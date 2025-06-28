The Historically Wide Spread between the 10-Year Treasury Yield and Mortgage Rates Widened Again: Some Thoughts

Mortgage rates, QT, yield spreads, inflation, and a bond market that is not to be trifled with.

The 30-year Treasury yield, which ended Friday at 4.83%, has been showing a pattern that’s not exactly according to plan, and not even the April turmoil in the bond market knocked it off that pattern:

The 30-year yield has been zigzagging higher since the low point in mid-September 2024, just before the Fed cut its policy rates by 50 basis points. The recent dip is in line with the zigzag pattern higher.

The 30-year yield is now 52 basis points above the effective federal funds rate (EFFR), which the Fed targets with its monetary policy rates (blue).

By contrast, the 10-year Treasury yield has this year zigzagged along a flat line, and on Friday, at 4.29%, was right back where it had been in November 25, and is now below the EFFR (4.33%).

The spread between the 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields has widened to 56 basis points, the widest spread since October 2021, except for the wild gyrations on April 2 Liberation Day. This means that at the long end, the yield curve has substantially steepened.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate tracks the 10-year Treasury yield but is higher. The amount by which it is higher – the spread – varies. That spread has also widened and is very wide by historical standards.

These spreads get our attention because it’s via spreads that the market expresses its worries and fears.

The spread between the 10-year Treasury yield and mortgage rates.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate dipped to 6.77%, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly measure on Thursday, which covered the period of Thursday June 19 through Wednesday June 25. It has been in this 6.5% to 7.0% range since October last year.

But the average 10-year Treasury yield over the same Thursday through Wednesday period was 4.31%, and the spread between them widened to 2.46 percentage points, having widened in each of the past three weeks.

During QE, the Fed bought MBS to narrow the spread between Treasury yields and mortgage rates, and also to push down long-term yields in general, and thereby repress mortgage rates, and eventually they fell below 3%.

Then in early 2022, the Fed began detailing the upcoming QT, including the QT for MBS, and the spread widened in anticipation ( the “announcement effect”). The Fed then started shedding MBS during QT in mid-2022, and the spread widened further.

Over this period, mortgage rates rose faster than the 10-year Treasury yield, and the spread widened substantially, and in September 2022, the spread widened past 3.0 percentage points, the widest since 1986. Then the spread started to narrow. But this year, the spread has widened again, including over the past three weeks.

Over the past five decades, there were not many years when the spread was this wide.

Between July 1981 and July 1982, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was above 17%, and briefly above 18%. This was the era of the nasty Double-Dip Recession, where the second recession entailed the worst unemployment crisis since the Great Depression.

And mortgage rates were above 10% for nearly the entire 12 years between November 1978 and November 1990.

The culprit were three massive waves of inflation that caused a revolt in the bond market, and years later, long-term Treasury yields and mortgage rates remained relatively high even as inflation was subsiding to tolerable levels.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate didn’t drop to 5% until the Fed started QE in 2009, which included the large-scale purchases of MBS, which helped push down mortgage rates as part of the Fed’s scheme of interest-rate repression and asset-price inflation.

But then in 2021, inflation began to rage and put an end to it.

The Fed’s QT and the spread. The Fed has shed $2.3 trillion in securities from its balance sheet through QT so far. Two months ago, it slowed the Treasury QT to just $5 billion a month. But it continues shedding MBS at whatever pace they come off the balance sheet, mostly through passthrough principal payments as mortgage payoffs (sales or refis) and principal portions of mortgage payments are forwarded to the holders of MBS, such as the Fed.

MBS have been coming off the balance sheet at a rate of about $15 billion to $18 billion a month. If the pass-through principal payments accelerate, for example if refis and home sales accelerate, then MBS come off the balance sheet at a faster pace.

The Fed has said many times in its official announcements that it plans to get rid of all its MBS. It stepped away from the MBS market in September 2022, and that market has been on its own ever since. This was when the spread between mortgage rates and the 10-year Treasury yield widened to 3 percentage points.

To replace the amounts of Treasury securities that mature in excess of $5 billion a month, the Fed buys Treasuries at auctions. For example, if $35 billion in Treasuries on the Fed’s balance sheet mature in one month, the Fed gets $35 billion in cash, and then re-invests $30 billion at the Treasury auctions. The remaining $5 billion roll off the balance sheet, which reduces its holdings by $5 billion that month.

This asymmetry of having stepped away from the MBS market, and thereby leaving mortgage rates entirely up to the market, while still meddling in the Treasury market, has contributed to the widening of the spread between the 10-year Treasury yield and mortgage rates.

If the Fed does what it said many times it would do – letting the MBS come off the balance sheet entirely – these wider spreads, and thereby relatively higher mortgage rates, are likely to continue for years to come

The bond market is not to be trifled with. It will be under a lot of pressure for years because it has to absorb the huge amount of new issuance of Treasury debt that the deficits will require. The debt will continue to balloon at a mindboggling rate, and all that new debt needs to find buyers.

But inflation spooks the bond market, and a dovish Fed spooks the bond market even more if inflation is re-accelerating. Investors want to be compensated with higher yields for the expected higher future inflation.

This is why the 10-year Treasury yields soared by 100 basis points even as the Fed cut by 100 basis points in September-December 2024. The Fed learned a lesson and started talking hawkish and went on wait-and-see strike, to tamp down on these surging long-term bond yields because they really matter for the economy, for the corporate bond market, for the housing market, for long-term corporate investment, etc.

During the 40-year bond bull-market, the 10-year Treasury yield meandered down from 16% in 1981 to 0.5% in mid-2020. In late 2020, inflation broke out and raged in 2021 and 2022. Inflation has now cooled substantially but continues to fester.

What the bond market now wants is a vigilant Fed that brings inflation down further and keeps it down, which is what it would take to bring long-term yields and mortgage rates down. If inflation begins to accelerate again, as the Fed cuts rates, then all bets are off on long-term yields and mortgage rates.

