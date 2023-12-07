Tesla Model Y is #2 US Bestseller in 2023 through Q3, Behind Perennial #1 Ford F-150, and Ahead of Toyota RAV4

Sales of EVs soar 56.7% in 2023 through Q3. Sales of vehicles with gasoline engines languish at +1.4%. The new registrations are out.
Tesla’s Model Y was the #2 bestseller in the US in 2023 through Q3, with a market share of 2.5% of all new light vehicles sold, according to registration data provided by Experian today.
The Ford F-150, the bestseller for eons, was again the #1 bestseller with a share of 3.5%. Toyota’s RAV4 was #3. Tesla’s Model 3 was the #10 bestseller, with a share of 1.4%, just behind the Toyota Corolla.
Share by automaker. In terms of new vehicle registrations by automaker, spread across all their brands: GM (Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, and GMC) was #1, Toyota (Toyota, Lexus) was #2, and Ford (Ford, Lincoln) was #3. Tesla was #9 with a share of 4.2%.
|Share by Automaker, Registrations
In 2023 through Q3
|1
|GM
|16.9%
|2
|Toyota
|14.3%
|3
|Ford
|12.3%
|4
|Stellantis
|9.9%
|5
|Honda
|8.4%
|6
|Nissan
|6.7%
|7
|Hyundai
|5.6%
|8
|Kia
|5.3%
|9
|Tesla
|4.2%
|10
|Subaru
|4.0%
|11
|VW
|3.5%
|12
|BMW
|2.4%
|13
|Mazda
|2.3%
|14
|Daimler
|2.1%
|15
|Geely (Volvo)
|0.8%
Sales of EVs Soar, sales of ICE vehicles languish. In 2023 through Q3, new registrations of pure EVs soared by 56.7% year-over-year, to nearly 900,000 (no hybrids included). The full year 2023 will the first year when EV sales will exceed 1 million (likely somewhere north of 1.1 million).
New registrations, % change, year-over-year:
- EVs: +56.7%
- Vehicles with gasoline engines: +1.4%
- Vehicles with diesel engines: -3.5%
- Hybrids (plug-in and non-plugin): +43.1%.
Among EV brands, it’s still Tesla v. All Others.
There are now 30 EV brands with registrations (not just announcements) in the US. Some are EV-only automakers, such as Tesla and Rivian. Others are legacy automakers trying to chase after Tesla. And for them it has been a slog with lots of setbacks. But little by little, those 29 non-Tesla brands combined are whittling away at Tesla’s share of the booming EV market.
Tesla’s market share among EV makers declined to 57.4% in 2023 through Q3, down from 65.4% in 2022, from 68.2% in 2021, from 79.4% in 2020, and from 100% when it first put its Model S on the road.
The share of the other 29 automakers combined rose to 42.6%.
Chevrolet was #2 with a share of 5.9%, on the strength of its old Bolt and Bolt EUV, which after the price cuts, have been selling very well, and 2023 is by far their best year ever with nearly 50,000 deliveries through Q3.
But earlier this year, GM announced that it would discontinue the Bolt and Bolt EUV by the end of this year, and that would be the end of the Bolt. Then in July, it did an about-face and announced that it wouldn’t be the end of the Bolt after all, that there would be a new Bolt sometime in the future based on its Ultium platform. But until the whenever-arrival of the future Bolt, there will be no Bolt at all, and GM will just abandon this lower-priced EV segment. The infinite wisdom of the US legacy automakers never ceases to astound.
Ford was #3 with a share of 5.5%, with its F-150 Lightning, its Mustang Mach-E compact SUV, and a retrofitted electric van, the E-Transit.
Ford and GM have encountered numerous problems, surprising problems, including Tesla’s price cuts, which nixed their dream of selling large numbers of overpriced EVs and making $20,000 on each of them. Now they have to go back to the drawing board to be able to compete.
But instead of going back to the drawing board and investing this cash in the development of EVs that can compete, they announced that they would incinerate billions of dollars on more share buybacks to prop up their shares. Like I said, the infinite wisdom of the US legacy automakers never ceases to astound.
Hyundai was #4 with a share of 4.8%.
Others: Rivian, the startup selling full-size pickups and SUVs whose deliveries soared by 136% year-over-year, jumped to #6 with a share of 3.5%, sandwiched between BMW (3.7%) and Mercedes-Benz (3.2%). Volkswagen was #8 with a share of 3.2%.
US automotive already gave away the compact market(Chevy Cruze and such) and seem to be locking themselves into a high margin area that might become more competitive. I suppose they consider themselves too big to fail and the tax payers can bail them out of it goes sideways. They all have great gross profit numbers from the look of it right now however so all good it seems.
Nobody wants to buy a compact ICE car.
I do.
If I didn’t need the space in my SUV to haul equipment for work, I’d be trading down to something much smaller.
LOL!
Me too. I recently bought a BMW Z4 roadster. Sure, I bought it for “fun in the sun”, but it’s a “compact ICE car” and it gets fantastic gas mileage (even with your foot in it a bit).
I still have my SUV. Like you, I GOTTA have it.
I’m downsizing the house sooner than later which very likely means 2 car garage so the Z4 will have to go. But, it’s nice in the meantime.
Even then, those two spaces will have Japanese V8s parked there.
I like Tesla but it’s just not practical for us. Not here in flyover country.
BTW, the video introducing the cyber truck is very entertaining. Not buying one, but it’s a fun watch. YouTube it.
Congrats on your Z4 – those look FUN.
Me too. Nothing wrong with a compact ICE car. Many people still want them.
Hard to comprehend people paying these prices.
Although I understand the need for transportation, people went completely insane with paying markups and committing to carloans at ridiculous rates.
Nothing wrong with being content with a used car that’s in good working order which doesn’t require a 1000$ monthly payment.
Instant gratification really is a phenomenon.
And I really wonder when it’ll become apparent that very few people can actually afford these 75.000$ trucks or fancy Teslas.
But I do see, read and hear sales of vehicles dropping off a cliff in and it makes me wonder what Q4 salesfigures will reveal.
Because as Wolf points out, these prices are just reflecting an insane amount of greed.
But actual discounts instead of markups mark a change in sentiment and competition is a healthy development.
Greed should be punished and I have no sympathy for greedy corporations, dealerships and lenders seeing lower profits.
You can buy a less fancy Tesla for less than $40k before tax credits, and in the low $30k range after tax credits.
You can buy a Bolt for less than $27k before tax credits, and for about $20k after tax credits.
The average transaction price of all new vehicles is $47k, and automakers will sell about 15.5 million of them this year. As you alluded to, a 4-door, 4×4, crew cab Ford truck is over $100k if you deck it out a little.
Americans love their cars and trucks. That’s the first thing people need to understand about the economy.
That’s all perfectly fine, Wolf.
But I’m in Ireland and all those numbers don’t really line up over here. Prices are much much higher and taxcredits aren’t as interesting at €3500 (max) for an EV.
Furthermore, you can’t deny that the US carmakers focused more on high-end luxury cars and trucks with ridiculous prices leading to a 20k profit as in your example.
Fortunately now I think that Chevy Bolts, Toyota Corollas etc are becoming in higher demand. The economic reality is calling for cars that are priced sub 30k.
Because a very large group of people just cannot afford a 40k or 70k car.
Germans, Dutch etc were also spending insane amounts on cars and I can tell you from real experience, that’s changed dramatically in the last 2 years.
Loving cars isn’t necessarily fueling an economy when people can barely make ends meet due to much higher cost of living, food&energy and most importantly, shelter.
Perhaps my perception versus your expertise isn’t aligning. Or perhaps, we’re both right.
Tesla showed a video of a Cybertruck outdragging a new Porsche 911—presumably a base model—while towing a similar 911.
The Cyberbeast, the big one (tri-motor), has an alleged 0-60 time of 2.6 seconds (is that possible?) and a quarter-mile time of under 11 seconds. It weighs 6843 lbs.
Musk bemuses me.
Comparing a combustion versus electric isn’t really apples and apples but good advertising, I suppose.
For me, the CyberTruck has been giving off DeLorean vibes for a long time (even before the smashed window demo…).
The thing even *looks* like a roid-ed up DeLorean.
1.21 Gigawatts!!!
1.21 Gigawatts, Marty?!!!!!
Musk has probably already hired Christopher Lloyd.
A truck with this kind of performance is just nuts, imho. But it’s superb PR. Tesla never spends a dime on advertising. It just does this kind of stuff, and everyone shares the videos, and it’s on the front pages, and everyone knows about it. Tesla saves billions of dollars a year that way — that alone is a huge competitive advantage.
The bread-and-butter truck will be the base-ish rear-wheel drive version, when they finally build it in large enough numbers.
“0-60 time of 2.6 seconds”
That’s literally dangerous. I’m sure the traction control system will neuter the electric motors from accelerating that quickly.
It used to be that only performance enthusiasts had cars with that kind of power, and they knew what they were getting into…
The Tesla Model S Plaid has been running sub 2.0 second 0-60 and 9 second 1/4 mile runs for a few years now with no issues. This is the same drive train in the CyberBeast but runs a slower 0-60 due to increased weight.
But is that in a controlled setting (i.e. a track) or do people actually get on the highway accelerating that quickly?
There’s a video on YT of a guy driving a Ferarri, turning off the vehicle stability feature, and imediately crashing. I love a good performance engine (and no disrespect to the electric crowd) but there’s such a thing as *too much* horsepower, imo.
MM,
A very popular auto magazine did a 0-150-0 mph speed test a few weeks ago. The test was done at an airport on a freshly paved 2.2 mile taxiway. A lot of ICE cars were there. And a rented Tesla Model S Plaid was there too, but it had a flat tire, and did not get to run there on that day. They did run a Tesla Plaid with standard 19-wheels and Pirelli P Zero PZ4 tires, and without the track package carbon-ceramic brakes, shortly thereafter at Virginia International Raceway.
So, not a perfect test, but eye opening nevertheless.
Winner in the ICE set of cars was a 2023 Porsche Turbo S 911.
0-150 mph = 13.5 seconds.
0-150-0 mph = 19.3 seconds
Tesla Plaid:
0-150 mph = 9.7 seconds
0-150-0 mph = 16.2 seconds
But wait, one other EV ran at VIR.
A Lucid Air Sapphire with 1234-hp:
0-150 mph = 8.8 seconds
0-150-0 mph = 15.5 seconds
But for speed-freaks out there, the fastest production car in the world is a Rimac Nevera. All electric; built in Croatia; 0-186 mph = 9.22 seconds.
Too much horsepower? Nope. My motorbike has 175 hp. I really don’t use all of it. But having the power at the ready when accelerating off cloverleafs or merging onto the highway from a stop is fantastic. A couple of seconds of power and torque makes all the difference. It’s a pleasure to ride. FWIW, 200 horsepower is now the standard benchmark for a sport bike or hyper-naked.
Kawasaki has just introduced two all-electric motorbikes. For $7.6k, the Ninja e-1ABS & for $7.3k, the Z e-1 ABS. The Z looks like a good medium to short distance commuter bike.
I would guess that other major motorbike manufactures will also have electric bikes come to market soon. It will be interesting to see what the reaction and sales numbers are with Kawasaki’s new entries.
Most people don’t understand how DC electric motors generate torque compared to ICE. IIRC a DC motor will generate 95%+ of it’s maximum torque rating down to 5% of it’s rated rpm speed. And electric motors generate more torque as load increases and become harder to stall.
ICE engines have a dramatic torque curve where they produce miniscule amounts of torque at idle or lower and taper off as they wind out. As they lose speed they also generally become easier to stall.
It’s absolutely no wonder that electric vehicles have dominated ICE vehicles in such short order. The batteries are heavy giving them lots of traction out of the gate and have nearly 100% torque from just rolling a few feet at launch. I’m not super familiar with how modern electric vehicles function but if gearboxes get added to electric vehicles if they aren’t already there, we could see the practical limits of vehicle acceleration within this decade.
Those Q3 numbers are sufficiently different from full year 2022 rank order in sales that I have to wonder if something unusual is going on.
The big three truck models have been the top three in annual sales for *forever*…if the rank order is changing in a sustainable way, that really would be a pretty big deal.
“…at I have to wonder if something unusual is going on.”
LOL. yes, in your head there is something unusual going on. You google around for 30 seconds, find something from a year ago, have no idea what you’re looking at, cannot figure out the difference between registrations and deliveries, don’t know that this data here includes actual Tesla registrations, while sales (your link) is based on estimates of what tesla is selling because Tesla doesn’t disclose what it’s selling in the US, and on what the other automakers reported to the media, and you don’t even know that Tesla’s sales have soared, while the sales of ICE makers have gone nowhere or dropped.
Went for a ride in my friend’s new Model Y yesterday for the first time. He has a Model S that Tesla kept dropping the trade-in value for ($23k originally and then down to $8k by the time delivery so he kept both). A lot nicer than the older Model S at least. He said the 2k miles he put on it in the last week it wasn’t good at the beginning, but after a 1+ hr wifi update when home it’s been a lot better. Charges faster, too. Tesla let him carry over his free supercharging that he has/had with the Model S since the trade-in fell through so another benefit he has with the Y.
If you are looking to buy an electric vehicle, and you are not considering a Tesla, you haven’t really completed your research.
They are the only option. No one is even close to them.
The people that are buying the bolt EUV or the MachE think that all of these cars are the same with just a different battery or a different motor. While that is true the battery is about a decade ahead of anybody else’s as is the motor, the real magic is in the connectivity in the update ability of the entire architecture through the push of a button. No one else has that and no one else will have it for a couple more years.
Combustion is dead. It will take a while to get them all in the grave but good riddance. I wonder how many people die from breathing that stuff every year?
I won’t miss the noise pollution although I’m sure someone will figure out how to make an EV sound like a Harley.
Hopefully you’re being sarcastic. Combustion is not dead. Its market share will be shrinking but it’s not dead. Cost will be the ultimate decider.
Wolf pointed it out above but I am running the numbers on a Chevy Bolt EUV. I run these numbers every time we’re in the market for a new car and the time has come. Last time I ran the numbers based on comparable size vehicles, hybrid was the cheapest over a 10 year period. I wasn’t driving much at that time though.
Today, the Chevy Bolt EUV is cheaper when you include the $7,500 federal EV credit that a comparable model. That’s even considering the high end model with leather, panoramic sunroof, etc. The base model is a no-brainer if you’re OK with the range. Chevy even has a program to pay for your home charger purchase/install.
BTW, you’re also breathing the same air as those around you.
Would you be happier with the phrase “combustion is a dead man walking”? Its not like zero ICE vehicles are going to be sold anytime in the next decade. But the next tipping point (we’ve already crossed one) is when more people want EVs than ICE so manufacturers stop investing in ICE to the extent that REALLY no one wants whats ICE has to offer. EV’s marketshare is increasing 50% year over year. that wont take long to complete the cycle. Sure, that will slow down as we approach 100% but do we really care about 100% or do we care more about 90%?
Nunya,
I was a bit over the top but eventually carbon combustion will be an expensive oddity.
Look at the current costs of mfg then think forward as EV gains scale and ICE looses scale. EV is only going to get cheaper as ICE gets more expensive.
Also consider the quality of ride (EV quiet and smooth). Much faster. Plugin and save money. Less pollution and noise.
If that doesn’t convince you only time will.
I bought my Bolt in July 2023 and have 5,500 miles on this wonderful car. I have the Premier Edition as no LT1’s were available when I bought it. It has the leather seats, Bose stereo, and pano roof.
Great car, and GM paid for the 240 volt line into my garage. I have the Time of Day service at my house and pay $0.045 per kWh charging off peak. Rane is about 250 miles, normal driving. The cost to charge for this last two month period is about $20/month at roughly 1.000 miles per month.
Even though this car came with an adequate charger (Tesla make you buy one separately), I bought a high tech programmable Emporia charger for the garage and use the GM supplied one as a spare, if needed, when I’m away from home. My power provider paid me a $250 rebate for the new charger and I will get a 30% tax credit from the feds on my taxes. So the new charger is essentially free.
I’m retired with no where to go so this car makes good sense. I will be able to take advantage of the $7,500 tax credit this year, too!
Well actually the catalytic converter helped that problem a ton. And you are still breathing in all the coal smoke used to manufacture the EV battery over in China. Or perhaps natural gas used to make EV batteries here in the states.
That too is changing as the grid goes more and more renewable every year. but even if it werent, I’d rather breathe that pollution once while they made my battery, than breathe it for every vehicle mile driven until the day I die.
sufferinsucatash,
Now think about all the coal and natural gas that goes into manufacturing an ICE vehicle with its immensely complex powertrain made of aluminum, streel, platinum, etc. There are no free lunches, dear.
You pretend that your choice is nothing or EV. But it’s not. Your choice is ICE or EV.
I’ll be impressed when an EV is competitive without massive subsidies on every corner.
It amazes me how political EVs are. People bemoan EVs for a million reasons but never consider how theoretically reliable an EV can be and how affordable they could become.
Of course with safely regulations and corporate interests will never give up their profits and thus they will never be as cheap as they could be. I’m a cynic, I expect all the auto companies to make cars a live service subscription. They won’t be able to sustain their repair model for income, and financing being the bread and butter of dealerships will likely want to move to a permanent subscriber basis as EVs could last for decades with minimal repairs or a need for a new vehicle with ever advancing crash prevention measures.
It’s a brave new world for sure. But I never hear anyone talk about how EVs will likely become the basis for subscription based car “ownership.” They just cry about coal or whatever.
Maybe we’ll have a company to break the cycle and manufacture a safe and truly ownable EV that is decades reliable and can plug into a 110v socket at your house. Of course auto company lobbying will likely stop something like that from happening.
The current EV market reminds me of the early 2000s of the Internet. The corporate system hadn’t infected everything. There were a lot of quirks to deal with but in my opinion it was a lot more “advanced consumer” friendly than the modern net. Now everything is a corporate white wash of subscriptions, family friendly censoring, and advertisements. We have a lot of companies making EV’s both new and old and there’s a lot of turmoil in the market. Lots of innovations, a lot of hope and promises, a lot of scams, etc. However it won’t be long and the market will settle and everyone will find a business model that extracts maximal profits while creating an oligarchy that protects their exploitive practices.
I’d hang my hat on a subscription service for vehicles in the 2030s being nearly the only way if not the only way to “buy” a new car.
Lol, we are all dead, it’s just going to take a long time to get us all in the grave 😆. Not so sure that’s a very profound statement given ICE vehicles are still selling RIGHT NOW. Yes, one day it will be antiquated tech, and it’s encouraging seeing Tesla put up these kinds of numbers, very interesting times if you like cars
Something has to happen regarding charging. There are a lot of folks who cannot install chargers and/or live at facilities w/o common chargers. They could not buy EV even if they wanted to. Even those in houses, if they are renters…
Combustion will never die. A significant % of the world’s population still burns wood to heat their homes.
And the environmental pollution and energy used to make the batteries and the essentially non-recyclable carbon fiber and batteries don’t count? 9 y/o kids mining “artisinal” cobalt by hand in Congo doesn’t matter?
Yeah, Tesla has really benefited from the $7,500 tax credit, and how Congress’ new law changed the rules on the makers in the middle of the game such that many electric vehicles don’t qualify because of where their batteries are made or sourced (not sure exactly).
It was really outrageous. I like electric vehicles, but Tesla shouldn’t have been given this advantage.
Autocratic leaders in corrupt petrostates are steaming mad that EVs and hybrids will eventually dent oil demand in the near future.
Even if OPEC+ artificially cuts oil production to create an artificial shortage, there is now the option to switch gas engines for EVs and hybrids to offset fuel costs. This isn’t 1973 anymore.
Cough cough Corolla still beat the 3 cough cough
Hehe just a jest /s
It would be interesting to see the data provided by state, or just California separate from all other states combined. California is very big on EVs and is a very big state and full of EV-loving liberals. I suspect Tesla model Y is number 2 (heh, heh) mainly because of California purchases.
Tesla 3 is $35k today in Colorado. Add in $2k of Tesla Junk fees and $3500 sales tax that’s $28k kit the door. Not much more than a Corolla (a great car in its own right).
The interesting and less analyzed point is the gas saving relative to the car payment. I was paying about $210 mo last 12 months for gas (20mpg and , small SUV 1000 miles month). The 333 kWh to go this same is $50 here in Colorado (15 cents kWh, could be way less with off peak like 5 cents).
So if your car payment is $600, saving $150 month is material.
Depreciation of course is biggest car cost and a little unknown mid your basis is $28k for a Tesla you’re in a good position. Most 3 year old model 3s sell in the $24-30k range. But who knows.
I think EVS are headed the way of flat screen TVs – commoditization. Remember when this were expensive, now $300 at Target buys you a giant unit. The EV platform is magnitudes simpler than ICE and hopefully cars retreat from their ridiculous costs in the next 5-15 years.
After $7500 federal and 5k Colorado tax credit.
”Back in the day” when we lived in CA for a couple decades and visited family in FL often, we used to conclude that FL was about 10-15 years behind CA in many respects.
Then we lived in flyover for a decade or so, and concluded that area was about the same behind FL at that time..
All this before the vast preponderance of face hook and similar ”mis-commuication” methods that appear to have increased the national and maybe global homogenization beyond what happened when TV began it’s time in the sun…
Now just beginning to see charging stations in FL, giving a rough approximation of when FL and flyover are likely to catch up to CA with re: EV adoption.
Give or take a few years, eh