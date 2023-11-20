“Leading Economic Index” Predicts Recession for Early 2024, after Having Predicted a Recession for Late 2022, Early 2023, Mid-2023, and Late 2023

And there’s Still No Recession!
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Every month, the Conference Board publishes its “Leading Economic Index” (LEI), which is a leading indicator for turning points in the business cycle and is designed to predict business-cycle recessions. It predicted the 2001 recession and the Great Recession. It didn’t predict the pandemic recession because that wasn’t a business-cycle recession but a pandemic with a lockdown that suddenly shut parts of the economy down; instead of predicting it, it reacted simultaneously with it, which is how it should have reacted. So its track record is good.
We here at WOLF STREET have been on recession watch since about mid-2022, and we’re still watching, and so this is fascinating and hilarious.
Today’s LEI predicts a recession in the “near term.”
“The Conference Board expects elevated inflation, high interest rates, and contracting consumer spending—due to depleting pandemic saving and mandatory student loan repayments—to tip the US economy into a very short recession,” said the report for October 2023, released today.
“The US LEI trajectory remained negative, and its six- and twelve-month growth rates also held in negative territory in October,” the report for October 2023 said.
“Among the leading indicators, deteriorating consumers’ expectations for business conditions, lower ISM® Index of New Orders, falling equities, and tighter credit conditions drove the index’s most recent decline,” the report for October 2023 said.
For the whole year of 2024, it forecasts “that real GDP will expand by just 0.8 percent.”
The 10 components of the LEI: Average weekly hours in manufacturing; Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance; Manufacturers’ new orders for consumer goods and materials; ISM® Index of New Orders; Manufacturers’ new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders; Building permits for new private housing units; S&P 500® Index of Stock Prices; Leading Credit Index™; Interest rate spread (10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds rate); Average consumer expectations for business conditions.
But the LEI predicted a recession for late-2022, early 2023, mid-2023, and late-2023.
Recession to start late 2022 or early 2023, first outlined in the report for August 2022. “The US LEI declined for a sixth consecutive month potentially signaling a recession,” it said in the report for August 2022. And it added: “Economic activity will continue slowing more broadly throughout the US economy and is likely to contract.” And, “The Conference Board projects a recession in the coming quarters.”
After the report for August 2022, there came a litany of monthly recession predictions that moved the coming recession from late 2022 across all of 2023 to finally 2024. For example:
Recession to start at the beginning of 2023: In the report for November 2022, it said, “As a result [of this parade of horribles], we project a US recession is likely to start around the beginning of 2023 and last through mid-year.”
Recession to start in early 2023: In the report for December 2022, it said, “The US LEI fell sharply again in December—continuing to signal recession for the US economy in the near term.” And it added: “Overall economic activity is likely to turn negative in the coming quarters before picking up again in the final quarter of 2023.”
Recession to start in mid-2023: In the report for March 2023, it said, “The U.S. LEI fell to its lowest level since November of 2020, consistent with worsening economic conditions ahead,” it said. “The weaknesses among the index’s components were widespread in March and have been so over the past six months,” it said. And “economic weakness will intensify and spread more widely throughout the US economy over the coming months, leading to a recession starting in mid-2023.”
Recession to start in Q3 2023: In the report for May 2023, it said, “the US economy will contract over the Q3 2023 to Q1 2024 period. The recession likely will be due to continued tightness in monetary policy and lower government spending.”
That last reason for a recession to start in Q3 – “lower government spending” – tickled my funny bone.
Recession to start in Q4 2023: In the report for July 2023, it said, “The Conference Board now forecasts a short and shallow recession in the Q4 2023 to Q1 2024 timespan.”
And there’s still no recession.
None of these recessions that were forecast to ply the land since late 2022 have actually occurred. On the contrary, “Real” GDP” (GDP adjusted for inflation) jumped by an annualized rate of 4.9% in Q3 from Q2, following the 2.1% increase in Q2 and the 2.2% increase in Q1.
Obviously, as I said when the red-hot GDP data was released, “as we can see from the chart, big increases are generally followed by smaller increases, or sometimes quarter-to-quarter dips. And that history of quarter-to-quarter changes alone, without knowing anything about Q4 yet, would lead us to expect a smaller increase in Q4. That doesn’t mean the economy suddenly hit an air pocket, but that growth reverts to trend.”
The predicted recession-Q3 turned out to be one heck of a good quarter, even if future revisions knock off a few chunks of the 4.9% growth. And if Q4 growth comes in at 1% or 2% (2% growth is roughly the longer-run average of the US economy), we’ll still condemned to wait for that recession.
We will get a business-cycle recession eventually because there always is a business-cycle recession eventually because it’s part of the business cycle. The question is when.
Why predictive models that used to work well are failing spectacularly with their recession predictions in this crazy economy will be the topic of a future brainstorming article here when I can wrap my brains halfway around it.
When I was a kid I used to think that you could save gas by pinning the gas gauge in the car to Full. These folks are thinking on a similar level. They think that their Official Predictions Of A Recession, or Official Bets on 87.34% Chance Of A Rate Cut, will cause the recession or cut.
Cool, then definitely no need to cut rates or pause hiking next year especially when inflation is still close to double the 2% (I can certainly appreciate that with those decent yield from Tbills) or are the crybabies thinking of that mythical unicorn scenario, ultra plush landing, no recession and inflation will magically disappear too…guess we can all use more fantasy in our daydream
Question on the calculation of real GDP growth – does the CPI calculation impact this percentage, and if so, does the Fed’s 2023 adjustments result in an inflated growth rate %?
I’m sure we still see growth, but if it is inflated, in combination with the increase in labor participation rate % and population growth, do we actually see a relatively flat lining economy?
Usually this all just noise, but I’m curious whether noise all pointing in one direction could add up to a big number, which can just as easily reverse in the following year.
“Real” GDP is adjusted for inflation NOT via CPI (by the BLS), but via a deflator that is based on the PCE price index (via the BEA) that the Fed also prefers.
Thanks, that’s interesting. Strange that there is so much focus on CPI.
I have also been waiting and waiting to see a recession unfold. I cannot believe that it has not happened yet. For us in BC a huge indicator is layoffs in the forestry sector. Then supporting industries and suppliers start layoffs big time. However, despite some legacy pulp mills shuttering forever, and sawmills retrenching, logging continues full out. But one huge event did just happen. Western Forest Products recently sold off 34% of shares to several coastal First Nations bands. Now Western is a lean mean machine and has done well during US import tariffs and rising interest rates affecting housing starts in North America. But now they are divesting to new buyers who are using Govt settlement cash to stake their position. Taxpayer money is buying the shares, but the Company will still be doing the work and employing the same contractors and legacy employees. I have to think they are doing this for a reason, plus it will limit protests and political interference with their operations.
One thing about recessions though, they are always uneven. It isn’t just numbers. Some folks get creamed and others just carry on as if nothing is happening. I’ve been in both positions and I would not wish layoffs and under-employment on any family, ever. It’s brutal. Going through it made me a saver and careful investor, but it was very hard with little kids at home and a mortgage to cover.
To be fair, almost every recession (except the sudden COVID lockdown “recession”) feels like a soft landing at first, before the pain hits. Corporate layoffs also tend to happen in waves.
The post-COVID economy is a little wacky so it seems like traditional predictive metrics (yield curve, LEI, federal funds futures, …) aren’t as predictive as they used to be.
There are essentially 2 possible outcomes:
1) Recession. The predictive indicators’ timing might be off, but eventually depleted savings & lagged effects of high interest rates finally break the economy.
2) No recession, and higher for longer interest rates.
Wall Street wants to have the cake & eat it. Somehow there’s going to be no recession AND 3% of interest rate cuts by year-end 2025.
I’m still trying to wrap my head around the big emphasis on calling something a recession. Usually, don’t they usually call them after we’ve already been in it or through it based on data lag? So, who cares what and when we call it, we still have to deal with the current economic effects on our money, right now, today, and suddenly saying, “yep, it’s a recession” doesn’t change how much I make on my investments or how much I spend. Maybe someone can tell me how my life will change if I find out we’ve been in a recession or are in one.
For most people — those who don’t lose their jobs — a recession is a total nothing-burger, a non-event. They don’t notice it. They just hear about it.
For people who lose their jobs in a recession, it’s a depression.
Unless it’s a great recession like 08, then even if you don’t lose your job you certainly felt the impact one way or another.. but a garden variety recession you are right
There are knock-on effects even for the 90-95% of workers who don’t lose their jobs.
Just the knowledge that there is a recession (especially being widely reported in the media) is usually enough to depress consumer spending, even among those who aren’t laid off. Businesses may try to cut costs in other ways besides (or in addition to) layoffs.
If the negative impacts of recessions were truly limited to the 5-10% of the workforce losing their jobs, politicians & central bankers wouldn’t run to rescue the economy with trillions of dollars every time there’s even a hint of a recession.
Yes, but if you are employed it is largely an inconvenience. Much better than homelessness or moving back to your parents because you have no choice, or walking the streets of NYC with a resume billboard (albeit I believe that guy got a job). In 08 the largest impact on me was my operational budget was cut. Which actually made my job easier. Invested, bought cheap property, made out quite well. Services and products generally get cheaper. The only downside is the general blues from knowing those who are not doing well and not being able to do much about it. One can assist, but it does not replace employment.
Recession is when your neighbor is out of work. Depression is when you’re out of work.
“When your neighbor loses his job it’s a recession”
“When you lose your job, it’s a depression”
The recession in these times depends on your salary. If you draw less than $30 per hour, yep, you’re in dam bad shape and maybe in depression mode. Who can make rent or mortgage on those wages not to say a car payment, food, insurance, utilities?
Having children is a curse in these economic times, there is never enough money. No wonder abortion freedom is so prevalent. Who can afford a child?
Didn’t American consumers lock their mortgages at super low rates for a long period. It gives them additional fire power at the buying / consuming game.
If no recession appears in 2024, the economy is probably safe. Another factor to consider is the 2017 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act expires in 2025. The results of next year’s elections will determine the exact terms of the extension, but whatever happens, the tax cuts for lower & middle income brackets are assured to be extended, along with the possible extension / reauthorization of the Child Tax Credit and numerous corporate tax breaks & carve-outs. If it’s divided government, both parties tend to trade spending for more spending, instead of austerity for austerity. The tax cut extension will add trillions to the national debt, but are a tailwind to the economy.
There’s still too much liquidity in the system from the COVID stimmy, prolonged interest rate repression, and excessive QE.
Nah not enough QE apparently, crackhead WS is already betting on the next fix from daddy Pow Pow..I think they all have plans to make this a “white” Christmas with the recent rally
They’ve been betting on it for a year. They are making it a white Christmas without uncle sugar Jerome. Stonks keep rallying. God, I wish something would take this shtshow down.
What would be that something? And what is the shtshow? I have my own viewpoint but curious as to yours.
Ask Realtors if there is no recession. We are in a rolling recession right now. Housing is in a dumpster file and the carnage there will affect every industry tied to housing. Next look for the auto industry to crash. Went to buy a used car the other day and noticed over 3000 cars in the lot collecting dust. No one wants what Detroit has produced over the last 3 years. Over priced, over overly tech, over sized crap made from parts from China. Next, look for the retail sector to roll over join in. We’re in a recession with inflation just like in the late 1970s.
1. “Ask Realtors if there is no recession….”
Realtors may have lost their business model as the 6% fees they’d gotten fat on may be history, and I would be depressed too. Home sales have plunged because sellers don’t want to deal with reality. But that has very little impact on the economy. Shuffling used houses around just isn’t a big contributor to the economy and to GDP.
I understand that you’re pissed off because you retirement gig is in real estate appraisals. So you personally got a little problem.
2. “Next look for the auto industry to crash….”
That’s ignorant BS or just silly wishful thinking. New vehicle sales, which are very important for GDP, are up 20% year-over-year. New vehicle sales is one of the horses that’s pulling this economic wagon. This is fueled by pent-up demand from the shortages. I said a year ago this would happen, and it’s happening. The rest of your comment on autos is just total nonsense.
3. “..look for the retail sector to roll over join in.”
LOL. Walmart’s same store sales up 4.9%, ecommerce sales up 24%.
Overall ecommerce sales are rocking and rolling.
Read this:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/11/16/walmart-consumers-no-longer-willing-to-pay-whatever-prices-of-goods-fall-broadly-as-inflation-shifted-to-services/
and this:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/11/15/surging-mortgage-demand-and-declining-spending-really-lets-have-a-look-at-reality/
I am a hoping the ruling against NAR changes the industry. It is a racquet and contributes to housing prices being that much more expensive. We paid 90K to realtors after my parents passed and they literally had to do almost nothing in the area it was located. Hope it all changes before I move in a few years as for 25K I will list it myself.
My guess is that the frozen housing market is why a recession has failed to materialize. The vast majority have been unable to size up. Shelter has been the largest component of inflation for quite a while which means if you aren’t changing houses it’s past you. So the income gains far outstrip inflation minus shelter for that group. I saw a thing that indicates a record number of people now own their home out right but didn’t dig into if they meant in absolute terms or in a meaningful way.
Which is to say the high interest rates have kept people from over leveraging household finances.
“We here at WOLF STREET have been on recession watch since about mid-2022”
It’been longer than that. The “Everything Bubble” and “Housing Bubble 2” article stretch back over a decade. Wolf Street has been on reccession watch for over a decade because every rational person has been waiting that long for a business cycle recession as well.
But our gov hasn’t allowed business cycles for a solid 15 years. And it remeains to be seen whether they will allow the business cycle to resume. I’m not willing to call a recession until a recession hits for which the Fed does not pivot. Traditionally reliable indicators are now unreliable because they didn’t factor-in trillions of helicopter dollars. Since we’ve never done QE followed by QT before, we don’t know what that will look like in the long term and neither do the models.
Traditional predictive models rely on patterns derived from historical record, but the last 15 years of data doesn’t look anything like the century or two before it! Hopefully traditional models will eventually come back into play, but that would require the Fed to hold back on another round of easy money in the next financial collapse… I wouldn’t hold my breath on that one.
I think the difference this time, and why the historical models don’t work, is because Federal deficit spending is at record-setting, World War 2 type levels. The brake pedal from the Fed is offset by the gas pedal from Bidenomics, and the result is a set of very contradictory signals and statistics. Bulls focus on the positives. Bears focus on the negatives. So far, the positives are more than offsetting the negatives. I have no prediction for the future, based on this theory. Seems like spending wins though.
Possibilities:
1) input to the models is garbage (garbage in -> garbage out)
2) the models themselves are garbage
probably a combination of 1 & 2.
Starting from a FF rate of 0, along with unprecedented and ongoing stimulus is likely to make the long and variable longer. My instincts say a recession is unavoidable, but I’m not comfortable saying when. If I recall correctly, it’s about a 3-year lag from hiking to recession historically? We kicked this party off from zero in March of 22, not even two years ago.
1. Indicator is a turn signal. Just be weary. The driver is texting his sidechick.
2. In the swamp area, there is milk, honey and excess of everything. DC area will not see a recession until all voters agree. My local chines restaurant increased the take-out charages by $1.23. Don’t know why.
3. Change the predictors, index and indicators to fit the narrative. Recession or not. Six months from now.
4. If you approach a women in the gym, you can be jailed for 6 months or $2000 fine which ever hurts you the most. Don’t ask me how did I find it
5. After myself, Engles also predicted the same recession just as LEI. Still, there is no signs of recession.
6. Recession will not occur as long as the definitions of recessions are sketchy
– Gross Domestic Income is going down = Recesssion.
Such goofball BS. It’s NOT going down. LOOK IT UP!!!
OK, I looked it up for you. From the BLS, Sep 28:
“Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.1 percent in the second quarter of 2023 (table 1), according to the “third” estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the first quarter, real GDP increased 2.2 percent (revised)”
https://www.bea.gov/sites/default/files/2023-09/gdp2q23_3rd.pdf
For varying reasons I have spoken to a number of small business owners over the last 12 months. I have also looked at their books.
The one thing I see a lot of is small business owners saying we ARE in a recession. Their sales are down 10-40% versus previous years (depending on industry, Covid impact, etc).
Admittedly, my sample size is only 10 or so, so I’m wondering if anyone else is seeing this?
Be really really leery of extrapolating from a few small businesses for the overall economy. You will get company-specific issues that clog up the view. If a small business loses sales to another (larger) business, that’s not a sign of a recession. And that’s what happens a lot.
This is what matters, in Q3:
The huge trade deficit is a big negative to GDP, which is why those three add up to more then 100%, with the trade deficit and inventories bringing them down to 100%
The rich get richer. Not just for citizens, but businesses as well. Expect the wealth gap to continue to widen for both. For the have-nots it will feel like a recession/depression whereas the haves will have whatever they want when they want.
Even a broken clock is right twice a day
“But the LEI predicted a recession for late-2022, early 2023, mid-2023, and late-2023.”
Best to watch for a few other indicators, such as when the 2 / 10 to un-invert. Then, we’re within the 6-month ‘danger window’.
An agglomeration of leading and co-incident indicators should all point to the same thing.
Looking at any one indicator can be a tad misleading, akin to seeing someone sneeze once (or even twice) and declaring they have C-19. Without additional context, how could anyone KNOW for sure what the symptom(s) are indicative of? Could the person who’s sneezing be suffering from an allergy (hay fever, grass, ragweed, pollen) or not (dust, chalk, etc)? More context is necessary.
This is why I don’t look at any one indicator by itself to determine whether we’re in (or out of) a recession, because usually 4 or 5 leading / co-incident indicators should all be clearly ‘sounding the alarm’ at the same time (or very close to the same time).
I saw from Eric Basmajian (EPB Research) today on X / Twitter that only 2 other times where TCB’s LEI index went this long in presaging a recession that wasn’t immediately imminent: prior to the 1974 and 2008 recessions.
And I believe those were both a doozy (the ’08 one I know was, but since I was -8 when the ’74 recession hit, I can only go by historical record, for that one).
Haven’t “double-dip recessions” usually been a near-equivalent ‘hell on earth’? And what sort of timeline would a double-dip recession need to meet to qualify for someone to call it that?
Lastly: the Fed broke the economy until at least 2031, and I’m sticking to it.
“…from Eric Basmajian (EPB Research) today on X / Twitter that only 2 other times where TCB’s LEI index went this long in presaging a recession that wasn’t immediately imminent: prior to the 1974 and 2008 recessions.”
I haven’t checked 1974. But the 2008 mention is BS. The recession redline trigger was breeched something like three months before the beginning of the official recession. It went very fast. The LEI predicted it but with little advance notice.
Odd that consumer expectations plays in. Perhaps it was historically true but most people think the economy is terrible but their actions show completely the opposite. It does make sense that it is conflicting because how we feel and think aren’t always consistent with our actions.
My spending is influenced by this publication as everyone talks about Voodoo Ranger so couldn’t pass on the Costco assorted case.
My prediction is the Fed finds an excuse to lower interest rates by mid 2024 so as to help the housing markets and continue to issue more 10 year and less treasuries and try to artificially keep inflation limited to avoid interest on debt to be under 3% of GDP. None of that is meant to be serious just showing anyone can pull a prediction from anywhere but doesn’t make it true. Schrödinger’s cat if you will.
10,000+ economists playing forecasters using $Billion in software, computer hardware, AI, data analytics, large data sets, dozens of econometric models, – yet cannot provide even a marginally reliable / accurate forecast than a few economists 50 years ago cranking out forecast calculations in long hand manually calculated formulas, with stubby pencils on ruled sheets of paper.
Our economists cannot forecast recessions and other major economic activities and our Intelligence agencies cannot forecast major international events, like wars, invasions, insurrections, coup d’état, etc.
Are we getting our money’s worth in these services?
We could just have a classic “Three body problem” on our hands. I thought it was cool sci-fi but perhaps it was an allegory instead of Western economic systems. Nah, probably cool sci-fi!
Wolf:
Most of the previously formed market paradigms are proven wrong (don’t fight the FED; hiking ST interest rates would slow the economic growth and so on). I wonder if and when the recession comes, would it be just shallow and narrow (in duration) as they say or that would also be proven wrong (given all issues the country faces).
I would like to see someone compare this period to 1920’s (pandemic, what kind of response, the end of WW I and the distortion it caused) that seems to have gone to the level of shoe shine boys (or gentlemen) giving advice on stock purchase to crash and depression. Also worth knowing how many guns were in the public at that time Vs now. Another difference is that the (average) general population seems to be not that well off at that time and faced the depression, famine with not much turmoil. But now we have got used to living like kings, thanks to our global economic slaves (especially the Chinese) — which goes under the euphemism of Labor Arbitrage, — how we would take it as we get forced to slide to South (on the economic graph) too fast?
Things and conditions are different (especially information travel). Those factors also would complicate what we would see.