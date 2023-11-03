Manufacturing Jobs Hit by Strikes. Job Growth Still Decent. We Look at Part-Time Jobs (Plunged), Self-Employment, and Multiple Jobholders

Increases in average hourly earnings accelerate sharply for private sector Production and Nonsupervisory Employees.
The employment data for October shows a decent job market, with a decent increase in jobs, despite the strikes that hit manufacturing, in line with a normal pre-pandemic job market, but off the levels of the super-tight labor market coming out of the pandemic. The household survey showed an increase in workers on salaries and wages, but a decline in the number of self-employed, and a big drop in part-time workers. And hourly earnings of nonsupervisory workers jumped at a rate that confirms 4%-plus year-over-year wage growth. So this is what we’ll look into now.
The strikes hit manufacturing employment as they ripple from factories through the supply chains. In October, employment in manufacturing fell by 35,000 jobs, with 33,000 of them in motor vehicles and parts, “largely due to strike activity,” according to the BLS report today. When those people return to work, those jobs are going to re-appear in the data for a little bump.
I’m going to post a separate article with lots of employment charts by industry category. But here is manufacturing, where employment, after the huge surge in 2021 and 2022, had flattened out this year, as the economy shifted back to services. The drop in October “largely due to strike activity” is very visible:
Employers added 150,000 workers to their payrolls in October, according to the BLS survey of employers. Without strikes in the auto sector, employment might have increased by over 180,000.
Either one was below the three-month average of 204,000 workers. In 2019, the three month-average of net job gains was running between 100,000 and 200,000.
The chart shows the three-month average that irons out some of the month-to-month ups and downs:
Total employment by employers rose to a record 156.9 million workers.
Part-timer plunge, self-employed drop, but workers with salaries and wages rise.
The total number of workers – including workers with salaries and wages employed by employers, self-employed workers, and part-time workers – dropped by 348,000, driven by a 670,000 plunge in part-time employment, and a 90,000 drop in self-employment. This data come from BLS survey of households, not of establishments, and captures those workers who are not employed by establishments.
The number of workers on salaries and wages rose by 64,000 workers to 150.2 million, after a dip in the prior month, per the survey of households.
But the number of part-time workers plunged by 670,000, the biggest plunge since the collapse in April 2020.
Turning part-time workers into full-time workers — those who want to work full-time — would be a good thing. But before we get all exited about it, these numbers are seasonally adjusted to balance out the big seasonal variations in part-time employment, and those seasonal adjustments can easy go awry. That’s why we look at this stuff with long-term charts so we can see.
The BLS defines part-time work as 34 hours per week or less.
As the above chart shows, part-time employment is lower than it was before the pandemic in absolute numbers.
But part-time employment as a percentage of total employment has been on a long uneven downtrend. In October, the three-month moving average (which irons out some of the month-to-month variability) dipped to 16.8% of total workers. In 2016, it was still above 18%. This long-term trend contradicts the silly meme that the US economy just keeps creating part-time barista jobs.
And the number of self-employed dropped by 43,000 workers. The pandemic had created a burst of self-employment that has been tapering off and has returned to pre-pandemic levels:
Self-employment as a percentage of total employment has dropped to the low end of the range before the pandemic, with the three-month moving average in October at 5.5%:
Average hourly earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees in the private sector – the vast majority of private-sector employees, ranging from coders to factory workers – rose by 0.34% in October from September, the biggest increase in four months. This translates into an annualized increase of 4.2%.
Compared to a year ago, average hourly wages rose by 4.4%. You can see how the rate of wage increases is now stabilizing in this 4%-plus neighborhood, after the pandemic chaos. And the wage increases remain far higher than before the pandemic.
Oh, and the number of multiple jobholders rose in October to 8.356 million, almost as high as in July 2019 (8.383 million).
But the total number of workers has grown over the months and years. Over the past four decades, the number of workers has grown by about 40 million, along with the population. And so the number of multiple job holders as a percent of total jobholders over the years actually dropped.
Multiple job holders as percent of all workers, at 5.2% in October, was where they had been in October 2019, both of them historically relatively low: In the 1990s it was over 6%. The chart shows the three-month-moving average:
Wolf, can you please comment on why there is roughly a 7 million difference between the household survey and the establishment number? Thank you.
1. Different surveys, different metrics, can never be compared.
2. The household surveys count all people who are working, no matter what work they do or how they get paid. Gig workers are included, self-employed are included, people getting paid cash are included, everyone is included.
3. The establishment survey only counts people who get a paycheck by an “establishment” — a company, government, or nonprofit. So these are the people who are on the payrolls, get employment taxes deducted, etc.
The Fed mentioned that immigration is now playing a large role in keeping labor supply strong. I assume the Fed is referring to legal immigration, and not illegal immigration. It would be interesting to see know many jobs are being filled by immigrants to dispel unsubstantiated claims and propaganda we hear about immigration from both sides. For example, a chart could show total jobs added each month to immigration totals each month, over time.
Not requesting it or expecting it. Just throwing it out there.
This employment data does not distinguish between workers who are legally in the US and workers who are illegally in the US. As far as the data is concerned, a worker is a worker.
I doubt I can keep this thread up for long. I never can. The topic of immigration brings out the worst stuff.
Immigration (legal + illegal) is impossible to measure with any reasonable accuracy, so its effects are thus impossible to assess. Throw in the “black market” (including all crime, and maybe especially the illegal drug trade which from news reports is sizeable) and you end up with a real mess to analyze, as Wolf suggests.
If we assume this “mess” is fairly constant over time or increasing at a fairly constant rate or decreasing at a fairly constant rate, or that it is a small factor (I doubt that), then what is left is the variation in LEGAL labor data, which may be what we are seeing, and can perhaps be analyzed.
I’m actually wondering if you’ve a filter set specifically around the word `immigrat*` .. lol
Wolf completely agree, so if you don’t put up this post or take it down immediately no hard feelings. My experience with immigrants both illegal and legal has been frustration with the way our politicians on both sides of the isle treat the issue because there needs to be a major overhaul of the immigration system but neither side will touch it with a ten foot pole. And our country has a double standard as we say that we both want you here for cheap labor, to fill the less than desirable jobs, and leave the door wide open, at the same time we say we don’t want you here, denying good men and women the opportunity to work legitimately and to benefit from working legitimately. It is a no win situation for many of these people. I had a guy was a stud and who had lived in the US illegally for 25 years, been married for 20 years to an American and had three kids all who are American citizens . As a company we wanted to help him get citizenship so we consulted a lawyer. Lawyer told us he would have to go back to Mexico for 10 years and then seek to apply for citizenship. That made no sense. We told him stay here and continued to employ and pay him well! Loved that guy!!! I don’t think we should be advocating for illegal immigration but at the same time I don’t blame them because we don’t have a system that is fair and clear. Most want to come and make a living and life. It is so much murkier and muddled than people and politicians make it to be.
This is one of my soap boxes so if it’s unhelpful take it down Wolf. My goal is not to inflame conversation. Just to give a perspective that sees the convoluted nature of our immigration system.
To clarify, is weak influx of workers keeping the labor markets tight? What about outflux of workers, retirement etc., loss of life etc?
Could we get the same signal from just looking at total number of people looking for jobs and side-step the question of who is who?
I think the unemployment rate gives the reason for why labor market is tight and not the symptom of it. It ticked up to 3.9%. Still a fully employed economy.
So if jobs and wages are still growing, even slowly, any recession is still a ways off according to traditional measures.
sounds like it. Even if 10 yr yields were to hold 5% or mortgage rates go to 9% – doesn’t make a lot of difference to spending habits from 4.5% / 8%.
I’m just amazed at how overstimulated the economy was and how much worse inflation could have been.
I keep hearing about the lag / delayed effect of monetary policy – but wages and unemployment are holding strong.
Let’s see who blinks first.
I’d be surprised if there is not accurate data on work visas issued. Wouldn’t that be proxy for legal immigration? That said, it definitely adds a supercharged social element that would probably dominate the macro discussion.
Sorry, meant as reply to William.
“How much worse inflation could have been”???
Surely you jest … we’ve seen 30% increases in nearly everything in the past 2-3 years…don’t believe the 5% bs
Multiple job holders as a percent of total employment is pretty low which is surprising. I’m always hearing about how many people have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet but that is not so, according to the data.
As a self employed project manager, I like the variety of having more than one 1099 employer. With only one employer, they have most of the control and frequently use it to their advantage.
Not necessarily to make ends meet but to get a second cash flow or work on an investment. You work for Google as an engineer, and make $250k a year plus a gazillion in stock options, and on the side, you own rental property that you also manage. So now you’re a multiple jobholder. There are lots of them.
It’s just that there are 161 million working people, so the percentage is pretty small.
A person that I consider to be fairly reasonable posted today after the jobs numbers were released “The much more accurate and less manipulated Household survey shows employment collapsed by 348K, the biggest drop since the Covid shutdown. It’s almost certain the US is already in recession.” I think he is not correct. Wolf, I presume that you do not think that the US is in a recession.
Fundamental indicator drops:
Maersk. world’s largest cargo ship line is laying off 10K or about 10% of workers as rates and volume on containers drops. This is a global bellwether.
To have a soft landing, you must first descend. In the air or in this tightening space, after 40 yrs of falling interest rates, now reversed, one thing is certain: there will be contact with ground, softly or otherwise.
If the stock market continues to ignore fundamentals like the major move in shipping, and refuses to descend towards a soft landing, we may see a hard landing, or 25% in one session. The last time that happened in eighty seven, there was a quick recovery, but things are way more frothy now, with vastly higher debt.