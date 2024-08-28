Treasury Department Aggressively Pushes Down Long-Term Interest Rates via Shift to T-bill Issuance and Bond Buybacks

But buybacks occur at huge losses for investors. Today it bought back a 1.25% 20-year bond for 66 cents on the dollar.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The US Treasury Department has been doing two major things to aggressively push down long-term yields on US government debt, and thereby long-term interest rates in the economy, such as for corporate bonds and mortgages:
- Shifting a larger portion of issuance of new debt to short-term Treasury bills, instead of longer-term notes and bonds, thereby increasing the proportion of T-bills outstanding.
- Buying back older longer-term Treasury securities with the proceeds from issuing new Treasury securities, so essentially replacing old securities with new securities, which doesn’t involve money creation and is not QE, but a swap of securities. It does put a big regular buyer into the harder-to-trade end of the bond market.
We can see the effects of those two policies on the 10-year yield. The increased portion of T-bill issuance starting in the second half of 2023 took pressure off the 10-year yield, which had been spiking into October 2023 and briefly kissed 5%. The buybacks, which started in April, coincided with a decline in the 10-year yield of nearly 100 basis points, even as the Fed was pushing back against rate-cut mania.
Adding more inflationary fuel to the economy.
Since the Treasury Department started this shift last year, T-bills – bracketed by expectations of the Fed’s policy rates – have yielded above 5%, substantially higher than the 10-year yield, which has ranged from 3.8% to just under 5% over this period.
So short-term, this strategy costs the government and taxpayers more money, but long term, if the bet works out, Treasury would reduce the effects of locking in the higher interest rates (interest expense!) on its incredibly ballooning debt for many years to come. But we doubt that saving the taxpayer money years in the future after this administration is long gone is the objective here. No one ever tries to save the taxpayer money.
The primary objective is clearly to manipulate long-term interest rates lower to stimulate the economy since long-term interest rates matter to the economy much more than short-term interest rates.
These lower long-term yields contribute inflationary fuel to the economy. They reduce mortgage rates. They encourage corporate leverage. They loosen financial conditions. This comes on top of the vast deficit spending, which also adds inflationary fuel to the economy.
These efforts by Treasury to push down long-term interest rates are in direct conflict with what the Fed has been trying to accomplish since it began hiking its policy rates.
The shift to T-bills.
T-bill issuance has exploded since the debt ceiling was suspended in June 2023, and total T-bills outstanding spiked in 12 months by $2 trillion, or by 50%, from $4.0 trillion in March 2023, to over $6 trillion in March 2024.
Tax Day this year brought in a record amount of cash by mid-April, so T-bill issuance slowed in April through July. The outstanding amount in T-bills at the end of July was $5.9 trillion.
T-bills yields are bracketed by expectations of Fed’s policy rates and are not much influenced by issuance. There has been huge demand for T-bills.
Between March 2023 and May 2024, the share of T-bills outstanding jumped from 16.7% of total marketable Treasury securities to 22.5% in March 2024. The record receipts around Tax Day relieved some of the pressure. But in July, the share started ticking up again. This is the shift to T-bills:
The shift to T-bill issuance is a bet that long-term interest rates would be lower over the next few years than they’d been in 2023 and 2024, and that the government could refinance those T-bills with lower-rate long-term debt. It’s thereby a (courageous?) bet that inflation will just quietly go back to 2%.
Treasury Secretary Yellen was infamously wrong about these inflation bets before, including in January 2022, when she said that she expected inflation to go back to 2% by the end of 2022. But 12 months later, the December 2022 reading of the core PCE price index, the Fed’s preferred measure for its 2% target, came in at 4.9% and core CPI at 5.7%. Inflation is hard to just wish away.
Buybacks are an even more aggressive move.
Under the buyback program, Treasury is buying back older “off-the-run” securities with the proceeds from issuing new securities, so swapping off-the-run securities for new on-the-run securities. This is essentially a swap of securities and doesn’t involve money creation and is not QE.
But it does add a big relentless bid to a portion of the Treasury market where liquidity can be thin, and where an investor that needs to unload a pile of off-the-run securities could do so only at a substantial discount compared to on-the-run securities.
By Treasury stepping into this end of the market, it is adding liquidity and its relentless weekly bid has the effect of lowering long-term yields. It started discussing this last fall and kicked it off in April, at first with smaller weekly auctions (on Wednesdays) that then increased in size. In recent weekly auctions it bought back between $2 billion and $4 billion.
Investors lock in massive losses.
At today’s auction, Treasury bought back $2 billion in bonds. All bonds it bought back today have maturity dates between 2040 and 2042.
For example: 66 cents on the dollar. One of the eight bond issues that Treasury bought back today was $110 million of 20-year bonds (CUSIP 912810SR0), with a 1.25% coupon. The bonds had been issued in June 2020 when long-term yields had hit rock bottom.
Today, the 20-year yield is 4.22%. A 20-year bond that was issued four years ago, and has therefore 16 years left before maturity, trades like a 16-year bond, not a 20-year bond, and the 16-year yield would be lower than the 20-year yield.
Treasury bought back this 20-year bond at 65.64 cents on the dollar, in other words, at a discount of 34.36% to face value. Alternatively, the investor could have held it to maturity, collect 1.25% in coupon interest per year for 16 years, and then get 100 cents on the dollar.
For example, 77 cents on the dollar. Another of the eight bond issues that Treasury bought back today was $599 million of a 20-year bond with a 2.375% coupon, issued in March 2022. The price: 77.376 cents on the dollar, or a discount of 22.64% of face value.
The bonds that the government repurchased are then retired. The cash used to purchase those bonds has to be raised from selling new bonds, and so effectively, these older bonds are replaced by new securities.
These buybacks allow big investors, such as banks, to sell off-the-run long-term bonds at massive losses, but without further pushing down prices and pushing up yields, and without therefore further increasing their losses. This has the effect of propping up long-term bond prices and pushing down their yields – which then translates into lower interest rates in the economy.
And lower tax receipts for the government as investors can use the losses to reduce their tax payments…
Not that simple.
That loss would be a capital loss, against long-term capital gains.
But investors get the cash, so maybe $66 for that $100 in 1.25% bonds, and then they invest that $66 in T-bills at 5.2%, and make more interest income, $3.43 a year, instead of $1.25 a year ($100 at 1.25%), and pay higher taxes (nearly 3x) on that interest income.
From the government’s point of view, the transaction lowered its total debt by $34. So some of that $34 would be given back to the selling investors via the capital loss tax reduction, but then it would pick up the income taxes on the much higher interest income from the investor — and for years to come.
But these bonds are being bought at market, not called. So the investors who choose to sell will be the ones who most benefit from the upfront capital loss. Probably corporations whose capital gains are taxed at the same rate as ordinary income…
Like a big clearinghouse bank, for example?
A dark view of reality. I just assume everyone else is as dumb as me.
Love is my bet. So far it’s ahead by a nose, since the first written word six centuries ago.
Not even considering that nature has no compunction toward any existing human understanding. The San Andreas is overdue.
I don’t know what the current capital ratio for insurance companies is, but a couple years back about 2/3 of their capital was Bonds. I suspect that is one major reason for rising premiums across the board. Based on your examples, they must be a hurtin’…
Or am i missing something?
Yes, I would say that you may be missing the trees in the forest.
The implication here is the Treasury has been stimulating the economy with cash like issuance of short term debt to fund the excessive debt taken on by the US government without proper oversight.
Stay short, it’s still going to pay a reasonable rate of interest for the next six months without risk.
I wonder if you’re being a bit uncharitable to the Fed, in ascribing their motivations for this set of moves.
Fed are clearly aware that there is no appetite to control spending from anyone in Washington. It seems like a very smart move to cut future interest expenses.
I have no idea where you got that. I don’t think I said anything about the Fed other than:
“These efforts by Treasury to push down long-term interest rates are in direct conflict with what the Fed has been trying to accomplish since it began hiking its policy rates.”
You also said it wasn’t their primary motivation. It very well could be the case that this was a plan of theirs all along.
The way the Fed has navigated this landing has impressed me very much. It obviously isn’t done yet, but I don’t know anyone who predicted things would go this smoothly after the orgy of money printing over the last decade.
Things have gone smoothly up to this point in time.
There is no start and finish, just a continuum of events with associated time lagged consequences.
a soft landing with many TRILLIONS of new debt???
U can’t be serious, that’s no landing at all,,, just more kicking the can farther and further down the road and onto the shoulders of the young folks
Pardon me, but I respectively disagree with your admonition of the Fed’s delft handling of their extrication from a shit pile of their own making.
The economy is clearly being stimulated by former Fed officials who now work for the Treasury enough without the idiots at the FOMC, remarkably famous for their fuck ups going back to the great depression, to feel the urge too cut interest rates. A knee jerk genuflection too the invisible hand.
The problem is the Fed has in effect been sandbagging the American worker/consumer. It is not trying to keep a lid on inflation at all. It is merely paying lip service to some sort of nebulous inflation fight. In actual fact it is actively trying to stimulate and overheat the economy as usual. Powel is not in any way mystified that things haven’t rolled over. He never wanted anything to break. The Fed has been easy more or less the entire time and when the bond guys get ansy about the lack of inflation fighting and back the curve up the Fed and Treasury find a way to get the massive inversion back on track. In all honesty Wolf it is just sad.
Sorry, I get you now. My mistake.
Wow. I buy three year Notes and short bills. Got a 4-week rollover this week at 5.33%. The notes are coming in at about 4.3.
I can’t imagine sitting on a 1.25% bond and having to sell. Maybe the Treasury does have an opportunity now to buy those up at 66-77 cents or whatever and retire a few hundred billion (trillion?) of debt. Then, during the next recession when the ten year is at 1.5 or 1.75% again they sell long bonds to the chumps and pay off those 5+% bills.
Yes, it’s tough. People are sitting on TLT that’s down 41% since June 2020, and that thing trades every second of the day at this price.
Thanks for posting the treasury buyback link….that seems like a windfall for the Treasury.
What I find fascinating is about 3/4 of the 2 billion were at 2% or higher rates, 2.75% bonds and higher were offered but rejected, and there were even 4.75% bonds in the offer pool.
Oh goody…so does this mean the RE industry and all the people waiting for the mortgage rates to fall further will get what they wish for with 10 years yield being pushed down? I am sure this will do wonders to support the pricing will only go up narrative..
The funny thing is, with the timing, even though not related, people will probably assume the upcoming Sept FED rate cut is what drove the mortgage rate down…maybe that’s enough to illicit another round of FOMO in certain RE markets..
The problem is that price has to fall in the absence of a massive wage inflation that made the affordability attractive. Which is considered a problem for our corporate oriented government who have been instructed by their lobbyist sugar daddies to vote against American workers.
All the while, it was the general population that made it all possible. A classic tale of the naive fool being taken advantage by the huckster.
What’s left of America since the industrial migration to the desperate communist party labor force allowed the American companies to sell their Chinese products at the same price as the domestically produced products.
It’s been so much better since the Ivy League took over.
The Aristocracy is so much better at making decisions as are the hoi polloi.
Inflation results in more money in circulation, reserves, etc. The result is an injection of dollars into the economy. QE 2.0
Phase 3 will be when they further suppress longer yields by letting the T-bills mature and issuing more in the long end of the curve.
If you are investing in bonds, its hard to see any reason to buy the long end of the curve.
Unless you are a life insurer or have other predictable future liabilities.
Hence maybe why this time is different. Inverted yield curve don’t mean jack when it comes to predicting the next recession
Only if they can keep the charade going forever. At some point, something is likely to break. It’s just a matter of knowing when to make it investible.
I cannot think of a single reason to go longer than six months at this point.
So, is, what we’re saying is that the treasury scheduling was the ultimate cause of the inverted yield curve. By starving the long end, they conspired to manipulate the world’s currency markets for the purpose of electing their candidate, who at the time had been drooling in his corn flakes for quite sometime. One hopes they protect the nuclear launch button.
Inflation is hard to just wish away. 😂
But inflation has come down form 9% to less than 3 % in last 2years or so.
Yes, the 40% to 100% inflation of prices over a 3 or 4 year period is forgotten now. I know, it’s not the official ‘inflation rate’ for that time frame, but if you’re in a store buying food or other stuff, that’s what it is.
Quote:
“These lower long-term yields contribute inflationary fuel to the economy. They reduce mortgage rates. They encourage corporate leverage. They loosen financial conditions. This comes on top of the vast deficit spending, which also adds inflationary fuel to the economy.”
“Vast defcit spending” isn’t inflationary because a government always borrows “already existing money” (except when e.g. the FED “creates money out of thin air”.)
It’s very inflationary because the government borrows from investors who sit on cash and don’t spend it, and then spends and distributes that cash directly in the economy. That cash went from sitting somewhere to circulating in the economy and driving up demand.
– Yes, in that one case but how much cash is there “floating around” right now ?
Keynesian governments hate “idle savings” more than anything – especially when the “idleness” is the result of investor uncertainty/dismay at the perpetual f-ups of Keynesian governments.
Nobody borrows money they don’t intend to spend into the real economy. They also promise added production to pay it back, with interest, in the future. That’s all inflationary. The federal government is spending 6+% of GDP in deficit and it’s all inflationary.
I have often borrowed money I do not intend to spend into the real economy. I often borrow (usually through getting an unneeded mortgage on a house I fully own) and then invest the money for a greater return than the loan.
Mortgages are great for borrowing because they are uncallable leverage at fairly low rates.
You seem to be saying that govt borrowing crowds out other borrowing and thus does not cause inflation. This seems right to me.
Well, that is the conventional, conservative argument against government deficits cited by every budget busting politician since at least the shining city on the hill was floated.
Since you seem to have a different POV about the cause of inflation and the current excessive Fed balance sheet unlikely to run out of money anytime soon.
I admire your public admission of an incorrect operational imperative in the same sense of watching a small puppy wandering onto the highway.
I would guess that your second quotation was said during the drama of the great depression. Years and tears after his first comment.
I’m often wrong, thank goodness.
But this game of “rate manipulation” will, somehwere in the (near/distant) future come to bite the US government in the “rear end”.
have been hearing this for last two decades. Nothing would happen to USA govt since it can print $$ ad infinitum and there is demand for USD all over world.
Yup, the cleanest dirty shirt in a closet full of even dirtier or torn-up shirts is still the best option. Looking around in the world, hard to see any of them supersede US’s cleanest shirt title for the next couple of decades…the next big hope before China? Yeah not going to happen…
But outside of those in government goon type jobs you have the country being overrun with crime, drugs and homelessness as people can’t afford housing, healthcare, education, insurance, gas or even food.
What a great plan! Historians will call it depression v2.0.
Only in your fevered imagination. Maybe you should get off the sofa and check out the real world? None of your statements are supported by the facts.
Escierto, interesting to call it imaginary…
Generally, crime in the US peaked in the early 90s and has steadily declined. However, there has been a very recent uptick in crime rates. More concerning is that the rate of crimes being solved has declined while the crimes being committed increased. Case clearance rates are lower than in the 90s. Those issues combined are probably contributing to people’s perception of crime.
Regarding drugs, drug overdose deaths have massively increased since the 90s.
Same with the number of homeless people.
Uh, cost of housing, healthcare, education, insurance, gas, food… do you even read the articles on this site???
What color is the sky in the world you live in? Your description does not match the real world we live in now.
CHS,
You say recently there was an uptick in crime. That is no longer a true statement. Like many other things, COVID had a huge distortion on crime. There was a jump in crime due to COVID effects, but that has recently declined. 2023 crime stats are generally below 2021 and 2024 will be even lower.
Escierto has to disagree with anything said by someone on the right, it’s how the NPC Karen model is programmed, lol. If I said water was wet hed have a fit and deny it. They really are that deranged.
If it not the US government that prints money, it is the Fed. Right now, with QT, they’re unprinting money.
Of course, they would go back to QE if things got bad.
Re: cleanest shirt. The Swedish, Norwegian and especially the Swiss currencies are much ‘cleaner’ or in the usual term, harder, but there are not enough of them to form a universal medium of exchange.
Back in the day of the US dollar crisis, when American ownership of gold was made illegal, the old West German D- Mark was a prime currency store of value with much more depth. German auto exporters were quoted at one point at being ‘in despair’ at the refusal of the Bundesbank to weaken the D-Mark.
The perennial problem of Swiss industry is the strength of the Swiss Franc. Solution: Join the euro zone. That solved Germany’s overly hard D- Mark problem. But sometimes solving one problem creates another. Not sure of the number but believe the ECB owes Germany 2 trillion euros for its help in bailing out other euro zone members.
According to Economic Times, Germany was owed 1.23 trillion euros as of 2022.
Thanks a lot WR for putting this article.
Nothing new here as we all knew that Treasury/FED is manipulating the rates in various ways to support low rates but still keeping the charade going.
You’re wrong in with “Treasury/FED”: the Fed hiked a bunch and kept rates there for 14 months, and rates a still there, while the government is fighting the Fed to push down long-term rates. RTGDFA
What do you see in short term treasury bill and note interest rates? Like 26 week to two-year maturities?
Is this a new thing? I can’t remember ever reading about a debt swap program like this before.
What I don’t understand is why any entity that had borrowed money for 20 years at bargain-basement prices (in this case, the Treasury) wouldn’t want to keep the loan all the way to maturity. They must immediately replace any money they return early — and at a much higher price. Seems like there ought to be ways suppressing long-term rates without taking this dreadful hit…? Isn’t this really just covert bank recapitalization at taxpayer cost? It would hardly be the first time.
That $110 million in 1.25% 20-year bonds that the Treasury bought back today at a discount of 34% reduced the national debt by $37 million ($110 million times 34%).
It goes like this:
1. to get the cash, issue $73 million in new debt: national debt +$73 million
2. use that $73 million in cash to buy back $110 million in 20-year bonds at a 34% discounts and retire them: national debt -$110 million
Net reduction in the national debt from this buyback: $37 million ($110 million – 73 million)
Cash out refis are back!
Well yes, but there’s a sleight of hand here.
Say the $110 million of debt to be retired early INCLUDES all future coupon obligations over X years. Doesn’t it? That gives us the 34% discount to retire the debt now, because now those coupon payments won’t have to be paid.
But then, to be consistent, the $73 million value used to fund the debt retirement must ALSO include all future coupon payments over the same X years. The only way that works out as a net win for the borrower is if the interest rate has gone down. But in fact it has gone up.
Now, if the $73 million value used to fund the debt retirement is over a shorter duration? Why yes, that does create the appearance of lower cost for the same debt. But — unless the government magically stops needing to borrow after that shorter duration elapses (ha!) then that debt must be rolled over again, and again, and again. Once we get out to the original X years’ worth of debt that was retired, the accumulated coupon payments will likely be MORE than they were if the government had just held on to the long-duration bonds.
Early repayment of long-duration cheap loans using short-duration expensive loans simply gives the instantaneous numerical appearance of a decrease in debt. But extending coupon payments out over the original long timeframe, not so much.
I think so too.
So, the auction is targeting bonds that were at less than 2.5%. It’s a good deal for the Treasury, that’s for sure. But what impact that would have on higher yielding bonds that are still outstanding. Would that make those more valuable or have no real effect?
What kind of effect would this have on the current bonds? Reduction of supply, would necessarily increase price if the demand remains the same, right? So, the newer bonds would effectively have lower yield. Is that right?
Conversely, if more Bill are put into the market, there would need to be a higher (?) yield that would try to drain the supply that Treasury is putting onto the market. What does that mean when the Fed starts to cut rates, but Treasury still has to borrow this massive amount. I guess the question is really, what would have more of an impact, Treasury’s supply that has to be taken by someone, or the Fed chopping interest rates. Wonder which side of the boat is more loaded at that point, whether there are still more people piling into Bills because is risk free asset (force yield on these new Bills to go up) or there is more supply because the Treasury has to finance the government somehow due to deficits, so in the latter case supply would outstrip demand, and drive a lower auction price.
@Wolf Richter
So, we got this additional financial engineering (I am assuming this technique is new) — with Janet at the helms, what else can happen — to bring the LT IR down. Folks use this number (but forget this new wrinkle) to claim recession indicators are flashing.
As I have been thinking, too many financial engineering in different sectors (today NVDA said, they will spent 15B in 2 quarters for stock buyback – they included their one cent a share dividend in the same sentence but that is miniscule), the internet and apps that opened our markets for the world average Joe are all distorting and making all the old rules useless.
I guess, there is connection to inflation and LT interest rates. /Sarc
This is this kind of engineering as us selling some stock and getting MM. :)
Treasury did buybacks before a few times, including in 2002-2003.
“For example: 66 cents on the dollar. $110 million of 20-year bonds (CUSIP 912810SR0), with a 1.25% coupon.
Today, the 20-year yield is 4.22%. 16-year yield little less.
So, instead of paying the 1.25% coupon rate, they are going to pay the T-bill rate which is much higher”.
I forgot, there was article / controversy on this — talking about manipulation of economy for political reasons — by two well known economists – one Raghuram Rajan?
A newly published white paper is causing a stir on Wall Street and in Washington by accusing the Treasury Department of conspiring to boost the economy for political ends, and of risking a revival of inflation in the process.
The paper, published last week, claims that the Treasury Department’s decision to continue financing an outsize chunk of the U.S. debt with short-term Treasury bills is tantamount to deliberate manipulation of the economy.
co-authors Stephen Miran and Nouriel Roubini
Over the past nine months, the Treasury’s excess issuance of bills has had an impact similar to roughly $800 billion in quantitative easing, the Fed’s postcrisis bond-buying program, Miran and Roubini contend.
This is equivalent to lopping 25 basis points off the 10-year yield, or a full percentage point from the federal-funds rate.
That white paper called it “backdoor QE,” which is stupid-ass manipulative bullshit; and that’s where I stopped reading. People who put that kind of BS into a paper to get attention don’t deserve attention.
QE involves money creation. This here is essentially just a swap of bonds since the Treasury cannot create money (it has to sell new bonds to get the cash to buy back the old bonds).
One of the effect of qe is loose financial conditions as fed buys long term bonds thus pressing down yields.
Treasury is effectively doing the same by doing these tricks ..
Stupid BS. The effect of QE is creation of money that then chases after assets forever until QT destroys it. The Fed creates $10 billion and buys $10 billion in bonds from a primary dealer, so now the primary dealer has $10 billion in cash and no bonds, so they use that cash to buy $10 billion in securities, maybe bonds, maybe stocks, maybe whatever. So now the sellers of those securities have that $10 billion, and they have to do something with it, and so they buy real estate and derivates and stocks and what not, and now THOSE sellers have the $10 billion and they buy something with it, ad infinitum. And with this new demand endlessly chasing after assets, prices rise. QE creates money that then chases after assets forever until QT destroys this money. That’s the effect of QE.
Financial conditions tighten and loosen for all kinds of reasons — and we have seen that.
Nice. So the FED is about to reinstate the punishment of savers. And the Treasury is doing all they can to make sure they are not only punished, but comatose. Or dead.
Spend as little as possible and work against the system. If only I could get the greedy, materialistic in this country to do exactly that. I think our (meaning this corrupt country) time is coming. I fully believe it will backfire eventually. When, I don’t know, but it will happen.
“T-bill and chill”, love it!
– a “moderately well-behaved” commenter
The sheer incompetence is astounding
It’s pretty competent, I think, for what they’re trying to do because it’s working.
It’s kinda like buying and selling peaks and valleys when you control the wave machine. Not bad work if you can get it.
This technique has ”worked” for construction contractors for eva, but only short term.
It was called, ”Borrowing from Peter to pay Paul.” by the old timers when I first heard of it in the 1950s, and they were advising me never to do it because it always ended in bankruptcy.
While it seems BK will NOT result from this being done by USA GUV MINT, the inevitable result then must be inflation and resulting loss of value of OUR $$$s.
When using the official BLS inflation calculator, we have already lost value so that it takes $32.38 2024USDs to equal $1.00 1913USD.
Other sources seen in past, but nowhere to be found these days, indicate it’s more likely $100 to$1.
Makes me very happy to be a ”short timer,” that’s far damn shore.
The last thing the government wants is price discovery. Stocks, Real Estate or Bonds.
Probably more complicated and nuances but from a simple man’s optic, this certainly looks that way.
Maybe too simplistic of a view but if short-term will be driven down from rate cuts soon and long-term is suppressed….it sure does look like they are putting us on the path to reaping fixed income low risk returns and forcing people to either buy overpriced assets or back to the stock market it goes…
How is this destroying price discovery? The treasury is buying the 16 year bonds at market prices?
So from all this data here, does one still believe that Yellen and Powell do not talk to each other? Not to mention the political power that got them elected. Not to make this into anything political but really guys, no wonder the bottom 50% is mad at Washington.
They weren’t elected.
So maybe some banks are holding capital losses on these bonds, what happens when they take them? If this was generous stimulative Fed they would roll them at PAR. Or do a QE. This is being done for liquidity purposes, to take liquidity out of the system. Buying a bond is like driving a new car off the lot, they’re all old run bonds. They are offering you 66 cents on the dollar b/c next week it will be worth even less and so will the crap they sell you. We are getting close to another credit downgrade, and risk premia gets the last word.
SPX [1M] plunged from its Jan 2022 high to Oct 2022 low. In Oct 2022 the 10Y spiked and cont up to 5% in Apr 2024 in diversion with the stock markets. The Fed accumulate bonds and 10Y bc rate cuts are coming in
2024/25. The Fed will ease the cost of debt until the gov will be able to significantly cut debt, if they are fully committed to cutting debt, instead of spending on pet projects.
5% in Oct 2023.
Mr. Wolf wrote: “But buybacks occur at huge losses for investors. Today it bought back a 1.25% 20-year bond for 66 cents on the dollar.” This looks like a great bargain for investors, about the rate at the end in the movie; “Margin Call.” Imagine 1.25% exposed for 20 years to the possibility of 1970s style inflation = 0 cents.
Wolf-
Any feel for how federal debt service as a percent of government outlays or tax receipts will be effected by this Treasury maturity transformation operation?
Also, what happens to rates along the yield curve in that year where Treasury discontinues the operation and recedes from actively manipulating the U.S. treasury markets, or is this more of a perpetual operation?
Thanks for any thoughts you can offer on this mind-bending subject.
So they’re reducing the debt by the discounts, but they’re issuing smaller amounts of more expensive debt to pay for it. So theoretically, over the long term, depending on what rates will do, that could be a wash in terms of interest expense. But it also pushes down long-term yields, making ALL newly-issued long term debt less expensive. So this would be some savings. But right now, they’re funding this with T-bills, which are more expensive than long-term debt, so that would make it more expensive. And lower interest rates reduce tax receipts from income taxes on interest. So there are a lot of moving parts, and I’m not sure as to how this washes out overall. I’m pretty sure, they don’t know either, and I’m certain they don’t really care about that part.
So what happens when they discontinue? Well, if inflation has just fallen totally asleep by then, probably not much happens. But if inflation is alive and well and thriving, I think the next administration is going to have their hands full dealing with this.
More expensive but for a shorter time. So eventually when rates going down, this seems a solid accounting move on their part.
Intuitively, it seems that if a long-tern borrower funds operations with shorter term borrowing, she (Yellen) increases our exposure to (and potential fiscal damage from) a rise in Tbill rates.
Didn’t we learn in the S&L crisis that interest rate mismatches are tantamount to playing with fire. I suppose though, that the move from 12% of bonds outstanding in Tbills 10 years ago to 22% now is “only”incremental… it’s not the entire portfolio.
Funny that if this “operation twist” works as planned by treasury, it thwarts Powell’s effort’s to dampen inflation. As commented above, very “bad optics.”
Seems like the Fed has done it’s homework and is pretty confident that long-term Treasury rates will not be able to go back to 0.2 -0.3% above inflation again anytime soon-
https://www.richmondfed.org/publications/research/economic_brief/2024/eb_24-28
I have been promoting the concept, a hypothesis, that asset price inflation is the native inflation. That we measure, consumer inflation, is a derivative of the cost of higher asset prices.
Monetary policy was designed too support higher asset prices.
Money is an often abused privilege, that has an undefined role in the course of human events.
If they issue enough short-term securities, eventually the rates on those will go up, especially if QT continues. These securities are mostly held by money market funds, and if interest rates dip, then some holder of MMFs will take their money and buy stocks, forcing the MMF to sell short-term Treasury bills.
So we could see a situation where the yield curve rises sharply from the overnight rate, and then falls sharply for the one-year bills and beyond. A $1.7 trillion deficit is bound to break something somewhere.
It sounds wrong to buy back any debt held at fixed negative real interest rates, but that’s because we never get the option of paying only 70% of face value and then re-issuing short term debt to fund it. It must be nice to be the Treasury.
There are other issuers of debt: corpos, munis. Would be interesting to know if they have been doing it.
The so called market interest rate is being subsidized lower by the USG for the benefit of a class of people that could care less about the other 97% of Americans.
T-bills accumulation phase : between 2009 and Q4 2015. The Re –accumulation phase : 2021 and 2022. The jump : Oct 2022. The Fed currently own $6T T-bills. Rate cuts are coming. They will send it higher.
On the way up the Fed will take profit. They already did.
Most impotantly, it is a pressure release preventing a catastrophic banking crisis down the road. I think Janet is still working for the Fed while over at the Treasury.
I am guessing this has to do with helping cover the banks of their bad bets on long term securities from the past couple of years. Banks are holding a lot more long term debt at extremely low rates than they are comfortable holding. If all of them dumped as much as they wanted to prices would plummet and all of the banks would suffer.
So the treasury is buying up these bonds at market prices. They are not subsidizing the banks because the banks are having to sell at big discounts, but they (the treasury) are supporting the liquidity of those markets with their constant buying.
The banks are still taking pain by having to sell at big discounts, but the market isn’t locking up and it is clear there won’t be a liquidity crisis.