The Shocking Price Increases of the Pickup Truck Oligopoly (Tesla Getting Ready to Mess Up Their Party?)

The “WOLF STREET F-150 XLT & Camry LE Price Index” for the 2024 Model Year is here. Ford’s price increases are grotesque, for third year in a row.

Every fall, when the new model-year vehicles arrive, I get to update the proprietary “WOLF STREET F-150 XLT and Camry LE Price Index.” Now the 2024 model-years are here – well, we’re still waiting for Ford; the trucks won’t show up on dealer lots until early next year, months behind their normal arrival dates, but we ran out of patience.

We use the base F-150 XLT and the base Camry LE for two reasons: One, because both go back beyond 1990; and two, because both have been bestsellers in their categories, true mass-market vehicles. Other models, such as the Corvette or the Mustang, go back even further, but they have never been mass-market vehicles.

For the 2024 F-150 XLT, in the two-door rear-wheel-drive base-everything configuration, the MSRP before “destination and delivery charges” is $47,620 per Ford’s website today. The “destination and delivery charges” of $1,995 give the truck a total MSRP of $49,615.

The average transaction price for all new vehicles sold is about $46,000, according to J.D. Power. A fully decked-out high-end F-series 4×4 Crew Cab can be well over $100,000.

For the 2024 Camry LE, the MSRP before “delivery, processing and handling charges” is $26,420 per Toyota’s website today. The “delivery, processing and handling charges” of $1,095 give it a total MSRP of $27,515.

For our index, we use MSRP without the destination and delivery charges, and without any other add-ons: so $47,620 for the F-150 and $26,420 the Camry.

The chart shows the MSRP for each model year of the F-150 XLT (red), and the Camry LE (purple). In the 1990s, the Camry LE was more expensive than the F-150 XLT, but by the 2024 model year, the F-150 was almost twice as expensive! Astounding…

Just how nuts are Ford’s price increases?

Year-over-Year, change of MSRP:

F-150 XLT: +10.9% (+$4,680)

(+$4,680) Camry LE: +1.8% (+$475)

(+$475) CPI New vehicles: +2.3%

From 2020, change of MSRP:

F-150 XLT: +39.4% (+$13,460)

(+$13,460) Camry LE: +5.8% (+$1,450)

(+$1,450) CPI New Vehicles: +21.7%

Since 1990, change of MSRP:

MSRP of F-150 XLT: +267%

MSRP of Camry LE: +77%







CPI for new vehicles v. Camry v. F-150.

Turns out, since 2010, the CPI for new vehicles has risen by 28.7%, outrunning the price increases of the Camry LE (+20.6%), but it got crushed by the price grotesque spikes of the F-150 (+81.4%). Folks, just say no to this sort of thing:

Obviously, MSRP is not the price everyone actually pays.

In 2021 and in 2022, during the time of the shortages, dealers sold trucks with odious addendum stickers on top of MSRP. People should have walked out and wait a couple of years before buying. And some did. But others didn’t, and they paid $10,000 or $15,000 or more over MSRP at many dealerships.

But in 2019, when there was an overabundance of inventory, new trucks were sold with big incentives from Ford Motor Company and discounts from dealers, and people bought for a lot less than MSRP.

Now truck inventories are ample, and many 2023 models come with discounts off MSRP.

So we use MSRP as a common thread in the index over the three decades, even if people paid more or less for their vehicles.

The pickup truck Oligopoly gets Tesla.

There have been only four automakers that sell successfully a high volume of full-size pickup trucks in the US: GM, Ford, Stellantis, and Toyota. Nissan’s Titan will be discontinued after the 2024 model year due to low sales. We’re now getting two new entrants, Rivian and Tesla, but they’re just ramping up production and are not yet a factor.

So we have four companies that sell full-sized trucks in volume, and they’re all charging an arm and a leg for their trucks, and their trucks are selling in the same price range, with obscene price increases year after year, and grotesque profit margins.

Clearly, they have not been competing on price as if there were a tacit agreement not to, in order to not end the immensely profitable gravy train. Instead, they’ve been competing based on other factors, such as image, brand, brag-factors, some technologies, some aspects of performance, etc.

The red lines (F-150) in the charts above are Exhibit A of oligopolistic pricing behavior. It involves just four companies, and Americans are paying those prices and are willingly getting ripped off.

Tesla – the disruptive price-cutter as we were surprised to find out last year and this year – is now entering this market. Tesla is very profitable despite the price cuts, has $20 billion in cash, isn’t burdened by tens of billions of dollars of debt, doesn’t waste billions of dollars on share buybacks, unlike Ford and GM, doesn’t have an unwieldy and costly dealer network to get in its way, and doesn’t need to spend vast sums on truck ads: During the Q3 earnings call, Musk confirmed that there were over 1 million preorders for the Cybertruck, and Tesla never even spent any money advertising it.

Tesla is going to mess up the party of the truck oligopoly once it’s able to produce trucks in large numbers, including its base versions, because its primary goal is to become #1 – and its Model Y is already the #2 bestselling vehicle in the US, behind the F-series trucks. So that will get interesting. But some patience is required.

The infinite wisdom of the US legacy automakers never ceases to astound. And so I rant: It’s Like Ford, GM, FCA Got Run Over by a Tesla on Autopilot

