sheet. I will ignore inflation until October 2025.
The only way to beat inflation is to stay rich.
Seems like we need a major conflict or event to drive energy prices up to reveal what’s behind the curtain.
The US is the largest oil and gas producer in the world, a large exporter of petroleum products and the largest exporter of LNG in the world. Production has been surging from record to record. Drill baby drill. There is a glut in the US, and exports are relieving the glut. So any energy price spike is going to be short-lived because it will just cause production to surge.
But what will happen at some point is that energy stops plunging, and when it kind of wobbles along in a price range for a while, the energy PPI and CPI are no longer negative but maybe zero or slightly positive. And suddenly overall PPI/CPI is higher than core PPI/CPI. So in this case, if core PPI is 3.4% six-month average, and energy increases even a little bit, overall PPI will increase by 3.7% six-month average, instead of 2.3%, as it’s doing now.
Wolf,
What you mention here on oil production I follow a writer who believes EIA understated production in 2022 and overstated it in 2023. We are beginning to see the peak production of Permian isn’t far away. Thus the increase in overall PPI is on the way.
The upside will be with LNG and hopefully in a big way.
Every year since I followed oil production in the US – lots of years by now — there have always been stories by “experts” that claimed that peak production had either already occurred or was just around the corner, either in the US overall or in specific fields. But production keeps booming. These peak-production stories are circulated, I believe, in order to pump up prices.
And when the price of oil rises enough, then shale plays that are not economical today will become economical. A high price of oil in the US will bring on a tsunami of oil production. When the price is high enough, frackers can ramp up production so fast it makes your head spin, as we have seen. And so they have succeeded several times already in totally crashing the price of oil and gas through overproduction.
Over the past month the prices of oil and gasoline and diesel have been soaring and are up around 15% during that time which renders these statistics on inflation pretty much meaningless and irrelevant as of the present time.
That’s BS for the US overall — though your personal rip-off gas station from hell might have jacked up the price just to make you happy, but not in the US overall.
Weekly gasoline prices for the US and by region:
https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/gasdiesel/?src=email
As you can see, the West Coast has its own line. If you click on the dates in the right-hand column, you get the charts. On the West Coast, the average price as of Oct 7 dropped to the lowest in 10 months.
What motivates FED decisions?
For Paul Volcker, it was inflation and he didn’t care how high unemployment went to control inflation.
But now, due to the $35 trillion Federal debt, the situation is far more treacherous. Plus Paul Volcker didn’t care about the damage done to Wall Street.
Jerome Powell is trying to thread the needle: he cares about unemployment, he cares about Wall Street, he cares about the economy, and he says that he wants 2% inflation, but he lowered rates before he even got it. Maybe he lowered rates to help democrats in the election, anything is possible.
The Federal government guarantees so much today: $250,000 or $500,000 in bank deposits, home mortgages, who knows what else. Any rational observer could only conclude that their guarantees could very easily exceed their ability to fulfill their guarantees.
After all, how much are guarantees worth when the organization making them is already $35 trillion in debt.
If these people had just dealt with this from the beginning rather than ignoring it and hoping it went away on its own we’d be out of this mess by now.