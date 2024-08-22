Here Comes the Inventory of Vacant Homes while Buyers’ Strike Continues despite Drop in Mortgage Rates  

Active listings explode in the metros of Tampa, Orlando, San Diego, Denver, Seattle, and others.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Despite the drop in mortgage rates – to 6.5% in the latest reporting week – and the surge in inventories as vacant homes for sale are coming out of the woodwork, sales of existing homes have been wobbling along the lowest levels since the depth of the Housing Bust in 2010 amid wilting demand in face of prices that are still way too high.
Sales of existing homes of all types – single-family houses, townhomes, condos, and co-ops – in July inched up 1.3% from June, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.95 million, below the low point in May 2020, the fourth-lowest since the depth of the Housing Bust in 2010, behind only June 2024, and October and December 2023.
Sales in July were down from the Julys in prior years by (historic data via YCharts):
- 2023: -2.5%
- 2022: -19.1%
- 2021: -34.5%
- 2019: -26.7%
- 2018: -26.7%.
Inventory and supply have reached multi-year highs, as sales have sagged. Inventory rose to 1.33 million homes, the highest since October 2020, according to NAR data.
Supply, after spiking to 4.1 months in June at June’s rate of sales, dipped in July to 4.0 months, as sales ticked up. Both June and July were the highest since the spike in May 2020, and just a notch below the Julys in 2019 (4.2 months), 2018 (4.3 months), and 2017 (4.3 months). In July 2023, supply was 3.3 months.
That spike in supply in recent months is quite something – the result of dismal sales and the rise in inventories as the vacant homes are coming out of the woodwork that homeowners wanted to ride up the price spike with all the way to the top (historic data via YCharts):
Active listings surged by 36.6% year-over-year to 884,273 in July, the highest since May 2020, according to data from Realtor.com.
Active listings exploded in some of the 50 biggest metros, with data from Realtor.com – note the housing-to-the-moon metros at the top of the list: Tampa, Orlando, San Diego, Denver, and Seattle, where active listings spiked between 95% and 74% year-over-year, while sales fell, and vacant homes came out of the woodwork.
|Metro Area, July 2024
|Active Listings YoY
|New Listings YoY
|Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.
|95%
|6%
|Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla.
|79%
|7%
|San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, Calif.
|78%
|15%
|Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.
|75%
|11%
|Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.
|74%
|37%
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|73%
|15%
|Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Fla.
|72%
|5%
|Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Ariz.
|61%
|2%
|San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.
|61%
|31%
|Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.
|60%
|12%
|Columbus, Ohio
|58%
|17%
|Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Ga.
|57%
|2%
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
|52%
|3%
|Raleigh-Cary, N.C.
|51%
|6%
|Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.
|49%
|-3%
|Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, Calif.
|48%
|0%
|San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas
|45%
|1%
|Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.
|43%
|8%
|Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.
|41%
|-1%
|Richmond, Va.
|39%
|10%
|San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, Calif.
|37%
|5%
|Oklahoma City, Okla.
|36%
|16%
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas
|35%
|-13%
|Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.
|35%
|10%
|Birmingham-Hoover, Ala.
|35%
|-10%
Price reductions as a percent of active listings, at 37.6%, were the second highest for any July in Realtor.com’s data going back to 2016, behind only July 2022:
The median price of single-family houses dipped to $428,500 in July from the seasonal peak in June, and was up 4.2% year-over-year.
Since we track the progress from the prior peak in June 2022 – the blue line in the chart below – the median price was up 1.8%. For seasonal reasons, the median price will fall for the rest of the year into early 2025. Junes mark the high points.
The median price of condos and co-ops fell to $367,500 in July, and was up 2.7% year-over-year. The year-over-year increases have been getting smaller from the 8%-plus range late last year. Unlike single-family house prices, condo prices didn’t book any year-over-year declines in mid-2023. But now they’re running out of steam.
“The condominium market is underperforming compared to the single-family market. Rising maintenance and insurance costs have lessened the appeal for condominiums,” NAR said.
Next steps: prices implode, then housing bulls heads explode. Lots of ‘plosions on the menu. I watch lucky Lopez youtube videos out of Vegas about the car market and according to him he’s getting serious GFC vibes.
I’m noticing more for sale signs around where I live but the listings aren’t searchable online, or even on the listing company’s website. There’s always been a lot of shady pocket listings here but usually they never had signs out.
Car sales are doing OK and are running at the highest pace since 2019, but there is a lot of overpriced inventory sitting around. Automakers and dealers need to cut their prices, after they jacked consumers around during the pandemic. The used-vehicle price spike has already unwound by over half, now the new-vehicle price spike needs to do the same.
How is the collector car market holding up? I read that the art market is in a tailspin – any correlation with the collector car market?
I just finished watching a report by a cox automotive economist and was utterly shocked to see how high the average interest rates are for both new and used car loans @ 14% for used cars and 10% for new cars. What are people doing, buying cars on their credit cards?
Unlike mortgages which seem to be following the bond market yields down, auto loans apparently have a mind of their own.
Same here in Paradise Valley and Scottsdale, some houses live with for sale sign and nothing on the website. Every day, I look at listings and cand price reductions are increasing. If a new listing is priced reasonably, it goes pending. Often the properties come back on the market after due diligence. Very few homes have closed and most have price cuts, some significant, off last price. That’s after looking back at a series of price adjustments. I also see a bunch of short term rental type products on the market which most residents avoid. However, we own a 2nd home in Sedona where non HOA properties sell at a premium due to income potential. In high end Paradise Valley, new and whole house remodels are priced over $1000 a foot including a spec house last week which went pending at $1800 a foot. Older properties on acre lots are closing in mid $400s/foot indicating any buyer contemplates a whole house remodel. The other thing here is that people want dirt, so larger lots with homes are sold to scrape or remodel, but condos are selling at steep discounts or lingering for months or being taken off the market. Arizona is still a magnet for snowbirds and high tax state refugees. I don’t have water issues living here but the summer heat is confining and the densification of the metro is contributing to increasing urban heat island.
I think some context is important here. Median price still very high. The rapid increase in inventory only brings it to pre-pandemic levels when things were good. Interest rates are currently looking like they are not going up for now. There just aren’t the market forces right now for prices to “implode”.
It will take a much higher level of inventory, higher interest rates, and/or a recession to get what you are hoping for.
Some news out of US auto makers: GM is axing 1000 salaried jobs. I suspect this will be much more expensive than the Stellantis layoffs because of the severance packages. Also, this downsizing is likely permanent, unlike layoffs that could be recalled. Second and a bit of a shocker, Ford apparently is giving up on all electric in favor of hybrid autos, like Toyota as the news item said. I’m sure I’ve seen an ad for the electric F150 in the last few days, with caption ‘The only EV that’s an F150’
Don’t know if that is a hybrid. If not it would be unusual to be advertising a product you are retiring.
Wait, my Realtor® told me home prices always just magically go up.
Surely anyone with a registered trademark symbol after their title wouldn’t lie!
Hopefully this will be a start to a long trend to bring price back to sanity level in the near future and not some BTFD moment like the stock market…
Personally getting really sick of seeing any crazy crapshack all asking for a million and above in SoCal
haha, I’m sick of crazy crapshacks asking for a million in Scottsdale!
Just finished appraising a condo in the center of DC in a relatively good neighborhood which a private owner was holding on to try to make all of his initial investment + improvements. It was in pretty good shape and unoccupied. After three years of trying to get top dollar he dumped the property for a $30K loss. This could be the new trend as the economy slips into a recession.
I see on Zillow for my Chicago NW suburb a home listed at $650k selling for $700k. Not the only such instance. I strongly suspect existing-home sellers are doing deals with buyers to buy down mortgage rate in exchange for a higher sale price. This will come back to bite the buyers if prices eventually start to fall to restore affordability, and they are forced to sell; if the market price for the home falls to, say, $600k they are upside down by $100k instead of just $50k if they hadn’t bought down the rate.
jm,
I see the same thing for Condos in a Chicago Western suburb.
County Tax Man must be be in cahoots with the banks to buy up houses at stupid high prices to justify much higher property value reassessments in the near future. Not only do these foolios get the privilege of overpower for a roof over their head in typical american suburban hell-style land, they will be rewarded with paying annual property taxes that amount to about a third of total year income of the average commoner. All these people who are pat themselves on the back for not being a renting sucker must not like to admit to themselves that it’s possible to rent a decent places for the same monthly cost as the property taxes alone break down to be. That doesn’t include maintenance like a new roof, furnace, water heater, landscaping, air conditioner, sewer bill, etc…… People are being had, trading their lives for vinyl siding, chipboard subflooring, sheets of drywall, and being completely dependent on the government to eat and interact with other humans since it’s not possible to walk or ride a bike to anything you need or anyone you want to see. That condo downtown sounds nice though. Could pretend your living in an episode of sex in the city with the wind at your face and the cold shriveling your genitals.
South Lake Tahoe will be voting to tax “vacant” homes defined as homes that are empty for half the year (183 days or more). I’m wondering how Wolf defines “vacant” homes. Our cabin is empty for more than 200 days a year but is rarely empty for 14 days in a row and I would not call it “vacant” (fortunatly for us we are on the North Shore and don’t have to worry about the “vacant homes tax” passing).
What method of enforcing this are they going to use? Flock cameras? Police monitoring?
If it’s not owner-occupied, I imagine you’d have to show the taxman proof of a tennant or vacation-rental clients having signed leases to occupy the premises for at least 183 days.
ApartmentInvestor
These are vacant homes on the market for sale. No one lives in them when they go on the market. Owners bought another house some time ago and moved, but kept the old house because they didn’t want to sell when prices soared. They wanted to max out their gains. This is why there was such a shortage of houses a few years ago, because buyers didn’t sell their old house, but kept it. Now those houses are coming on the market. So you see inventory shoot up, reversing the decline when those homeowners didn’t want to sell.
You’re talking about stuff that is NOT for sale. That’s totally irrelevant here. Apples and oranges.
However, a vacant-home tax on vacation homes in South Lake Tahoe could put some of those vacation homes on the market. But they will still be a vacation homes because of the location they’re in.
Sounds like they are doing it at least partly for show while leaving loop holes big enough that the average rich white collar criminal can drive a semi truck load of furniture through those loop holes. People will just lie and say they are occupied even if they aren’t. They will say that they are there more than they are. They’ll say that their extended family member is staying there while recovering from a spending addiction. If they really wanted to do what is right, they would tax non-primary residences at a higher tax rate. If someone can rent the place as an airbust-n-balls to qualify as occupied then that just contributes to the investment pattern that helps to create a housing shortage for local residents. I’m all for freedom and success and choices, but people don’t need to have so many homes and use them as investments when people are trying to have a first home. It’s a waste of material and human resources on a planet of finite availability. It would be like, before the internet, me going and checking out every dictionary that the library has and keeping them for a month just because one isn’t good enough. All the other people, f-em.
People won’t be able to just lie and say they were there more than they really were or that they had renters when they did not. It will be up to the owner of the home to prove that they were there. The government doesn’t have to prove anything. The burden of proof is on the taxpayer.
This is how people get into trouble and end up in prison for tax fraud.
I thought when they raised rates in 2022 and homes sales plummeted it would hit the economy/GDP more than it has. Realtors, lenders, home depot, furniture stores, escrow title, etc… all laying people off.
As Wolf’s numbers above show. The fact the sales are SO much slower than normal…. for 2-3 years in a row now…. I thought would have slowed the economy & GDP more. And I have been wrong.
I think if the 10 yr treasury stays above 4%, sales will stay sluggish indefinately. Either prices have to fall by 25% or rates need to come way down. Rates can’t come way down unless inflation comes way down.
If I were a betting man (and I am), I would speculate that longer term rates may continue to ease in the near term, but likely go a heck of a lot higher in the intermediate and longer term. That would likely crash both the bond and housing markets. After all, it’s simply too risky to be holding American long term debt for a pittance above inflation.
Sales of existing homes have almost no impact on GDP. The impact from housing on GDP comes during construction, when they enter the GDP formula under residential fixed investment.
Mortgage brokers and mortgage bankers started getting laid off massively in mid-2022. By mid-2023, the layoffs were done. Several thousand mortgage brokers were laid off. So that’s minuscule in the overall economy. And they quickly got other jobs in what was then a still hot labor market.
In terms of Realtors, I would suspect that quite a few of them are leaving or have already left the industry to work somewhere else.
Oh no, not our beloved San Diego on this list..I am sure as inventory starting to go up, we will get people still saying price continue to go up and houses are sold in matter of hours or days…
They might be right for now but if this trends continue for long I wonder…
Talking to a couple housing bulls I know in SD, they are very much in the “prices and sales are going to spring to life as the rate cuts come” mindset, and still looking for more “investment” properties to purchase, the currently horrendous cap rates be damned. I think they’re very mistaken, and have encouraged them to step back and stay out of this market, but it’s going to take quite a few more reports like these to shake the bullishness out of them.
nah, just enjoy the show…you can only lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink. So far they have been right and they don’t think this can ever go south and we will never have any significant correction in housing ever…
In the meantime, get out of their way, plus you don’t want to be blame if you talk them out of buying and the market does continue to go up indefinitely…we do live in some weird F up time…
I want to buy a house / condo in a nice part of San Diego. Both for investment and long-term purposes for the family. The cap rate after expenses work out to 2% on the cheapest of properties. I would rather just rent and use my capital to earn money. Home price appreciation seems like dead in the water over the next few years.
Realtors point to short supply and housing not available in California. But even the rarest of things need to have a reasonable price. A Van Gogh might be expensive, but could be a phenomenal investment. Unfortunately, housing in California is not among those
A Van Gogh doesn’t hit you with about 1.25% of its assessed value—which starts at the inflated purchase price you bought it for—in annual property tax, plus maintenance, either.
A nice part of SD (thinking OB, PB, Point Loma, La Jolla, even Bay Park) is going to set them back starting at about $2 million right now for what’s really a pretty mediocre 3-4 bdrm, 2000 to 2500 sqft home. Why so many people are eager to sign up for $25k in property tax alone (most of which is now non-deductible) for something like that “as an investment” is wild to me.
OB, PB, bay park are nice? Lol! Small areas are, rest is dicey. Mission hills is much better.
Let’s wait to see the effect of the new realtor scam that is designed to force buyers to pay a commission for showing a house or houses.
Praying for a buyer rebellion. +92% of homes are found by buyers on the internet without a realtors help. Forget using a realtor for contracts, use a lawyer.
The boomers approach eighty. Gen alpha (2010/2024) is the smallest generation in 100 years. They are 30/40 million smaller than the boomers.
There are not enough people to buy the boomer’s homes. Kamala Harris,
if elected , plans to build 3,000, 000 housing units in the flyover areas and in the suburbs.
I can’t help feeling that the real estate market is going to go crazy if the Fed decides to lower the FFR by 25 basis points. Even at these painfully high prices! I definitely do think that more people will list their homes if that happens, which will add to inventory, which could put downward pressure on prices. It’s anyone’s best guess from here. Thanks for the great data as usual Wolf.
Inventory is still low. Equilibrium (depending on price point) is normally around 6 months supply. We’re at 4, which is only high compared to the crazy 1 week or 1 month supply during the pandemic.
There’s still a long way to go before prices drop a lot. It’s beginning to happen with price reductions, but if/when the fed drops rates, sales should pick up, even at higher prices.
But if the Fed cuts by 25bps, maybe they’re about to do a whole cutting cycle… in which case these prospective buyers may think it’s worth waiting a few months or a year if rates (they think) are coming down even more.
Mortgage rates, which track 10-year Treasury yields, have already dropped a whole lot, pricing in a whole bunch of rate cuts. So that’s already priced in. If that’s how many rate cuts we get, then mortgage rates are going to stay about where they are. If we don’t get this “whole bunch of rate cuts,” mortgage rates will likely rise some.
Seeing a ton of new for-sale signs in my hood… much needed inventory as sub-1500sqft starter homes are still in the $400-450k range
I’m going to buy up all the companies that make refrigerators and then jack the prices up on refrigerators to like $20,000 plus each. Some peasant family needs a basic Hot Point refrigerator for their little crap shack, that will be $20 grand, sorry, not sorry. You want a fridge, work harder like the old days ya bums. So……..a lot of people will start to accept not being able to own their own fridge. They won’t be able to keep much food at home under their own control and won’t be able to cook during the week. They will eat out more and go buy food daily more. Then, we can jack up all the prices in the restaurants and the perishable items at the grocery store. If they don’t like it, they can buy old Twinkies off of eBay, maybe invest in them to sell in their neighborhood to other peasants like them. You can die with a conscience and holes in your pockets or with a cold heart, a fat bank account, and see your kids go to the best schools where they learn how to copy and beg for extra credit points.
Crazy driving through Main Street in Windermere, FL (just outside of Orlando) this past weekend. Saw like 4 houses for sale in a row (FSBO for one) all canal front and on other side saw a sign for open house. LOL. Been a while since I saw that. Not much selling…prices are still stupid high for what they are. I believe one of the homes next to the for sale is still listed for rent, but no longer with sign in the yard. It was bought probably 2 years ago now and immediately put up for rent (canal front) and price cuts…never seen a car in that driveway or lights on. At least the house on the corner finished being built and wasn’t a flip…probably can’t flip in this market.