Tesla’s Deliveries in 2023 Jump 38% YoY, Rivian’s 146%, while Ford & GM Are Tangled Up in Anti-EV Revolts by their Dealers

Tesla has always been willfully lousy in reporting delivery details. Today it made the obfuscation worse.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Tesla’s global deliveries in 2023 jumped by 38% to about 1.81 million vehicles, a new record and exceeding its guidance of 1.8 million vehicles. Deliveries in Q4 jumped by 11% from the prior quarter, and by 20% year-over-year, to 484,507 vehicles, a new quarterly record.
Tesla has always been willfully lousy in reporting delivery details. It only reports global deliveries, not US deliveries, and it lumps its models together into two categories: formerly “Model S/X” and “Model 3/Y.” All other automakers report deliveries for the US and by model.
For Q4, Tesla made that situation even worse by changing the category Model S/X to “Other Models,” and including the Cybertruck in it, along with the Model S and the Model X.
Tesla’s delivery obfuscation is particularly infuriating these days because everyone wants to know how Cybertruck production and deliveries are coming along. And Tesla said nothing.
Nevertheless: “Other Models” deliveries in Q4 (Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck), jumped by 44% from the prior quarter, and by 32% year over year, to 22,969 vehicles in Q4. By contrast, for the whole year, deliveries rose only 3% to 68,874 “other models.” So the Cybertruck has begun to move the needle in that category at the end of the year.
Tesla just started delivering the Cybertruck in November, and production ramp-up will remain tough according to Musk himself, so not a lot of Cybertrucks were produced and delivered in Q4. But Model S and Model X are slow sellers, so any surge in deliveries in that category would mostly be due to the Cybertruck.
Model 3/Y deliveries jumped by 39% in 2023, to 1.74 million vehicles. In Q4, deliveries rose 10% from the prior quarter and by 14% year-over-year, to a record 461,538 vehicles. The Model Y has become the #2 bestselling vehicle model in the US in 2023, by registrations, behind the Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Globally, China’s BYD powered past Tesla for the first time in Q4, reporting deliveries of 526,000 battery electric vehicles globally in Q4, dethroning Tesla as the #1 EV maker.
But for the whole year, BYD still lagged behind Tesla with 1.6 million battery electric vehicles (BYD also sells hybrids, which are not included here). BYD sells EVs in China and other parts of the world, including Europe, but is not yet selling them in the US (it has been assembling and selling electric buses in the US for years).
Rivian’s deliveries in Q4 jumped by 73% year-over-year to 13,972 (down a bit from the blowout Q3 numbers); for the full year, deliveries jumped by 146% to 50,122 vehicles, spread across the R1T pickup, the R1S SUV, and the EDV electric delivery van.
Rivian, the startup, outsells Ford’s electric pickup truck by a wide margin: through Q3, Ford delivered only 12,260 Lightning trucks through Q3 (Q4 results coming this week) as it is struggling with a revolt by its anti-EV dealers.
Meanwhile, US legacy automakers are fighting revolts by their anti-EV dealers.
Ford disclosed just before the holidays that about half of its dealers refused to make the investments to sell and service Ford’s EVs and cannot sell EVs and won’t sell EVs in 2024 though 2026; they’ll stick to selling only Ford’s ICE models, according to the Detroit Free Press.
A year earlier, Ford said it had enrolled 1,920 of its nearly 3,000 dealers in the EV program for the initial certification period of 2024 through 2026, but some dealers have since then backed out of the program, and the total is now down to about 1,550 dealer. The next certification period will be in 2027.
Ford said that, despite this refusal of half of its dealers, about 86% of the US population lives within 20 miles of a dealer that can sell EVs.
This is an outright revolt by Ford dealers against EVs, they’d rather not invest anything and just sell ICE pickup trucks at big-fat profit margins.
GM has run into the same type of anti-EV dealer revolt but it cracked down – rather than giving its dealers that kind of leeway; it has used buyouts to get rid of its anti-EV dealers.
Half its Buick dealers have agreed to be bought out by GM after they’d refused to get in the EV program; they gave up their Buick franchise and won’t be able to sell Buicks anymore at all, leaving GM with just 1,000 Buick dealers. GM said that nearly 90% of the US population will live within 25 miles of a Buick dealer.
GM had already bought out about 20% of its Cadillac dealers in 2020 because they refused to make the investments to sell and service its EVs.
Ford and GM have made big investments in EVs. Ford has the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning. GM has several new EV models now entering the market or scheduled to enter the market in 2024, after ending production of the old Bolt and Bolt SUV in 2023. Stellantis dropped the ball and doesn’t really have anything on the market in terms of EVs – just announcements.
But the investments in EVs that Ford and GM have made are hard to translate into sales if their dealers refuse to sell them. Even dealers that are part of the EV programs are dogged by sales staff that are not always into selling EVs; some of them would rather sell ICE trucks and SUVs because they’re familiar with them and have confidence in selling them, and they shift customers that way.
Ford and GM are limited by state franchise laws; they must sell all their vehicles through their dealers; they cannot sell directly to consumers. They can let consumers “order” vehicles online, but the deal must ultimately go through a franchised dealer. And in terms of the classic way of selling, where the dealer is handling it from beginning to end: If dealers or their staff don’t feel like selling EVs, Ford and GM cannot sell EVs. This is an unimaginably messy problem.
Tesla was able to get exemptions franchise laws in many states, back when it was a nothing and when franchised dealers, who are a powerful lobby at the state level, still knew that EVs would never work and would never amount to anything, and that Tesla would never be a competitive threat. So Tesla can sell directly to consumers in most states, and it does not have dealers, and doesn’t have to mess with a dealer revolt.
Even Tesla cannot sell directly to consumers in about a dozen states, though it can have showrooms. In those states, Tesla has to sell vehicles from a location outside the state, such as completing the deal and delivering the vehicle in a neighboring state, or at its stores on tribal land. Not having to mess with franchised dealers has turned into another strategic advantage for Tesla.
The high supply figures of EVs that have been touted in the media as proof of the slowdown of EVs are strictly for the legacy automakers. And the examples of Ford and GM show what kinds of problems they face trying to sell EVs through their dealers. But Tesla, Rivian, and Polestar don’t have dealers, and don’t report inventories; and they’re the majority of the EV market – Tesla alone has 57% of the EV market by registrations. So “EVs piling up on dealer lots” only applies to a minority of EVs, those sold by the legacy automakers.
In terms of the stocks, Tesla and Rivian have both made it into my pantheon of Imploded Stocks, where they belong because Tesla is still hugely overvalued, and because Rivian is a huge cash-burner that will need lots of new funding, and if it doesn’t get new funding, it might not make it.
In my perfect world, everyone who wants an EV buys one and everyone who doesn’t want one gets something else.
That’s how it should be. People can figure out on their own what they want to buy. Some people like trucks, others like cars, and others like SUVs. Some like V-8s and raw power, while others don’t like blowing a bunch of money at gas stations. The propulsion method of ICE v. electric falls into the same decision making. It’s good to have a choice when it comes to blowing your money.
“That’s how it should be. People can figure out on their own what they want to buy”
Boy , that reminds me of a tough experience I had many years ago, in the middle of a major recording contract with my young wife in Los Angeles. We were bumping heads with the A&R executive over our desire to record songs of substance that meant something.
He looked at us in his office and said : “You’re trying to sell people what you want to sell them. You have to learn to sell them what they want to buy”
Tesla is clearly selling what people want to buy. You go on Tesla’s website and you put in your order. No one is trying to talk you into anything. If you want a Cybertruck, put down a deposit, get in line, and wait.
Ford and GM — and other legacy automakers — are conflicted. See article above.
Wolf, while this is true, the reason you can do that with Tesla, and not many others, is that some states gave specific exemptions from the ridiculous franchise laws, ONLY to Tesla.
I would love to be able to order any car at a set price the way I can order a Tesla.
I HATE the negotiate with scumbag car salesmen game. Some people enjoy the process. I do not.
I think the Cybertruck is something most truck people don’t want. A lot of truck owners are outdoors types and don’t want to drive something that looks modernistic. They have attachments to Silverados and F150’s and Ram trucks and don’t want big changes. They view the Cybertruck as strange looking and don’t want to be that guy.
Sure, except for the overarching issue that burning gasoline is destroying our future, so collectively we need to move off of it, pretty damn pronto.
Most people wouldn’t say, for example, that leaded versus unleaded gasoline should be a personal choice.
MarMar – don’t neglect JP4, and various rocket fuels while you’re at it (…and won’t get into coal, wood, diesel, and other motive powers necessary for maintaining the modern living standards demanded by contemporary technoindustrial society, here…).
may we all find a better day.
…’motive fuels’, not ‘powers’. Idiot ‘autowhatchamacallit’ strikes again…apologies.
may we all find a better day.
Motive fuel?
A banana, vanilla yogurt with fresh pineapple and an omelet — after the coffee to start with — fueled me up nicely for 30 kilometers this morning. Fair amount of rolling resistance with the studded snow tires back on today, though.
Tesla?
2,265 kilograms is a lot of mass. But the Model S Plaid with Track Package has me curious as hell, and I feel the need to take one out for a test drive this spring. If I was regularly driving the Bundesautobahn instead of the Minnesota’s highways, I’d probably have one in my garage charging up right now.
Legislation can handle the legal and not legal choices. My state for example is going to be banning sale of various gas things over time from lawn mowers, leaf blowers and cars. Looking forward to the first two simply from a noise population perspective especially now with teleworking.
My thought is: let GM and Ford et al sell EV cars directly to the public and setup branded EV repair shops. Continue selling ICE vehicles thru dealerships.
Win win…
“let GM and Ford et al sell EV cars directly to the public”
States would have to change their franchise laws, and the powerful dealer lobby is totally opposed to that, and so it won’t happen.
Leaded vs. unleaded remains a personal choice to this day. The truth is that leaded AV fuel burns cleaner than the koolaid that has become known as gasoline. It will literally run your motors cooler, more efficiently, extending the engine’s lifetime, and letting you no longer worry about ever having to clean your carb!
Well, to do a complete analysis of the environmental impact, you’d need to include the entire product lifecycle, including the energy consumed in manufacturing, mining of minerals, disposal of batteries, etc. EVs will not look so pristine.
I wonder if it was the same back in 1910 and wagon dealers refused to sell ICE cars.
Nah, back then the question was probably Steam Power (Stanley Steamer) vs. ICE.
McQueen’s Ghost – …or the early electrics, (Flanders, etc. Popular, for a time, with the contemporary urban female market), for that matter…
may we all find a better day.
There was also an auto manufacturer that made a hybrid gas/electric back in those days.
The history of the electric car is longer than you might think
“In 1901, 38 per cent of the cars were electric, and 20 per cent or so were petrol, and in the middle, there was the outgoing technology of steam,” says technologist and historian David Kirsch.
“If you’d asked the great experts of their age in 1900 which technology would come to dominate the motor-based transportation, I think most learned people would have said electricity.”
But history would prove them wrong. Advances in internal combustion engines in the first decade of the 20th century lessened the relative advantages of the electric car.
“The unexpected progress of internal combustion … surprised everybody by making extraordinary advances in that first decade,” Professor Kirsch says.
“By 1910 you had the Model T, the iconic universal vehicle that was able to do almost everything that an electric vehicle could do and more.”
I have been surprised by the number of Rivian’s in my neck of the woods including the very attractive RS1 SUV. Looks a lot like a high end Range Rover. First adopters are always those with money and ambition and style. Also name plate. Ford and GM will gain traction when they can produce mass market vehicles. Tesla’s are a dime a dozen here. But new market entrants are making headway. EV’s are here to stay.
1) Madam GM turned her back on Europe. Ilan built a giga factory in Berlin.
2) Ilan competes with BYD, not with Ford and GM. Ilan cut prices in the US and China.
3) Ilan produce batteries for extended ranges. BYD for safety. Ilan’s batteries are glued to the body like a snowboard to save time and money. Ilan sold 1.8M snowboards in 2023.
4) TSLA might popup after closing at 248,42.
I had not heard the Snowboard analogy before, I like it. But in reality Ilan’s batteries are glued in-between two giant cake pans and the empty space filled with foam. Then they bolt the seats and carpet on to the cake pans and raise the whole thing up inside the hollow body and bolt it in place.
It reminds me of this guy I knew in upstate NY with a VW bug. The floorpan of his car had so much rust in it that one day he pulled up to the curb and came to a stop and instantly everyone in the car got 6 inches shorter. The entire floor pan had detached ( with the seats bolted to it) and dropped to the ground. They were lucky that didn’t happen on the highway.
Wolf – as usual, GREAT article, reflecting the many nuances in selling ANYTHING (…and sell, one must. SWOT, SWOT, SWOT…).
may we all find a better day.
As a Ford EV owner, the only negative part of the experience has been the dealer. They suck value and create hassles. The legacy car makers will fail unless they move EV sales into the future. I know Ford is trying to separate out their EV business, but time (and old laws) may prevent them from succeeding.
People should rent an EV for a week and see how they like it. For example, go visit a faraway friend in the city or suburbs or out in the country. And then figure out how you are going to charge your “freedom machine” when you get there.
will there be a charger near by? will it be available? how long will it take to charge? will it be compatible with my vehicle?
Freedom! /s
Great Suggestion!
Lots of people already figured it out, as can see from the EV deliveries. Maybe you can’t figure out though. But that’s your problem.
Tesla is not doing well. Delivery is driven by massive price cut that eventually will lead to massive losses. Car business is a lousy business. Great cars but lousy business.
Just out of curiosity, what’s your basis for saying that?
Yes, Tesla has reduced their prices, but they’re not selling at losses. So they’re still making a profit on each car sold, albeit a smaller one than before.
So what?
Tesla makes great cars but they have been cutting prices quite a lot thus narrowing their profit margins thus not justifying their current stock price.
I’d say it like this: Great cars but highly overvalued stock price like many other stocks.
Einhal,
Tesla has reduced price dramatically which leads to lower margin. It’s a lousy business in general. Not just Tesla. Making little money for so much investment is a bad business. Losing money with so much investment would be a dead business. I didn’t say Tesla is a dead business. It can last a long time and always in between making money and losing money like Amazon. No dividend for foreseeable future. It may be a good stock because of its glamour quality. However, all business is supposed to make money.
@Typecheck
There was a time when making things that were valuable for society, created jobs and made enough profit to feed R&D and the next production cycle. Now it is just expected to create wealth who really have no involvement in the making of the product. It isn’t like the automotive industry suffers from profit, just vision.
Typecheck,
1. Tesla is killing the legacy automakers with those price cuts. They cannot compete with those price cuts because their costs are too high. Tesla broke their strategies of ever higher prices. Tesla is the fastest growing US automaker, and it now has the #2 bestselling model in the US. And yet, Tesla is still very profitable, has $20 billion in cash, and nearly no debt, unlike the US legacy automakers that have debt out the wazoo, and if there is a hiccup, they have to file for bankruptcy, while Tesla is laughing all the way to the bank.
2. Yes, the car business is a lousy business, in terms of growth. The legacy makers have screwed it up with their constant price increases, and so new vehicle sales volume has stagnated for decades, interrupted by deep plunges. EVs are the only thing that is growing:
Wolf, i was just listening to Jack London’s Sea-Wolf, and Capt. Wolf Larsen called San Francisco Frisco. 😄
Yeah, I think that’s where that came from, an adventure novel.
Better yet, use it as you would your ICE car. Take it for your local commute, shopping, school run and weekend outings like you do your current car. Charge it in your garage at night (you own the “gas station” and the “gas” costs less than 1/3 of what you’d pay for fossil fuel. I anm mostly anble to charge for free at the office, our local college or at restaurants and public parking. Our family has driven two EV’s for the past three years and don’t even think about charging or range (driving an average of 60 miles per day for each car). If I visited a far-away friend or planned to drive over 500 miles I would rent an ICE car. The focus of “range” is just silly. “Freedom” machines will actually plan your route for you to assure you have adequate charge. I’ve had 4 Porsche 911’s which got 15 mpg on a 16 gallon tank. No one ever asked me what my “range” was though it was terrible. Fear of change is not change of fear.
I assume many people drive within the same small mileage radius. And many like myself don’t have long distance trips or friends far away I’d drive to. If I did I’d catch a ride with someone else for that long trip or fly. Could rent a car there or Uber. Exceptions always exist but sounds like most EV buyers have most of their routes figured out. I’m not an EV a owner but I’m thinking of it. I’m not a spontaneous trip taker.
The Model 3 range is 333 miles. How far away do your friends live?
Doesn’t have to be either/or. If they sold really inexpensive EVs that I could use for 99.9% of what I do I would be happy to rent an ICE for trips where that is more practical.
This is a viable option.
Plugging in at home overnight is very convenient.
Road trips are a different issue and can be solved by renting an ICE.
with a plug, dear henry, dear henry, dear henry…all my friends’ garages have outlets
I currently have two old (10 plus years each) ICE vehicles that we use for local daily driving. If we wish to visit out of state relatives or go on a long distance vacation we rent a large SUV that can hold the entire family (and dogs).
So if I were to replace my old cars with EV’s I’d just continue that same pattern.
Tesla’s primary contribution to mankind will be known in future history as the money spinoff for Space X, Elon Musk’s pet project vehicle for space exploration.
I think, as I have since the Volt came out, that hybrids are a great bridge to the EV future, and just now, manufacturers are realizing that. The new Ramcharger is going to be a game-changer, except for the fact of who is making it. EV are great for homeowners and people with two vehicles, but for many, the infrastructure just isn’t there yet.
Ford has had a hybrid version of its F-150 for two years. Many ICE vehicle models have been available for years with hybrid power-train options. Ram is just way behind the curve on everything.
I’ve yet to see any of those eyesore cyber trucks on the highway yet and I live in a pretty wealthy area and travel to the rich peoples pretend rugged hobby ranch playground constantly. Aka: Montana.
I’ve just really skeptical that the cyber truck will actually catch on. Even assuming the thing is the greatest thing since sliced bread; it is just so immensely ugly. I’ve seen a lot of Rivians and car haulers carrying them out to Seattle. It remains to be seen if they can ever get to a point of straightening out their finances.
It does make me wonder though if glider kits will be legalized once more once a full class 8 power train is available for big trucks.
As forever, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I’ve been begging the car-gods to bring back fully square looking cars (think 88 Sentra) since the everything-has-to-be-smooth-and-ugly 90s, and it has finally arrived!!! Reminds me of, and I’m sure inspired by the Delorean. I love how it looks through and through. If only I could afford one.
I was all set to buy a Model Y last month until I saw it next to a Rav4 and CRV (happened to be parked in between those two in a parking lot).
It’s a lot shorter. While people think of it is a crossover SUV, it’s really more like a hatchback. I prefer the higher ground clearance for curbs and such, and like being higher off the ground.
As is, it’s closer to a sedan in terms of ground clearance than a true crossover.
Hopefully they (or someone else) will come out with something closer to what I’m looking for at some point.
My friends bought a Nissan Ariya and really like it. Not cheap though.
The word hybrid occurred ONCE in the entire article and zero times in the comments so far. And hardly anyone understands that hybrid can double the mileage of any car, is less 50% less CO2 than EV (which keep coal plants running), and at 1/20 the amount of lithium mining per car.
Toyota has started to tell people the reality, but everyone else has their head in the sand of lithium mining pit, or their head in a barrel of gasoline.
It will give me no joy when people finally understand the truth, 20 years too late.
lol it would absolutely give you joy
However it won’t happen. Hybrids are a transitional technology at best.
NARmageddon,
1. “The word hybrid occurred ONCE in the entire article..”
Yes. because hybrids are ICE vehicles, DUH, powered by gasoline, and they don’t belong into an EV article.
We have a hybrid, they’re great in terms of gas mileage, but it’s still expensive gasoline you’re putting into them. And to get the gas mileage, the ICE itself is small and underpowered (2L Atkinson cycle), the battery is small, and the electric motor is also small, the whole thing is immensely complex, and combined it performs like an economy car, it’s slow, UNLIKE EVs.
2. “And hardly anyone understands that hybrid can double the mileage of any car”
Hybrids, apples to apples, don’t double the mileage of a car, but they do improve it noticeably. The regular Ford Fusion SE is rated at 25 mpg combined; the Fusion SE hybrid is rated at 42 mpg combined.
3. “Toyota has started to tell people the reality,…”
LOL, what ignorant BS. Toyota told its anti-EV CEO Akio Toyoda the reality… He was forced out in early 2023 because under him Toyota completely dropped the ball on EVs, and it now doesn’t have an EV to speak of, and it’s losing market share in leaps and bounds, and Toyota had a come-to-Jesus moment, forced out the CEO, and is starting massive investments in EVs under the new guy.