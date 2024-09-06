The Fed Has Room to Cut, Rates Are High Relative to Inflation, and Job Growth Could Use some Juicing Up

Job growth bounces back some, hourly earnings jump, unemployment dips, but job growth is too slow to absorb the massive influx of immigrants.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Payrolls at employers rose by 142,000 jobs in August, the most since May, and a bounce-back from July, which was revised down to 89,000 new jobs (may have been affected by the bad weather across a big part of Texas due to Hurricane Beryl), and from June, which was revised down to 118,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today.
So job growth over the last three months was relatively weak, but still way above the weakest months during the Good Times in 2018 and 2019 (blue in the chart).
The three-month average — which includes the revisions and irons out the month-to-month squiggles — declined to 116,000 jobs, dragged down by the July report, and at the very low end of the three-month averages in 2018 and 2019 (red).
The Fed’s rates are high, inflation has dropped, and the labor market could use some juicing up.
Clearly, the growth in new jobs has slowed from the frenetic pace of rehiring in 2021-2023 after the mass-layoffs during the early phases of the pandemic that had then triggered labor shortages.
Job creation has now dropped to the lower end of the range in 2018 and 2019, making it more difficult for the massive waves of immigrants – 6 million in 2022 and 2023, plus those arriving this year, according to the Congressional Budget Office – to find work, which has been putting upward pressure on the unemployment rate.
But layoffs remain very low. It’s not that companies in aggregate are shedding jobs as they would during a recession – but they’ve slowed adding jobs.
The Fed’s policy rates are high and, at 5.25% to 5.5%, well above all inflation rates, and double the annual core PCE price index (2.6%), which the Fed uses for its 2% target. This puts policy rates into fairly restrictive territory, and the labor market has started to show the effects.
So inflation is still above target, and it ticked up in July, which was perhaps just one of the squiggles on the way down, or one of the squiggles that indicated a change in direction. Either way, there is now room to cut. And job creation has now slowed to where cuts would be appropriate in order to not further reduce momentum in the labor market.
If inflation resurges, and refuses to go back down on its own, the Fed can always hike again. Rate cuts are not permanent.
A recession in the US (which are called out by the NBER) generally includes actual declines in payrolls (but they’re still growing), a surge in the unemployment rate (but it remains historically low and dipped in August), a surge in initial unemployment insurance claims (which remain historically low and fell further in recent weeks), and quarter-to-quarter declines in GDP (but in Q2, GDP grew 3.0%, much faster than the 10-year average, picking up steam from the more sluggish growth in Q1).
So a rate cut in September wouldn’t be because there’s a recession, but because the Fed has room to cut, with inflation being half its policy rates; and because the labor market now has trouble growing fast enough, with interest rates this high, to absorb the massive influx of immigrants that are looking for work.
Average hourly earnings jumped by 0.4% (4.9% annualized) in August from July, the biggest increase since January (blue in the chart below).
The three-month average, which includes revisions and irons out some of the month-to-month squiggles, accelerated to 0.31% (3.8% annualized), the biggest increase since March, the second month in a row of increases, and at the very high end of the range in the years before the pandemic (red).
The 12-month rate rose to 3.8%, well above the peaks of the 2017-2019 period.
This still relatively high wage growth is way down from the pace in 2022 and 2023. As Powell said at the press conferences, it likely no longer provides significant fuel for inflation.
The headline unemployment rate (U-3) dipped to 4.2% (from 4.3% in July), which is still historically low, but is up sharply from the period of the labor shortages in 2022.
The unemployment rate now sits smack-dab on the Fed’s 4.2% “longer run” median projection for the unemployment rate, according to the Fed’s last Summary of Economic Projections.
The unemployment rate is also where the massive influx of immigrants over the past two years – estimated at 6 million in 2022 and 2023 by the Congressional Budget Office – shows up: Those that are looking for a job but have not yet found a job count as unemployed. And their influx into the labor force has caused the unemployment rate to rise.
An increase in the unemployment rate due to a surge in the supply of labor is a different dynamic than a rise in the unemployment rate caused by job cuts (reduction in demand for labor), as we would see during a recession:
The number of unemployed people looking for a job dipped to 7.11 million. At the low point during the labor shortages, the number of unemployed had dropped to 5.8 million.
The unemployment rate (above) accounts for the large-scale growth in the labor force over the decades; this metric here of the number of unemployed does not take into account the growth in the labor force.
Has the Fed ever started cutting rates with stock prices and housing prices at all time high (give or take)?
Well, they’re now coming down belatedly, even as we speak.
At the moment, the Nasdaq Composite is down 5.5% this week.
😬
It’s not like the stock market has only had one negative month since last October 😏 That one month being April 2024, driven by tax-loss selling.
Quick, rates need to be lowered to zero! Wall Street billionaires can’t afford for stocks to go down!
The Nasdaq is up by only 5% from Nov 2021 — nearly 3 years ago. Most stocks have stalled or are down over this period. It’s just a few gigantic stocks that have pushed overall indices higher — and that’s related to the AI bubble.
The Fed Put is real. Who cares if most people can’t afford anything, its all about asset valuations for the wealthy.
The Fed should fix interest rates based on the real economy and not capital markets. So rate cuts should be expected.
But what we observe in the capital markets is an outcome of repeated Fed and Fiscal intervention. The market throws a tantrum on every withdrawal symptom demanding looser monetary policy or fiscal spending to keep rates low and profits elevated.
But if the markets get even a whiff that previous interventionism will not be repeated then I would expect we will see a quick and dramatic 30-40% drop in stock prices and a recession soon following it.
What we see in stock markets is moral hazard and will likely take a while to readjust. One way or the other these valuations will not hold.
A reversion to the mean of PE of spx from current estimates of PE 23 to maybe 18 is a 20 percent drop . Wolf says markets do what they do . They can stay irrational a long time or flat til economy catches up . As documented by Wolf we have an ever changing economy with tech becoming the real world economic changer . Offices becoming smaller (buildings not needed) Mobil technology, EV reducing need for gasoline , the rise of high speed internet with gaming and streaming content becoming the norm . Who knows what comes next maybe a medical treatment change due to tech. My point is people will adapt and I don’t want inflation or a return to ZIRP. I would love a cut to below the 10 year myself and given the past few experiences with inflation 50 basis points followed by 2 more gets us to 4 percent
I’m not convinced there’s anything “wrong” with the job market to warrant deep rate cuts – in fact, a case could be made for no cuts at all.
The 3.4% unemployment rates were artificially low, due to artificial labor shortages. Many voluntarily dropped out of the labor force, citing fear of Covid while living on stimulus checks & boosted UI payouts. Now that the free money spigots have ended in even the bluest states, they’ve had no choice but re-enter the workforce, pushing up the unemployment rate.
The recent surge in immigration also expanded the labor force at a rate faster than new jobs could be created.
Meanwhile, the high monthly NFP job gains of the last few years were artificially inflated by jobs recovered by Covid reopenings, not newly-created jobs.
It’s normal for monthly job growth to slow as the labor market approaches full employment. There were multiple months with negative job growth & high layoffs in the 2009-2020 expansion, and the economy never fell into recession.
All other economic metrics (GDP, consumer spending-retail sales, etc.) remain exceptionally strong.
“… to warrant deep rate cuts”
I agree with you. “Deep” rate cuts would be inappropriate.
Market still thinks 8 cuts in the next year or so. Seems ambitious.
Doesn’t seem like enough considering market will crash inside a year. And by market I mean the entire 7-stock market.
I agree the Fed *could* cut rates at the next meeting. They have wiggle room vis-a-vis the lower inflation readings as the article says.
I remain unconvinced that they *should* cut rates, however.
Over the last three months, job creation slowed down quite a bit. If it were 2018 or 2019, with rates already as low as they were back then, no biggie. But now rates are 5.25% to 5.5%, the core PCE price index is at 2.6%, and the influx into the labor force is huge and needs to be absorbed with strong growth in jobs, and that’s a good reason to cut, given the slowdown in growth.
But the Fed shouldn’t cut a lot, and it shouldn’t cut fast, unless the labor market deteriorates a lot. In August, the labor market picked up a little. If the labor market continues along the August lines, and picks up a little from there, the Fed should be very careful to not cut too far, or else it’ll have to hike rates again as inflation starts picking up steam.
i agree with you there. but waller came out implying that many cuts were justified, and that they should potentially be big cuts.
why is he jawboning? why not just stfu?
Because who would listen to him if he said
“hey guys let us wait and see…no one knows the future. I don’t freaking know, Powell doesn’t know….and over the last few years we have provided sufficient proof that we don’t know. But based on what we see some cuts are okay”
Who would pay him $$$ for such an interview or statement?
Maybe monetary policy makers should be disallowed from making public speeches and forward guidance should be banished.
Wolf, I am dubious that this immigration wave is creating a rise in the “official” labor pool numbers. Most of that cohort are here illegally and cannot get a W-2 (at least not without submitting a fake SSN and hoping that their employer doesn’t use e-Verify.) Those folks wouldn’t even be counted in the BLS establishment survey.
The Household survey might be another matter. Mish and others have noted that the Household data and the Establishment data have diverged, so perhaps your theory is correct and there are tons of underground economy jobs out there.
If these folks can’t get jobs at all, they can ride government bennies or just go back home.
The Fed is always ahead of the curve when it comes to loosening, and behind the curve when it comes to tightening. Why would this be any different?
WTF!?!
LOL!
Not sure, I think that some commenters are just too deep in eating putin’s propaganda. USA is a shithole, collapse etc.
This article is the craziest, I like “crazy” but this one is my all time fave…now time for my meds.
Can’t post what I want or I’ll be disappeared….but this article really is cupcake crazy.
One thing matters only. When the FED starts cutting rates and keeps on going, all inflated asset prices will keep on deflating. With the QT on the automatic burner and lower interest rates, we have a double whammy on the economic growth going forward (and all assets that follow it).
Wolf, help me understand the 6 million immigrants coming into the country to find work – are these immigrants that come through established channels, get Visas, etc and can legally work here, or are we counting the ones that sneak across the border and have no legal status here but also look for work?
Thanks.
Both. The unemployment survey doesn’t distinguish between legal & illegal immigration.
The 6 million in 2022 and 2023 is total net immigration (those that came minus those that left): it includes those with work visas, green cards, H1b visas, etc. plus asylum seekers with and without work permits, plus illegals.
As soon as they’re actively looking for work, they’re considered in the labor force and count as unemployed – which increases the unemployment rate.
When they find a job, they count as employed. Some visa holders (H1b for example) already have a job lined up when they arrive and they don’t count as unemployed.
In the household survey (unemployment rate, labor force, etc.) there are known data problems with illegal immigrants since they’re less likely to respond to surveys.
In addition, there’s the issue in the household survey that the Census Bureau hasn’t updated its population estimates to include that wave of immigrants, and the BLS is extrapolating its figures to the un-updated population data, and therefor understates total employment, the labor force, etc.
The establishment survey (number of nonfarm jobs created, average hourly earnings, etc.) doesn’t have that issue. This is employer data, and they report who they have on their payrolls as employees or contractors, and they’re not asked about immigration status. So if a construction company has employees or contractors that don’t have work permits, it still reports these jobs, and it’s not an issue because the surveys don’t asked about immigration status.
Thank you. It’s clearer to me now.
Oooh, Depth Charge will love this post!
I’ll start to pour one in Sept for the start of an eventual farewell to safe, risk free asset return…couple of cuts later, who knows, might force my money back in stock market again…blah, if that’s the case, just going to buy share in BRKA and call it a day or some high dividend stock like MO
You’re exaggerating. If the Fed cuts six times, 25 basis points each, it will bring the top end of the rates to 4.0% Which is still a pretty good risk-free return if inflation is in the 2-3% range. It’s risk-free, so you’re not losing 5.5% in the Nasdaq in one week, as we’re doing right now.
ok, you got a point there. Regardless, IMHO still feels like a gut punch if it goes from 5.5 to 4.0 quickly, especially when certain assets like houses and cars are still well elevated in pricing and we’re still not at a steady 2.0% target…
But I get the point about 4% being risk-free. Besides the official number, inflation sure hasn’t felt like less than 4% for a long time.
Inflation is down to 2.6%, but in the pce/cpi articles you noted that it was mostly due to deflation in durable goods. If durable goods pick back up and inflation heads back above 3% is the right move to raise rates back again or just hold steady at something like 4.75%?
Inflation feels like it has slowed down some but it doesn’t feel “fixed” to me when I pay for something.
I am noticing some staples (that were still selling at reasonble prices in the last year or two) not going up in price but simply disappearing. Probably will see more of that with “inflation is down”.
Have a 26 week T-Bill and another ready for reinvestment….I think I will go to 52 weeks as it seems everything will be getting chopped…..
Oil prices below 70 usd/bbl also provides significant stimulus
“. Rate cuts are not permanent.” I don’t believe that. When was the last time they cut and then hiked within a 1 year period?
Market is expecting a cutting cycle. Not cut, cut, hike, hike. I don’t care if they have room to hike it’s potentially Powell’s Burns moment.
From a market perspective, I think this is 100% right on point, I don’t think they have any pricing target baked in we’ll be cutting then hike, they expect this to be cut, cut and cut…in their mind, inflation is a already over with, plus the only thing they can draw back to but it’s not a parallel comparison is the 2018 hike then cut pretty soon after and for a very long time..sure that was when official inflation was low and different dynamic but the market only remembers what they want to believe in.
Used short-side liquidity today to roll December puts into March and June. Same with Oct SOXS calls into January. Getting a feeling PPT will schedule face-ripping rally soon.