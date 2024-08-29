Buyers’ Strike Deepens: Pending Home Sales Drop to Record Low Despite Surging Supply & Much Lower Mortgage Rates that Already Price in Massive Rate Cuts

“A sales recovery did not occur in midsummer”: NAR. Because prices are way too high, doesn’t take a genius to figure that out.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Pending home sales – a forward-looking indicator of “closed sales” over the next couple of months – dropped by 5.5% in July from June, and by 8.5% from a year ago, to an index value of 70.2 (seasonally adjusted), the lowest in the history of the index going back to 2001, when the index value was set at 100, according to the National Association of Realtors today (historic data in the chart via YCharts).
Pending sales are based on contract signings and track deals that haven’t closed yet and could still fall apart or get canceled.
So compared to the Julys in prior years:
- July 2023: -8.5%
- July 2022: -22%
- July 2021: -37%
- July 2020: -42%
- July 2019: -34%.
What NAR said about this situation:
Predictions of rising sales during the summer amid much lower mortgage rates turned into the opposite:
- “A sales recovery did not occur in midsummer.”
Prices are way too high, plus wait-and-see:
- “The positive impact of job growth and higher inventory could not overcome
- “affordability challenges
- “and some degree of wait-and-see related to the upcoming U.S. presidential election.”
Lower mortgage rates will drive up sales, the same thing NAR has said for months, the opposite of which has been happening:
- “Current lower, falling mortgage rages will no doubt bring buyers into the market.”
Mortgage rates have already priced in massive rate cuts.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped to 6.35% in the latest reporting week, according to Freddie Mac today. This rate is nearly 1.5 percentage points lower than it was in October 2023.
Mortgage rates, which roughly parallel the 10-year Treasury yield but at higher levels, have already priced in a long series of rate cuts. They’re now just 88 basis points above the one-month T-bill yield (5.47%).
Even if the Fed cuts a bunch of times, mortgage rates might not move much further since those cuts are already fully priced in. And if the Fed doesn’t cut that many times, or more slowly, then, well, we’ll see.
While supply is piling up.
This sustained plunge in demand despite much lower mortgage rates is occurring even as supply in June and July jumped to around 4 months, both the highest since May 2020, according to NAR last week:
And active listings in July jumped by 36.6% year-over-year to the highest since May 2020, according to data from Realtor.com.
And in August, the Buyers’ Strike Continued.
Applications for mortgages to purchase a home in August have dropped back to the near record lows in November 2023, when they’d dropped to the lowest levels in the data going back to 1995, according to the latest weekly data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Mortgage applications are an early indication of pending home sales for August (to be released a month from now), and closed sales further down the road. And those indicators are still going to heck despite much lower mortgage rates and surging supply — because prices are way too high, doesn’t take a genius to figure that out:
what really will be the kicker here is whether the 30 year mortgage rate drops when the fed funds rate is cut, or whether that has already been priced in. if rates bottom at 6%, i see prices tanking.
gap’s great earnings report and dollar general’s awful one shows that we have a tale of two economies now. one for asset holders and one for everyone else.
“we have a tale of two economies now. one for asset holders and one for everyone else.”
You’re basing a generic comment about the economy on your silly interpretation two specific retailers, which always leads to hilarious results.
Gap isn’t for “asset holders” 🤣 Rolexes are. Rolex prices are falling, have fallen for the 9th quarter in a row, and supply is rising. Sales prices of used luxury watches have plunged. So that’s for asset holders.
Walmart, which isn’t for asset holders either, had a blow-out quarter.
you’re right, i shouldn’t have generalized. but that is a sense i get from talking to many groups of people, is that the percentage of people who feel the economy isn’t working for them is higher than it was in the past. as you’ve written, the bottom 10-20% has always felt that way. it seems higher today, but of course, it’s just anecdotal.
It begs the question, is Walmart eating Dollar General’s lunch? What’a happening to them? Has inflation just eroded their margins so much? DG talks about a struggling lower end consumer – are they just going to Walmart now for their $5 product offerngs and 7,000 price rolled back items?
I saw the Dollar General drop and bought some of the stock because I personally like the store and think it offers value and convenience, unlike other store retailers like Kohls, Target, Walgreens, etc. that don’t seem to have a viable offering.
People will argue on Target. I’m not sure why it is doing well. The clothing is very low quality and the grocery selection and pricing is unattractive. I don’t like it.
>>People will argue on Target. I’m not sure why it is doing well
Same here, Bobber. I honestly tried to look at it at different angles, but absolutely don’t see any appeal in shopping at Target in-store.
Sadly for me, it is opening a huge new store in my town, less than 5 miles from their other store, and many locals seem ecstatic about it on social media. I just shrug my shoulders. I say “sadly” as I would much rather prefer some good major east coast grocery chain like Wegman’s come to my town, but it doesn’t seem to be happening.
You are not the target market for Target. Go to the store and look who is there. Now go to Walmart. They serve completely different demographics. “Target” people don’t want to be caught dead in Walmart. Namely, 15-45 YO attractive females. This is why target has one small isle of tools and Walmart has isle upon isle.
Target has a moat with that demographic. The question is, is that demographic large enough to sustain Target’s margins? Time will tell.
Nemi5150, man you just gave me hope that I won’t stay single forever! That’s where I’ll try to strike a conversation with ladies (especially attractive!) and maybe I’ll eventually get lucky!
I think I’ll start shopping Target and drink Frappucino Pumpkin Latter every morning, thanks!
You are not the target market for Target’s target market either.
Well depending on how things pan out, many of us if we have to sell are about to add on an extra $25,000 to the listing price and in California, an extra $150,000 for first time home buyers. I’m gonna call it a “processing fee.” LOL
I read that about 15% of homes under contract were cancelled in June. Maybe they are hoping for lower rates? I wonder if this trend will continue.
Lots of concellations too. Oh but the government says consumer confidence is up. What a laugh. They will say anything to get their candidate elected.
“Oh but the government says consumer confidence is up. What a laugh. They will say anything to get their candidate elected.”
Ignorant BS. That was a private sector survey by the “Conference Board” a private-sector nonprofit thinktank funded by its member businesses.
I get really really tired of this stupid political bullshit people drag into here. Do that on X. That’s what X is for.
“Even if the Fed cuts a bunch of times, mortgage rates might not move much further since those cuts are already fully priced in. And if the Fed doesn’t cut that many times, or more slowly, then, well, we’ll see”
This might be true but going back to your previous article about Treasury buying back notes/bonds and suppressing LT yield, if it continues and the 10-year yield is down again, you think mortgage rates will go even lower? I fear that at least in SoCal, a million dollar is less of a concern if somehow the folks can squeeze into that monthly mortgage and 30yr at less than 6, maybe it will bring back some demand in certain insane markets like SoCal
Either way, it’s quite depressing to see flipper special in not so special neighborhood in Long beach asking $1.6M for a 1600 sqft home, and looking at the price history it was bought for $1.3M just 2 years ago, guess people are expecting Nvidia style return on everything…
PI, you do realize that those prices are insane… I just cannot believe that those home prices can be sustained.
Pretty much the definition of a “Mexican standoff”. Either the sellers who have to sell drop the price or the buyers who have to buy pay more. Houses don’t change hands when neither of those is actually true. Like overpriced collector cars. “I really do need to sell it”. Ok sure, lower your price.
I do think inflation and population growth driven demand are going to cause housing prices to more or less level off for a while, maybe -5, -10% here and there but not the 40% nation wide drops some seem to hope for. We all know if it approaches even half of that the Fed buys MBS again and mortgages go to 2%.
Except only for a very small percentage is buying even an option because how far out prices are. What can’t happen won’t happen and it will take time for people to realize they’re throwing money away. It’s less of a “Mexican standoff” and more of waiting for sellers to buckle because houses have huge, and growing, carrying costs.
Supply of existing homes doesn’t really seam to be “piling up”. Perhaps normalizing?
Well, it did pile up over the past two years, look at the chart! Whether the current supply — which has more than doubled since 2022! — is normal or abnormal or paranormal, or whatever, or normal compared to what, is a judgement that can be made looking at the chart.
and the inventory buildup is very regional, the South leading the pack
LOL, it just looked normal compared to the pretty blue line that I can’t seem to get out of my mind. Also noticed the supply slightly decreased recently. We’ll see I guess
In many of the states where there isn’t a lot of new home building, such as in the midwest, great lakes regions, northeast, new england…not only are the prices much higher than pre-pandemic. But the inventory on the market needs tens if not hundreds of thousands of repairs, upgrades, and ongoing maintenence. Lots of the housing stock is 50-70-150+ yrs old. That is IF you can find a contractor to do the work. Not sure first time homebuyers have the resources to do all this repair, even if they get in to the home in the first place. And the property taxes, insurance, utilities, etc… are all HIGH.
Costs of living are not cheap pretty much anywhere anymore.
The lack of demand from buyers seems logical based on current home unaffordability. I see demand continuing to drop as the economy cools off. The low supply is a huge anomoly at prices this high. I suspect it’s attributable to price momentum and greed on the part of sellers, and that rarely ends well in any market (stocks, bonds, or RE).
The problem is the Fed always seems to encourage asset price speculation by stimulating every time there is just a slim threat if deflation. The Fed’s policies of the past 20 years have been a huge anomoly as well, and that won’t end well either.
Is it fair to assume then, that the real reason behind what we’ve been seeing between 2020 and 2023 was pure FOMO, and nothing else?
I still see LOTS of people moving to our state, however it feels like nobody is running like crazy after new builds anymore, nobody lines up at 6am for every open house and nobody is engaging in multiple bidding wars with all contingencies waived. People seem to be totally fine with renting for a while and figuring things out later.
Higher inventory indeed seems to be a huge factor, but it definitely feels like everyone is way more relaxed now. I guess the overall buyers’ mood seems to be “it’s unlikely to become worse (rates, prices), so longer we wait – the better”
Don’t underestimate both the stupidity of the “average” person (ample supply) and the pull of social conformity (fomo demand), or you could reverse that and call one demand and the other supply. Bottom line: people are baboons in sheep’s clothing – have no concept of the difference between “price” and “value”.
IN – …always consider that the promoting of ‘FOMO’ is the major, if not the PRIME, directive of our advertising ‘industry’…
may we all find a better day.
…which, in turn, fuels, and seems to direct much of our news-reporting apparatus…
may we all find a better day.
When consensus is ‘I wish I hadn’t bought’ or ‘glad I didn’t buy’ – you’re beyond any lower rate dramatic fix. Larger factors than rates are in play.
And, NAR’s Yun is consistently worthless. TFS
So when do we start to see price drops?
Wolf didn’t quote Lawrence Yun. Not sure if I can believe an article with the NAR and not know what ol’ Lawrence thinks.
“It’s a great time to buy a house”- Lawrence Yun.
As Wolf always says: the cure for high prices is high prices.
Or, as the old “Wargames” quote goes: “The only winning move is not to play.”
We’re in the same boat: our house is paid off, and while we’d like to move to a more exurban/rural (read: peaceful) setting, and technically, we could afford it, I flat out refuse to make the move at most of the prices I see right now (and this is the Great Lakes region, to boot!).
If the market stays irrational and we lose out, so be it – we’re not in a position where we *need* to move.
(applause!)