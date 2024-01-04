Ugly Charts of Auto Sales: GM, Toyota, Ford. Stellantis, oh my, Got Crushed by Hyundai-Kia’s Record Sales. Tesla Has Arrived

Automakers screwed up the market for decades with price increases and going upscale. Now they pay the price with dismal volume.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total new vehicles delivered to retail customers and fleets (dominated by rental fleets) in the US rose by 12.4% from the dismal levels a year earlier to 15.46 million vehicles.
The two best years were 2000 and 2016, with 17.4 million and 17.5 million vehicles sold. In 2023, sales were about 11% below the 2000 high and 11.6% below the 2016 high. And compared to 1986, sales were down 3.7%, and compared to 1985, sales were flat. That was nearly four decades ago! Over the same period, the US population has increased by 40%!
Screwing up the market with price increases and going upscale.
Turns out, after decades of price increases and going upscale to maximize revenues and profits, automakers have created a market in the US where the average American can no longer afford a new vehicle, and they’re buying used vehicles – financially, a good strategy.
Automakers have thereby screwed up the US market to where new vehicle sales are languishing in the best years and plunging in the bad years.
Full-size pickup trucks are a great example of price increases and going upscale. There have been only four automakers that sell a high volume of full-size pickup trucks in the US: GM, Ford, Stellantis, and Toyota. Nissan will discontinue its Titan in 2024 due to low sales. Two new players are now entering the market, still with small numbers, Rivian and Tesla.
So, for now, four companies are selling full-sized trucks in volume, with huge price increases year after year, and grotesque profit margins, a testimony of oligopolistic pricing behavior.
We here at WOLF STREET have developed our own new-vehicle price index based on the bestselling truck, the Ford F-150, and the bestselling car, the Toyota Camry. We discussed this and our notion about the pickup truck oligopoly here. And for your amusement, this is the chart – since 1990, the MSRP of the F-150 XLT has shot up by 267%, including a spike of 39.4% from 2020:
The average transaction price including all incentives, discounts, and addendum stickers had spiked by 36% during the pandemic, from $34,900 in December 2019 to an absurd $47,300 in December 2022, according to JD Power data.
Then in 2023, inventory was back on dealer lots, and discounts and incentives were piled on, and most of the odious addendum stickers vanished (if you see an addendum sticker, “just say no”), and by December 2023, the average transaction price had dipped by 2.7% to a still absurd $46,055:
The biggest automakers in the US.
General Motors, #1: Sales of all its brands in the US in the year 2023 rose 14.1% to 2.59 million vehicles. But this was down by 16% from its recent peak in 2015.
Sales of GM’s Bolt and Bolt EUV, its old EVs, surged by 62.8% in 2023, to 62,045 vehicles. After the price cuts by GM, and after the federal tax credit, a base Bolt could be bought for just a little over $20,000. And there is demand for decent vehicles in this price category. But 2023 was the swan song for them, GM killed them at the end of the year.
GM is now launching several other EV models based on its new Ultium platform, but sales just started and are minuscule.
GM’s sales had dropped each of the four years before the pandemic. Then the semiconductor shortages wiped out its inventory. But in 2023, inventories were back to normal. You can kind of draw a mental line from 2015 through 2019 and then extend that line, and it comes out just a above 2023, which makes for an ugly trend.
Toyota, #2: Sales of Toyota and Lexus brands combined in the US rose 6.6% in 2023, to 2.25 million vehicles. But this was down by 10% from its recent peak in 2015.
Toyota has no EV to speak of. A year ago, some lights went on and Toyota’s longtime anti-EV CEO Akio Toyoda was forced out and replaced by a new guy, Lexus boss Koji Sato, under whom Toyota is now trying to build an EV strategy.
The trend in this chart – that line from 2015 through 2019 and extended toward 2023 – looks just as ugly as GM’s:
Ford, #3: Sales by its Ford and Lincoln brands combined rose 7.1% in 2023 to 1.996 million vehicles (OK, 2.0 million), after seven years in a row of declines. From the recent peak in 2015, sales are down 23%.
EV sales rose by 17.9% to 72,608. This includes a 54.7% jump in sales of the F-150 Lightning, to 24,165 trucks. Tiny startup Rivian has thereby blown past Ford’s electric truck sales. That’s how good Ford is at selling EVs as it’s now busy staring down an anti-EV revolt by its dealers.
Interestingly, in Q4, sales of ICE vehicles and hybrids dropped 0.4% year-over-year, while EV sales surged 27.5%. The surge in EV sales caused overall sales to rise 0.8% in Q4 year-over-year. Without EVs, overall sales would have declined 0.3% year-over-year.
Ugly, ugly, ugly. I’m not even sure where to draw the mental trend line. But hey, Ford is blowing billions of dollars on share buybacks:
Hyundai-Kia, #4. Hyundai is the parent company of Kia, with Hyundai holding a 33.9% stake in Kia, and Kia holding stakes in Hyundai subsidiaries, and they share vehicle platforms. So for our purposes here, we look at the duo as one automaker with different brands.
And they’re rocking and rolling. They surpassed FCA US (Stellantis) in sales in 2023 for the first time. Year-over-year, sales rose 11.7% to a new record of 1.58 million vehicles (Hyundai 801,195 and Kia 782,451).
EV sales: Hyundai’s sales of Ioniq EVs soared by 76% to 46,917 vehicles. It also sells an electric version of its Kona crossover, but didn’t separate out the sales of the electric version (all Kona sales totaled 79,116). Kia’s EV sales dipped 2% to 19,997 vehicles.
Stellantis #5: Oh dear, FCA US sales dropped another 1.3% in 2023, to 1.53 million vehicles. From the recent peak in 2015, sales have plunged by 33%. FCA US was surpassed by Hyundai-Kia for the first time, after having been surpassed by Toyota years ago.
It’s not mass-producing any battery-electric EVs, but it’s mass-producing announcements about them. The first EV models are supposed to trickle out by the end of 2024, it said.
In terms of ugliness, the trend in this chart is in a category of its own, speaking of an existential crisis:
The big three US automakers? GM, Ford, and Stellantis are the big three US automakers, or what remains of them. Toyota is #2 in the US, and it manufactures vehicles in the US, but it’s a Japanese company, so a foreign automaker. Hyundai-Kia is #4 in the US, and ahead of Stellantis, but it is a foreign duo, though they manufacture cars in the US. Stellantis is a European company that bought FCA US, but for whatever reason, we still consider FCA US a US automaker, though FCA US imports a lot of vehicles. So the lines are getting blurred.
We now have a fourth US automaker that isn’t that big yet in terms of US sales, but has been getting bigger fast: Tesla. All its vehicles that it sells in the US are made in the US – unlike the other US automakers. So now, we’re needing to talk about the “big four US automakers?” Or the big three, with Tesla in and foreign automaker Stellantis out?
Tesla doesn’t disclose US sales. It only discloses global sales. But there’s the registrations data. Per registrations, the Model Y has become the #2 bestselling vehicle in the US, behind the F-series truck. But registrations data lag. And we have them only through Q3 2023.
Tesla’s global deliveries in Q4 rose by 11% from the prior quarter, and by 20% year-over-year. For the whole year, they rose by 38%. We can estimate Q4 registrations in the US based on some modest growth from Q3, and that’s what we have done here, not super-accurate, but close enough?
We added a modest amount of growth to the first three quarters of 2023 (registrations data via goodcarbadcar.net) and came up with something close 680,000, give or take. So this is far smaller than the other US automakers. It’s less than half of Stellantis’ collapsed sales.
But Tesla’s sales are going in the right direction, having surged from practically nowhere a few years ago. And so I include them in this annual discussion here for the first time. Tesla has arrived.
Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) sales jumped by 33% from the collapsed levels in 2022 when it ran out of inventory due to the semiconductor shortages. Compared to the peak of 2017, sales are still down 20%.
Like Toyota, it totally dropped the ball on EVs. And for 2024, rather than developing its own EV from ground up, it will offer an EV (Prologue) based on GM’s new Ultium platform, coming soon to a dealer near you.
Nissan: Sales of its brands Nissan and Infiniti combined rose 23% to 898,796, but were still down by 44% from the peak in 2017. Existential crisis in the making. Ugly, ugly, ugly:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Not a bad thing to sell less cars for bigger profit. Less junk on the road is good for environment too. Transition to EV probably kills a big percentage of the demand for the Detroit 3 permanently.
I am curious how the German makers faired. They can’t feel good given competition from Tesla.
They’re small here. Don’t measure up to the big ones.
“But 2023 was the swan song for them, GM killed them at the end of the year.”
It’s my understanding the GM has committed to bringing an Ultium-based Bolt to market.
Yes, a completely different car with the Bolt nameplate, sometime in the future, no arrival date. Could be years.
It’s good for whom?
With population increase out the wazoo, & fewer citizens able to buy, no public transportation to speak of….sounds like more homeless to me.
Good for the manufacturers, sex for America. Bidenomics once again. Fools
Tesla is a concern in Europe, but the bigger problem is the Chinese. BYD (for example) outsells Tesla and I’m seeing a lot of them. And their advertising is everywhere.
One of the big problems is that, in Germany for example, the auto manufacturers are owned in part by both the unions and the local governments, neither of which is prepared to sacrifice jobs for “green” initiatives. EV’s require a lot less labor, parts, and support, and with AI and robots also competing for what will be fewer jobs the companies are between a rock and a hard place. They can’t just lay off workers (it’s against the law), but they can’t afford to keep them and stay competitive.
And if you think a car is expensive in USA, take a look at the price of a BMW in Europe. When you have to sell cars at $80,000/each just to stay in business, and the competition can sell one at $20,000 (like BYD), you have a big problem.
I’m on strike for buying a new vehicle until they come up with an autodrive that works. Home James!
I was kinda the same way. But then our vehicle got totaled (rear-ended by a human driver). And now I hafta wait another decade for my robo-driver. I see the driverless Waymo thingies out there though, looking pretty snappy.
The car manufacturers are in a bit of a bind, however. Because of large sunk capital costs, they need to see significant, major cash flow. This creates the temptation to raise prices on their primary offerings. Unless there is blowback from the consumer, in the form of their deserting the manufacturer for other options (used cars, et al.), the car manufacturer will not be able to heed signals from the market.
It is the tone deafness to SIGNALS which is the basis of the problem.
The conglomerate car dealer in my area lots are full now there overflow lot is filling up this will end badly people have a long memory I hope they rot in hell thieves manipulated customers now it’s payback time
Wolf you said correctly that 2/3rds of used car buyers pay cash. How do they accomplish this?
I mean they save up until they can do a cash deal at the local slick haired used car lot? Do they have bad credit? Who would fork over so much cash when Bank of America would make you pay just $200 a month for a Corolla.
This really boggles my mind… if you might break it down. Thanks!
Everyone I know who buys used vehicles, including us, pays cash. They buy something for $5k for their kid, and they want to relegate the old truck to towing the boat and going hunting, so they buy a 2-year old car for $20k, and pay cash. etc.
American consumers are loaded with cash. I wrote a bunch of times about the trillions of dollars they have in CDs, bank accounts, money market funds, T-bills etc. This will give you some numbers:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/11/24/money-market-funds-large-cds-small-cds-all-surged-americans-figured-it-out/
Having 3% mortgage also helps. These banks holding low interest mortgages must feel pretty bad right now.
It’s the farmers buying new equipment with $200k cash that gets me, but I guess with that business you need a sizable bank account just in case
Only a moron would borrow at 6 or 7% to buy a depreciating asset, who cares what the “monthly payment” is, savers plan ahead and don’t pay interest.
The Store sells bottle of Gatorade for $2 and makes profit. The gas station sells smaller bottle of Gatorade for $3.75. My only advice is don’t buy.
I got a 2005 Lexus ES330 with 110k miles. I’m gonna drive it another 100k. Purchased for $11k in 2014. Still runs like the day I brought it. Maybe it’s just me but I don’t see the obsessions with buying new cars every other year!
Yes, there’s that too. Vehicles last a long time these days, and when taken care of, look good for a long time.
“..and when taken care of, look good for a long time.”
Much much easier on the west coast. Out on the east, I guess NE for Americans, any area that uses salt in the winter makes it very tough. Rustproofing helps a lot, but if you can’t hide your car away for the season it will get eaten up. However, the bar for what “looks good” is also different, so well maintained cars do look good for a long time, just don’t bring a well maintained east coast car out west, it loses up to half it’s value that way, at least mine did 😆
I feel this has to be a significant part of the decline. Vehicles are just much better made than they used to be. I remember in the 70’s a vehicle that was 10 years old and 100k+ miles was ready for the scrap yard. Now it seems getting 200k+ miles on a vehicle is normal.
Those Hondas and Toyotas from the 80’s put some serious pressure on the big 3 to improve.
Kia and Hyundai are way ahead of the US car manufacturers with EVs. They’re producing reliable, well made ones that get approximately 300m. per charge, likewise with Tesla and a whole slew of Chinese EVs that aren’t allowed to be sold in the US, yet. The whole ICE market is soon to be a thing of the past and both Japan and the United States manufacturers are in real trouble.
Except these 2 brands are stolen A lot. A news story just popped up on our local Raleigh station. Some lady was in Cleveland and her Hertz (subsidiary) rental was stolen with a Tik Tok hack/ challenge. Hertz stonewalled her, banned her from ever renting from them again. So she went to the old “5 on your side” news team journalist who contacts the company for you.
Apparently they had already recovered the vehicle without letting her know. And charged her 3x the charges. The news station fixed most of it for her. Gotta love the fear of bad PR.
I have a feeling that where we are heading is not 5000lb, 3 sec 0-60 EV’s but those three wheel Tuk Tuk things they use in India.
In my opinion, much of Hyundai’s growth is a function of the extreme inventory challenges of Honda and Toyota over the past couple of years.
Only in the past couple of months or so Honda has managed to bring its inventory back to reasonable levels, while Toyota has gotten a bit better but still has work to do. As these two finally recover, I would expect Hyundai’s growth rate to slow down some. Kudos to Hyundai though for taking good business advantage of the situation (especially given that Honda and Toyota owners pretty loyal to the brand and now Hyundai has a chance to draw in those customers). Anyway, that’s how the marketplace is supposed to work!
Kia/hyundai are redesigning their cars and jumping to the front of the consumer reports ratings. They now have the highest rated large SUV and minivan. When I wanted a minivan last year it was a no brainer to get the kia with the high ratings AND 10 year warranty.
They must have invested a lot to do this. The others seem to be putting everything into EVs and letting their older vehicles get outdated.
Fantastic article and charts. I wonder why they (automakers) can’t enable their research departments to figure this out. We are late model pick-up people ourselves and will never pay the inane mark-up for a new one. Just stupid.
Howdy Folks. New vehicles are great and a better way to go. Exactly what was purchased for my 2 teenage sons years ago. They each kept their vehicle till married and living on their own. Take good care of a new vehicle and it lasts a long time…… Always pay cash for cars also. Unless the interest offered by the manufacturer is less. Before ZIRP, and in the olden days, they would have incentives from the manufacturer instead of Govern ment to get at your spending $$$$…..
Swamp’s view on the state of the US car market
U. S, carmakers have gotten greedy and decided to build upscale fully loaded cars that nobody wants, nobody needs, and nobody can afford. As a result, they will be going bankrupt, on by one starting with Ford and require a taxpayer bailout. As the charts above show, Ford is already in the intensive care ward. I just bought a basic no frills car, a Mitsubushi Mirage, and it gets me around town just fine. I Paid $11,600 for a 2020 car with 60K miles on it. I feels like a brand car, Got it off the rental fleet, and it was shipped here from Missouri. I noticed the lot where I bought it was filled with big American cars that nobody wants. They will be sitting there for months with no buyers anywhere in sight. Meanwhile the small imported cars are getting snapped up as there aren’t very many for sale.
BMW has made and makes the best array of vehicles out there. I prefer the E38 and E39 cars from the late 1990s and love Oxford Green.
Still driving my 1986 Toyota Tercel wagon and 1979 VW camper van (Type 2). After reading this article, I just might look into the Hyundai EVs.
I heard recently that Chevrolet is bringing back the Bolt (v.2) EV, around 2024 – 25. Not sure I’ll wait that long, but that made my day. GM is still in the affordable EV sedan game!
I’d just like a nice little EV truck that doesn’t cost 60k+
Someday..
Right now, all EV trucks on the market are 4-door, 4×4, high-powered and luxuriously loaded monsters. The basic 2-door, real-wheel drive, 300hp eclectic truck will eventually arrive when demand for the high-end stuff is somewhat sated (that’s where the money is). Patience.
Bailout 3.0 coming to a theater near you 2025!! This is a direct result of the last Bailout. Left all the turds and encouraged bad behavior. Bankruptcy would have allowed the crap to be flushed and the others left standing would have taken notice. Now we are left with the fools who will run them into the ground with buybacks and substandard vehicles. Sure the government will make it all right… just like the banks.