The Shocking Price Increases of the Pickup Truck Oligopoly (Tesla Getting Ready to Mess Up Their Party?)

The “WOLF STREET F-150 XLT & Camry LE Price Index” for the 2024 Model Year is here. Ford’s price increases are grotesque, for third year in a row.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Every fall, when the new model-year vehicles arrive, I get to update the proprietary “WOLF STREET F-150 XLT and Camry LE Price Index.” Now the 2024 model-years are here – well, we’re still waiting for Ford; the trucks won’t show up on dealer lots until early next year, months behind their normal arrival dates, but we ran out of patience.
We use the base F-150 XLT and the base Camry LE for two reasons: One, because both go back beyond 1990; and two, because both have been bestsellers in their categories, true mass-market vehicles. Other models, such as the Corvette or the Mustang, go back even further, but they have never been mass-market vehicles.
For the 2024 F-150 XLT, in the two-door rear-wheel-drive base-everything configuration, the MSRP before “destination and delivery charges” is $47,620 per Ford’s website today. The “destination and delivery charges” of $1,995 give the truck a total MSRP of $49,615.
The average transaction price for all new vehicles sold is about $46,000, according to J.D. Power. A fully decked-out high-end F-series 4×4 Crew Cab can be well over $100,000.
For the 2024 Camry LE, the MSRP before “delivery, processing and handling charges” is $26,420 per Toyota’s website today. The “delivery, processing and handling charges” of $1,095 give it a total MSRP of $27,515.
For our index, we use MSRP without the destination and delivery charges, and without any other add-ons: so $47,620 for the F-150 and $26,420 the Camry.
The chart shows the MSRP for each model year of the F-150 XLT (red), and the Camry LE (purple). In the 1990s, the Camry LE was more expensive than the F-150 XLT, but by the 2024 model year, the F-150 was almost twice as expensive! Astounding…
Just how nuts are Ford’s price increases?
Year-over-Year, change of MSRP:
- F-150 XLT: +10.9% (+$4,680)
- Camry LE: +1.8% (+$475)
- CPI New vehicles: +2.3%
From 2020, change of MSRP:
- F-150 XLT: +39.4% (+$13,460)
- Camry LE: +5.8% (+$1,450)
- CPI New Vehicles: +21.7%
Since 1990, change of MSRP:
- MSRP of F-150 XLT: +267%
- MSRP of Camry LE: +77%
CPI for new vehicles v. Camry v. F-150.
Turns out, since 2010, the CPI for new vehicles has risen by 28.7%, outrunning the price increases of the Camry LE (+20.6%), but it got crushed by the price grotesque spikes of the F-150 (+81.4%). Folks, just say no to this sort of thing:
Obviously, MSRP is not the price everyone actually pays.
In 2021 and in 2022, during the time of the shortages, dealers sold trucks with odious addendum stickers on top of MSRP. People should have walked out and wait a couple of years before buying. And some did. But others didn’t, and they paid $10,000 or $15,000 or more over MSRP at many dealerships.
But in 2019, when there was an overabundance of inventory, new trucks were sold with big incentives from Ford Motor Company and discounts from dealers, and people bought for a lot less than MSRP.
Now truck inventories are ample, and many 2023 models come with discounts off MSRP.
So we use MSRP as a common thread in the index over the three decades, even if people paid more or less for their vehicles.
The pickup truck Oligopoly gets Tesla.
There have been only four automakers that sell successfully a high volume of full-size pickup trucks in the US: GM, Ford, Stellantis, and Toyota. Nissan’s Titan will be discontinued after the 2024 model year due to low sales. We’re now getting two new entrants, Rivian and Tesla, but they’re just ramping up production and are not yet a factor.
So we have four companies that sell full-sized trucks in volume, and they’re all charging an arm and a leg for their trucks, and their trucks are selling in the same price range, with obscene price increases year after year, and grotesque profit margins.
Clearly, they have not been competing on price as if there were a tacit agreement not to, in order to not end the immensely profitable gravy train. Instead, they’ve been competing based on other factors, such as image, brand, brag-factors, some technologies, some aspects of performance, etc.
The red lines (F-150) in the charts above are Exhibit A of oligopolistic pricing behavior. It involves just four companies, and Americans are paying those prices and are willingly getting ripped off.
Tesla – the disruptive price-cutter as we were surprised to find out last year and this year – is now entering this market. Tesla is very profitable despite the price cuts, has $20 billion in cash, isn’t burdened by tens of billions of dollars of debt, doesn’t waste billions of dollars on share buybacks, unlike Ford and GM, doesn’t have an unwieldy and costly dealer network to get in its way, and doesn’t need to spend vast sums on truck ads: During the Q3 earnings call, Musk confirmed that there were over 1 million preorders for the Cybertruck, and Tesla never even spent any money advertising it.
Tesla is going to mess up the party of the truck oligopoly once it’s able to produce trucks in large numbers, including its base versions, because its primary goal is to become #1 – and its Model Y is already the #2 bestselling vehicle in the US, behind the F-series trucks. So that will get interesting. But some patience is required.
The infinite wisdom of the US legacy automakers never ceases to astound. And so I rant: It’s Like Ford, GM, FCA Got Run Over by a Tesla on Autopilot
Cars and trucks are part of the American culture. Used vehicles work fine and are a better deal.
yes they are and wait there are some great deals coming.
If a person wants even half a chance of becoming wealthy, “Never take on debt for something you don’t need”.
There are more than plenty good used vehicles on the market, always.
Moreover the Rich men…Thief, Doctors, Lawyers and some Chiefs discovered the joy of the IRS code that allows 100% depreciation of vehicles over 6k lbs. How many wives of same do their hauling with soccer gear and the only off-roading they do is taking a right hand turn too soon and drive over the curb. Hell a friend of mine was killed by the extended mirror of a truck hit her in the bike lane in Ft. Lauderdale. Demographics of buyers have changed in the last 25 years and the oligopoly knows it.
Tankster,
“… the joy of the IRS code that allows 100% depreciation of vehicles over 6k lbs. How many wives of same do their hauling with soccer gear….”
Careful here!!! You’re advising people to get themselves into trouble. Following this kind of internet meme is very risky.
Obviously, when you do your taxes, you can do anything. The problem arises when you get audited. So, this is of course the farthest thing from tax advice:
1. The vehicle must be used PRIMARILY for BUSINESS PURPOSES, and when you get audited, you have to prove it. Writing off a vehicle is a well-known audit trigger. If you get caught, it’s clearly not an “oversight,” like forgetting to account for a couple of payments you received, but could be construed as tax fraud. So be careful.
So that means you cannot be a salaried employee. But if you’re self-employed, or own your own business, etc., and use the vehicle primarily for business purposes, you can deduct it up to the limits. And your spouse can drive it too.
2. The write-off – even if for business purposes and thus allowed – is limited to $28,900 for 2023. The bonus depreciation is limited to 80%.
The IRS doesn’t allow luxury vehicles to be deducted at all, period. To deduct a vehicle, it has to be non-luxury. What “section 179” does it makes an exception for luxury vehicles if they’re over 6,000 pounds (and if you use it primarily for business purposes, and only up to the limit of $28,900 in 2023).
It’s silly to believe that you get your news and worldview from different sources because you drive a pickup truck and live out the city. That’s the image that the car manufacturers push in their commercials. It’s about as real as the Brooklyn hipsters who think they are manly because they dress like lumberjacks.
Uhmm……..excuse me Roddy, but those people you are referring to have a name. They are called Lumbersexuals. Many even have tattoos of trees on their arms, that’s very outdoorsy.
The uniform includes a Stormy Kromer hat, I hope…
Toyota Tundra and Ford F 150 seem relatively comparable in price and fairly similar vehicles. Perhaps just lots of money to be made with full size trucks without a packed market with limited choices. Not unlike diapers where there are two companies making almost all of them so they can set prices high as not too there advantage to compete. In my days long ago at Intel they were happy to have AMD because then it couldn’t be proven to be price fixing but of course fixed costs of a plant are so expensive you need to sell significant volume.
The pacific northwest has the poorest rich people i’ve ever met…
If their plan is mess up the truck market by turning out millions of pickups I don’t think the. Cybertruck is the vehicle to do it with. The 6mm thick stainless skin is exciting to the fan boys but not practical in high production. It can’t be stamped and must be bent on press brakes, which even if automated, are slow. Stainless panels scratch easily and handling of each of them will be time consuming and finicky. Unlike regular body work there is no coat of paint to cover up all the little blemishes and imperfections.
They will also learn the hard way that Stainless is not the wonder material they think ( especially the hobo of stainless grades 301) , It will discolor around salt water and road salt, as well as any number of chemicals on the city streets.
I went to college with a girl who’s dad supplied Delorean with all of its stainless and so John D himself gave her a new Delorean. She drove it around Ithaca NY, and after a couple of years of Road Salt it looked kinda chalky, yellow and dingy.
I think the cybertruck will be a novelty item produced in small quantities and Tesla will have to move on to something more conventional if they are going to disrupt the Pickup truck market.
Hmm, maybe the wear will be an issue, maybe not. I don’t get why people pay for ripped jeans off the shelf. I don’t understand the attachment to dented, rough, pine floors with years old polyurethane but have my scatched-to-hell leather jacket that I wear everywhere and work in.
Perhaps people will shoot their cybertrucks to age them as long as they work reliably and rack up hundreds of thousands of miles. I do wonder about the true cost of operation and environmental friendliness since the amount of energy to push around 6800 pounds is not chump change, especially if you’re paying 15+ cents/Kwh.
“amount of energy to push around 6800 pounds is not c…”
The top end Ford F-250 4×4 crew cab with a diesel — and the Cybertruck will still blow it away — comes in at 7,200 pounds. These high-powered 4×4 crew cabs with big powerful engines and all the extras are all big heavy trucks and weigh between 6,500 and 7,500 pounds, all of them, Ram, F-series, Silverado, Tesla. We’re talking about some real equipment here.
Blow it away? People buying f 250 diesel aren’t going to the track. Their towing 20,000 pounds through the rockies.
LOL, that always comes up, the 0.01% of the truck owners that tow 20,000 pounds across the Rockies. I drive a lot on I-80 across Donner Pass, and I guarantee you, pickups towing 20,000-pound trailers are a rarity. But I see a lot of high-end F-250 crew cabs, diesel and gasoline, just driving around for daily life. That’s what people are buying these $80,000-plus luxo-trucks for, and they have no intention of ever towing anything across the Rockies.
“I think the cybertruck will be a novelty item produced in small quantities…”
Over a million people have put in preorders… by some estimates as many as 1.9 million. That shows you how much interest there is in this truck.
I have not yet seen one in the wild, but if I do, I’ll report my impressions here.
Another advantage Tesla has over Ford, et al.: no unions (for now at least).
It will be interesting to see how the ruckus between Tesla and the unions will end in Sweden. The unions try to force Tesla’s workforce to unionize and are trying to totally embargo Tesla’s operations, even preventing Tesla from recieving licenceplates. Interesting is that Swedish authorities seem to side with the unions. And the ruckus is spreading to Denmark and Finland, too, the Finnish teamsters union is siding with the Swedish unions.
I can’t wrap my head around why they went for such a futuristic design for their truck debut. If they had reined it in a little it would seem like there would be a wider audience. Full size truck does seem ripe for disruption given the margins.
I’m not too sure about their truck styling either, a lot of people who buy trucks are actually pretty particular about design. I’m curious to see what happens though, it sounds like they wouldn’t be able to meet higher demand for now anyway, by the time they can these trucks will already have been on the road for a while and sometimes that can influence people’s taste, other times an ugly vehicle is just an ugly vehicle. Just have to wait to find out
Tesla has over 1 million preorders — by some estimates as many as 1.9 million — for this truck. This is a HUGE show of interest for this truck. No other vehicle ever attracted that kind of interest.
It’s not the same-old same-old, that’s for sure.
Yes there appears to be wild amounts of interest for a funky looking car. Whether that’s sustainable demand or just irrational early enthusiasts scratching their need to be first remains to be seen. What is indisputable is that Ford and Chevy dodged a massive bullet. If Tesla had designed the CT to look even halfway like a Silverado or F-150, the pre-order number would probably be more like 5 million. Time will tell.
The PT Cruiser had millions of orders too. The hummer ev, Ford lightning and rivian had massive pre-orders. Both are already discounted. This idea that the cyber truck is going to disrupt the truck industry is quite entertaining. As Ford learned, demand is for hybrids which they can’t build enough of while cutting back on electric truck production.
I don’t remember preorders for the PT Cruiser and the Hummer. But Ford’s Lightning only had about 100,000 preorders.
Let’s keep in mind that those pre-orders are $100 refundable deposits that were placed based on old prices and specs. They were option bets people were placing to try to lock in the announced pricing.
I can’t understand this demand for trucks. Wasn’t the President of GM fired several years ago for making “trucks” that supposedly no one wanted?
Yes, that happened. Trucks seem to be a status symbol first and a utility accessory second. The public still has enough money to chase status.
Futuristic design? It looks like a high school body shop slapped it together.
Think of the Cybertruck in shape as a pyramid scheme with 4 wheels.
Reminds me of the Aztek. That was a flop.
There was simple things to impress the girl at the bar – pack of cigarettes, some alcohol, funny stupid talks. Now it’s complicated, expensive trucks, real estate investments, crypto, EFTs, how can I explain all the shit I own while being funny and attractive?
Isn’t this exactly what I’ve been saying?
It’s greed, excessive greed as I’ve mentioned several times.
And excessive greed should be punished.
Now that demand is crashing they’ve stopped charging ‘market’ adjustments and are actually giving discounts.
Marketadjustments really are disgusting levels of greed.
I really hope these trucks will rot on their lots, unless being offered at high discounts to hard-working people.
And apparently the quality of Ford hasn’t improved in sync with the increase in price, so there’s that too. 70k 100k trucks. Absolute insane.
Corporate greed is real and it was most visible during supplychain disruptions. That’s still not an excuse for extorting consumers.
Any dealership that overcharged deserves a bad year or two.
Preferrably there will be sub 25k cars on dealership lots again. You know, a simple means of transportation that the lower workingclass can afford.
Or is there something more sinister behind these insane prices?
Perhaps to discourage carownership, 15 minute citizens, an elite that makes no secret of applauding depopulation?
Is it greed? Or is is a society flush with cash that wants to own pickups?
What do you recommend the manufacturers do, reduce the price so that they sell way more pickups than they can produce? Then just have a big backlog of orders to fill once they can ramp up supply to meet demand, and leave folks on a lengthy wait-list in the meantime?
I would tell you what I would do if I owned a car company. I would sell my vehicles at the maximum price the market would allow….such that I could run my factories at full capacity and yet still sell all the vehicles I produce at a healthy rate. Then, if people stopped buying them and I began to build excessive inventory, I would offer incentives to increase my sales.
Some call it greed, but it’s really supply and demand at work…. and a whole lot of money sitting in bank accounts.
Yes people are flush with cash and want these, prices be damned. Yes to oligopolistic behavior on the part of the sellers. Don’t forget the RVing boom at the dawn of Covid – how are you gonna tow your 7,000 lb camper?
It’s frustrating because I live in a rural place over 200 miles away from any sizeable city. And there are so many pickup trucks and there are a lot of retirement and work from home folks in my small community, which has become nouveau chique since Covid. Everyone here seems to “need” a pickup truck even though they are just about all empty and not towing anything. They have a rural lifestyle image to uphold. The frustrating part is this mental behavior on the part of consumers has made replacement costs for people that really need trucks out of reach.
I scratch my head because a I’m a tradesman that has needed a basic pickup for several decades (always 8′ bed in regular or extended cab variety). My trucks haul things, push things (snow) and pull things and have never seen more than 3,000 miles per year (I don’t leave this small community for work because I don’t need to). When I don’t need the truck I drive a small station wagon (that one sees 18,000 miles per year). This always made the most sense – trucks are very expensive to own and maintain (if you really use them for work) and with my mileage and needs the total costs of ownership (including depreciation, replacement costs) is less to run two vehicles than one typical family pickup that has more room for people than cargo. But I’m a frugal yankee, clearly a dying breed. My 3/4 ton is no status symbol – regular cab, smallest OEM steel wheels (why pay more for tires?) manual locks and windows and lots of dents.
In New Hampshire and Maine there are still plenty of frugal Yankees. Maybe fewer than before but still holding onto the faith.
I have a 95 diesel 3/4 ton that I work extra hard to keep alive. Not easy in the rust belt. Rebuilt engine myself, trans myself, etc. I’ve got so many hours into it now Im too invested to sell. Works good to take off road, tow trailers, etc. it lacks some technology but does what it needs to. I don’t see a new 3/4 ton having 10x the value but they sure are 10x the price. I think that’s why a lot of us who need our trucks to use as trucks will just hold onto our old ones, because it’s not a status thing. I have to imagine eventually this market will change and this fad will end, but hard to say, as it’s been going for a long long time. Until then, I will just keep the old girl on the road!
The thinking nowadays is the most profit, less volume. You can see it happening increasingly in fast food for example. Just a few controlling corporations can achieve this together. The old days of small companies are gone where there was competition to outsell the other guys. High volume and lower prices were the methodology. Adios to the old days.
The 15-minute thing refers to the classic cities before cars and mass transit (during the hafta-walk age), when everything had to be within a 15-minute walk from the home: the baker, the barber, work, the produce vendor, the cobbler, the pub, the general store, etc.
City planning is trying to create walkable cities where daycare is 15 minutes on foot, as are stores etc. I live in one of those cities, but it’s always been that way, and it works great, I love it, I walk everywhere I go, and I stay fit that way, and it saves time because I don’t have to fight congestion and parking, and walking is free.
But the 15-minute is kind of a misnomer — lots of places I walk to are 2-4 miles, one way, and that’s a lot longer than 15 minutes of powerwalk. I might still beat driving and parking though, and I get the free exercise on top of it.
But now some rightwingers (not conservatives!) have hijacked this classic concept and come up with some stupid conspiracy theories about it to throw around and make fools of themselves. I might delete this BS if it gets too noisy.
Yes please delete these idiotic comments. Especially because this is one of the few places to come to avoid partisan conspiracy-minded drivel. When conversations turn to these moronic talking points picked up from propaganda sources, the slilpery slide into an awful comment section has begun.
I’m glad you have started bringing EV news back into the fold again after the commenting ban on the topic. EV articles really do bring out the stupidity but ignoring this huge change in propulsion method is doing a huge disservice to the economics of the auto industry.
Well stated, sir!
I’m a conservative. I love walking, including the 2-4 mile distances you mentioned. However, I think there is a level of political groupthink that occurs when people are packed in with their neighbors.
Being out hiking in the open country tends to change people’s perspectives.
I’m conservative on many topics: personal responsibility, willingness to work, respect for traditions and institutions, and quite liberal on others: pro-choice, medicare for all, environmentalism. I’m not sure why folks feel the need to pick a team and adopt the team’s beliefs.
As interest rates dropped sales guys kept payments the same then rolled over the negative equity. Then after say 4-5 new vehicles the last one is a base model and the loan is 2x the vehicles actual value. Then the buyers vehicle “gets stolen”, “swerves for a deer and hit a tree” or “just lets the bank take it back” In all three scenarios the negative equity goes poof for the consumer! Debt destruction!
Like Digger Dave, I use my truck for work.
It was just prior to the GFC when I purchased my last new
work truck. No plans to buy a new electric, diesel, or gas
truck. Just watch the used market.
Most truck buyers don’t NEED a truck they just want one for various reasons. Status? In other countries I just don’t see commuters and shoppers buying trucks for every day use.
At the prices charged I rank US pickups with that of designer handbags.
It would be instructive, perhaps to subdivide the US pickup category into “utilitarian” and “luxury.” Maybe impossible and too arbitrary, though.
Which will the EV manufacturers go after, I wonder
Is an EV El Camino on anyone’s design board (or did I just miss it in the news)?
It is interesting that with such high margins that other manufacturers have not gotten into the truck market and the second tier (Toyota, Nissan) have not ramped up production to compete more in this market. And why has Toyota and Nissan ever moved up to heavy duty trucks? The is market prime for competition. The profits are there. American consumers have shown a willingness to buy other than the big 3. Why no Toyota dually?
The Japanese brands have struggled to enter the full size truck market with much authority. Likely because they are just not that good at it, yet. It’s not their bread and butter and they are new to the game. The big 3 have been doing this forever, they have trucks figured out…..because it’s where they’ve been making all of their money. Toyota and Nissan are great at making fuel efficient cars and small pickups, but full size hasn’t been their market. I think they’re figuring it out, but people don’t love what they offer yet. I think we should only expect the same type of thing should they enter the HD market. Say what you want about the big 3, but most would agree they make good full size trucks. If consumers didn’t feel that way, they’d quit spending so much money on them. Furthermore, I don’t know that the Japanese alternatives offer substantial savings over the big 3, in terms of pricing. If they did, that may change the game.
I personally believe that Toyota has decided that it is wise to stay the #2 auto brand in the US. Any time they “accidentally” pass GM, they make their cars slightly more expensive, and take the profits to the bank while surrendering market share. Don’t forget that globally, Toyota sells 75% more vehicles than GM and is the #1 global brand (as of 2022).
I think the Cybertruck was a huge, huge Tesla mistake. Had they made a more conventional EV truck maybe like Rivian, it would have been in production 3 years ago when no one else had anything at all to compete. Trucks are hugely popular and Tesla could have completely owned the market. I fail to see the benefits of the Cybertruck’s odd design, and everyone who has gone with a stainless body has bombed. Similar to the model X which was a mistake because of gull wing doors. Another flashy item that always causes issues.
A good EV pickup could have been Tesla’s easy bread and butter like it has been for domestic makers. At the very least Musk should have had two programs with the Cybertruck and an easier to make alternate truck.
I thought the same, but after watching the Munro videos about their manufacturing process, it’s pretty clear they can go to a more conventional body shape quite easily from what they have. The use of the big structural castings means the body panels really just hang off the interior structure on which all the important stuff is fitted.
It will take a while to build up their line to meet cybertruck demand, so they’ve got some time to see if it’s going to be popular, and pivot if they want. Personally I think it’s a bit ugly but also pretty cool.
A few years back I saw an interview with the head of Ford’s truck division. For the first time the average sales price of a Ford truck was $50k. The guy seemed amazed by that. He said something like we make lots of different models and the expensive ones sale easier. I don’t know how much Americans will pay for a truck, but I guess we’ll keep edging up market and find out. It was obvious they were making more and more profit this way. Your charts show they pursued this and haven’t topped out yet. They are simply following the market.
While I prefer smaller trucks for a time they disappeared. There is some return to it now. However I saw a detailed report on sales of small trucks the last years there were any. Again, Ford and Chevy just followed the market. Ford and Chevy’s small truck was selling in tiny numbers and the last year of production actually didn’t fully sell for two years in the case of Chevy. While huge far more expensive trucks were almost a case of them not being able to make enough to keep up.
I wonder what a pickup truck is anymore? They used to be for ‘picking stuff up’. They were low to the ground. An average worker could lift a 50 lb sack over the side. A 4’/8′ sheet of plywood would slide flat into the bed.
Now, they are tall and most aren’t well suited for picking things up.
Many can haul large loads. Many can go over rough ground. They have changed a lot.
Cyber Truck appears to be another change and even less suited to picking things up.
I wonder if an old fashioned low to the ground lighter weight pickup truck would be welcomed by construction guys or would it just be to low?
Nope. Not too low at all. I’m just waiting for Harbor Freight to come out with one.
I was wondering just that.
Where can you get a Spartan pickup truck that is just for doing work?
The monsters we see these days are more for luxury and bragging than anything else.
Would love a lower riding truck.
Lighter weight? I had a lighter single cab, long bed 3/4 ton.
Not sure it is suited for the novice to start out hauling with todays
drivers on the road. Have to make sure that load is centered & trailer
breaks set correctly. To many drivers with little attention to the road.
Adding a thought. Maybe Tesla should build the ‘Work Truck’ next. Something really low, heavy, strong, and stainless steel where it could really be useful in rough worksite conditions. Batteries and the drive train can be flat and low with no engine sticking up so it could be low to the ground. There is always electricity on worksites for charging though work trucks aren’t driven too many miles most days. Tires could be large and knobby for mud.
The big monster trucks that legacy manufacturers build these days aren’t much good for work and as Wolf says, they are way too expensive.
The price has nothing what so ever to do with greed – you just don’t know the meaning of the word so use it wrongly. No one runs a business to sell their product at the lowest price – a recipe for failure. I sell my product for what my customers think it’s worth – not what I think it’s worth. Obviously, pickup truck owners feel they are getting value for their dollar or they wouldn’t pay it. As far as I know, there is no coercion to buy any high-priced product – other than peer pressure. The fact that you can’t afford one is based on supply and demand, not your misuse of words.
Back in 1985 I purchased a Mitsubishi pickup and it lasted almost fifteen years and was junked in 1998 with a quarter-million miles on the odometer. It was a practical vehicle, great on gas and hauled just about everything.
In 2003 I purchased what was to become the last year of production of the Chevrolet S-10. It was good on gas and also hauled pretty much everything. The winters in the northeast finally got the better of its frame, so was sold in 2018 to a neighbor kid for $500. It had 150 miles on the odometer.
Both trucks were inexpensive and considered by myself as necessary tools for living in a rural environment.
Full-sized pickups never interested me, primarily because of poor gas mileage and high repair costs. And many of the guys I worked with never used their trucks in a practical manner. Humorously, many waxed the bed of their trucks.
Typo: the S-10 had 150K miles on the odometer.
Most vehicles are priced at specific targets years salary… It’s been like that along time… As wages go up , so will vehicles…One years gross equals MSRP target vehicle price…
The rise is pickup prices is a predictable (and indeed intended) result of tightening government fuel economy standards. Since the production of gas guzzling pickups must be balanced by sales of higher gas mileage smaller cars, it should surprise no one that this constraint on the supply of gas guzzling trucks results in higher prices.
That would be true if there was an actual constraint in supply. Looking at my local dealers, they have trucks out the wazoo. Our local Ram dealer has a football field sized lot covered in trucks and a sign that say “$5000 off MSRP”. Still not moving the merchandise.
The difference is between practicality and the fragility of the male ego. The charts are eye popping, but it tracks with the marketing efforts and the increasingly fractured state of mental stability in American males. Men that don’t need a truck for work still need a truck to compensate for their insecurity and to have a place to paste their moronic MAGAT stickers. They’ll spend anything to show how tuff they are.
I thought the cybertruck design was just made to get attention. Then I learned two things:
It’s the first vehicle with an EXOSKELETON! Yep, the stainless shell is thick because it takes place of the frame. They developed a new stainless alloy for it called 30X.
It is the most aerodynamic designed truck with a drag coefficient of .335 which is better than many race cars!
It’s really a paradigm shift. Once I learned this, the looks became less objectionable.
I put a deposit in and wish I had done so earlier
So the Cyber truck is an invertebrate, like an insect? Well insects are strong…
I’ve been on the waiting list for more than two years. I have a love/hate relationship with the Cybertruck. Half of the time I like what I see in terms of what the vehicle offers… and the other half I am put off by the appearance and the spartan interior. But we’ve owned a Model S for more than six years, so we don’t have the big “jump to an EV” paradigm shift to deal with – we know what owning an EV is all about. I’m not sure who the “average pickup owner” is, but I am not a tradesman. Rather just someone looking for an AWD EV that I can take into muddy locations with mountain bikes and muddy dogs and car camping. I agree with the earlier comments about Tesla missing an opportunity to bring a “traditional” EV pickup to market several years ago. But rumors of the Cybertruck’s demise are greatly exaggerated :) As far as I’m concerned, it is coming down to operations and Tesla’s ability to produce the vehicle at scale. One thing’s for certain – it is the one vehicle people have been talking most about for the last couple of years :)
What amazes me most is that so many people are willing to pay that much for a truck, 90% of which will never have a 2 x 4 or even a bag of groceries put in the bed.
I think the pick ups are the men’s equivalent of women’s expensive makeup. It’s all for show.
Yes, and it’s pathetic.
Am I the only one that gets the impression over the last decade that people now just ‘cosplay’ roles that people genuinely lived in the not so distant past. We’ve got people cosplaying as bikers, lumberjacks, ranchers, hobos, carpenters, prospectors, game trackers, outlaws.
Many of these character roles people are pursuing and projecting are based on real roles people had that were based on material and economic conditions and demands.
But I see this in our own economy today. Much of it seems artificial. There is obviously the shift from goods to services. Is it worth sounding critical of if people’s material needs are met though, I should maybe ask myself. That people have to pretend to be something they are not likely means that their psychological and personal fulfillment needs are not being met though. We are what we are and changes come with the passage of time. I can’t buy manhood, and a female can’t buy womanhood, but it won’t stop people from trying to do that and making others think so.
I also see this in some “business owners.” It seems some people buy a small business because it allows them to buy an identity related to the business, and so people will even if the business does not generate much money and costs them a lot of time. It’s funny how smart and busy some people can look if they spend a lot of money to do so. Then, on the large scale, we have the Corporate CEO’s and Financial Class who take it to a whole other level with their costumes where they pretend to work, be men, genius business managers, and self made. Our nation has become adept at inventing new ‘financial products’ but somehow we seem to have an inverse correlation with inventing new technological products compared to our country’s past and it’s industrial history. Fiat can permeate a society over time to a level where everything has a number associated with it in relation to something else and eventually you will find that people become easier to buy and sell than they were when slavery was legal and fiat currency wasn’t as pervasive, although now at least you can rent the cow for four hours instead of buying it for the life of the cow.
We used to say in Oklahoma about some wannabe, “He’s all hat and no cow.” It pretty much sums up America these days.
Fascinating. Many are rich enough now to play more at other realities.
I think it all makes sense, in a way. Maybe if I could coin a phrase to explain it I would say “competition relativizes”. You have sexual competition – “differential reproductive success”, much of which is measured by status competition, like with the conspicuous consumption of these trucks. Looked at from the outside it’s wasteful and irrational, but from the inside it kind of makes sense because that “differential” has to be measured by *something*, no matter how small it is by any absolute measure.
Same situation with our economic system; it’s design uses competition as the force for getting people to participate in it. In more of an egalitarian system the value of something would at least partly be determined by it’s absolute value to society – how much anyone actually needs it. In our current competition-driven system it’s only the relative value that counts. Any absolute value created is nice – I’d like to say that it could even theoretically give you a competitive advantage, but then I think of all the jobs and work that goes on that we would all really be better off without. You have to sell your time doing *something* to participate at all; you have to create some kind of relative “value”, even if or as the absolute value created approaches zero. I think that’s most clearly visible with financialization and what’s been called the “toll-booth economy”.
By the way when I try to type “financialization” my phone autocorrects it to “fictionalization”, and for once I’m like, no that’s actually right.
In the Uk at least I’ve heard lots of anecdotal suggestions that RRP have gone up to protect residuals of used values, which due to financing (essentially owner pays for guesstimated depreciation for 3yrs then hands it back) , are largely liabilities on the books of manufacturers to the ~ 3yr point or whatever.
Combined with pandemic money, lower factory output, this was sustainable.
Now it’s just another even bigger debt balloon house of cards?
Howdy Folks. I thought the FED said something else the other day?? HEE HEE. So, youngins, are we learning yet? Still a very long way to go. This inflation thingy could be longer than the 70s 80s inflation, spending thingy nonsense….
PS. New Vehicles are great and well worth the investment. I only had to purchase 2 in my lifetime and each lasted about 25 years……………….
Let’s cheer the oligopoly for fleecing all those who buy pickup trucks not for practical, but for fashion or image statements.
It is ludicrous to think that at the supermarket loading dock of a “burb”, the semi that delivered 26 pallets of groceries generates about same horsepower, although more torque, than the fashionista family pickup truck picking up few containers of tofu, yogurt, soy burgers, etc.
Re: people don’t really need a truck.
1. People really do need a truck – definitely not all the time, but they aren’t paying these prices for fun. A large proportion of trucks are fleet vehicles, then agriculture, construction. I tow an RV, and owning a truck is the most cost effective option (believe me, I run the numbers).
2. Sedans and SUV’s only have the driver in them the majority of their time too. You buy the vehicle for your max need, not the minimum.
3. Other countries do have trucks – they just enclose the bed and call it a van. Same chassis, smaller engines. No Boulevard Princes driving those.
4. The prices are outrageous, but we saw similar increases in the RV industry, and now sales have cratered and they’re shuttering factories.
Ultimately it’s buyers who decide these things. I’d love Tesla and other entrants to disrupt the market, but truck owners are loyal – not because of brand, but because proven reliability to complete the task has value. Not fun for your vehicle to crap itself on I70 in Colorado.
Howdy V111 You are not supposed to purchase what you want.
Based on my experience, you are not the rule, but the rare exception. If you tow an RV, a boat, or anything else on a semi-regular basis, then yes, a truck makes sense. If you use the bed once a year to move a couch, then no, the numbers don’t work, and you’re better off renting a truck from Home Depot for that day.
Nissan makes a full-size truck called the Titan, so there are five manufacturers in the U.S. making full-size trucks.
The manufacturers didn’t just jack up the prices of their full-size trucks. They also starved the market of small trucks for years and only now are beginning to make small trucks, such as the Ford Maverick, again. Ford, for example, did not redesign its old Ranger between 1998 and when they discontinued it in 2011, so, by 2011, it was vastly obsolete and sold poorly as a result. I believe Ford did this intentionally to steer customers to the more expensive F-150.
The manufacturers are also discontinuing their regular cab standard bed (RCSB) trucks; Ford is the last manufacturer that makes one, and only in XL trim. Clean, low-mileage RCSB trucks older than two or three years are very difficult to find, and the few for sale are very expensive. Most used RCSB trucks are high-mileage, beat-up ex-fleet.
Nissan… yes. But it never was a factor because of minuscule sales, and Nissan announced that it will discontinue it after the 2024 model year due to low sales.
YTD through Q3, Nissan sold just 15,000 units, compared to Ford’s 573,000 F-series.
If you ask the companies the reason for the price increase is their labor cost…….the truth……bad management
Productivity increases in the auto industry over the past 50 years have been healthy.