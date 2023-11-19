Our Wall Street Crybabies Want the Fed to Stop QT, they Wag the Drop in Overnight RRPs that’ll Blow up the Banks or Whatever

This crybaby stuff is just funny. So let’s have a look.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
What we can loosely call our spoiled-rotten Wall Street crybabies – hedge fund magicians, investment bankers, bond-fund gurus, and what not – that got big and fat off the Fed’s free money, are now whining and crying and fearmongering about the Fed’s QT.
For now, they’ve homed in on the Fed’s Overnight Reverse Repurchase agreements (ON RRPs) that were at $2.3 trillion this spring and are now down to $935 billion and will go to near $0, as QT is draining liquidity from the system.
And they’re saying the banks – the banks, OMG!!! – or somebody will run out of liquidity if these RRPs are drained further and the financial system will implode or whatever, and the Fed MUST STOP QT NOW. Financial reporters eagerly pick up this manipulative BS and run with it, instead of pushing back, and instead of looking at what RRPs actually are, and instead of looking at a long-term chart of RRPs, where they normally are – namely at or near $0. So here they are, and we’ll get into the details in a moment.
ON RRPs are normally near $0. The spike resulted from mega-QE liquidity:
So this is the long-term chart of RRPs, and we’ll get into how RRPs are used by money market funds (MMFs); it’s where MMFs put their excess cash.
Note how the RRP balances rose from near-$0 during the final stretches of both bouts of QE – first in late 2013 and then again in March 2021 when the financial system was creaking under excess liquidity. And now they’re heading back to this near-$0 level, which is the normal level for RRPs.
In a moment, we’ll look at a chart of “reserves” at the Fed, which is where banks put their excess cash, and those reserves have risen this year to $3.39 trillion.
ON RRPs at the Fed.
With these RRPs, the Fed takes in cash against collateral (Treasury securities). RRPs are a liability on the Fed’s balance sheet – amounts the Fed owes its counterparties which are mostly MMFs, but also government-sponsored enterprises (Federal Home Loan Banks, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, etc.), and occasionally banks.
These counterparties use RRPs to park their extra cash risk-free at the Fed, and the Fed pays them 5.3% in interest since the last rate hike.
This 5.3% is less than what the Fed pays banks on their reserve balances (5.4%), so banks don’t use RRPs much and not for long, though they might at the end of the quarter for regulatory window dressing. They normally use their reserve accounts at the Fed to park their extra cash because they earn more than RRPs, and because they’re more liquid than RRPs.
The dropping RRP balances mean that money market funds are shifting cash from RRPs into T-bills. The primary T-bills targeted by MMFs are at the short end, with maturities of up to 3 months, which are now paying over 5.5% in yield, over 20 basis points higher than RRPs (5.3%). So that makes sense, and MMF holders are making a little more yield as well. That’s how it should be.
ON RRPs, the outlet for excess liquidity.
RRPs are a sign of massive excess liquidity in the system; they’re an outlet created by the Fed to absorb this excess liquidity, and when the system begins its long slow trip back to something more normal under QT, this cash starts draining back out of the Fed’s RRPs into T-bills, which is how it should be.
The Fed started paying interest on RRPs in the spring of 2021, at first 0.05% APR and then 0.1% APR, minuscule amounts of interest but they worked. Back then, it’s policy rates were still near-0%, and it was still perpetrating QE even as inflation had begun to rage.
At the time there was so much liquidity in the financial system, chasing after everything including T-bills by MMFs that were awash in cash, that T-bill yields were dipping into the negative.
MMFs that heavily invest in T-bills are threatened by negative yields; they could cause the MMFs to “break the buck” where the Net Asset Value of the fund drops below $1, which could trigger a run on the fund, followed by forced selling by the fund, the collapse of a fund, contagion from there, etc., etc., the financial panic routine.
MMFs flocked to RRPs because 0.05% and then 0.1% was better than T-bills that had 0% or negative yields. And T-bill yields stayed above 0%. By August 2021, RRPs had shot past $1 trillion.
RRPs as an outlet for excess liquidity stopped the threat to MMFs that 0% or negative T-bill yields had posed.
Starting with the rate hike in March 2022, the Fed also hiked the rates it paid on RRPs. By May 2022, RRPs hit $2 trillion.
In addition, MMFs switched some of their cash that they need for liquidity reasons from their bank accounts to RRPs, since banks paid 0% interest. This shift from banks to RRPs via the MMFs caused the banks’ reserve balances to fall starting when QE ended. More in a moment.
MMFs held over 95% of ON RRPs. Which Money Market Funds?
On October 31, MMFs were counterparty to $1.084 trillion in RRPs, according to the government’s Office of Financial Research which releases RRP balances by MMF provider on a monthly basis.
Total RRP balances on October 31 of $1.137 trillion indicate that only $53 billion of RRPs were from counterparties other than MMFs. In other words, MMFs accounted for over 95% of overnight RRPs.
The biggest providers of money market funds lead the list: Fidelity’s funds with $310 billion; Vanguard’s funds with $114 billion; JP Morgan’s funds with $102 billion; and Blackrock’s funds with $77 billion. Note how they had $0 or near$) RRPs before April 2021:
Banks put cash in “reserves,” not RRPs: $3.39 trillion.
Reserves have risen to $3.39 trillion, the highest since March. Reserves are cash that banks put on deposit at the Fed. They’re a liability on the Fed’s balance sheet, amounts that the Fed owes the banks.
For banks, reserves are assets. Banks call them “interest-earning cash” or similar on their own balance sheets. They use their reserve accounts at the Fed to transfer cash between banks, to do business with the Fed, to have instant liquid cash available when needed, and to earn interest. Since the last rate hike, the Fed pays 5.4% in interest on reserve balances.
Since banks earn more on reserves (5.4%) than on RRPs (5.3%), they normally use reserves to store their excess cash.
It’s reserves that indicate liquidity in the bank system, and those reserves are showing that the banking system is awash in liquidity, and they can drop to close to $1.5 trillion before the first ripples might appear – as we saw in late 2019 when the repo market started trembling.
Rising or falling RRPs and reserves don’t negate effects of QT or QE. They’re consequences of them.
The Fed’s big four liabilities are RRPs, reserves, currency in circulation, and the government’s checking account (TGA). Total liabilities rose during QE in equal measure with total assets. And they had to.
On all balance sheets: Assets = liabilities plus capital. Always, always, always.
When capital doesn’t change much, as is the case with the Fed whose capital is set by Congress, each $1 increase in assets causes liabilities to rise by $1. And each $1 decrease in assets causes liabilities to decrease by $1.
So rising liabilities don’t negate QE; they’re part of QE. And falling liabilities don’t negate QT; they’re part of QT. So neither falling RRPs nor falling reserves negate QT; those declines are an essential consequence of QT.
Combined excess liquidity at banks and MMFs: Reserves plus RRPs.
There are big shifts of cash between reserves and RRPs via the MMFs, and it makes sense to look at them together to see the combined amount of liquidity that is getting drained out of the financial system via QT.
Before QE, until September 2008, RRPs were essentially $0, and the then so-called “excess reserves” were minimal, and the combined total was minimal. Then the Fed started QE during the Financial Crisis, and both those measures began to inflate. The reserves inflated with each wave of QE. The pandemic-era QE had inflated the combined total of Reserves plus RRPs to $6.18 trillion in December 2021. On last Thursday’s balance sheet, after $1.1 trillion in QT, the combined total had fallen by $1.8 trillion, to $4.34 trillion.
So this chart shows the progress of QT draining excess liquidity from the financial system. If the Fed had any stomach, and abandoned its newfangled “ample reserves” regime, it could drain them to near-$0, where they had been before September 2008. If the Fed maintains the “ample reserves” regime, it could still drain them below $2 trillion, amid the hue and cry by our spoiled-rotten Wall Street crybabies.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Missing an n. “Since banks ear more on reserves (5.4%) than on RRPs (5.3%), . . . Just above second-to-last chart.
Personally, I do like having “interest earning cash.”
It’s kind of funny to withness mass hallucination and how things pivot so fast. Was watching this one video talking about a survey sent to over 100+ mutual/hedge fund manager and only about 6 % of them think rates will stay higher and longer, 80%+ think we are in a soft/no landing scenario and yet Fed will begin to cut rates by middle of next year…
Kind of like the big shorts, when all the people move to one side of the boat, you bet on the long shot..I would say 6% is about as long shot as it gets..or maybe WS is right…cause we know they have never been wrong before /s
Epic comment.
Well said.
I predict it will age well.
I’ve been “right” so many times, but got the timing wrong.
Wall Street can be wrong longer than most of us can stay solvent.
Rule number 1 – “There are NO rules on Wall Street.”
Rule number 2 – “Wall Street is ALWAYS right.”
Personally, I stay as far away from playing on Wall Street as possible. The game is rigged and the referees work for Wall Street.
How does RRP really drain liquidity? You’ve stated several times recently that these MMF monies have been moving into treasuries. If they’re moving primarily into bills, specifically those with 3-month maturities, where does that money go after the bond matures? If it’s simply re-invested into a new 3-month treasury, then my main question is what’s going to happen to RRPs if treasury yields start to fall? Would the money just flow out of treasuries and back into MMFs and eventually RRPs? If this is the case, again, how is this draining the money supply? To me, it seems like it’s just changing form to whatever pays the best interest rate at that time.
On a similar note, when the Fed purchases treasuries, does the treasury have to pay back the bond to the fed? Or is this how the Fed reduces its balance sheet by just letting these bonds roll off and doesn’t require repayment?
Sounds like free money to me.
RRPs are money market cash. Instead of having their cash chase T-bills, it sits at the Fed as RRPs. So it’s not chasing T-bills. The demand for T-bills by MMFs drove T-bill yields into the negative periodically in early 2021. By letting them earn more than 0% with RRPs, that cash chasing after T-bills went into RPPs, where it’s out of the way. This cash in RRPs represents excess liquidity. As money markets shift this cash to T-bills now paying over 5.5%, this liquidity is no longer sitting there as liquidity, but is invested in T-bills.
Where the does the money go after the T-bill matures? It gets rolled over, (new T-bills).
“…when the Fed purchases treasuries, does the treasury have to pay back the bond to the fed?”
It doesn’t matter who holds the bond; when it matures, the Treasury pays face value to whoever holds it, including the Fed and including me.
“Or is this how the Fed reduces its balance sheet by just letting these bonds roll off…
“roll off” means that the Fed gets paid face value by the Treasury when the bond matures, and it then doesn’t buy a new bond, but just destroys the cash that it received for the bond. That’s QT
“… and doesn’t require repayment” is BS.
“Sounds like free money to me” is BS. It shows you don’t understand what happens at the Fed.
I sure wish I did. It always seems like a lot of mumbo jumbo to me. Is there a good place, book, youtube you recommend to try and learn all this? I understand 99% of everything in your posts … except this.
If you didn’t notice, I was walking through my post asking questions to learn how RRPs work. At no point was I trying to say my points were known to be true. Not sure the BS quip was necessary.
If the Treasury IS required to pay pack the face value, then it’s certainly not free money, because the Treasury, I assume, still has to borrow new money to pay the Fed back just like they do with everyone else.
And as far as I can tell, you didn’t answer my question about what’s going to happen with all this money that’s shifting from MMFs to TBills, once rates start to fall dramatically.
Again, from a layman’s perspective, it seems like all that’s happening is that it’s changing form and, of course, being less liquid. But 3 months isn’t a long maturity, IMHO, but granted it’s not overnight liquid like RRPs. And if the rates fall enough, it seems reasonable that this money will move out of TBills back into MMFs. I would assume this would happen during a recession and it’s likely we’ll see QE start up again to some degree based on how bad the recession is.
To me, RRPs vs reserves seems gimmicky. For one, it allows these “excess reserves” to chase treasuries which can manipulate the price of the bonds. I don’t see how that promotes stability over something fairly simple like reserves which, I assume, can’t be invested in treasuries.
Read the article. The charts…..the CHARTS! Thanks Wolf. I felt like I was back in the 80’s and my Swiss rep from Morgan Stanley (bond side) was schooling me. I can’t even believe I’m getting (I think) what you’re saying. I’ll come back to read other people’s comments and YOU’RE comments of course.
Wolf, thank you for laying this out for us.
Though not following all the dots, I get the idea and wonder why the “cry babies” don’t.
Best wishes for Thanksgiving!
The crybabies know all this. They’re smart. They’re just trying to manipulate the Fed to stop QT.
The morons are the reporters that publish this crybaby’s stuff without pushing back.
The reporters are rmorons. They know where their scoop comes feom and who it benefits. If they ever reported the truthabout Wall Street, they would be blacklisted fastwr than a flash trade.
“The Big Short” has an excellent scene where the pritago ists are trying to get the editor to oublish the truth about MBS and he shuts them down for fear of reprisal.
Wolf I’ve tried posting several times-new topics and keep getting message that this is a duplicate post. Problem?
Sometimes it helps to do a hard refresh (circular arrow somewhere top left at your browser). Sometimes it helps to delete all the browsing history in your browser. That should be done frequently anyway. Sometimes nothing helps?
Where did banks had their money if not I n the Feds reserve account before 2008? On the MBS and T bills?
Since there was no QE, banks had a lot less in deposits (cash from customers) and they didn’t need to place that much cash.
In mid-2008, commercial banks had $6.8 trillion in deposits. At the peak of QE in early April of 2022, they had $18.2 trillion in deposits. This has now dropped to $17.3 trillion.
So the whole point of MMF parking extra cash at RRP is to prevent MMF yields from dropping? Because if MMF yields dropped, MMF would be a less attractive asset class, and there might be a run on MMF’s?
So now the MMF’s are buying T-bills, which yield more than RRP.
What is going to happen if the Fed has to drop rates again? Will MMF flood back into RRP? Why is it so important to coddle these MMF’s?
Read the article more carefully. Not “dropping” but “negative yields.”
This is what it said:
“At the time there was so much liquidity in the financial system, chasing after everything including T-bills by MMFs that were awash in cash, that T-bill yields were dipping into the negative.
MMFs that heavily invest in T-bills are threatened by negative yields; they could cause the MMFs to “break the buck” where the Net Asset Value of the fund drops below $1, which could trigger a run on the fund, followed by forced selling by the fund, the collapse of a fund, contagion from there, etc., etc., the financial panic routine.
MMFs flocked to RRPs because 0.05% and then 0.1% was better than T-bills that had 0% or negative yields. And T-bill yields stayed above 0%. By August 2021, RRPs had shot past $1 trillion.“
I’m trying to connect two ideas that seem related (interest on reserves and interest bearing repo market), but I’m admittedly muddle-headed on this:
You re-introduce the term “break the buck,” Wolf.
I remember Lael Brainard and others discussing the idea of “gating” money markets if there were waves of liquidity seeking MMF holders simultaneously rushing for the exit in the event of negative rates. This eventuality was, for a time, sending shivers up the spines throughout “macro-prudential” economic planning academia.
Was it this fear that led to both interest-on-reserves (IOR), as well as the birth of the repo market in the first place?
Also, when IOR and RRPs first came into use, the rates on each were well under 1% in a positively sloped yield environment. Doesn’t the fact that the rates now exceed 5% while yield curve is inverted dictate the use of creative accounting for the Fed’s capital account (i.e., “deferred asset” account)
IOER (now just IOR) started because of the flood of reserves the Fed dumped into the system. All that cash was going to chase something and drive yields negative, so IOER set an interest rate floor. With IOER, banks could earn 0.15% on reserves instead of buying a treasury at negative yield, so it captured a lot of bank cash that could have easily blown up many different systems in the economy. There is STILL too much liquidity which is why IOR is still necessary. The Fed wouldn’t be able to control short term rates without IOR. IOR sets the floor and fed funds rate sets the ceiling for short term rates.
This is one great piece of info. Thanks. Love your perspective. ” they are cry babies”. Everyone thinks the norm is . 025 interest. That is a mentality unfit for a “thinking person” who knows anything about the cyclical nature of money. Thanks again for your inputs.
The capitalist always is whining or acting as a bully that in reality is weak and afraid. This is in contrast to the worker in countless trades that builds the society that capitalists infest like roaches in cinder block construction.
Yes nations with no capitalists at all like Cuba and North Korea are so much nicer to live in. Workers get a much better deal for their labor in those places! A beautiful home by the sea, brand new cars, vacations, amazing food… it’s just wonderful. The greatest benefit of worker nations is the early retirement! Too bad Russia went capitalist, their communes were very popular.
Good timing, just saw an interview of Michael Pento claiming that this was going to cause a crash. He’s not a bull wanting the fed to reverse course, btw.
He perhaps feels it may cause a crash by:
A. Reducing the total deposits in banks (ref last posting by Wolf) causing less lending by banks to the “job creators” or
B. Reducing the prices of stocks because of less cash (bank deposits?) in circulation available to chase stocks, or
C. Blth of the above.
Now, did Mr. Pento say the “crash” was going to be in the stock market or the overall economy? I have a feeling it is the stock market which is the only real asset class the 1% are concerned about. (Hard to afford your second megayacht when your stock prices are declining…).
PS I have learned more about how The Fed creates money here than in all my econ classes.
Au Hound-
I believe that many of the “1%” are mighty concerned about the BOND market too.
Further, you might be conflating “Wall Street cry-babies” with ultra-high-net-worth individuals. They are both a thing, but not the same thing. The former includes many individuals who are stock market cheerleaders with various self-serving motives (e.g. some academics, brokerage firms, or PE managers), but they are not 1%-ers.
Respectfully
So the banks make decent money on reserves on the split between what they pay people to deposit money and keeping as reserves? They also would make even more lending it out but less so when interest rates are higher since few businesses/individuals want to pay the extra interest.
Do I have that correct?
Glen, I think you are correct. Higher interest rates > fewer loans > less business expansion > less hiring > less spending by consumers > less demand > less inflation.
This is all about lowering inflation, right? So higher for longer.
The Fed is mandated to have full employment AND low inflation, and (from Goggling) full employment is usually defined as anything less than 5% unemployment their current mandate is only one thing: REDUCE INFLATION! Even if much higher for much longer is needed.
It is not to prop up the stock market, which is why “Our Wall Street Crybabies Want the Fed to Stop QT”. The stock market is to Wall Street, not only everything, but it is the only thing.
Darn typos!!!! And I have Grammarly! (which, for some reason, never wants to capitalize the first word of a sentence LOL)
Sorry off topic but….
Argentina rocks with big Milei win.
Down with the “Surdos de mierda”
Honed in not homed in, in this context.
Completley agree, Wolf! The RRP facility is as you mentioned, first a sign that too much excess liquidity is in the system. The other “argument” by the so called analysts where i could freak out is, when they create a correlation between the RRP and the reserve balances. Reserve balances have nothing to do with RRP, zero!
“Reserve balances with Federal Reserve Banks” amounted at 3.391.713 US-Dollar, that is 263.436 US-Dollar more in comparsion to November 2022. There is more as enough liquidity in the system, especially for banks. and we should remember, the Fed started their “No QE T-Bill purchases” in Oktober 2019 on a reserves level at round about 1.3 trillion US-Dollar.
There are already talks of lowering mortgage rates in Canada, in order to bring back exuberance to real estate prices.
The RE Bubble in Canada appears to be too big to fail. They want lower interest rates to keep the facade going.