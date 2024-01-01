Status of US Dollar as Global Reserve Currency and USD Exchange Rates: Long, Slow, Uneven Decline Continues

China’s renminbi keeps losing ground, after initial progress. But the tiny “other” reserve currencies combined are taking share from the USD.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The US dollar has been the dominant global reserve currency for decades, amid many global reserve currencies. And there are lots of people, institutions, and governments that want to see an end to this “dollar hegemony.”
But central banks other than the Federal Reserve are still holding large amounts of US-dollar denominated assets – $6.5 trillion in total – such as US Treasury securities, US government-backed MBS, US corporate bonds, US agency securities, even US stocks (the Swiss National Bank), all of which combined make up the USD-denominated foreign exchange reserves that central banks other than the Federal Reserve hold.
The share of USD-denominated foreign exchange reserves dipped to 59.2%, according to the IMF’s COFER data released on December 31 for Q3 2023. For the past 20 years, the USD’s share has been on a slow downward trend, with other currencies nibbling at it from all sides. The euro was #2, the yen #3, the British pound #4. The Chinese renminbi dropped to #6, behind the Canadian dollar (more on all those in a moment):
In dollar terms, the holdings of USD-denominated assets at foreign central banks dipped to $6.5 trillion. Note that the Fed’s holdings of Treasury securities and MBS are not included in foreign exchange reserves. No central bank’s holdings in its own currency are included.
Since 1965, the USD’s share of global reserve currencies has gone through a tumultuous history, including the collapse of its share starting in 1978 through 1991 from 85% to 46%. This came after inflation exploded in the US in the late 1970s, and the world lost confidence in the Fed’s ability to manage inflation. And the decline of the USD’s share continued even as inflation began to fade in the 1980s.
But by the 1990s, confidence returned gradually and the dollar’s share rebounded until the euro came along and put a stop to the gains by the USD (2023 through Q3)
The other major reserve currencies.
The euro’s share (#2) has been roughly stable at around 20% for years. In Q3, it dipped to 19.6% (black line, red dots in the chart below). The other currencies are the colorful tangle at the bottom of the chart:
The USD is losing ground against the tiny “other currencies” combined.
The chart below shows the colorful tangle magnified. China is the second largest economy in the world, yet its currency plays only a minuscule and declining role as a reserve currency, and is no threat to the US.
But note the surge of the yellow line, “all other currencies” combined, each of which has a smaller share than even the swiss franc, but combined, they’re making headway.
- #3, Japanese yen, 5.5% (purple).
- #4, British pound, 4.8% (blue).
- #5, Canadian dollar, 2.5% (green), bypassing the Chinese renminbi.
- #6, Chinese renminbi, 2.4%, sixth quarter in a row of declines, lowest since Q4 2020 (red), amid the reality of capital controls, convertibility issues, and other issues. Central banks appear to be leery of holding RMB-denominated assets.
- #7, Australian dollar, 2.0% (brown).
- #8, Swiss franc, 0.18% (blue).
- “All other currencies” combined (yellow) have a total share of 3.9%. The largest one of them has a share even smaller than the Swiss franc’s share of 0.18%. But their combined share has risen from 2.5% in 2019 to 3.9% currently. These tiny reserve currencies combined are taking share from the USD:
Dollar-exchange rates and foreign exchange reserves.
The USD exchange rate matters. Foreign exchange reserves are measured in USD. For reporting and comparison purposes, the holdings in EUR, YEN, GBP, CAD, RMB, etc. are translated into USD figures at the exchange rate at the time. So the exchange rates between the USD and other reserve currencies change the magnitude of the non-USD assets – but not of the USD-assets.
For example, Japan’s holdings of USD-denominated assets are expressed in USD. But its holdings of EUR-denominated assets are translated into USD at the EUR-to-USD exchange rate at the time. So the magnitude of Japan’s holdings of EUR-assets, expressed in USD, fluctuates with the EUR-to-USD exchange rate, even if Japan’s holdings don’t change.
The exchange rates between the USD and other currencies can fluctuate wildly. The yen dropped a lot in 2022 and then again in 2023 against the USD. So the value of yen-denominated assets held by central banks (other than the Bank of Japan) would have declined when expressed in USD, and it would have pushed down the share of the yen-denominated foreign exchange reserves expressed in USD.
But over the long run, the currency pairs are amazingly stable, despite massive fluctuations in between. The Dollar Index [DXY], which is dominated by the euro and yen, is back at 101, where it had been in 1999 (data via YCharts):
1971 happens to be an important reversal — “On August 15, 1971, President Richard Nixon ended the international convertibility of the U.S. dollar to gold. This event is known as the “Nixon Shock”.”
1991 reversal – IMHO, USA and USSR was involved in an arms race and spending spree which I liken to the kids game of “Who will blink first”. USSR did; we ended up with lot of oligarchs in those broken states that would park their ill gotten wealth in western nations (and many find they are frozen now). The breakup gave us big boost from other countries as the only world power with Russia having all nukes but no use. But our own arms industry is swallowing us and the technology change is contributing a lot in that direction. Next 20 years would be very interesting.
1. the Nixon shock. Nope, you got the dates wrong. The share of the USD as global reserve currency spiked in 1971 to 85% and stayed there till 1978. So Nixon’s gold decisions in 1972 did not trigger any kind of reversal for the USD as a reserve currency. Opposite maybe: other central banks saw it coming and loaded up on dollar reserves since gold would no longer be it.
2. What did have an impact was the raging inflation — the “inflation shock” — in the late 1970s and into the 1980s that scared the bejesus out of everyone.
By the end of 1991, raging inflation was vanquished. It was below 3%. Central banks regained confidence. Nothing to do with the Soviet Union.
Inflation was “vanquished”…?
Really? Where? Inflation in Russia exploded in the 90’s, I was there. You are being extremely disingenuous Wolf.
My comment was about inflation in the US not in Russia. Did you accidentally microwave your brain this morning?
Over at Zoo H they are obsessed with the ‘collapse of the US $’ and some supposed BRICS thingy. China is the only economic power of consequence in that club. Much is made of the trade between Russia and China with each taking the other’s paper. Not as well broadcast: yuan much more desired than rubles. What would you buy with rubles? I’ll bet Russia doesn’t want rubles for its oil.
“…I’ll bet Russia doesn’t want rubles for its oil…”
You lost your bet. Russia not only accepts- but even demands payment for its oil and gas in rubles. See the Wikipedia article on “dedollarization” or articles all over the web.
Russia wants foreign countries to buy Rubles, that’s why they demand payment for oil in that currency; it props up the Ruble. The actual currency of Russia is oil and any other assets it can sell to anyone, sanctions or not.
The trick is the verb “want”. Russia likely want stronger currency for their exports, but they have been forced to negotiate in Rubles due to international sanctions.
Jos-
Denial Not a river in Egypt , dude
Jos Oskam,
LOL, you fell for a PR stunt. “unfriendly countries” were told to pay in rubles, but they’re not buying much oil from Russia anyway. So that was kind of a joke. The rest of the countries — those that are actually buying oil and natural gas from Russia — can pay in whatever currency they work out, including the RMB to pay for China’s massive energy imports from Russia, euros, dollars, etc.
The ruble has plunged about 37% against the USD since the end of 2019 and by about 74% since 2008. It can plunge overnight.
For all its faults, and there are many.
Russia has the lowest debt/GDP ratio of the developed world.
Has interest rates above the inflation rate.
GBP global forex share (of 5% in 2023) is at its highest level this century. A continuous upward trend since Brexit in 2016. Worldwide markets are signaling confidence in the UK and Brexit. The complete opposite of what the popular media narrative would have you believe!
The markets may have confidence but the UK population does not. Every poll shows widespread discontent with Brexit. Only 22% now believe that it was a good idea.
I wouldn’t trust the “polls”, if I were you. The “polls” were confident of a Remainer win in 2016 — and we know how that turned out!
The financial markets in 2023 are quite clearly showing confidence in Brexit and signaling that everything is turning out (much) better than expected. Good news for the UK as it moves into 2024.
Thanks for this very timely article Wolf. Timely, because of the discussions taking place at this very moment whether or not to actually confiscate the currently “frozen” RU dollar assets to give them to the Ukies.
If this confiscation really happens, parties all over the world are bound to take notice and ask themselves if they, as dollar holders, could be next. Their dollar assets could someday all of a sudden no longer be theirs if they do something that displeases Uncle Sam. Not a reassuring thought.
Here in Europe more and more people are getting sick and tired of the weaponization of the dollar. They don’t like their dollar assets being used as a club to beat them into submission. This dislike is really a phenomenon that was rare a few years ago but now becoming clear and increasing by the day.
It will be interesting to see how these developments will affect the above-presented graphs in the coming years. Something about things not going to heck in a straight line comes to mind…
Hi Wolf. Would you have any thoughts on international trade transitioning from USD to other currencies? Is there a meaningful shift?
A lot of experts are pointing towards increased use of RMB for trade.
Thanks.
This is a planned/unexpected (take your pick) outcome of sanctions! Driven by factors other than the foreign trade component of GDP. IMO.
Currencies have to be stable and freely convertible to be an efficient trade currency.
The euro is the second largest trade currency. A lot of trade gets handled in euros and that works just fine. If a Chinese customer of a German company agrees to pay in euros, great, and that happens a lot. If they rather pay in dollars, well, then that’s to be negotiated. And the big German banks are well set up to deal with this type of trade, and it doesn’t really matter whether the company gets paid in euros or dollars, as long as it gets paid.
The problem arises with garbage currencies, such as the ruble or the Argentine peso. No one wants to get paid in those currencies, and there are over 100 of those currencies.
So yes, the RMB should become a larger trading currency, given the size of the Chinese economy and its trade ties to the rest of the world. The RMB has been fairly stable over the years (managed!). But the RMB still faces issues: there is an onshore rate and an offshore rate, convertibility is limited, etc. These are issues that the euro and the dollar don’t have.
Also, note the difference: a company can price something in dollars (such as commodities) and then pay in another currency, such as the euro or the RMB. That works well and is done a lot between the two companies.
I don’t understand the causal relationships implied in this statement from the article:
“This [drop in US Dollar Share of Global Reserve Currencies] came after inflation exploded in the US in the late 1970s, and the world lost confidence in the Fed’s ability to manage inflation. And the decline of the USD’s share continued even as inflation began to fade in the 1980s.”
1. Was inflation not occurring in other countries?
2. Did some event or policy change occur in 1991 that caused the decisive reversal in the US Dollar Share of Reserve Currencies?
3. In 1991, did the value US Dollar also bottom our and rebound compared to other currencies?
Thanks
One dynamic in play over the period you address:
The currency has been inflated – to manage debt/social stability. We were able to export inflation overseas by exporting productive industries overseas and importing at cheaper prices (Hello service sector! Hello increased gov’t employment/empire building!). Not the only gambit in play…but a major piece just the same.
“1. Was inflation not occurring in other countries?”
Germany, whose Mark was a major reserve currency at the time, had an inflation rate of 3-5% in the late 1970s. Even during the worst of the oil shock in 1973, inflation maxed out at about 7% very briefly and the quickly came back down to 3%. Over the same period, US CPI went double-digits, topping out at 14% in 1980.
“3. In 1991, did the value US Dollar also bottom our and rebound compared to other currencies?”
The dollar as per DXY plunged in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The DXY fell to 82 in early 1990s and then stabilized in the 80-90 range range for a few years for rising again.
The only thing holding up the U.S. $ is the contraction in the E-$ market since 2007. All prudential reserve commercial banking systems have heretofore “come a cropper”.
“Traditional macroeconomics predicts that persistent double deficits will lead to currency devaluation/depreciation that can be severe and sudden.” – Wikipedia Twin Deficit Hypothesis
Federal deficit statistics, which prove no positive correlation with interest rates; that is high deficits (relative to N-gDp) are associated with high interest rates.
Historically this is true, but it is dangerous to assume past facts predict the future, or even provide a valid interpretation of the present (during WWII the U.S. operated under a “command” war economy).
When the balance of payments is balanced by foreigners acquiring net holdings of our equities, bonds, and real estate, and capital outflows (interest, dividends, rentals, etc.) exceed inflows, we are either decreasing our net creditor position in the world, or increasing our net debtor position. Since 1985 it’s been the latter.
There will come a time when the world is sated with dollars.
Howdy Lone Wolf. I believe you should continue educating the youngins about the 70s 80s inflation. Boogie Down Folks. Disco fever is coming back. 34 trillion and then to the moon.
For the dollar, having the next currency, the Euro at 20% is not the same as if the RMB were in that position. As we saw here a few days ago, even with 6% growth for so many years, nobody wants China’s stock market either.
Yeah, each year we have predictions of the great bust about to happen, but we all seem to go on rather comfortably in the U.S. year after year. We can still make money. If anything, the Fed knows how to prop things up. So enjoy while you can.
I think time is an important piece of context. Something as dominant as the US dollar can keep it position for at least several more decades or perhaps more but there is a shift occurring. This won’t be a collapse of the dollar but simply more parity and perhaps wiser spending within our own country. We don’t need to be spending 10X Russia on the military or more than the next 10 highest countries combined. Spending 8 trillion in debt since 9/11 isnt a great investment in our societies future. Education, health care, shelter, food and many other priorities exist. That isn’t even factoring in that we have barely scratched the surface with the local and global turmoil that climate change has and will continue to cause.
Wolf, et al,
Any thoughts about what our political establishment(s) could be doing to defend or nurture the U$D to maintain its dominant position among world currencies?