Money Market Funds, Large CDs, Small CDs All Surged: Americans Figured it Out

Banks, forced by competition from money market funds, got the memo.
Money market funds have been paying over 5% since about April 2023, up from near 0% in April 2022, and Americans are liking it. A lot. And that has forced banks to compete for deposits by offering attractive interest rates on CDs. And Americans have flocked to those too.
Money market funds for retail investors rose by 0.6% in the latest reporting week from the prior week, by 2.5% over the past four weeks, and by 8.9% over the past three months, to $2.24 trillion, ICI (Investment Company Institute) reported on November 22. This includes funds that invest in government instruments, such as T-bills; funds that invest in tax-exempt securities; and prime funds that invest in non-Treasury assets.
Those are just funds sold to retail investors. Money market funds (MMFs) are divided into two major categories in terms of who they’re targeted for, based on the language in their prospectus; and we look at them separately:
- Funds sold directly to retail investors (chart above)
- Funds sold to institutions such as an employer, trustee, or fiduciary on behalf of its clients, employees, or owners (chart below)
MMFs are mutual funds that invest in relatively safe, short-term securities, such as Treasury bills, repos, including what the Fed offers and calls “Overnight Reverse Repos” (ON RRPs), high-grade commercial paper, and high-grade asset-backed commercial paper.
MMFs for institutions rose by 0.5% last week, by 2.2% over the past four weeks, but only by 1.4% over the past three months, after the dip in October, to $3.52 trillion.
Individuals are indirectly among the holders of these funds since the institutions include employers, trustees, or fiduciaries who buy those funds on behalf of their clients, employees, or owners.
Total MMF balances rose by 2.3% over the past four weeks and by 4.2% over the past three months, to $5.76 trillion.
The ICI makes only the past 20 weeks of data available and excludes ETFs and funds that invest primarily in other mutual funds.
The Federal Reserve releases a slightly different metric on a quarterly basis as part of its money stock series, currently through Q2, and it has been the same song. You can see how the balances swell when the Fed hikes rates, first in the 2017-2019 period, and then again big time this year (data only through Q2).
Money-printing and money market funds. But note in the chart above how the mega-money-printing binge that started in March 2020 created so much liquidity that it went also into money market funds, even when they returned near 0%, which triggered its own set of problems as these funds had to buy T-bills, and their demand for T-bills pushed down the T-bill yield to 0% and even below 0%.
This cause all kinds of fears that some of the MMFs could “break the buck” because their 0% income or even negative income didn’t cover the fees and expenses and could cause the NAV of the fund to drop below $1, which could trigger a run on the fund, which would then trigger forced selling by those funds, panic, contagion, and the whole schmear.
Which is why the Fed offered overnight repurchase agreements (ON RRPs) to the MMFs. The ON RRPs did pay interest, and the Fed lifted that RRP interest rate with each rate hike. We have discussed RRPs and their now plunging balances here.
Banks now have to compete with MMFs.
Deposits are loans from bank customers to the banks and form the backbone of bank funding. When those deposits flee, as depositors yank their money out because they don’t like what they see or the interest they get, banks can collapse, as we have seen in ample detail with Silvergate Capital, Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic.
And so banks have gotten the memo, and they’re offering CDs that yield 5% and more, and savers have flocked to them. CDs, which have a maturity date, provide funding that is more stable than savings or checking accounts whose cash can be yanked out instantly via electronic funds transfer.
Large Time-Deposits – CDs of $100,000 or more – surged by 60% since the Fed began its rate hikes, to $2.1 trillion at the end of October, from about $1.4 trillion in March 2022, according to Federal Reserve data.
The Fed’s interest rate repression during the Financial Crisis – which sacrificed the cashflow of yield investors, such as savers, at the altar of asset-price inflation – caused banks to cut the interest rates they were paying on CDs to near-0%, and CD balances plunged, as deposits mostly reverted to other types of bank accounts that paid nothing and whose balances continue to swell.
You can see the rhythm. The timid rate hikes from December 2015 through December 2018 caused these time deposits to rise. The Fed’s interest rate repression from March 2020 caused CD balances to plunge. Since the rate hikes began in March 2022, CDs have become attractive again, and investors flocked to them:
Banks offered “brokered CDs” via brokers to investors with brokerage accounts that weren’t necessarily the banks’ customers in order to attract new deposits as their existing deposits began to flee the 0.1% rates that the banks were still paying. And then very reluctantly they stopped trying to endlessly screw their existing customers and began to offer 5%+ CDs to their existing customers to retain the deposits they still had.
Small Time-Deposits – CDs over less than $100,000 – surged from just $36 billion in May 2022 to nearly $1 trillion by the end of September, the latest data available from the Fed’s H.6 money stock measures. It is likely that they continued to surge in October.
These small CDs reflect what regular folks are doing with their savings, and they too are now finally earning some income on their investments – which is encouraging people to save a little more:
CDs are not the only bank savings products that have become attractive by the force of competition with money market funds. Banks are also offering higher interest rates on savings accounts, some going to 5% and beyond, but the bank can change those rates without prior notice, and customers can yank their funds out, unlike CDs whose rates and funds are locked in until the maturity date.
All deposits by all commercial banks – CDs, savings accounts, checking accounts, transaction accounts such as corporate payroll accounts, etc. – have dropped by $890 billion since the peak in March 2022, to $17.3 trillion, after the mega-money-printing binge starting in March 2020 had cause them to spike.
Yeah Baby Yeah!
Bank CDs are still a very bad deal compared to TBills because:
1. They are still paying lesser than treasuries for nearly all terms.
2. People who locked into 5 year CDs @ 4% are now regretting not buying the TBills @ >5%.
3. Bank CDs carry the same risks as bank deposits at a time when many banks are insolvent thanks to buying 0% yield bonds, issuing Jumbo mortgages at 3.5%, and are using accounting gimmicks to prove solvency.
4. The medium term CD rates rose above 5% only for a few days mimicking the 10 year treasuries and then collapse again.
Stick to the TBills. No, rates are not gonna fall anytime soon.
1. “Bank CDs carry the same risks as bank deposits at a time”
Which is Zero RISK if they’re FDIC insured CDs — limit is $250,000 per bank per account, and with brokered CDs from different banks you can hold $10 million in FDIC insured CDs. With the same ZERO risk as T-bills.
2. But money market funds have somewhat higher risks than FDIC-insured CDs and T-bills. That’s something to keep in mind if you want zero risk. I mentioned some of that in the article.
3. But, but, but… money market funds offer next-day liquidity, which CDs don’t (even brokered CDs are hard to sell), and you as small-scale investor might not get a good price if you sell T-Bills via your broker.
4. CD yields may or may not be higher than equivalent Treasury yields, depends on the offering. For example, Schwab is offering 2-year and 5-year “brokered CDs” with yields that are a little higher than today’s 2-year and 5-year Treasury yields. So it depends.
5. Treasuries of any kind offer big tax advantages for people in states with high income taxes, such as California. Treasuries offer no tax benefits in Texas and other states that don’t have state-income taxes.
6. Correct, that 4% 5-year CD bought last year that you mention, is not great now – you can get 5-year CDs at 4.55% at Schwab today and 4-year CDs at 4.7%, and we saw a 4-year 5%+ CD at Schwab a few weeks ago. But that 5-year 4% CD might be good in 2025-2027 if T-bill yields drop below 4%. That’s why you don’t put all your cash into one long-term CD, you get a mix of short-term and long-term, you can ladder a little. You will never time it perfectly, except through luck. All you can hope for is “good enough.”
These sound like a simpler investments than rental properties.
Howdy Folks. Teaching the youngins with ZIRP was such a stupid thing to do. If THEY bring that nonsense back??? Inflation and Bubbles for forever…..
Seems like bubbles forever is their motto.
Those of us “sacrificed on the altar of asset-prices”, butchered like pigs and offered up to the FED gods, expect full compensation for our contribution
We also expect justice from the “system” to punish these miscreants for their evil deeds.
I guess this is why my “private client rep” is calling and urging me to look at CDs when she sees my (temporary) large cash balances
Odds are probably still high for a Santa Claus rally so plenty of money to go into everything it appears.
And yet it’s real easy to find plenty of people who believe the American consumer’s savings are totally depleted while at the same time up to their necks in CC debt.
I do however expect this holiday season to be kind of a dud retail wise …. not because people are out of money but due to a spending hangover from all the partying this year.
Online sales already look HOT.
Not sure why anyone still goes to the stores though.
As weird as it sounds some of us still like it Wolf, also Canadian winters are cold and I like indoor spaces this time of year 😂.
The solution to high inflation is high inflation. America is great enough to be the first nation in history to inflate away all government funding issues; we are “on a roll.”
Wolf,
I know it’s not the subject of this article but what is the money supply doing?
My brother and I were talking about this last night. Thanks.
First year I will pay property tax on credit cards. $200 sign up bonus plus 15 months 0% APR while keeping it invested I will beat the 2.29% I pay for putting on CC.